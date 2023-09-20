Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, after he was convicted of rape

Months ago, when Danny Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape, sources insisted that his wife Bijou Phillips had no plans to leave him, and that she still supported him completely. Then Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison at his sentencing hearing two weeks ago. Once again, “sources” were trotted out, swearing up and down to People Magazine that Bijou loves Masterson and “has no plans to file for divorce.” Sh-t got real with the sentencing, that much is clear, but I didn’t expect the turnaround this quickly – Bijou has filed for divorce.
Bijou Phillips has made the decision to end her marriage with Danny Masterson, less than two weeks after he got 30 years to life for rape.
According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Bijou filed to end things Monday in a California court. Her attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, tells TMZ, “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.”
He continues, “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”
Bijou stood by Masterson throughout his rape trial and re-trial … even accompanying him at his sentencing hearing.
Bijou Phillips lists the estranged couple’s date of separation as “TBD” in the legal docs, and says it was “irreconcilable differences” that led to the end of their marriage. She asks for spousal support, attorneys fees and that her legal name be restored to Bijou Phillips.
[From TMZ]
The elephant in the room – which even TMZ does not want to address – is Scientology and what CoS will do to Bijou now that she’s seeking a divorce. Like, it’s abundantly clear that CoS was “protecting” Masterson even as he drugged and raped other Scientologists, not to mention drugging and raping women outside of CoS. They were still protecting him when his victims went to the LAPD and LA County DA’s office and charges were brought. Now that he’s going to prison, is CoS cutting their ties with him? I doubt it. Bijou needs to be so careful here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Actor Danny Masterson is in court once again as he stands trial on three charges of forcible rape. The jury in the case was unable to reach a decision after three days of deliberations and were ordered to return today. Judge Charlaine Olmedo replaced two jurors today after they had notified the court that they had tested positive for Covid. The judge replaced the jurors with two alternates and ordered that they begin deliberations again.
Pictured: Bijou Phillips, Danny Masterson
BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Jury deliberations resumed today in the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson, one day after jurors were ordered to begin anew with two alternates added, following news that two panelists had tested positive for COVID-19.
Pictured: Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips
BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: no byline@backgrid.com / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Jury deliberations resumed today in the rape trial of “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson, one day after jurors were ordered to begin anew with two alternates added, following news that two panelists had tested positive for COVID-19.
Pictured: Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips
BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: no byline@backgrid.com / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Danny Masterson is seen arriving in court today with wife Bijou Phillips, as jury is believed to be issuing their verdict today in his rape retrial case. The jury has been deliberating for over a week in the rape retrial after the first ended in a mistrial in December, with a jury deadlocked on all counts.
Pictured: Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips
BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Danny Masterson is seen arriving in court today with wife Bijou Phillips, as jury is believed to be issuing their verdict today in his rape retrial case. The jury has been deliberating for over a week in the rape retrial after the first ended in a mistrial in December, with a jury deadlocked on all counts.
Pictured: Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips
BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
-Jersey City, New Jersey – 6/4/2016 – The Ninth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
-PICTURED: Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips
-PHOTO by: Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com
-LUC_3858
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Featuring: Danny Masterson, Bijou Phillips
Where: Jersey City, New Jersey, United States
When: 04 Jun 2016
Credit: Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto.com
Didn’t she say she loved him so much she had no intentions nor any plans to divorce him? Hhhmm, I wonder what changed? She needs to be very careful, McTavish (sp?) and his minions will hunt her down. CoS eats and feasts on its own.
Civil lawsuits and asset protection?
Right? What changed is she got good legal advice.
This is entirely about Co$ protecting Masterson’s assets.
Asset protection is what I thought as soon as I heard this news. And I bet COS & Danny are fully behind this move.
Victims can sue for damages in civil court. She shouldn’t be sharing any finances with Masterson.
These people do not run their own lives. I assume Scientology has approved/ progressed the divorce proceeding for the purposes of hiding his assets (with her support) against any potential civil liability suits.
This is a) rich people nonsense, and b) Scientology cult of money nonsense. Morals do not apply.
Agreed. This is a strategy all have agreed on to protect assets and their daughter. She hasn’t changed her mind or conviction at all. She’s a CoS lifer.
Bingo
Like two of her siblings, she has turned to religious fanaticism to deal with childhood trauma. It’s unfortunate there is no one in her life who can help her break free of a highly destructive cult.
The fact that the founder of scientology was a low brow sci fi author who wrote about aliens and the cosmos in the 1930s pulps is all I needed to know about this organization. Also, yes, I def think this is a scientology-approved move.
%100 Correct!
I’d be surprised if he hasn’t been already declared a SP and the ScientoCult ordered her to divorce him in no uncertain terms.
People are saying it’s to protect her/their assets from the victims being able to sue
That is exactly what I thought. Now that he’s been convicted and sentenced, the civil suits can’t be far behind. If I were in her position – with or without a kid to raise – I’d be doing the same.
I believe that it is to protect assets also, because this woman is brainwashed.
The divorce is probably strategic move meant to protect money and property in the event of a civil suit. I don’t have a lot of faith that she’s changed at all.
I wonder if this is an attempt to protect assets somehow. Or Scientology has her next assignment ready.
Tom Cruise?
I’m actually thinking this is a financial strategy only. I wonder if they’re anticipating civil lawsuits as well, and they’re trying to protect assets for Bijou and their daughter.
HA! It seems a lot of us on this thread had that thought!
Maybe Bijou is cutting ties with the org. Quite frankly, there’s really nothing they can say or leak about her that hasn’t already been said. We know her dirt. She can walk away from the org and live a free life if her mind is right…which I’m not sure it is or really ever has been yet.
I also wonder if that would mean Ashton and Mila would disconnect from her. Because, yeah, they’re low-key doing Scientology’s bidding.
Waiting to hear what Lisa Remini has to say about this.
So much cynicism here. Everyone assuming this is for asset protection. Doesn’t anyone believe in good old fashioned divorce because you were married to a violent predator and now he’s in prison any more? (/sarcasm just be clear. Obviously this is a rich person strategy).
How am I still so naive that my first thought was maybe she has escaped. Sigh.
Glad I’m not the only one. My first thought was, ‘this is a surprise, good for her’, & then I started reading the comments. Oh. Of course. Asset protection.
This is all via COS orders no doubt.
Masterson is a disgrace to the ‘church’ now and open to civil suits.
So Bijou is leaving him and taking all of the money before the victims get it.
I have no doubt her feelings haven’t changed but they don’t matter to COS.
It’s definitely a strategy to protect the assets because of the civil lawsuits. It was so obvious when I read about her filing for divorce so quickly that it shocked me that many people on the Daily Mail were thinking it was for any other reason.
I’m not sure why it isn’t in this except but I asked on Twitter last night why she was seeking sole legal and physical custody and visitation for Masterson. Any CBers familiar with family law? Considering he’s going to be in jail until their daughter is 40 I thought custody was a given? And why would she ask for him to have visitation rights? They aren’t going to let him out on day visits. Will the courts forever her to maintain a schedule of bringing the child to jail? Is she doing this to make sure CoS doesn’t try to take their daughter?
Could this be a protection for her in case he gets a new trial or is out in appeal?
Just because she’s “seeking” something in her divorce filing doesn’t mean anyone anticipates a fight about it. She filed her documents, and they lay out what she thinks should happen. You have to check the boxes on the paperwork even if you’re famous and the circumstances behind the breakup of your marriage are public.
As for visitation, it’s again a case of the rules being made to attempt to fit everyone. Most people in prison aren’t serial rapists who are sentenced to 30 years. Prisoners can seek and be granted visitation rights with their children, and there are families like this one where the other parent agrees to visitation without there being conflict about it. I’m not sure staying in touch with Danny Masterson is a positive thing, but imagine a family where the child’s mother is serving a couple years for drug possession. Or to make it more extreme, imagine a family where the child’s mother is serving a prison sentence for driving her friend to an abortion clinic. There are times when maintaining a parent-child relationship is important enough for there to be prison visits to help maintain it.
This is not a real divorce y’all. I mean legally it is. And that’s the point. At this point Masterson’s victims can sue him and they would likely win. A divorce would protect their assets. As Masterson could essentially give Bijou everything and then beg poverty.
The cop from MN, his wife did the same thing. Also changed her name and her kids back to the maiden name. I read in another article Bijou is also going back to her maiden name. I assume her daughter too. That’s protection for the kids. I wonder if that’s the entire reason? Or the one she’s giving Danny?
She is only doing this to save their assets. I’m sure they had a plan for many years. Some of the stuff that he was charged with happened during their time together. And I feel like the heat is going to continue on Ashton and Mila. Especially Ashton. He’s been friends for many many years since they were teenagers. He knows Danny’s secrets and how he was. Mila was just 14 years old when she met Danny and Ashton, so I give her a bit of grace.
A convicted felon residing behind bars for the next 30 years can’t do anything to benefit Cult CO$! Time to go to work on Bijou, that’s where the $$$$ is and as everyone knows where the cash is CO$ is soon to follow.