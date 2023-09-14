Ariana Grande: I had a ton of lip filler and Botox, but stopped in 2018



I wonder if Ariana Grande is still with Spongebob guy because they’ve been pretty quiet for a while. Maybe now that he’s available and separated from his wife she will have lost interest. At any rate, Ariana did a Vogue Beauty Secrets video and in it she said that she used to get filler and Botox. She also says she stopped getting these injections in 2018. I do not believe her but I am also grateful she admitted to getting work done at all in the first place. Ari also talked about changing her hair and makeup style because she used to hide behind big hair and winged eyeliner.

Ariana Grande has revealed she’s taken a hiatus from lip fillers and Botox injections in recent years. Grande’s comments came during a video made for Vogue about her beauty secrets, during which she got candid — and emotional — about how her relationship with beauty has shifted over time. The singer and the actor has not previously disclosed undergoing any cosmetic procedures. Having grown up in the spotlight, and thus dealt with public scrutiny over her appearance from a young age, she said, “it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing and not.” While applying makeup for the video, Grande, now aged 30, explained that she had often embellished her beauty looks with bigger hair or thicker eyeliner “as a disguise or something to hide behind,” but as she gets older she doesn’t “love that being the intention behind it anymore,” thinking of it “as self-expression and accentuating what is there” instead. Similarly, she continued, she used cosmetic procedures in the same way. “I had a ton of lip filler over the years, and Botox. I stopped in 2018 because I felt so — too much,” she said. “For a long time, beauty was about hiding for me and now I feel like maybe it’s not.” “I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines,” she continued. “I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more. Aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

Deep sigh. Ariana’s face has changed a lot in recent years and some of that is likely weight loss, some of it is natural aging, and some of it is how she’s changed doing her makeup. But I think she has had even more invasive procedures done around her eyes and forehead and may have gotten a brow lift or the famous ‘ponytail facelift’ that Bella Hadid is rumored to have done. The corner of a person’s eyes rarely lift upward as they age but hers have done that. Her upper face just appears very pulled taut to me. There also isn’t a dramatic difference in her lip size between 2018 and the present day, quite frankly, so I just don’t believe her when she says she stopped getting filler five years ago. I think she wants to have it both ways and own up to some things but not others. In a way it could be worse, and I’m glad she admitted to getting work done. But when people hide behind these little half-truths it’s still annoying.