Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner had dinner at Via Carota in NYC last night

When Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married, Sophie never had beef with Joe’s ex Taylor Swift. In fact, Sophie pursued a friendship with Taylor, and for a time, it felt like Taylor and Joe buried the hatchet and got along. Sophie and Taylor weren’t BFFs and Sophie was never part of Taylor’s clique, but they were friendly enough and there was very little drama, all things considered. Well, now that Sophie and Joe are getting a divorce and Joe is seemingly trying to smear Sophie as an unfit mother, Taylor has chosen a side. Taylor is declaring herself Team Sophie.
Taylor and Sophie stepped out last night in New York. These two tall ladies even walked arm-in-arm as they left Via Carota (an Italian restaurant) in the Village. Sophie looked chic, while Taylor… wore an especially hideous denim coat and no pants. Kind of a perfect photo-op, right? There’s so much going on here – Taylor and Sophie seeking each other out, doing a pap stroll together in New York, the fashion statements. Both ladies are single now, having gotten out of long-term relationships this year.
When the Duchess of Sussex showed up at Beyonce’s LA concerts and she was seen in official Parkwood photos with Kelly Rowland, that was the signal that Meghan is under the protection of the Beygency. This is similar – Sophie is now under the protection of the Snake Fam/Swifty Mafia. The Snake Fam already knew that Joe Jonas sucked, but now Taylor is giving them permission to fight Joe on her behalf AND Sophie’s behalf.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Singer Taylor Swift and actress Sophie Turner were the center of attention as they left New York’s Via Carota restaurant arm in arm after dinner with friends. Their joint appearance attracted a crowd of enthusiastic fans.
That ‘jacket’ has to be the most hideous thing I have ever seen Taylor wear – burn it.
Poor ickle Joe – wonder what kind of pap stroll he will make after this, more setups with the kids?
I laugh as I imagine that fun jacket paired with that equally fun flounced denim mini dress she wore recently. Yeesh.
Her outfit is decent enough without that jacket. Love Sophie’s outfit, though, although I might have chosen an all-white sneaker. Look at me, critiquing a successful actor on her clothing choices! 😉
Now this is using your power for good. I approve
LMAO!!
Seriously tho, this is a good look for Taylor. If she’s worried about her image, she should take note: she’s never more likeable than when she’s supporting other women.
Same. I’ve bashed her lame girl squad pap walks in the past, but I love this. Good for Taylor, good for Sophie.
It’s lovely to see.
Ordinarily, I find Taylor’s pettiness annoying (because I really rate her as an artist and I think she’s probably a great, loyal friend) but THIS is how you weaponise your petty for good. She’s anointing Sophie, choosing sides in the most public way she can, but it’s also I such* a vindication of her previous animosity against Joe jonas. And we know there’s nothing Taylor likes more than to be vindicated…
Yep. All of this.
Tay’s dress may be cute. I like the color and looks comfortable. She is all in on declaring it “dressing for autumn”season regardless of the temperature.
That coat is so late 80’s it is hilarious.
Agree, it looks like a perfectly normal knit dress in an autumnal color. I really hate the description of Taylor going out “with no pants” in the article. That’s a perfectly reasonable dress length.
I like the denim jacket. I have my eye on a longline denim jacket that is fleece-lined.
I like it too. That’s actually the only thing I like about the whole outfit.
I thought I was the only one! I love the jacket and also want to get something similar. The rest of the outfit is meh in my opinion.
I actually like it too. I couldn’t wear it because I don’t have her height or her youth. But I just got myself a faded black denim jacket that is a little shorter and more streamlined but the same basic idea.
Shoot. I love this. The most I’d been hoping for was Taylor doing Mr Perfectly Fine or Forever and Always as the surprise songs once the tour resumes, but this is way better, especially with the resurgence of her squad era.
“The Swifty Mafia” lol. Not a Swifty but I love the pettiness. How is Joe going to try to one-up this?
Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife. And she looks so pretty…
Lol Taylor stans for the queen in the north.
Good bye Joe.
This comment is everything today. That is all. ❤️
Welp. That’s if for brother Joe. RIP all of his social mentions.
His attempts at starting a smearing campaign against his ex wife first backfired on all social media and forums, then collapsed entirely with those pictures. The SwiftyMafia will keep guard now lol
Go and cry in your oatmeal cereal bowl, Joe.
@girl_ninja Normally I detest when Taylor lets her swifty army off the lease but this is brilliant and exactly what Joe deserves for slating Sophie in the press like he has and being a douchebag. Go flame his ass up on Twitter and Instagram Swifties.
I feel the same way you do but it’s the saying “he started it.” So now the Swifty mob will finish him.
I find the entire Taylor Swift phenomenon so puzzling. How is she *this* popular? But I know that she is and that her fans range from reasonable to rabid, and I’m hella #teamsophie so I absolutely approve of this pap stroll. I hope they are genuinely friends or at least genuinely supportive of one another.
I could be wrong bc I’m just south of 60, but I think her lyrics resonate with a lot of women because while they are a bit narcissistic, they show clearly the patriarchy and attendant misogyny we experience regularly as women. And the melodies are often really catchy.
Don’t get me wrong, I understand why there’s a place for her in pop music, and why tweens/early teens would be crazy for her music (I had every Madonna album when I was 13, a total of four at that time) but just the sheer insanity around her popularity would have turned me off by my later teens/early twenties. Of course, disaffected was the hallmark of my generation and we pretended to hate pop music. So maybe I shouldn’t even try to understand. She definitely has impressed me a couple of times, first when she responded to her growing right wing fan base by turning full LGBT ally, and now this.
Joe’s playing checkers while Sophie’s playing chess.
All hail the Queen In Da Norf!
Sophie using all her power for good! She doesn’t need to trash talk her x when one pap walk says it all, the real definition of #winning. (PS Not a Swifty but recognize the power of Swiftys)
I adore this. I love that Taylor is a control freak maniac. They say famous people get stuck at the age they were when they became famous, but I actually like junk she’s really tried to push past being sixteen in a lot of ways. But this shit? This is perfect. Sophie has been quiet and calm and chose her moment. Love.
This is the kind of Taylor petty that I love. I also love that they’re both so statuesque.
I don’t hate the outfit, I’m over here trying to analyze the meaning of SO MUCH DENIM THIS WEEK TAY TAY. what does it mean?? lol
I actually love Taylor’s long demain coat matched with short dress. It’s the boots that look awful with bare legs (boots would be fine for another outfit though). High heeled pumps would have been so much better.
Ex gfs of the same dude often find each other. So much to talk about.
Same…I had & wore her WHOLE outfit in the 80s😅❤️. And I approve of this level of pettiness from Taylor
Yes! The boots are awful!
Taylor’s been out constantly with friends and never felt the need to cover up. That coat is giving off really pointed “Look at Sophie and how hot she is,” energy.
Definitely support for Sophie, but Taylor was cool with Joe Jonas all the way back in 2011 when he was attending her concert. Joe and Nick were even back in her friend group in 2015 when he was dating Gigi Hadid. After the breakup with Gigi they weren’t associated with Taylor much until Sophie came into the picture.
The talk between them probably had more to do with how they both had six year relationships with men named Joe end this year. And in both cases part of the reasoning given was that the men developed issues with the the women’s careers.
Sophie looks good. She’s gonna be okay.
Sophie looks BEAUTIFUL. Looking for Taylor to insert “can’t believe you spied on me with a Ring camera” into the lyrics of her next revenge song.
Sophie looks amazing! I’m glad to see her supported too.
She has to deal with coparenting with him, so she needs the support.
I like Taylor’s outfit under the denim jacket. The weather here in NYC has been more fall-like, so I can see some sort of duster being necessary just wouldn’t have chosen that particular one myself. Can’t agree that Sophie’s outfit is chic though, she is gorgeous but that outfit is doing nothing. Separately, annoyed that Taylor is hounding Via Carota, have been trying to go there with friends and she’s making it impossible. Go eat somewhere else Taylor!
Salma Hayek and Taylor Swift, women of the year for me.
I love everything about this. “Pedro offers you his protection “
I love that Sophie’s first driblet of information after the divorce was announced was leaking JJ’s attempts to force her into public before she was ready. Joe got papped staging “look at me being a dad”… Sophie chose to get papped with his ex during an evening out. This is an awesome clap back! Love it
Joe must be feeling like Ramsey Bolton when he saw the Knights of the Vale approaching…
If it’s going to end like that divorce she’ll get house he’ll get the dogs…😉
Like flies on sh*t. Gross.
Nah, Taylor is and always will be Team Taylor. In this case it means doing a papwalk with Sophie, but I don’t think for a second that if Joe’s anti-Sophie campaign had been better received by the general public she would have done anything like this. But it hasn’t gone well for Joe and she still needs the postive attention because of her last faux paux showing her racists colours, so she’ll do this.
It is really funny though. What’s the name of that song? Mr. Perfectly Fine or something like that. I bet Joe is pissed.
I saw it actually was Sophie’s friends walking behind them out of dinner. So this dinner is something Sophie setup.
And good for her! I don’t think that changes anything, Taylor still did do this because she wanted to. Nobody is setting her up.
💯
You mean the racism of the man TS dated for two weeks, then dumped? Or did she have a racist faux paux, herself? Not sure why other women are not held to contempt for what men they date do here, but she is. It’s odd.
Taylor and Joe dated for a brief time. In that time she used it to write hit songs. Sophie was his wife with two children. Sophie should let the divorce play out. All this does is let Taylor play the victim again.
Both relationships were 2016-2023..? And what victim in this case?
I hate when I see pictures like this and it looks like the 2 people don’t even exist in the same weather. Sophie in a halter top with a bare belly looking amazing and then Taylor wearing this coat like it’s freezing outside. It doesn’t make sense. And yeah, that coat is TERRIBLE.
@Macky -Thank you!
Team Sophie! If Joe hadn’t been such a douche about the breakup then things maybe wouldn’t have gone this way. He brought this on himself. Lord protect you from the Swifties!
Denim photographs horribly. I bet this is a nice, soft, dark denim and half of the bitches on this site will be wearing this coat with boots by the end of October.
Lol I can just hear The Godmother..Sophie you come to me to ask a favor….Joes games sleeps with the fishes. Freaking Tay Tay doesn’t even bother to wrap this up in coy. The memes children, the memes!!
Joe better hope he doesn’t wake up with a horse head in his bed.
Yes 👏👏👏
Tbh Taylor and Joe J. dated briefly when they were like 18, and then were friends again in like 2015, they even went on double dates (Taylor with Calvin, Joe with Gigi), then the whole giving presents to exes’s children thing that Taylor paraded, so this whole pap walk is not about Sophie but about Taylor being Team Taylor.
I guess Taylor’s only ex she can use now as proof that she can be actually friends with exes, like normal adult, is Taylor Lautner.
But I do hope Sophie uses this whole thing to her advantage. Team Sophie.
Just saw the tweet “this is what joe saw on the ring camera.” It’s the low hanging fruit and I’m still LMFAO!
While I love all the TikToks disproving the tabloids/immediately throwing support for Sophie and pulling out receipts of her introvertedness to disprove Joe’s messy leaks… I wish all women got the same treatment. I wish people gave Meghan the immediate support/critical thinking of the tabloid planting/headlines around her. I can’t help but think white privilege plays a role in providing the power of the benefit of the doubt for white women in a way that it doesn’t for Black women.
100% Dido. It truly is unfair that women are given that protection depending on what color their skin is
Lbh Taylor has much more in common with Joe Jonas than with Sophie Turner.
Taylor went recently on her own “smear campaign” against Joe Alwyn just because he dared to break up with her and /or not be willing to marry her or whatever.
She painted the guy as if he was insecure and jealous of her success, implied he was holding her back, went on pap walks to drive the point home that he was keeping her “hidden” and preventing her from being her own self, made all of her friends unfollow him on social media, all of this knowing exactly how that would look like, and how that would weaponize her fans against him. The dude can’t do as much as take a subway without his name going trending on Twitter with her insane fan base calling him all kinds of names. There were fans even wishing for him to kill himself, and the tweet had tons of likes. Never mind the fact she made a point of dating a racist misogynistic right after and weaponized that relationship too (because you can’t tell me part of her motivation to state in public she had been the happiest she has ever been, to have the guy in all of her concerts singing along her songs when she built the narrative that Joe was unsupportive of her success wasn’t a way of getting back at him). And according to her own lyrics, Joe Alwyn has a history of dealing with mental health issues, like anxiety and depression. And yet, Taylor did all of that to the person she dated for six years.
So this outing is much more PR Taylor seeing an opportunity to come out as a “girl’s girl” than Taylor Swift reaching out to a friend out of kindness and in genuine manner.
I also am going to be super cynical here, and it’s something I’ve noticed about her for ages now. To me, she feels a certain validation in other women’s failed relationships. Especially with a woman like Sophie who got something Taylor wished she had herself at least at one point.
100% agree. Poor Joe Alwyn.
I like Taylor’s jacket.