Princess Eugenie wore Fendi to the Vogue World event in London: lovely?

On Thursday, the biggest fashion event of the week went down in London. The event was Vogue World, a kick-off for London Fashion Week, where celebrities, designers and royalty mingled and got an extensive preview of many new collections. I cannot even believe how many people came out for this – it had a more star-studded attendance than this year’s BAFTAs. This is the second Vogue World event (last year’s event was in New York) and they might want to keep it in London, given the turnout. Speaking of, Princess Eugenie walked her first carpet since giving birth to her second son back in May/June. Eugenie wore this Fendi couture look – it’s really striking and she looks great. She probably wanted to be more covered up and that’s fine. The color is wonderful on her.
Princess Beatrice was also there, with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Bea wore Richard Quinn, and I believe the gloves are built-in. I don’t hate the idea of Beatrice in a black-and-yellow pattern, but the execution of this dress is throwing me off a little. I think it should have been a full-length gown, and there shouldn’t be so much fabric on the bust. (Also: do you think Bea is on Ozempic?)
Emilia Clarke in Christian Dior. You know what? I like this.
Claire Foy in Moncler. It looks like a knockoff Vivienne Westwood which fell off the back of a truck. What this dress does to her boobs is a crime.
Letitia Wright in Prada. Genuinely love this.
Jenna Coleman in Rodarte. Literally a granny’s lace tablecloth.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.
I love the colour of Eugenie’s dress and the style from the waist down but the top part and neck in particular are leaving me feeling a bit claustrophobic. She looks a little swamped by it.
Agree. It looks like the fabric is layered/bunched, bulky and uncomfortable to wear.
I’m only 5 feet and a size 10-12 right now and it’s hard to bring the drama, remain covered up, and not cross the line into frumpy.
This dress is beautiful but it crosses that frump line a little. Maybe if the sleeves were just a little shorter?
Yikes on Beatrice’s weight loss. That’s all I got.
Yeah, that’s borderline skeletal.
Eugenie looks really pretty but I’m not feeling the cut of the dress, although I get wanting to be covered up. I still think she’d look great in maybe a 50s style defined waist but flared skirt.
That would be a much better look! I love the color on her but she doesn’t look at all comfortable. Or maybe that’s just me knowing how I’d feel in a cut like that…
Eugenie looks really good, love that color on her.
Bea’s dress would almost work, but it needs be floor length and then needs to lose either the cape element or the gloves (or both.) There’s just too much going on visually with the gloves and the cape and the bodice and the shorter hem. Changing one of those elements would have made a big difference IMO.
Love Emilia’s dress.
I think the shorter length saves her dress from being frumpy, because the fabric is such an old-fashioned style, and it’s so all covering. I kind of like the cape and gloves for adding some drama, though. I just think the pleating around the bodice is puzzling.
That colour is gorgeous on Eugenie. The dress is a cool idea but I think it adds a lot of weight to her frame. Bless her though, she looks a bit scared, I don’t think she’s used to being styled/photographed like this.
The material of Eugenie’s dress is mesmerizing, and the colour is gorgeous. I’m not sure how to feel about the cut and overall design though.
I think I would’ve liked Jenna’s dress but that lace monstrosity of a poncho is just awful.
Claire Foy looks like she’s in a backup dress and not happy about it.
Emilia Clarke looks great. She seems like such a cool person but has had the worst luck in projects. GOT ended so badly as to kill off its cultural impact. And she’s been in underwhelming projects in the Terminator, Star Wars, and Marvel universes. Hope she finds a niche.
Emilia Clarke is so beautiful
Gorgeous color on Eugenie. Bea’s actually been pretty little for at least a year now. Love a red lip but for some reason I wasn’t feeling it with that dress. Still thought she looked good though.
Eugenie looks lovely!! Great color and that shiny fabric can be tough to wear, but it looks good on her. I’m nitpicking, but would love to see this dress with a bit of a boatneck instead of the fabric coming up that high. Bea’s style has improved immeasurably. I love this look on her!
I hope Edo was not telling her to lose weight or suggesting it. She looked healthier before.
I like Eugenie gown and green looks good on her.
The color of Eugenie’s dress is gorgeous but the style isn’t doing her any favors. She’s a very pretty young woman and that dress makes her look like a frump.
Somebody feed Beatrice a cheeseburger. Several, in fact.
Letitia Wright looks marvelous.
I like Eugenie’s dress, but I wish she’d gone bigger and bolder with the hair and added a statement clutch to her look. Good to see her stepping out and not keeping herself locked in until she’s lost all the baby weight.
Loved B’s look from head to ankles – the shiny black shoes were a no. Edo’s white jacket and newly acquired scruff made B&E the stand out couple on the red carpet. I thought their combined look was a cross between old Hollywood and old aristo.
Eugenie’s face is beautiful, love the makeup and the earrings, love the color of the dress, hate the dress. Too much fabric, too much swathing and the bodice ends at a weird spot on her arms, like she stuck her arms through a large bag.
Beatrice’s dress probably looks better on a hangar than on a person – too much draping and bunching.
I haven’t like Prada in a while, but Letitia looks great.
When I first saw the header pic I thought it was Hayley Atwell tbh. Maybe it’s the hairstyle?
I think I’d like Emilia Clarkes dress best to wear out to a nice dinner.
Love Eugenie’s hair and makeup. The dress is okay; not the end all in complementing a new mother’s figure. I like Bea’s dress and her hair. It suits her and is interesting, at least. No comments about Edo’s new scruffy look? I bet William is so jealous.