King Charles ‘is the head of a…dysfunctional family that seethes with petty grievances’

Last week, Al Jazeera published a scathing op-ed by a Canadian journalist named Andrew Mitrovica: “Britain’s monarchy is dying, and no PR can save it” Subheadline: “The world mostly ignored the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, a reminder of how little the royal family means.” It’s clear that the QEII death-anniversary broke something in Mr. Mitrovica, and now he’s ready to take the whole family down. It’s glorious – you can read the whole piece here. Some highlights:
Death of the monarchy: “By now, the British monarchy ought to have been put into hospice care. It would, at the least, be a merciful end to a spent, vacuous institution that has revealed itself to be a dying artefact of a merciless, imperialist past that should be buried – once and for all. Despite the determined efforts of “royal” historians and “journalists” who embarrass themselves and the profession they purport to serve, the long, inevitable decay-into-irrelevant farce of King Charles III and trifling company was made plain, yet again, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week.
QEII’s legacy: At the time, an army of sentimentalists assured us that Elizabeth’s quiet grace and singular longevity had left a profound, indelible mark throughout a Commonwealth paralysed by grief at the sad departure of the only queen most had ever known. Turns out, Elizabeth’s decade after decade after decade tenure as monarch was as ephemeral as a gust of wind and, truth be told, much less serious than the results of that weekend’s Premier League fixtures. Sure, there were the familiar TV-friendly rituals confirming that Elizabeth had, in fact, been remembered. But they seemed tired and performative.
The “we miss you” tributes to QEII: At the risk of inviting a torrent of insults aimed at my blind, heartless self, I am at a loss to understand who constitutes this imaginary “we” that “all miss” the ridiculously rich, pampered-for-life queen? I don’t. Honestly, do you?… Elizabeth devoted her comfortable life to travelling first-class, shielding her family’s vast wealth from the taxman, managing her family’s pristine, sprawling estates, being feted at lavish state dinners by virtue of luck and primogeniture, caring for her dear dogs and horses, and burnishing the mirage that the British monarchy remains an exemplar of constancy, charity and benevolence.
King Charles’s assignment is not to rock the gilded boat: “He really has set a very neutral course. I think many people were expecting a lot of reform, a lot of change, in the way that he had advocated for as Prince of Wales,” one starry-eyed royal commentator told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. “But I think really keeping things balanced has become his hallmark, keeping things uncontroversial and keeping the institution stable.” The trouble is, the boat is rusting and listing – badly. Charles’s ascendency to the throne has inspired scant, if any, enthusiasm. Support for the let’s-play-dress-up-on-a-balcony pantomime, already slipping under Elizabeth’s dynasty, has continued its precipitous fall.
The modern monarchy: Charles is the head of a pedestrian, dysfunctional family that seethes with petty grievances, jealousies and contempt. The House of Windsor’s supposed devotion to “service” is a fig leaf meant to disguise just how inconsequential and disconnected “The Firm” is from the taxing, day-to-day lives of most Brits.
Harry’s visit to his grandmother’s crypt: The simmering hostilities between Harry and his older, more obedient brother, William, erupted after the exiled-to-California prince visited, unannounced, his grandmother’s grave at Windsor Castle to offer his respects. This is how one astonished “royalist” correspondent described Harry’s unforgivable faux pas: “Prince Harry dramatically upped the ante in his war with the royal family Friday as he upstaged his estranged brother Prince William by making a shock visit to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s grave on the first anniversary of her death.”
[From Al Jazeera]
He then compliments Barbados for starting the process to dump the monarchy, and he says he wishes that Canada would do the same. So do I! I think Australia might dump the monarchy before Canada – Canada is simply too polite, they’ll let other countries go first. Seriously though, I hope we see more of this. I have to say, what struck me most about the death-anniversary is how there really wasn’t that much to it. It was clear that the British media wanted some grand anniversary party, but Charles mostly just kept it quiet, went to church, didn’t commission any big “thinking about my mom” pieces. William and Kate were off, making asses out of themselves in Wales (over an hour late). Maybe a year later, it’s really landed on Charles that his mom’s gone and he’ll never be as popular as her and without her, he and his wife and his heir are deeply unpopular and uncharismatic. Is Charles that self-aware?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla leave Westminster Abbey after his coronation. 6 May 2023,Image: 774204704, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jack Hill / Avalon
-
-
Queen Camilla receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place, London, following the coronation.,Image: 774211937, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III leaves Westminster Abbey after his Coronation, London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774228682, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Charity / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown carrying the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation Ceremonies in central London on May 6, 2023. – The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.,Image: 774231888, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: BEN STANSALL / Avalon
-
-
His Majesty The King Charles III photographed as the Royal Family gather on the balcony following the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace in London, UK on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774233000, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023.
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. This photograph shall not be used after 2259hrs GMT on December 31, 2023, without prior, written permission from Royal Communications. After that date further licensing terms will be available.
The new photographs are made available for editorial purposes, charities and not-for-profit organisations. The copyright of the photographs is vested in Buckingham Palace and Hugo Burnand. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Hugo Burnand.
Terms of use must be strictly adhered to. The photographs will be available for press usage until 2259hrs GMT, Sunday December 31, 2023
The photographs are being made available by way of licence on condition that: The photographs shall be solely for news editorial use only. The photographs should be used only in the context of Their Majesties’ Coronation. The photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form.
King Charles III, the Prince of Wales and Prince George on the day of the coronation in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace, London. The King is pictured in full regalia and is wearing The Robe of Estate, the Imperial State Crown and is holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. He is seated on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs that were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the Coronation of King Edward VII. These throne chairs were also used in the background of the 1937 Coronation of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from the S,Image: 775555336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: PICTURE DESK USE ONLY. HANDOUT. MANDATORY CREDIT: Hugo Burnand EDITORIAL USE ONLY This photograph can not be used after 2259hrs GMT on December 31, 2023, without prior, written permission from Royal Communications., Model Release: no, Credit line: Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Media / Avalon
-
-
Anti-monarchy protesters demonstrate in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023.
Featuring: Protesters
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 05 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III wearing the St Edward’s Crown and Queen Camilla wearing the Queen Mary’s Crown during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Queen Camilla and King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Edward, The Prince of Wales kisses his father King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Prince Edward and King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III during his coronation at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The British Royal family make an appearence on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
The British Royal family make an appearence on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Not my king. That’s all she wrote.
Oh my goodness a real truth teller wrote an article with the truth about a monarchy and disfunctional family that should be put away into storage! I’m so excited I don’t know what to think. Will more truth tellers now see that they can speak freely? Wait has anyone checked to see if this guy is ok and that someone hasn’t gotten rid of him? Loved this article!!!
It’s good to read truth!
I ended up reading the whole thing because it’s just too good and on point.
And this is why *they want to keep the (one sided) fight with Meghan and Harry going, because *they have come to realize that without the constant comparison and saying how H&M trashed the RF, NOBODY would care about the RF.
Everything H & M do, *they try to tie it to the RF, just so *they can appeal to, at least, the people that *they have input hatred in for M & H.
*they (British press and co conspirators, the RF)
I find it quite telling that only Al Jazeera „dared“ publish it. Or is he a regular staff writer for them?
I think everyone who ascends to the throne quickly realizes their main focus must be keeping the throne. Because it’s always on shaky ground. So maintaining the status quo is paramount. And keeping one’s head down is critical.
Right after the passage on Harry’s visit to QE2’s crypt:
“Happily, the Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton – came to the PR rescue.
The Independent reported that, in touching homage and ‘poignant tribute’ to the late queen, the princess sported a ‘family heirloom…[stepping] out in drop-down pearl earrings as an ode to Her Majesty.’ Apparently, saccharine-laced copy extolling The Firm’s endearing virtues is not the exclusive purview of Fleet Street’s monarchy-mad tabloid press.”
Yikes on bikes. He went in. All in.
Yeah he did. He makes a really good point. The saccharine-copy is coming from the independent rather than the tabloids. Imo, the tabloid saccharine florid condescending and patronizing copy infects all of the BM. The other papers often have articles that sound strait from a tabloid and so many of the news anchors often speak in such a condescending way that I really think the tabloids affect language and communication more than people realize.
Every time that they refer to her as Kate Middleton is a jab. Don’t recall them trotting out Diana Spencer once she was POW.
I’ve never thought about it before, @Tursitops, but you’re right. Diana was “Lady Diana,” “Lady Di,” “Shy Di,” and eventually “Princess Diana,” but never “Diana Spencer.” Sarah Ferguson was “Fergie,” “Sarah,” or “Duchess of York,” but never “Sarah Ferguson.” Wonder why the naming practice for married-ins changed? (I don’t reference Sophie because no one else does.)
Diana was Lady Diana before she married because she was the daughter of an Earl. She was born into the aristocracy rather than a middle-class married-in. So she was always doing to be treated with more deference than Kate by the people who care about class. Same thing with Sarah and Sophie.
Probably also because Kate was in the tabloids for almost a decade before she got the ring and the title. People had gotten used to her as Kate Middleton.
I think it’s more about SEO. Internet was not as big in 1996. Everyone knew Kate as Kate Middleton and that’s what they searched for, so in order to keep getting clicks articles had to refer to her as that too. Back in the day people used to scream “That’s not her name anymore,” to no avail.
Diana was in the public eye and princess of wales within two years of having a public profile. Kate was almost a decade because she got a new name. Perhaps had she not trolled the paps all that time it would have been easier to use the married name.
Sophie was Sophie Rhys Davies for the years she was living with Edward but she never got the same media attention so switching to countess of Wessex wasn’t as cumbersome.
“Journalists”
This guy is on fire and I love it.
Most of the tributes to QE seem to have been instigated by the RF. Contrast that with Diana fans who don’t have to be prompted to recognize her, many more years later than QE’s death.
Holy cow, that is glorious!
I think the “Lizzie’s In A Box” crowd did a lot to signal just how NOT missed the late Queen is by many, lol.
The last part about how the RR described Harry’s visit to his Elizabeth’s grave?! These people are so unhinged! A man who loved and respected his grandmother, who now lives thousands of miles away from where she is interred, takes a stopover in his home country as a chance pay her a quiet visit, and it’s “THE UNMITIGATED CHEEK!!! THIS MEANS WAR!!”
They clutch their damned pearls so hard they must choke themselves on a daily basis.
Charles did release a video about his mother but the press really wanted more than that. Barbados has already dumped the monarchy so the next in line is probably Jamaica.
This is amazing, I hope more journalists do this. As a Canadian I want us to become a republic too, and get rid of this useless family of grifters.
Charles really is blinded by ego and pettiness.
His mother was THE asset to the royal family. She was the reason people still out up with them. He should have celebrated her incessantly. Instead he sold her horses, moved out of Windsor, probably got rid of everything she had hold dear, and proceeded to give the Queen title to his much despised wife, the arch nemesis to Diana.
Camilla too should have paid tribute to the Queen: she should have given speeches saying she couldn’t dream to ever blah blah, and she should have REFUSED the queen title out of respect to HM. Instead she preened and gloated, and showed off French couture.
At the very least they should have sent out Anne to talk about her mother, to remind people that yes, there is a connection there. Or Bea and her sister. Anything.
Instead, they spread briefings about how they denied QEII to say goodbye to her beloved grandson Harry (and viceversa), and then erased her.
If this were a scripted series, we’d be criticizing the writers non stop for making the characters act unrealistically stupid.
✨@Misah✨
So well said! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
After 😂😂 and applauding his correct usage of my favorite descriptive word -“trifling “, all I can say is “well damn! and Amen!”
One of the major issues for Canadians is our inability or unwillingness to celebrate our own. In the result, we happily print images of the reining FOREIGN monarch on our money (although that has changed of late), adhere to the farcical authority of the Governor General and do our Commonwealth duties (again, we are getting better in this regard e.g. withdrawing from hosting the games).
It’s less our politeness than our inertia that prevents us from moving forward. Regrettably, “that’s the way we’ve always done it” is too often the winning argument. Few countries embrace that ethos more than the UK. They fail to appreciate that many of their cherished traditions didn’t exist before Queen Vicky, who was a force for change in some regards.
If we want significant governmental change then WE have to be the impetus behind it. In other words, put your money where your mouths are, compatriots.
Hard agree. 🫡
Edit: reigning, not reining. Early morning…
You’re correct it’s inertia but also which political party wants to be the on to rid our country of the monarchy. It would take a lot of courage to stand up and say we must change our style of governing. We Canadians adapt slowly to change. The opposition party would have a field day with “old stock Canadians”. I hope to see the day come soon when to rid ourselves of these preening tin soldiers with their self bestowed medals.
I do think it’s partly inertia. Also, many Canadian settlers originated in the UK so there are some ties there. However, I think the biggest issue we have in becoming a republic is all of the First Nations land agreements are made with the crown, not the government of Canada. If we secede, all those agreements would have to be redrawn. While I hope this would be an opportunity for some truth and reconciliation, I suspect there would be some pretty foul land grabs.
Every time I see this argument about the difficulty Canada will have because of First Nations tribal agreements with British Crown, I have to ask: What protection, exactly, has the British Crown provided to First Nations people? IMHO they’ve done squat.
@Kirk: I’m right there with you. So the treaties need renegotiating with the Canadian government? OK, do that.
Indigenous Peoples are not going to negotiate new treaties with the Canadian government when they have yet to honour the existing treaties. Why would anyone negotiate with someone with whom they already have 200+ years’ of bad faith agreements? Especially when there are more pressing issues (such as clean drinking water, the opioid crisis, environmental disasters, MMIWG2S, etc.) We as a nation have not yet answered all the calls to action from the TRC, nor the calls for justice from the MMIWG Inquiry. This is so far from being a priority as to be a joke.
While treaties with the Crown and the Indian Act exist, there can be no legitimate effort to rid ourselves of the monarchy. Land claims must first be settled and Canada must honour the agreements to which we are bound.
You want to get rid of the Windsors on our money? Push your governments and organizations to adopt and implement UNDRIP, TRC’s Calls to Action & the Calls for Justice. Push government to honour the treaties. Then maybe we’ll see some movement.
They could simply pass something that said the republic of canada assumes all liabilities of the dominion of canada. After all the treaties we are discussing are often formed pre 1867 prior to canada existing and yet the government still recognizes them (or defends the lawsuit when they refuse).
Legal agreements aren’t what is stopping the removal of the monarchy. It is inertia.
@Nic919 What you are suggesting is unilaterally withdrawing from the treaties, which is generally regarded as an act of war.
While some treaties were signed pre-confederation, a number of them were enacted after. And the current law of the land comes from the Royal Proclamation (1763), which states that all treaties with Indigenous Peoples in regards to their land must be negotiated in public through the Crown. All Aboriginal Rights & Titles law rests on that. Do you really think Indigenous Peoples are going to sign off on any of that when there is no benefit to them? And when there are much more pressing issues?
I lol when I read this article
It was amazing. So glad you shared this
It would be great if Canada left but very difficult. All Indigenous nations would have to be involved as the Treaties were/are done through the Monarch and handled by the Minister of the Crown. It would be incredibly arduous, that’s probably why we don’t hear much talk about it from Canada.
The Journalist though, chef’s kiss
Yes I don’t think people realize how difficult constitutionally it would be to remove the monarchy from Canada. It’s next to impossible and I don’t see politicians yet wanting to open up this Pandora’s box. I hope we at least keep minimizing their presence though. I know Charles is going to go on our coins but I believe Trudeau said that the queen would be replaced on the $20 bill by a Canadian.
Yes, the constitutional nightmare it would involve. No PM will try and amend the constitution until it is an absolute necessity and a symbolic change to remove the monarchy would not meet the threshold without overwhelming public support, particularly given the formula required to amend it, and all the other problems that will tumble out like Pandora’s box if it gets opened up for any amendment.
Not impossible, entirely doable, just hard.
@BeanieBean I work in Indigenous relations. It’s not just “hard”. To do this would require meeting all of the TRC’s Calls to Action, all of the Calls to Justice, fully implementing UNDRIP, honouring existing treaties, getting clean drinking water to communities, addressing inequities in healthcare, education and family services, plus a whole host of other priorities. We still have the Indian Act, for heaven’s sake. The Manitoba provincial government won’t search the landfills for missing Indigenous women, even when the police more or less admit that there are probably bodies there. One community I work with has lost 7 young people in the last year to the opioid crisis and the government has offered no supports.
How do you sell the idea that getting rid of the monarchy should be a priority for Indigenous Peoples? That *that’s* the key to improving their lives?
Regarding the Canadian constitution, I came across an interesting National Post article from 2018:
“There’s nothing to stop Canada from immediately making Prince Harry our king”
“The Canadian constitution says we need a monarch, but it doesn’t specify who that needs to be”
https://archive.ph/irG0l
Oh wow, Canada, get on it. Good King Harry and Queen Meghan can be yours!
“As the sixth in line to the British throne, under current circumstances Harry won’t have a shot at becoming King of Canada unless there’s some kind of devastating royal blimp crash.
But Canada could conceivably bump him to the front of the line with little more than an act of parliament — meaning that Harry’s rust-coloured head could be on our coins within the span of a month.
The process isn’t nearly as easy if Canada wanted to ditch the monarchy altogether. Under section 41 of the Constitution, changing anything about the “office of the Queen” requires the unanimous consent of all 10 provinces.”
LOUDER AL JAZEERA! Whew! This is spicy!
That is indeed glorious!
This is amazing. I think we are going to start seeing more and more articles and commentary like this. The Queen could get away with being out of touch because it was attributed to her being from a different age, she was old, things weren’t going to change, coatdresses and cute hats and her black purse were what people expected of her, etc.
But that’s not going to fly for the next generation.
The facade really is crumbling. I am here for it. 🍿🍿🍿
” Despite the determined efforts of “royal” historians and “journalists” who embarrass themselves and the profession they purport to serve,..”.
Absolutely loving this very truthful line.
A+++++++ article.
.. First Nations Canadian here.. Canada isn’t waiting because it’s “Too polite”. There is a HUGE amount of work – mostly with First Nations and Treaties that would have to be untangled and reformed (Which they should be! ) before we could be rid of the Monarchy.
Wouldn’t it be good if this is what finally gets the First Nations the treaties and settlements they deserve. You have been patient way too long and I would love to see you receive the respect you have been waiting for. I’m all for getting rid of the monarchy.
Perfect use of eloquent, precise, stiletto-knife writing. Just brilliant 😂🤣😂🤣👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Thank you.
I would prefer Canadians look at how we settle land claims, honour existing treaties and untangle the Indian Act (the only race-based legislation in the western world) before trying to rid ourselves of the monarchy.
Thanks Madfab for saying this way better than I can and bringing awareness to these issues.
Minor thread jack but similar subject. Support to Australia Indigenous is needed right now as they are voting Oct 16 for a Voice referendum.
It’s been very contentious there
This is a bit of a tangent, but I promise it’s relevant:
A week or so back, the Not Just the Tudors podcast had a really interesting episode on the Hapsburgs and how they ended up screwing themselves over through a deliberate policy of inbreeding over too many generations: their goal was to keep power and wealth concentrated in fewer hands by keeping the family smaller and tightly interconnected, but it led to serious genetic problems.
Two fascinating takeaways: 1) they got into the science of genetics and demystified the “specialness” of royal/noble ancestry. Listen to the episode if you want a better explanation, but TL;DR is that if you go back about a thousand years, we’re ALL descended from the same set of ancestors and pretty much everyone has a royal ancestor. And 2) I couldn’t stop thinking about the Windsors while listening. Their genetics aren’t as extreme as what happened with the Hapsburgs, but there are definite parallels in self-destructive behavior, driven by a misguided attempt to keep power and wealth consolidated.
Yes that episode was fascinating!! Horrifying as well though, poor Charles II, his life sounded utterly miserable.
Adam Rutherford also has a science podcast series with Professor Hannah Fry called The Curious Case of Rutherford and Fry which I highly recommend.
👋👋👋👋👋 Fantastic and ACCURATE article, basically the Monarchy is dead, but some skeletons are still dancing
I am so glad as an american, we dont have to deal with this royal crap. Our founding fathers at least got that right, our system isnt perfect but at least Trump and his kids wont be president for life because their granddad lucked into the presidency.
See, I am very worried Trump will win and install himself as a dictator for life and then when does (before the election please! 🤞) and the we would get the kids in his place. It’s what he and the GOP want. ::shivers::
Hate to say it, but there’s no guarantee of that. The founding fathers and the constitution mean nothing if people don’t get off of their behinds and vote, and get involved to fight gerrymandering, gun laws, book bans and more. .
Just listened to Pod Save America. Per that podcast, Mitt Romney recently did an interview in which he spoke quite openly about his Republican colleagues. One thing he said, a significant percentage of them don’t believe in the Constitution. Let that sink in. They’d like to get rid of it. He also said that in the Senate, about 20 people do all the work while the other 80 just take up space. Dude’s retiring, he doesn’t need to be careful with his words anymore.
That’s really cute that Mitt Romney seems to have found his b@lls now, but when he was running for the presidency, he crawled to Donald Trump in Las Vegas to curry favor from him and to try to appeal to some of his fans. So, Romney can now spare me with his newfound wit and wisdom. Such a hypocrite.
The only way to capture the enthusiasm and attention of the public is to offer a royal family with that special light, charisma, complemented by social intelligence, amazing work ethic and a willingness to be of service, not only in words but actions ; a family that is respected globally . The UK had that and lost it.
In current times you see other royals in Europe being more visible (even in documentaries in Denmark at least) – the problem is that the Windsors aren’t very personable and they have zero home training. They don’t exude warmth and they are incredibly rude! People are less likely to forgive royal rudeness today than they did in the past. The age of deference is over – and the Windsors acts as if it isn’t.
You think they would have learned after Diana’s death, that it pays to address things that bother people. The queen stayed quiet after the death and people were like wtf? Same thing is happening now with Andrew. When things like that go down, you have to talk about them. Otherwise you give the appearance of approval or indifference. Neither one of those is a good look from people who were supposedly chosen by the almighty.
They continue to treat H&M the same or worse than Andrew, often lumping them together. As if wanting to be able to live their lives untethered to a failing monarchy or spilling the beans on royal drama is the same as partaking in the spoils of a sex trafficker. The monarchy deserves to crumble.
He does not speak for all Canadians, it is never about the present Head of state, but the type of government and the historical roots that created that government….
There is a case to made for republicanism, this ain’t it…….
No one want to open a can of worms……
Contract journalism at its worse…
“Canada is simply too polite”? No, it’s not because Canadians are too polite, it’s because Canada would have to engage in a never-ending referendum involving all provinces with very different opinions on becoming a republic. Quebec would do it in a heartbeat, but then you have provinces such as Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and some of the Maritime provinces that have a majority of pro-monarchy citizens. Add to that a brand new constitution would have to be written and how would they characterize the new leader of the country? Finally, there are some 30+ standalone agreements between our First Nations peoples and the Monarchy that would have to be renegotiated which would open up a huge can of worms. It would likely take decades before anything could be agreed upon and Canada has bigger fish to fry. I say let the monarchy simply crumble and fade away under the weight of its own stupidity and greed.
The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is 41 years old……..
The treaties entered into prior to 1867 were never renegotiated but assumed by the Canadian crown. Those obligations could be transferred to a new entity.
If there is political will, this can get done, after all repatriation and the charter happened in 1982 and those were fundamental changes to the constitution. Same can happen with this.
That’s what they always say around here when this subject comes up: “We can’t do it in Canada. It’s too hard.” Okay then, keep bowing.
This is glorious. Al Jazeera do some great reporting, and this guy is an excellent addition. I often wonder if any of the BM are aware of how stupid they sound trying to add shine to our useless “working” (looking at you, W&K) royal family while trying (and absolutely failing, love to see it) to dim some of the brightest lights that ever got away from their clutches. They probably aren’t aware which makes it all the more pathetic.
“Is Charles that self aware?” No, he is not. The man who demanded a giant, expensive coronation that nobody wanted, and who also has Camzilla whispering royal desires in his ear is not self aware enough to see the writing on the wall.