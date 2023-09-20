King Charles ‘is the head of a…dysfunctional family that seethes with petty grievances’

Last week, Al Jazeera published a scathing op-ed by a Canadian journalist named Andrew Mitrovica: “Britain’s monarchy is dying, and no PR can save it” Subheadline: “The world mostly ignored the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, a reminder of how little the royal family means.” It’s clear that the QEII death-anniversary broke something in Mr. Mitrovica, and now he’s ready to take the whole family down. It’s glorious – you can read the whole piece here. Some highlights:

Death of the monarchy: “By now, the British monarchy ought to have been put into hospice care. It would, at the least, be a merciful end to a spent, vacuous institution that has revealed itself to be a dying artefact of a merciless, imperialist past that should be buried – once and for all. Despite the determined efforts of “royal” historians and “journalists” who embarrass themselves and the profession they purport to serve, the long, inevitable decay-into-irrelevant farce of King Charles III and trifling company was made plain, yet again, on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week.

QEII’s legacy: At the time, an army of sentimentalists assured us that Elizabeth’s quiet grace and singular longevity had left a profound, indelible mark throughout a Commonwealth paralysed by grief at the sad departure of the only queen most had ever known. Turns out, Elizabeth’s decade after decade after decade tenure as monarch was as ephemeral as a gust of wind and, truth be told, much less serious than the results of that weekend’s Premier League fixtures. Sure, there were the familiar TV-friendly rituals confirming that Elizabeth had, in fact, been remembered. But they seemed tired and performative.

The “we miss you” tributes to QEII: At the risk of inviting a torrent of insults aimed at my blind, heartless self, I am at a loss to understand who constitutes this imaginary “we” that “all miss” the ridiculously rich, pampered-for-life queen? I don’t. Honestly, do you?… Elizabeth devoted her comfortable life to travelling first-class, shielding her family’s vast wealth from the taxman, managing her family’s pristine, sprawling estates, being feted at lavish state dinners by virtue of luck and primogeniture, caring for her dear dogs and horses, and burnishing the mirage that the British monarchy remains an exemplar of constancy, charity and benevolence.

King Charles’s assignment is not to rock the gilded boat: “He really has set a very neutral course. I think many people were expecting a lot of reform, a lot of change, in the way that he had advocated for as Prince of Wales,” one starry-eyed royal commentator told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. “But I think really keeping things balanced has become his hallmark, keeping things uncontroversial and keeping the institution stable.” The trouble is, the boat is rusting and listing – badly. Charles’s ascendency to the throne has inspired scant, if any, enthusiasm. Support for the let’s-play-dress-up-on-a-balcony pantomime, already slipping under Elizabeth’s dynasty, has continued its precipitous fall.

The modern monarchy: Charles is the head of a pedestrian, dysfunctional family that seethes with petty grievances, jealousies and contempt. The House of Windsor’s supposed devotion to “service” is a fig leaf meant to disguise just how inconsequential and disconnected “The Firm” is from the taxing, day-to-day lives of most Brits.

Harry’s visit to his grandmother’s crypt: The simmering hostilities between Harry and his older, more obedient brother, William, erupted after the exiled-to-California prince visited, unannounced, his grandmother’s grave at Windsor Castle to offer his respects. This is how one astonished “royalist” correspondent described Harry’s unforgivable faux pas: “Prince Harry dramatically upped the ante in his war with the royal family Friday as he upstaged his estranged brother Prince William by making a shock visit to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s grave on the first anniversary of her death.”

He then compliments Barbados for starting the process to dump the monarchy, and he says he wishes that Canada would do the same. So do I! I think Australia might dump the monarchy before Canada – Canada is simply too polite, they’ll let other countries go first. Seriously though, I hope we see more of this. I have to say, what struck me most about the death-anniversary is how there really wasn’t that much to it. It was clear that the British media wanted some grand anniversary party, but Charles mostly just kept it quiet, went to church, didn’t commission any big “thinking about my mom” pieces. William and Kate were off, making asses out of themselves in Wales (over an hour late). Maybe a year later, it’s really landed on Charles that his mom’s gone and he’ll never be as popular as her and without her, he and his wife and his heir are deeply unpopular and uncharismatic. Is Charles that self-aware?

68 Responses to “King Charles ‘is the head of a…dysfunctional family that seethes with petty grievances’”

  1. Taytanish says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:45 am

    Not my king. That’s all she wrote.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:46 am

    Oh my goodness a real truth teller wrote an article with the truth about a monarchy and disfunctional family that should be put away into storage! I’m so excited I don’t know what to think. Will more truth tellers now see that they can speak freely? Wait has anyone checked to see if this guy is ok and that someone hasn’t gotten rid of him? Loved this article!!!

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:07 am

      It’s good to read truth!

      Reply
    • Lau says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:45 am

      I ended up reading the whole thing because it’s just too good and on point.

      Reply
    • Caribbean says:
      September 20, 2023 at 11:21 am

      And this is why *they want to keep the (one sided) fight with Meghan and Harry going, because *they have come to realize that without the constant comparison and saying how H&M trashed the RF, NOBODY would care about the RF.
      Everything H & M do, *they try to tie it to the RF, just so *they can appeal to, at least, the people that *they have input hatred in for M & H.

      *they (British press and co conspirators, the RF)

      Reply
    • Fina says:
      September 20, 2023 at 2:43 pm

      I find it quite telling that only Al Jazeera „dared“ publish it. Or is he a regular staff writer for them?

      Reply
  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:50 am

    I think everyone who ascends to the throne quickly realizes their main focus must be keeping the throne. Because it’s always on shaky ground. So maintaining the status quo is paramount. And keeping one’s head down is critical.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Right after the passage on Harry’s visit to QE2’s crypt:

    “Happily, the Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton – came to the PR rescue.
    The Independent reported that, in touching homage and ‘poignant tribute’ to the late queen, the princess sported a ‘family heirloom…[stepping] out in drop-down pearl earrings as an ode to Her Majesty.’ Apparently, saccharine-laced copy extolling The Firm’s endearing virtues is not the exclusive purview of Fleet Street’s monarchy-mad tabloid press.”

    Yikes on bikes. He went in. All in.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:38 am

      Yeah he did. He makes a really good point. The saccharine-copy is coming from the independent rather than the tabloids. Imo, the tabloid saccharine florid condescending and patronizing copy infects all of the BM. The other papers often have articles that sound strait from a tabloid and so many of the news anchors often speak in such a condescending way that I really think the tabloids affect language and communication more than people realize.

      Reply
    • Tursitops says:
      September 20, 2023 at 10:44 am

      Every time that they refer to her as Kate Middleton is a jab. Don’t recall them trotting out Diana Spencer once she was POW.

      Reply
      • booboocita says:
        September 20, 2023 at 11:42 am

        I’ve never thought about it before, @Tursitops, but you’re right. Diana was “Lady Diana,” “Lady Di,” “Shy Di,” and eventually “Princess Diana,” but never “Diana Spencer.” Sarah Ferguson was “Fergie,” “Sarah,” or “Duchess of York,” but never “Sarah Ferguson.” Wonder why the naming practice for married-ins changed? (I don’t reference Sophie because no one else does.)

      • Rnot says:
        September 20, 2023 at 12:08 pm

        Diana was Lady Diana before she married because she was the daughter of an Earl. She was born into the aristocracy rather than a middle-class married-in. So she was always doing to be treated with more deference than Kate by the people who care about class. Same thing with Sarah and Sophie.

      • ArtHistorian says:
        September 20, 2023 at 1:43 pm

        Probably also because Kate was in the tabloids for almost a decade before she got the ring and the title. People had gotten used to her as Kate Middleton.

      • @poppedbubble says:
        September 20, 2023 at 2:54 pm

        I think it’s more about SEO. Internet was not as big in 1996. Everyone knew Kate as Kate Middleton and that’s what they searched for, so in order to keep getting clicks articles had to refer to her as that too. Back in the day people used to scream “That’s not her name anymore,” to no avail.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 20, 2023 at 7:44 pm

        Diana was in the public eye and princess of wales within two years of having a public profile. Kate was almost a decade because she got a new name. Perhaps had she not trolled the paps all that time it would have been easier to use the married name.

        Sophie was Sophie Rhys Davies for the years she was living with Edward but she never got the same media attention so switching to countess of Wessex wasn’t as cumbersome.

    • SarahCS says:
      September 20, 2023 at 2:47 pm

      “Journalists”

      This guy is on fire and I love it.

      Reply
  5. equality says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Most of the tributes to QE seem to have been instigated by the RF. Contrast that with Diana fans who don’t have to be prompted to recognize her, many more years later than QE’s death.

    Reply
  6. AnneL says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Holy cow, that is glorious!

    I think the “Lizzie’s In A Box” crowd did a lot to signal just how NOT missed the late Queen is by many, lol.

    The last part about how the RR described Harry’s visit to his Elizabeth’s grave?! These people are so unhinged! A man who loved and respected his grandmother, who now lives thousands of miles away from where she is interred, takes a stopover in his home country as a chance pay her a quiet visit, and it’s “THE UNMITIGATED CHEEK!!! THIS MEANS WAR!!”

    They clutch their damned pearls so hard they must choke themselves on a daily basis.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Charles did release a video about his mother but the press really wanted more than that. Barbados has already dumped the monarchy so the next in line is probably Jamaica.

    Reply
  8. OriginalLaLa says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:51 am

    This is amazing, I hope more journalists do this. As a Canadian I want us to become a republic too, and get rid of this useless family of grifters.

    Reply
    • Misah says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:06 am

      Charles really is blinded by ego and pettiness.
      His mother was THE asset to the royal family. She was the reason people still out up with them. He should have celebrated her incessantly. Instead he sold her horses, moved out of Windsor, probably got rid of everything she had hold dear, and proceeded to give the Queen title to his much despised wife, the arch nemesis to Diana.
      Camilla too should have paid tribute to the Queen: she should have given speeches saying she couldn’t dream to ever blah blah, and she should have REFUSED the queen title out of respect to HM. Instead she preened and gloated, and showed off French couture.
      At the very least they should have sent out Anne to talk about her mother, to remind people that yes, there is a connection there. Or Bea and her sister. Anything.

      Instead, they spread briefings about how they denied QEII to say goodbye to her beloved grandson Harry (and viceversa), and then erased her.

      If this were a scripted series, we’d be criticizing the writers non stop for making the characters act unrealistically stupid.

      Reply
  9. Chantal says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:54 am

    After 😂😂 and applauding his correct usage of my favorite descriptive word -“trifling “, all I can say is “well damn! and Amen!”

    Reply
  10. Tursitops says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:06 am

    One of the major issues for Canadians is our inability or unwillingness to celebrate our own. In the result, we happily print images of the reining FOREIGN monarch on our money (although that has changed of late), adhere to the farcical authority of the Governor General and do our Commonwealth duties (again, we are getting better in this regard e.g. withdrawing from hosting the games).

    It’s less our politeness than our inertia that prevents us from moving forward. Regrettably, “that’s the way we’ve always done it” is too often the winning argument. Few countries embrace that ethos more than the UK. They fail to appreciate that many of their cherished traditions didn’t exist before Queen Vicky, who was a force for change in some regards.

    If we want significant governmental change then WE have to be the impetus behind it. In other words, put your money where your mouths are, compatriots.

    Reply
    • Alita2727 says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:22 am

      Hard agree. 🫡

      Reply
    • Tursitops says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:32 am

      Edit: reigning, not reining. Early morning…

      Reply
    • Joanne says:
      September 20, 2023 at 10:47 am

      You’re correct it’s inertia but also which political party wants to be the on to rid our country of the monarchy. It would take a lot of courage to stand up and say we must change our style of governing. We Canadians adapt slowly to change. The opposition party would have a field day with “old stock Canadians”. I hope to see the day come soon when to rid ourselves of these preening tin soldiers with their self bestowed medals.

      Reply
    • Anners says:
      September 20, 2023 at 11:07 am

      I do think it’s partly inertia. Also, many Canadian settlers originated in the UK so there are some ties there. However, I think the biggest issue we have in becoming a republic is all of the First Nations land agreements are made with the crown, not the government of Canada. If we secede, all those agreements would have to be redrawn. While I hope this would be an opportunity for some truth and reconciliation, I suspect there would be some pretty foul land grabs.

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        September 20, 2023 at 2:20 pm

        Every time I see this argument about the difficulty Canada will have because of First Nations tribal agreements with British Crown, I have to ask: What protection, exactly, has the British Crown provided to First Nations people? IMHO they’ve done squat.

      • BeanieBean says:
        September 20, 2023 at 3:42 pm

        @Kirk: I’m right there with you. So the treaties need renegotiating with the Canadian government? OK, do that.

      • MadFab says:
        September 20, 2023 at 4:01 pm

        Indigenous Peoples are not going to negotiate new treaties with the Canadian government when they have yet to honour the existing treaties. Why would anyone negotiate with someone with whom they already have 200+ years’ of bad faith agreements? Especially when there are more pressing issues (such as clean drinking water, the opioid crisis, environmental disasters, MMIWG2S, etc.) We as a nation have not yet answered all the calls to action from the TRC, nor the calls for justice from the MMIWG Inquiry. This is so far from being a priority as to be a joke.

        While treaties with the Crown and the Indian Act exist, there can be no legitimate effort to rid ourselves of the monarchy. Land claims must first be settled and Canada must honour the agreements to which we are bound.

        You want to get rid of the Windsors on our money? Push your governments and organizations to adopt and implement UNDRIP, TRC’s Calls to Action & the Calls for Justice. Push government to honour the treaties. Then maybe we’ll see some movement.

      • Nic919 says:
        September 20, 2023 at 7:46 pm

        They could simply pass something that said the republic of canada assumes all liabilities of the dominion of canada. After all the treaties we are discussing are often formed pre 1867 prior to canada existing and yet the government still recognizes them (or defends the lawsuit when they refuse).

        Legal agreements aren’t what is stopping the removal of the monarchy. It is inertia.

      • MadFab says:
        September 20, 2023 at 10:23 pm

        @Nic919 What you are suggesting is unilaterally withdrawing from the treaties, which is generally regarded as an act of war.

        While some treaties were signed pre-confederation, a number of them were enacted after. And the current law of the land comes from the Royal Proclamation (1763), which states that all treaties with Indigenous Peoples in regards to their land must be negotiated in public through the Crown. All Aboriginal Rights & Titles law rests on that. Do you really think Indigenous Peoples are going to sign off on any of that when there is no benefit to them? And when there are much more pressing issues?

  11. Madchester says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:09 am

    I lol when I read this article
    It was amazing. So glad you shared this
    It would be great if Canada left but very difficult. All Indigenous nations would have to be involved as the Treaties were/are done through the Monarch and handled by the Minister of the Crown. It would be incredibly arduous, that’s probably why we don’t hear much talk about it from Canada.
    The Journalist though, chef’s kiss

    Reply
    • Tina says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:22 am

      Yes I don’t think people realize how difficult constitutionally it would be to remove the monarchy from Canada. It’s next to impossible and I don’t see politicians yet wanting to open up this Pandora’s box. I hope we at least keep minimizing their presence though. I know Charles is going to go on our coins but I believe Trudeau said that the queen would be replaced on the $20 bill by a Canadian.

      Reply
      • Rachel says:
        September 20, 2023 at 3:06 pm

        Yes, the constitutional nightmare it would involve. No PM will try and amend the constitution until it is an absolute necessity and a symbolic change to remove the monarchy would not meet the threshold without overwhelming public support, particularly given the formula required to amend it, and all the other problems that will tumble out like Pandora’s box if it gets opened up for any amendment.

      • BeanieBean says:
        September 20, 2023 at 3:43 pm

        Not impossible, entirely doable, just hard.

      • MadFab says:
        September 20, 2023 at 4:19 pm

        @BeanieBean I work in Indigenous relations. It’s not just “hard”. To do this would require meeting all of the TRC’s Calls to Action, all of the Calls to Justice, fully implementing UNDRIP, honouring existing treaties, getting clean drinking water to communities, addressing inequities in healthcare, education and family services, plus a whole host of other priorities. We still have the Indian Act, for heaven’s sake. The Manitoba provincial government won’t search the landfills for missing Indigenous women, even when the police more or less admit that there are probably bodies there. One community I work with has lost 7 young people in the last year to the opioid crisis and the government has offered no supports.

        How do you sell the idea that getting rid of the monarchy should be a priority for Indigenous Peoples? That *that’s* the key to improving their lives?

    • lleepar says:
      September 20, 2023 at 3:53 pm

      Regarding the Canadian constitution, I came across an interesting National Post article from 2018:
      “There’s nothing to stop Canada from immediately making Prince Harry our king”
      “The Canadian constitution says we need a monarch, but it doesn’t specify who that needs to be”
      https://archive.ph/irG0l

      Reply
      • Pinkosaurus says:
        September 20, 2023 at 4:45 pm

        Oh wow, Canada, get on it. Good King Harry and Queen Meghan can be yours!

        “As the sixth in line to the British throne, under current circumstances Harry won’t have a shot at becoming King of Canada unless there’s some kind of devastating royal blimp crash.
        But Canada could conceivably bump him to the front of the line with little more than an act of parliament — meaning that Harry’s rust-coloured head could be on our coins within the span of a month.

        The process isn’t nearly as easy if Canada wanted to ditch the monarchy altogether. Under section 41 of the Constitution, changing anything about the “office of the Queen” requires the unanimous consent of all 10 provinces.”

  12. Abby says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:09 am

    LOUDER AL JAZEERA! Whew! This is spicy!

    Reply
  13. Margaret says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:12 am

    That is indeed glorious!

    Reply
  14. Becks1 says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:15 am

    This is amazing. I think we are going to start seeing more and more articles and commentary like this. The Queen could get away with being out of touch because it was attributed to her being from a different age, she was old, things weren’t going to change, coatdresses and cute hats and her black purse were what people expected of her, etc.

    But that’s not going to fly for the next generation.

    Reply
  15. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:19 am

    The facade really is crumbling. I am here for it. 🍿🍿🍿

    Reply
  16. Agreatreckoning says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:31 am

    ” Despite the determined efforts of “royal” historians and “journalists” who embarrass themselves and the profession they purport to serve,..”.

    Absolutely loving this very truthful line.

    A+++++++ article.

    Reply
  17. KrystinaJ says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:42 am

    .. First Nations Canadian here.. Canada isn’t waiting because it’s “Too polite”. There is a HUGE amount of work – mostly with First Nations and Treaties that would have to be untangled and reformed (Which they should be! ) before we could be rid of the Monarchy.

    Reply
    • Joanne says:
      September 20, 2023 at 10:52 am

      Wouldn’t it be good if this is what finally gets the First Nations the treaties and settlements they deserve. You have been patient way too long and I would love to see you receive the respect you have been waiting for. I’m all for getting rid of the monarchy.

      Reply
    • MadFab says:
      September 20, 2023 at 4:06 pm

      Thank you.

      I would prefer Canadians look at how we settle land claims, honour existing treaties and untangle the Indian Act (the only race-based legislation in the western world) before trying to rid ourselves of the monarchy.

      Reply
      • Madchester says:
        September 20, 2023 at 4:42 pm

        Thanks Madfab for saying this way better than I can and bringing awareness to these issues.

        Minor thread jack but similar subject. Support to Australia Indigenous is needed right now as they are voting Oct 16 for a Voice referendum.
        It’s been very contentious there

  18. Bklne says:
    September 20, 2023 at 10:01 am

    This is a bit of a tangent, but I promise it’s relevant:

    A week or so back, the Not Just the Tudors podcast had a really interesting episode on the Hapsburgs and how they ended up screwing themselves over through a deliberate policy of inbreeding over too many generations: their goal was to keep power and wealth concentrated in fewer hands by keeping the family smaller and tightly interconnected, but it led to serious genetic problems.

    Two fascinating takeaways: 1) they got into the science of genetics and demystified the “specialness” of royal/noble ancestry. Listen to the episode if you want a better explanation, but TL;DR is that if you go back about a thousand years, we’re ALL descended from the same set of ancestors and pretty much everyone has a royal ancestor. And 2) I couldn’t stop thinking about the Windsors while listening. Their genetics aren’t as extreme as what happened with the Hapsburgs, but there are definite parallels in self-destructive behavior, driven by a misguided attempt to keep power and wealth consolidated.

    Reply
    • Polly says:
      September 20, 2023 at 7:24 pm

      Yes that episode was fascinating!! Horrifying as well though, poor Charles II, his life sounded utterly miserable.

      Adam Rutherford also has a science podcast series with Professor Hannah Fry called The Curious Case of Rutherford and Fry which I highly recommend.

      Reply
  19. Mary Pester says:
    September 20, 2023 at 10:07 am

    👋👋👋👋👋 Fantastic and ACCURATE article, basically the Monarchy is dead, but some skeletons are still dancing

    Reply
  20. AlexS says:
    September 20, 2023 at 11:06 am

    I am so glad as an american, we dont have to deal with this royal crap. Our founding fathers at least got that right, our system isnt perfect but at least Trump and his kids wont be president for life because their granddad lucked into the presidency.

    Reply
    • JEB says:
      September 20, 2023 at 1:14 pm

      See, I am very worried Trump will win and install himself as a dictator for life and then when does (before the election please! 🤞) and the we would get the kids in his place. It’s what he and the GOP want. ::shivers::

      Reply
    • @poppedbubble says:
      September 20, 2023 at 3:05 pm

      Hate to say it, but there’s no guarantee of that. The founding fathers and the constitution mean nothing if people don’t get off of their behinds and vote, and get involved to fight gerrymandering, gun laws, book bans and more. .

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        September 20, 2023 at 3:49 pm

        Just listened to Pod Save America. Per that podcast, Mitt Romney recently did an interview in which he spoke quite openly about his Republican colleagues. One thing he said, a significant percentage of them don’t believe in the Constitution. Let that sink in. They’d like to get rid of it. He also said that in the Senate, about 20 people do all the work while the other 80 just take up space. Dude’s retiring, he doesn’t need to be careful with his words anymore.

      • Debbie says:
        September 20, 2023 at 11:34 pm

        That’s really cute that Mitt Romney seems to have found his b@lls now, but when he was running for the presidency, he crawled to Donald Trump in Las Vegas to curry favor from him and to try to appeal to some of his fans. So, Romney can now spare me with his newfound wit and wisdom. Such a hypocrite.

  21. Libra says:
    September 20, 2023 at 11:15 am

    The only way to capture the enthusiasm and attention of the public is to offer a royal family with that special light, charisma, complemented by social intelligence, amazing work ethic and a willingness to be of service, not only in words but actions ; a family that is respected globally . The UK had that and lost it.

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      September 20, 2023 at 1:47 pm

      In current times you see other royals in Europe being more visible (even in documentaries in Denmark at least) – the problem is that the Windsors aren’t very personable and they have zero home training. They don’t exude warmth and they are incredibly rude! People are less likely to forgive royal rudeness today than they did in the past. The age of deference is over – and the Windsors acts as if it isn’t.

      Reply
  22. HuffnPuff says:
    September 20, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    You think they would have learned after Diana’s death, that it pays to address things that bother people. The queen stayed quiet after the death and people were like wtf? Same thing is happening now with Andrew. When things like that go down, you have to talk about them. Otherwise you give the appearance of approval or indifference. Neither one of those is a good look from people who were supposedly chosen by the almighty.

    They continue to treat H&M the same or worse than Andrew, often lumping them together. As if wanting to be able to live their lives untethered to a failing monarchy or spilling the beans on royal drama is the same as partaking in the spoils of a sex trafficker. The monarchy deserves to crumble.

    Reply
  23. Well Wisher says:
    September 20, 2023 at 1:17 pm

    He does not speak for all Canadians, it is never about the present Head of state, but the type of government and the historical roots that created that government….

    There is a case to made for republicanism, this ain’t it…….

    No one want to open a can of worms……
    Contract journalism at its worse…

    Reply
  24. Jaded says:
    September 20, 2023 at 1:19 pm

    “Canada is simply too polite”? No, it’s not because Canadians are too polite, it’s because Canada would have to engage in a never-ending referendum involving all provinces with very different opinions on becoming a republic. Quebec would do it in a heartbeat, but then you have provinces such as Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and some of the Maritime provinces that have a majority of pro-monarchy citizens. Add to that a brand new constitution would have to be written and how would they characterize the new leader of the country? Finally, there are some 30+ standalone agreements between our First Nations peoples and the Monarchy that would have to be renegotiated which would open up a huge can of worms. It would likely take decades before anything could be agreed upon and Canada has bigger fish to fry. I say let the monarchy simply crumble and fade away under the weight of its own stupidity and greed.

    Reply
    • Well Wisher says:
      September 20, 2023 at 1:59 pm

      The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms is 41 years old……..

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      September 20, 2023 at 7:53 pm

      The treaties entered into prior to 1867 were never renegotiated but assumed by the Canadian crown. Those obligations could be transferred to a new entity.

      If there is political will, this can get done, after all repatriation and the charter happened in 1982 and those were fundamental changes to the constitution. Same can happen with this.

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      September 20, 2023 at 11:39 pm

      That’s what they always say around here when this subject comes up: “We can’t do it in Canada. It’s too hard.” Okay then, keep bowing.

      Reply
  25. Mei says:
    September 20, 2023 at 1:57 pm

    This is glorious. Al Jazeera do some great reporting, and this guy is an excellent addition. I often wonder if any of the BM are aware of how stupid they sound trying to add shine to our useless “working” (looking at you, W&K) royal family while trying (and absolutely failing, love to see it) to dim some of the brightest lights that ever got away from their clutches. They probably aren’t aware which makes it all the more pathetic.

    Reply
  26. Dierski says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:04 pm

    “Is Charles that self aware?” No, he is not. The man who demanded a giant, expensive coronation that nobody wanted, and who also has Camzilla whispering royal desires in his ear is not self aware enough to see the writing on the wall.

    Reply

