The Sussexes are being ‘mobbed by crowds’ wherever they go in Germany

Every day that goes by with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Dusseldorf Invictus Games, there’s more seething and crying from the British media. They’re trying everything they can think of to throw at Harry and Meghan. “Meghan is trying to get attention!” No, she’s naturally effervescent and everybody’s thrilled to see her. “Harry and Meghan are being too lovely and demonstrative!” LOL, jealous? “Harry and Meghan should be focused on the games!” They’re literally at the events, centering the athletes and the delegations constantly. It’s not their fault that they’re being swarmed by Invictus families wherever they go, nor can they help the fact that Team Nigeria has basically adopted Meghan and they’re about to take her home with them.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were swamped by crowds as they arrived to watch Nigeria against Ukraine in the seated volleyball at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. Prince Harry, who turns 39 on Friday, was bombarded with requests for selfies and eventually had to urge everyone to sit down and turn their attention to the match.
Meghan, 42, wearing a white Ralph Lauren Polo vest and white denim jeans, was given a Nigerian flag to wave, although she diplomatically kept it on her lap. The couple, who were also given two gifts in plastic bags, were only there for around 10 minutes as Nigeria won the match 21-5.
The Duchess then made her way to the sidelines at another court in the Merkur Spiel-Arena to meet a German competitor who had broken his leg earlier in the day. Tino Wesser, an Afghanistan veteran, was competing in the sitting volleyball when he slipped on the wet court. Meghan, said to have asked if she could meet him after hearing how disappointed he was to have been ruled out of the rest of the competition, posed for selfies with him and his family after Germany’s victory against Romania secured them a place in the quarter-finals.
Earlier, the couple met Gen Guglielmo Miglietta, the Nato Joint Force Commander, who is at the Games with a delegation of 1,100 personnel, relatives and students. They later visited competitors and officials from the Italian and Dutch teams in private.
On Thursday evening, the Archewell team and Meghan were due to take Harry out for dinner to celebrate his birthday.
[From The Telegraph]
Meghan actually waved the little Nigerian flag she was given and there are photos of it. Just like there are photos of all of those Nigerian aunties embracing Harry and Meghan and trying to take selfies with them and more. At one point, it looked like Harry was holding onto Meghan so that she wouldn’t be carried off by Team Nigeria. Notice how the Telegraph breezes over the NATO event – NATO’s Joint Force Commander came to Dusseldorf with a 1,100-person delegation? Holy sh-t. For several days, UK Defence Minister Andrew Murrison was also in Dusseldorf, meeting with the Ukrainian delegation and conducting side-meetings. Weird that basically none of the British newspapers mentioned that either. I’m including some tweets below…personally, I think by the Invictus closing ceremony, Germany will formally invite the Sussexes to live in the country permanently. The Nigerians are absolutely going to make Harry and Meghan come home with them too. Oh, and Harry did a BetterUp event on Thursday too!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive to watch the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex (right) looks forward as the Duchess of Sussex (centre) poses for a picture at the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duchess of Sussex adjusts her hair at the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke of Sussex, sits next to the Duchess of Sussex, as he reacts to the action whilst having his picture taken by a fan at the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Duchess of Sussex (right) poses for a picture at the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
The Germans don’t give a f about the Royal Family drama like the British think and they don’t spare a moment’s thought on the lazy couple steaming angrily at home, thinking they should be center stage.
They see a lovely, charismatic couple who are using their profile to raise awareness and making this possible for the Veterans and reciprotate in kind.
Love that.
Kids getting out of school and chasing the sussex golf cart. It’s the kid running with the open backpack that made me laugh. I feel him.
https://x.com/clairexanda/status/1702671652054511812?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
“My water bottle”! lol
Thanks, Jais! That kid would be one of mine – always losing everything as he runs through life, and not a care in the world. Good for this boy. . Utter joy, and lovely of you to post.
Awwwww Bless him! 😆 😆 😆
Ngl, I’d also run after Meghan!
Love the caption—to hydrate or run after H&M?
They are so compassionate, so accessible and in with the people. They bring attention to real and important causes and make others feel seen. Meghan beams as strangers wrap their arms around her and remember that royal protocol of no selfies? Nuh-uh, doesn’t exist. This is the Sussex way—not being “working royals” means they’re far better royals for everyone, because they’re not constrained by nonsense rules borne out of jealousy.
@Lux
Oh hvnt you heard? That Meghan-specific “no selfie” rOyAl pRotOcOl went the way of the dodo bird immediately after it was seen that the freedom-loving H&M were getting all the kudos for their accessibility and relatability with the people, taking selfies and hugging and all that.
So now, all that hugging and selfie-taking have become proper royal protocol.
Gotta keep up with the Sussexes, dont a know.
TBH, I seriously cant get over how shameless those perennially grifting parasites in palaces are. And have always been.
The crowds are feeding off all the positivity these two pour out. It’s wonderful to see all the happiness emanating from the the athletes and the families and the other people sitting in stands. It’s amazing that NATO came with a large delegation to come support the veterans. Invictus is getting larger and larger. It’s great to see this all happening. Harry built a wonderful program for these veterans. To salty isle I say your LOSS.
I may be being dramatic but the UK Defense Minister seeing IG as a good place to have discussions with Ukrainian delegation as well as side meetings is pretty significant. Along with NATO’s appearance with their huge delegation? Invictus Games isn’t anything to sniff at. South Korea and Italy have already announced their plans to apply to host features edition of the games. I hope the IG team is really proud at what they’ve done here.
I agree! The chances for country leaders to engage with each other while also supporting their veterans – the sheer SIZE of the NATO delegation – I’m so happy for the Sussexes but also so joyful for the much needed attention this is bringing to injured veterans world wide.
Not to mention the very real way countries are viewing the games as a positive and purposeful event to be aligned with and a part of, backed not only by H&M’s unwavering support but also the support of institutions like NATO and the UN.
They truly have accomplished something remarkable and so deeply healing for veterans. May continued successes follow their footsteps as they work to make the world better for so many people.
I don’t think the fact that these meetings and side meetings are happening at Invictus can be understated. I completely agree. That is a HUGE deal.
It’s also a non formal event with all the attention on the veterans and their families. With them being centered so thoroughly, I can’t help but feel that world leaders will make better decisions than when they are so removed from the individuals who have sacrificed for their countries.
Yes to this. Invictus being a place where world leaders can quietly have side meetings means a great deal of institutional support for the future.
No lies detected. I was listening to a vid clip the other day, of a day program in the UK, can’t remember which it’s called. There were 5 panelists, 2 people of color (a man and a woman), and 3 white folks (1 man and 2 women). It was evident from the get-go that the 2 white women were expecting a Sussex bash fest, and it was hilarious when the rest of the panelists were not interested and shut down the drama pretty quick. One of the women started about why Meghan says my husband the duke of Sussex and not my husband Harry. Then the black lady was like, Meghan is damned if she does or doesn’t. If she says my husband Harry, of course there would be an issue about that too. The white woman just zipped it. Then the other started saying something about Meghan making this about her blah blah blah, and the black gentleman was like, “How is she? She is there to support her husband and that’s all she’s doing. Of course its Meghan so anything she does is going to be nitpicked and picked apart!! Its so frustrating when people put down a good cause because of how they feel about the duke and duchess.” I think the white guy sensed danger here because he said “look, this is a good cause, Harry and Meghan are doing something good, there’s nothing to discuss here, end of story” that put an end to everything that would have followed. But, one of the women said in her intro that “Harry is at IG because it’s the only thing he has on his resume”, and I said to my TV, b!tch please, you must be tripping. What do YOU have on your resume to scoff at IG? What do the rest of the royals have on their resume that can even compare? And no, prince Harry has more big projects on his resume other than the IG, but apparently these fools are not even interested in any facts. Harry is the only royal that has a resume so rich it’s not comparable to anything ever done by any of them royals, yes even his father. His father’s Prince’s Trust pales in comparison to Harry’s Invictus games, Travalyst and even Sentebale, to be honest. None of them have anything on Harry and its super irritating to watch these have nothings try to crap on Harry’s achievements.
Love this outfit!
I can only hope that the royals are rueing the day they hounded this stunning, charismatic couple from Britain’s sorry shores. But I doubt they are.
They couldn’t have coped. Too much W&K jealousy of Meghan and what she brings out in Harry. W&K could have balanced them by making a real go at what they seem to enjoy, which is the ceremonial aspect of monarchy; the mix of traditional W&K monarchy with modern H&M monarchy could have made for a fabulous and powerful four.
Agreed @Brassy Rebel. 🙂
Is it me but, now the IGs have started and proving to be a success, we’re no longer hearing any more calls for William to take over. Seeing how hard Harry has worked this past week I think it gradually dawned on people the competitors would have been lucky if William showed up for the opening ceremony, let alone make daily appearances to several events as well as interacting with the competitors and their families!
@Sparrow – That would have been a fantastic image for the BRF. Their loss is everyone-else’s gain.
This week has been great. I hope Harry and Meghan have been emotionally boosted by it.
I love and agree with your sentiment. It must be truly heart warming to be on the other side of their exodus but still being abused by the media of multiple nations and then to arrive here – to a place where people truly KNOW them.
And to be greeted and treated with such love and respect and kindness – it must be so deeply restorative to the heart and soul to see and feel that the abuse and hatred directed towards them is truly done so by only handful of people. And – not in an ego boosting way but in a rejuvenating way – to see that they are loved and esteemed and deeply valued for who they are- who they really are.
It must give them so much strength and determination to keep doing good even in the face of so much niche deranged hatred.
May they find continued happiness and fulfillment and success in all their endeavors and may their love for each other and their family only grow deeper.
“Wot no boos?” Where are all the “Meghan is snubbed” headlines? I KNOW it’s not about Meghan and to be honest I’ve watched a lot of events on TV and not even thought about H&M. However, it has to killing the RR to see Meghan being greeted so warmly by the Germans, the competitors and their families.
It’s also worth noting that “rent a gob” didn’t have the nerve to show his face and start ranting about Meghan (and/or Harry) breaking up families. The only obvious rat reporter spotted was the editor of the Sun Royal. He looked very creepy as he didn’t appear to be with anyone or watching the game. He just stood to the side watching H&M and slyly took a picture on his phone. *shudders*
A squad member posted a video of this man’s creepy behaviour. It scared me a little actually b/c it was reminiscent of a stalker in a crowd, not participating in the event, just standing, watching them and sneakily taking pictures with a small camera. I think Harry saw/recognized him too. The squad was on it though, a lot of them are either working at the games or visiting – so someone tweeted at a Squaddie working the games I assume, to let H&M’s security know about this creepy being. He was way too close to them for my comfort.
When I tell you that I have been FEASTING the past few days 🤩
I love this for them so much!
The last two mornings the first thing I did after getting up was open the laptop to CB for pictures. Cats are a little miffed at my new routine.
Seems Germany has done a very good job to ensure their security while there. I’m so happy to see photos and videos of them relaxed and enjoying themselves with other people while out in public. 🙌
I am loving this for them and the veteran athletes from around the world, they are absolutely inspirational and a joy to watch. I haven’t missed a day, seeing the Sussex’s cheering in the stands sharing in that joy is enough to bring tears to my eyes🥹.. Prince Harry and his team have built a beautiful event with the Invictus Games.
oh man the Nigerians really want to take Meghan home with them, its wonderful to see! I sort of feel like every country wants to though.
One of the purposes of IG is to help veterans realize they’re not “broken,” they’re not permanently ruined because of their injuries, and I think part of Harry and Meghan’s appeal is that they are empathetic but not condescending or patronizing. They’re supportive of these competitors and understanding of their injuries but they’re not talking down to them, not treating them as “less than” or “other.” And I think that is playing a big role in how they are received. People want to talk to H&M because talking to them and hanging out with them makes them feel better, and that’s such a huge part of Invictus.
“At one point, it looked like Harry was holding onto Meghan so that she wouldn’t be carried off by Team Nigeria.”
A double layer of love. I love that pic of him just enveloping her, surrounded by the love of others. BTW, do they never take a bad picture? Just another thing for willy to be mad about. Sigh. poor guy, if only he had been good to/taken care of his little brother so Diana didnt have to snatch back her good looks.
I’m seriously waiting for a visit to Nigeria with the entire Sussex family and grandma Doria. It would be GLORIOUS.
Harry and Meghan are the winners. You can’t fake this type of excitement.
they recognize their own and are welcoming the saxe-coburg-gotha back to the fold.
I wonder how many people realize the British Royals are in fact German, Danish and Greek?
Aw I love the sight of the kiddos running after Meghan and Harry.
I am INCREDIBLY impressed how well thought out and well organized this event is. Kudos to everyone involved.
“I think by the Invictus closing ceremony, Germany will formally invite the Sussexes to live in the country permanently.”
Considering Harry’s heritage on his dad’s side is mostly German, they might as well give him honorary citizenship at this point.
I feel like Harry and Meghan have never been safer or more loved than at the Invictus Games. They literally have thousands of warriors there to fiercely defend them.
It’s been a joy to watch them move about freely, with affection and respect flowing both from them and to them.
Are not royals apolitical?!
Showing support for war is beyond being political. Hypocrisy is astonishing with these too
Bless your heart.
When have they supported war?
Yes, many of Prince Philip’s family are German. Three came to his funeral – Berhard , Hereditary Prince of Baden; Donatus , Landgrave of Hesse and Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg. (There has been no monarchy in Germany for over a hundred years but titles are family property) Queen Elizabeth also had German relatives.
Philip’s mother was a German princess from the House of Hesse and his sisters married into the German aristocracy. Philip spoke fluent German.
Harry looks like Prince Philip which may be a factor in the affection for him.