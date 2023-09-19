Duchess Meghan made a quiet visit to Trebecafe, a haven for homeless girls

Last year, at The Hague Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex made a quiet visit to a girls-empowerment program called Project Fearless. We didn’t even know about the visit until months later, when Project Fearless posted some pics on social media. Well, it looks like Meghan did something similar while she was in Dusseldorf, Germany – she visited TrebeCafe, a haven for homeless girls in the city. Meghan’s visit was so quiet, we only heard about it when a woman named Aylin Aydemir posted photos:
I love that Meghan does this, I love that she researches which programs help girls and women and she organizes these quiet little visits in cities around the world. I’m absolutely positive that she’s made tons of visits to programs and charities like these in California, Europe and the UK without many people knowing.
Fashion wise, her look in this pic is amazing – it’s another ensemble from Toteme, a Swedish label. Both the trousers and the sweater are wonderful and I would love that sweater in my size.
This thread is getting a lot of attention today as well, about the disinformation/smear campaign against the Sussexes.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Düsseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen in high spirits during day 4 of the Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf. The royal couple was actively engaged in the day's events, adding a touch of glamour and attention to this international adaptive multi-sport event.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit Sitting Volleyball on day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit Sitting Volleyball on day 6 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
I read that Twitter thread and it was good. But oh my lord the hateful comments I saw underneath. I still can’t wrap my head around the irrational hatred towards people they don’t know. I had to get off Twitter and try and find some mental peace.
It’s insane! I’m thrilled the few times someone speaks up about it. I wish more celebs and officials did. How can anyone spew so much hatred against a woman they never met, who’s trying to live peacefully with her family? She’s showed time and time again she’s doing good things for a lot of groups. Is that their problem? Racism? Old fashion jealousy? Or all of it?
If you noticed, the hate posts are getting louder, more deranged and more desperate since Invictus. The trolls sense they’re losing ground and their response is to double down.
It’s the extinction burst, that always happens when idiots are really angry they are recognized as idiots.
Meg doing what she likes to do by helping other women. Glad she was able to go and visit. She looked lovely.
Im curious as to when this visit happened because are the Sussexes back in California yet? I haven’t seen anything about them actually leaving Germany which seems odd given that there were paps outside their hotel that captured both of their arrivals. That said she’s not true to this she’s new this. I love that she always drops in on charities like this when she’s visiting a city.
I think the phrase is she’s not new to this she’s true to this😅 but we knew what you meant. As for when she made the visit. I think it might have been early Saturday morning or maybe Sunday. And that they left for California Sunday evening. And no, we haven’t gotten the travels details but i don’t think we have to. I’m sure they’re already in Cali.
Yeah you’re right that was a typo and now it’s too late for me to edit it smh. And an article just came out saying she visited this place on the 13th so it does look like they managed to get home undetected by the press which is great.
Most times Harry and Meghan are able to travel without people knowing. Nobody knew when Harry left for the UK. My guess is that they’re already back in California and I suspect Meghan’s visit took place on Saturday morning.
What a trip! Love how she always finds time to slip off somewhere else.
I love it too. Meghan is just good people.
Okay since we’re discussing the fashion, I love that sweater too. But those high waisted slacks are for a tall slim frame. Great for her. Not so much for me. I would absolutely go full purple though. Love it.
I think the pants should have been taken down a size. I bet they looked great from the hip down but they are little too big in the waist. Absolutely love the sweater though.
I would go full purple too. This ensemble was my second favorite from her this trip.
her autumn style is so chic!
I weep for humanity when I followed this twitter thread and I can still see a blue check hatred for Meghan. I wish I could unsee it. One of the reasons I don’t go on Twitter is the misinformation taken as gospel truth.
Sometimes I wonder how Meghan can still be sane with this level of vitrol and hatred against her person
I wish Duchess Meghan love andight
Many of the people with blue checks have purchased those checks.
I love this. Meghan’s not letting anybody stop her from doing what she wants.
The hatred is despicable, but what can be done? All they can do is continue their work with helping people.
“I’m absolutely positive that she’s made tons of visits to programs and charities like these in California, Europe and the UK without many people knowing.”
I have no doubt we are only aware of a FRACTION of what Harry and Meghan get up to
Agreed.
I have so much respect for Meghan and how she has used her platform to shine a light on important issues. As far as the hate I see on Twitter threads about her, I take it as a great opportunity to block those trash people. The hatred is digusting and they seem to revel in it. Let them, but Meghan will continue to do great work and shine.
I love that she visited here. She is so good at highlighting these important spaces and organizations.
That’s what attracts me most to the Sussexes, they try to improve the world with every step they take. Even if none of the efforts panned out, I’d love them bc they always try.
More people of statuer need to speak out against the hatred that is allowed free reign on the likes of twitter, and I’m sorry, but people like Musk MUST be held accountable for allowing it on their platforms. What are we teaching future generations!? That’s it OK to hate people we don’t know, that it’s OK to try and drive people to suicide, it’s disgusting. Megan, please stay strong and keep on ignoring the haters. Keep doing what your doing, because hatred will wither their lives, not yours.
This is such a lovely thing to say, and I completely concur. Harry and Meghan are so earnest in their desire to make the world a better place, I don’t understand the rabid hate for them, even a little bit.
This is an old analogy but still true, Even more so today. When you tell a lie, it’s like opening up a feather pillow and letting thousands of feathers free into the wind. No amount of apology or regret will ever bring back all those feathers. The lie is out there forever.
The hate is two fold. Its born out of jealousy and racism. They’re jealous it’s not them and they hate it’s a black/biracial woman . If it were a white woman they could imagine themselves in her place. But how dare he marry a biracial woman, they can’t imagine themselves in her place. Black woman, in their eyes, aren’t suppose to find love, happiness, respect, and protection from a white man, especially a rich handsome funny charismatic titled one. They feel only white women deserve that. Coupled with the fact that when Meghan was attacked smeared and bullied by her in-laws and the racist UK tabloids, when he couldn’t get help from his family to stop the abuse he took her away. He choose her over them, that’s what a loving protective husband does, but in their eyes he only does it for white women. Not a biracial woman that felt should be grateful to take the abuse just to be there.
There are many white women who consider themselves to be progressive, even feminist, whose racism and misogynoir comes to the surface when a black woman marries what’s considered a “high value” white man. It’s Meghan, Hallie Bailey as the Little Mermaid, Jodie Turner-Smith. I wish more white women were willing to deconstruct and examine that bias. They won’t be able to stop centering themselves in the struggle for equality unless they do. I’m so happy to see white women on this blog doing this work and pointing it out in other women. It shows me that it’s possible.
Well said, Ianne.
Agree.
Meghan looks so happy and at ease when she’s with women who are helping other women and girls. She completely lives her feminism and compassion. (And her outfit is perfect: comfortable, quietly chic.)
I read that X thread, too. One deranger from Australia is getting shredded … it’s delightful.
Thanks for the news on the Australian deranger. It was also nice to see WhatMeghanWore took down the photo of Meghan when asked. I’ve looked to Meghan for feminist inspiration for many (12?) years now and it hurts to see her mistreated.
I take some comfort in knowing that many of the horrible comments about Meghan are bots; paid for by whom we should ask. Read enough of that carp and you can see the repetitive nature of the comments and spot them as bots.
Yeah I noticed that when I read Heart of Invictus (Netflix) was being downgraded on IMDB. Having created an IMDB account to comment on Jeremy Clarkson’s stupid farm show (Prime) last December, I decided to go back there for Heart of Invictus. There were more than a few comments that were exact dups. Fortunately that’s a built-in option for “it’s a duplicate” when complaining about comments on IMDB.
(To be scrupulously fair to Clarkson, I watched an entire episode of his inane farm show before I low-rated it and wrote my singular comment.)
This is an open secret, “it is better to give than to receive”.
I love Meghan’s motivation, to seek truth, beauty and kindness….
Dave Stewart, a baseball player, used the same social technique when doing his charitable endeavors….
I loved him dearly for that approach to service…..
As I do love Meghan – the Duchess of Sussex
“Everybody can be great…because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.”
MLK Jr.
good for her! this would have totally stayed quiet if not for that post. i feel like this puts the if meghan wears neutrals to not draw attention debate to bed. which was partly started bc of the interview she gave…which sure maybe that’s the case when she was in the RF but clearly she also favors neutrals even when she’s going to a “quiet” visit. i for one really like it. she looks clean and polished when she’s in neutral monochrome. kate is the one doing lots extra with floral, buttons, lace etc. i like meghan’s aesthetics more.
According to German social media the visit took place on Wednesday, in the middle of Invictus Week and the day after Meghan arrived.