Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner had dinner at Via Carota in NYC last night

When Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married, Sophie never had beef with Joe’s ex Taylor Swift. In fact, Sophie pursued a friendship with Taylor, and for a time, it felt like Taylor and Joe buried the hatchet and got along. Sophie and Taylor weren’t BFFs and Sophie was never part of Taylor’s clique, but they were friendly enough and there was very little drama, all things considered. Well, now that Sophie and Joe are getting a divorce and Joe is seemingly trying to smear Sophie as an unfit mother, Taylor has chosen a side. Taylor is declaring herself Team Sophie.

Taylor and Sophie stepped out last night in New York. These two tall ladies even walked arm-in-arm as they left Via Carota (an Italian restaurant) in the Village. Sophie looked chic, while Taylor… wore an especially hideous denim coat and no pants. Kind of a perfect photo-op, right? There’s so much going on here – Taylor and Sophie seeking each other out, doing a pap stroll together in New York, the fashion statements. Both ladies are single now, having gotten out of long-term relationships this year.

When the Duchess of Sussex showed up at Beyonce’s LA concerts and she was seen in official Parkwood photos with Kelly Rowland, that was the signal that Meghan is under the protection of the Beygency. This is similar – Sophie is now under the protection of the Snake Fam/Swifty Mafia. The Snake Fam already knew that Joe Jonas sucked, but now Taylor is giving them permission to fight Joe on her behalf AND Sophie’s behalf.