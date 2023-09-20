Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, after he was convicted of rape

Months ago, when Danny Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape, sources insisted that his wife Bijou Phillips had no plans to leave him, and that she still supported him completely. Then Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison at his sentencing hearing two weeks ago. Once again, “sources” were trotted out, swearing up and down to People Magazine that Bijou loves Masterson and “has no plans to file for divorce.” Sh-t got real with the sentencing, that much is clear, but I didn’t expect the turnaround this quickly – Bijou has filed for divorce.

Bijou Phillips has made the decision to end her marriage with Danny Masterson, less than two weeks after he got 30 years to life for rape.

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Bijou filed to end things Monday in a California court. Her attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, tells TMZ, “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.”

He continues, “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Bijou stood by Masterson throughout his rape trial and re-trial … even accompanying him at his sentencing hearing.

Bijou Phillips lists the estranged couple’s date of separation as “TBD” in the legal docs, and says it was “irreconcilable differences” that led to the end of their marriage. She asks for spousal support, attorneys fees and that her legal name be restored to Bijou Phillips.

The elephant in the room – which even TMZ does not want to address – is Scientology and what CoS will do to Bijou now that she’s seeking a divorce. Like, it’s abundantly clear that CoS was “protecting” Masterson even as he drugged and raped other Scientologists, not to mention drugging and raping women outside of CoS. They were still protecting him when his victims went to the LAPD and LA County DA’s office and charges were brought. Now that he’s going to prison, is CoS cutting their ties with him? I doubt it. Bijou needs to be so careful here.

34 Responses to “Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Danny Masterson, after he was convicted of rape”

  1. Taytanish says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:40 am

    Didn’t she say she loved him so much she had no intentions nor any plans to divorce him? Hhhmm, I wonder what changed? She needs to be very careful, McTavish (sp?) and his minions will hunt her down. CoS eats and feasts on its own.

    Reply
  2. SAS says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:40 am

    These people do not run their own lives. I assume Scientology has approved/ progressed the divorce proceeding for the purposes of hiding his assets (with her support) against any potential civil liability suits.

    This is a) rich people nonsense, and b) Scientology cult of money nonsense. Morals do not apply.

    Reply
    • MrsCope says:
      September 20, 2023 at 7:53 am

      Agreed. This is a strategy all have agreed on to protect assets and their daughter. She hasn’t changed her mind or conviction at all. She’s a CoS lifer.

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        September 20, 2023 at 7:58 am

        Bingo

      • Megan says:
        September 20, 2023 at 8:39 am

        Like two of her siblings, she has turned to religious fanaticism to deal with childhood trauma. It’s unfortunate there is no one in her life who can help her break free of a highly destructive cult.

    • HelloDolly! says:
      September 20, 2023 at 8:17 am

      The fact that the founder of scientology was a low brow sci fi author who wrote about aliens and the cosmos in the 1930s pulps is all I needed to know about this organization. Also, yes, I def think this is a scientology-approved move.

      Reply
    • Wendy says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:40 am

      %100 Correct!

      Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:55 am

      I’d be surprised if he hasn’t been already declared a SP and the ScientoCult ordered her to divorce him in no uncertain terms.

      Reply
  3. Lorena says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:41 am

    People are saying it’s to protect her/their assets from the victims being able to sue

    Reply
    • Amy T says:
      September 20, 2023 at 7:44 am

      That is exactly what I thought. Now that he’s been convicted and sentenced, the civil suits can’t be far behind. If I were in her position – with or without a kid to raise – I’d be doing the same.

      Reply
    • Jan says:
      September 20, 2023 at 7:46 am

      I believe that it is to protect assets also, because this woman is brainwashed.

      Reply
  4. dionne says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:42 am

    The divorce is probably strategic move meant to protect money and property in the event of a civil suit. I don’t have a lot of faith that she’s changed at all.

    Reply
  5. Josephine says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:42 am

    I wonder if this is an attempt to protect assets somehow. Or Scientology has her next assignment ready.

    Reply
  6. Beana says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:43 am

    I’m actually thinking this is a financial strategy only. I wonder if they’re anticipating civil lawsuits as well, and they’re trying to protect assets for Bijou and their daughter.

    Reply
  7. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:44 am

    Maybe Bijou is cutting ties with the org. Quite frankly, there’s really nothing they can say or leak about her that hasn’t already been said. We know her dirt. She can walk away from the org and live a free life if her mind is right…which I’m not sure it is or really ever has been yet.

    I also wonder if that would mean Ashton and Mila would disconnect from her. Because, yeah, they’re low-key doing Scientology’s bidding.

    Waiting to hear what Lisa Remini has to say about this.

    Reply
  8. Bettyrose says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:46 am

    So much cynicism here. Everyone assuming this is for asset protection. Doesn’t anyone believe in good old fashioned divorce because you were married to a violent predator and now he’s in prison any more? (/sarcasm just be clear. Obviously this is a rich person strategy).

    Reply
    • Alita27 says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:44 am

      How am I still so naive that my first thought was maybe she has escaped. Sigh.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        September 20, 2023 at 9:55 am

        Glad I’m not the only one. My first thought was, ‘this is a surprise, good for her’, & then I started reading the comments. Oh. Of course. Asset protection.

  9. Scout says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:50 am

    This is all via COS orders no doubt.

    Masterson is a disgrace to the ‘church’ now and open to civil suits.

    So Bijou is leaving him and taking all of the money before the victims get it.

    I have no doubt her feelings haven’t changed but they don’t matter to COS.

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:09 am

    It’s definitely a strategy to protect the assets because of the civil lawsuits. It was so obvious when I read about her filing for divorce so quickly that it shocked me that many people on the Daily Mail were thinking it was for any other reason.

    Reply
  11. Steph says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:43 am

    I’m not sure why it isn’t in this except but I asked on Twitter last night why she was seeking sole legal and physical custody and visitation for Masterson. Any CBers familiar with family law? Considering he’s going to be in jail until their daughter is 40 I thought custody was a given? And why would she ask for him to have visitation rights? They aren’t going to let him out on day visits. Will the courts forever her to maintain a schedule of bringing the child to jail? Is she doing this to make sure CoS doesn’t try to take their daughter?

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:39 am

      Could this be a protection for her in case he gets a new trial or is out in appeal?

      Reply
    • lunchcoma says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:44 am

      Just because she’s “seeking” something in her divorce filing doesn’t mean anyone anticipates a fight about it. She filed her documents, and they lay out what she thinks should happen. You have to check the boxes on the paperwork even if you’re famous and the circumstances behind the breakup of your marriage are public.

      As for visitation, it’s again a case of the rules being made to attempt to fit everyone. Most people in prison aren’t serial rapists who are sentenced to 30 years. Prisoners can seek and be granted visitation rights with their children, and there are families like this one where the other parent agrees to visitation without there being conflict about it. I’m not sure staying in touch with Danny Masterson is a positive thing, but imagine a family where the child’s mother is serving a couple years for drug possession. Or to make it more extreme, imagine a family where the child’s mother is serving a prison sentence for driving her friend to an abortion clinic. There are times when maintaining a parent-child relationship is important enough for there to be prison visits to help maintain it.

      Reply
  12. Ameerah M says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:52 am

    This is not a real divorce y’all. I mean legally it is. And that’s the point. At this point Masterson’s victims can sue him and they would likely win. A divorce would protect their assets. As Masterson could essentially give Bijou everything and then beg poverty.

    Reply
  13. Bumblebee says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:00 am

    The cop from MN, his wife did the same thing. Also changed her name and her kids back to the maiden name. I read in another article Bijou is also going back to her maiden name. I assume her daughter too. That’s protection for the kids. I wonder if that’s the entire reason? Or the one she’s giving Danny?

    Reply
  14. Wendy says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:34 am

    She is only doing this to save their assets. I’m sure they had a plan for many years. Some of the stuff that he was charged with happened during their time together. And I feel like the heat is going to continue on Ashton and Mila. Especially Ashton. He’s been friends for many many years since they were teenagers. He knows Danny’s secrets and how he was. Mila was just 14 years old when she met Danny and Ashton, so I give her a bit of grace.

    Reply
  15. Jenjen says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:55 am

    A convicted felon residing behind bars for the next 30 years can’t do anything to benefit Cult CO$! Time to go to work on Bijou, that’s where the $$$$ is and as everyone knows where the cash is CO$ is soon to follow.

    Reply

