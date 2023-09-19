Duchess Meghan made a quiet visit to Trebecafe, a haven for homeless girls

Last year, at The Hague Invictus Games, the Duchess of Sussex made a quiet visit to a girls-empowerment program called Project Fearless. We didn’t even know about the visit until months later, when Project Fearless posted some pics on social media. Well, it looks like Meghan did something similar while she was in Dusseldorf, Germany – she visited TrebeCafe, a haven for homeless girls in the city. Meghan’s visit was so quiet, we only heard about it when a woman named Aylin Aydemir posted photos:

Meghan has paid a visit to TrebeCafé in Dusseldorf. TrebeCafé is a refuge for young women and girls in need. Here she's pictured with woman called Aylin Aydemir. pic.twitter.com/kHWCfEkfOZ — Katerina🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) September 18, 2023

I love that Meghan does this, I love that she researches which programs help girls and women and she organizes these quiet little visits in cities around the world. I’m absolutely positive that she’s made tons of visits to programs and charities like these in California, Europe and the UK without many people knowing.

Fashion wise, her look in this pic is amazing – it’s another ensemble from Toteme, a Swedish label. Both the trousers and the sweater are wonderful and I would love that sweater in my size.

This thread is getting a lot of attention today as well, about the disinformation/smear campaign against the Sussexes.

The last ten days has been quite eye opening on the global treatment of Meghan Markle. I had some lovely moments with her and Prince Harry around and towards myself and everybody at the @InvictusGamesDE but I see so much online hatred and bullying towards her. Some of it was even… pic.twitter.com/aBenKHmSdn — James Dunlop MBE 🎥 (@james__dunlop) September 19, 2023