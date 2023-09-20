No, the Sussexes did not ‘snub’ QEII during their Jubbly visit last year

Queen Elizabeth II personally invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to come to her Jubilee celebrations last year. She invited them in person, when Harry and Meghan made a surprise visit to Windsor ahead of the Invictus Games in The Hague. Once the Sussex family was on the ground in the UK for the Jubbly, there was wall-to-wall speculation about what they were doing and who they were seeing. Some incandescent palace sources assured the Mail that Harry and Meghan were absolutely banned from bringing a photographer with them as Harry introduced his children to his grandmother. That was the back-and-forth at the time – the courtiers wanted credit for “banning” this or that during the Sussexes’ visit to QEII. Months later, Harry revealed that visit was the last time he saw his grandmother in person, although they were still talking on the phone throughout the summer. Well, fifteen months later, we’re still talking about that Jubbly visit and people are still lying about what did or did not happen.

A former employee of Queen Elizabeth II claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbed the late monarch’s invitation to celebrate Princess Lilibet’s 1st birthday with her.

“Even on Lilibet’s 1st birthday, the Queen didn’t see her,” the Queen’s onetime footman Paul Burrell told the Mirror in an interview published Friday. “She saw her the day before. But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit.”

However, a source tells Page Six there is “no truth” to Burrell’s claims.

“They did see the Queen to celebrate Lili’s birthday,” the insider says.

According to Burrell, the sovereign had invited Harry and Markle to celebrate Lilibet’s birthday but was snubbed. “The next day, she asked if maybe they’d like to come up for tea again and was told they’ve gone,” the ex-Buckingham Palace staffer claimed. “‘What do you mean they’ve gone?’ she said. ‘They’ve gone back to America.’ ‘Oh no, they never said goodbye.’”

Burrell further claimed the Queen was “confused” that Harry and Markle, who also share 4-year-old son Prince Archie, decided to leave London so quickly.

“How could you offend our Queen? Well, I don’t understand anyone that could do that. Not her family, why would you want to?” he said. “She was devoid of jealousy, anger, envy, all those traits that we associate with other people she didn’t have. She was just a very simple soul. I wish the world could have known her the way I knew her.”

[From Page Six]

Do you want me to do this? Because I will – Burrell is lying his ass off and I have no idea why. QEII was in really poor health during the week of the Jubbly, and she canceled her public appearance at some horse race on that Saturday, which was Lili’s birthday (June 4th). Harry and Meghan threw a small party on that day at Frogmore Cottage, where Misan Harriman took photos of Lili and the family. Then, the day after Lili’s birthday (June 5th, a Sunday), the Sussexes flew out of the UK while the final Jubbly celebrations were happening. The British media was beyond pissed that the Sussexes dipped, that they were not begging to be on the fakakta balcony, that they didn’t give a sh-t about going to the Jubbly concert or whatever. Harry brought his children to England that one last time specifically so they could meet their great-grandmother.

Photos courtesy of SussexRoyal, Misan Harriman, Netflix.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “No, the Sussexes did not ‘snub’ QEII during their Jubbly visit last year”

  1. Tessa says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:48 am

    How would Burrell know what the queen did. He is lucky she called a halt to that trial

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:49 am

    He’s just making sh!t up for money and attention as he has always done. The media tend to ignore him and he’s resorted to selling lies to US outlets to feed his need for fame and to be ever seen as ‘Diana’s rock’.

    Reply
  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:50 am

    It’s amazing what whoppers this guy tells and gets away with. This must be his bread and butter—lying for the tabloids.

    I hope the Sussexes were able to get a quick snap of the kids with their grandmother, for their personal remembrances, not for our consumption. But I think it’s true the courtiers tried to ban them from doing so and the Queen herself probably wasn’t feeling presentable. But as far as the birthday cake kookiness is concerned? Burrell and Thomas Markle sound suspiciously alike in their outcries. Things that make you go…hm.

    Reply
  4. SAS says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:51 am

    Obviously he’s being unhinged and cruel about the Sussexes but it seems obvious to me that the kernel of truth here is that the Queen was not in her right mind by that stage.

    Quoting “oh, they never said goodbye” and having to tell her that they returned to the US literally the day after they saw her and would have told her this? This guy is a piece of shit.

    Reply
  5. Pinkosaurus says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:51 am

    This man will say whatever will get him paid by the tabloids. Between bringing back Bad Dad and this, the tabloids are DESPERATE to keep their hater talking points alive and have some/any reason to put H&M in a headline. The people still interested and hate-reading this are really sad and pathetic.

    Reply
  6. Cel2494 says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:51 am

    I tell you what they are lying and printing this… their statesman trip to NYC has been a dud and they need clicks and headline and what better than to write negative stories about the real royal couple? They just won over Germany by being themselves, Invictus was a raging success , they are truly loved. So that must pissed them off… another fake story to see if people get mad that’s what they using a dead queen to stir hate.

    Reply
  7. Susan Collins says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:52 am

    My god they are still beating this dead horse? The Invictus games did so well that they are bringing up the dead queen. Anything to take away the good will that Harry and Meg got for Invictus.

    Reply
  8. SussexWatcher says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:57 am

    Ah, articles about your future king’s I’m a Statesman Too tour aren’t getting any clicks (except how foolish he is), so this lying, POS is dragged out to talk shit about the Sussexes. Page 1 of the palace and tabloid playbook.

    And isn’t this slime ball known for being the one who worked for Princess Diana and stole her belongings? Now he’s the queen’s former butler? He’s a lying liar who lies (and steals), but sure, Jan, let’s believe him about this.

    Reply
  9. equality says:
    September 20, 2023 at 7:57 am

    So QE, who was such a simple soul without any of the vices us common folk have, couldn’t condescend to go to Lili’s actual BD party with other members of her own family if she wanted to celebrate? Not even just for a short while?

    Reply
  10. Dee(2) says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:01 am

    How earth could this man possibly know this? We’re supposed to believe he still has his finger on the pulse of BP? I love how they describe him as a former employee not mentioning that he’s a former employee from decades ago that didn’t even work for the queen. That’s like me talking about the goings on at that grocery store I worked at in high school. Any media that would even print this should be ashamed of themselves. They have nothing positive to report on the Wales’ and would rather gargle glass than report fairly on the Sussexes, so it’s back to the old hits of 2019. These stories aren’t hitting like they did then though. Even for the anti fans.

    Reply
  11. Chloe says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:03 am

    “I wish people knew hee the way I did” you didn’t know her Paul🙄

    Reply
  12. Jan says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:03 am

    I loved the story Harry told about the children meeting the Queen, Archie practicing his curtsy and Lili holding on to her legs. He mentioned that the Queen thought they would be more rambunctious.

    Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:11 am

    Paul Burrell is unhinged.

    Reply
  14. MsIam says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:21 am

    He’s lying. If this were true, we would have heard about it the same day, not over a year later. And not from this bottom feeder. He is as bad as Lady C, worse really since he claimed to have been Diana’s confidant.

    Reply
  15. Islandgirl says:
    September 20, 2023 at 8:23 am

    I am sure that Harry and Meghan got pictures with the Queen. Why…I remember speculation from the palace that they would release photos of Lili with the Queen.

    Reply
  16. Cathy says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:01 am

    Paul Burrell hasn’t stepped foot into any royal palace for quite a number of years so how would he know if The Queen had a cake for Lili? It’s just more stuff he’s made up to make himself seem relevant. As for being Diana’s rock? I was told years ago by someone who was in the right place to hear such things that Diana was getting fed up with Burrell and the way he was always up close in her personal life. I do hope he returned all those possessions he was “keeping safe” to William and Harry or to the Spencer family.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      September 20, 2023 at 9:09 am

      From what I understand he got to keep some stuff but I think he had about 200 boxes of her personal items (clothes, letters, photographs etc..) – he was full on stalking her and hasn’t stopped since.

      This is the guy that on the day of the Sussex wedding he was caught trying to talk his way into palace grounds and was then caught trying to talk his way into the press area – he ended up watching it from a pub/hotel window. He was seen at various points in the background of some shots of the crowds along Windsor High Street – pretty much everyone ignored him.

      He is a thoroughly awful little man and yeah, he was NEVER her rock.

      Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:20 am

    LOL, sure Paul.

    Reply
  18. Eliora says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:27 am

    We all know why Paul Burrell is lying his a*s off. The only lie that is sticking for the Harry and Meghan antis is the narrative that they were “cruel to the elderly” i.e. the Queen. So naturally after the monumental success of the invictus games, the toxic media has to pull on that last remaining thread to try and reignite hatred towards Harry and Meghan.

    Fortunately, what Burrell doesn’t know is that no weapon formed against the Sussex family will prosper. The toxic tabloids’ lies and continued campaign of hate is turning the masses into Harry and Meghan fans. Every day they gain more and more angels and protectors.

    Also there is something so unseemly about referring to Meghan in the article as “Markle” while addressing Prince Harry as “Harry.” It reminds of when certain news organizations and certain heads of state would refer to President Obama as “Mr. Obama.” IYKYK

    Reply
  19. MSTJ says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Are these people ever going to move on? The Sussexes have moved on from the toxic royal mafia family/institution and are firmly planted in the US. They are not looking back. The wrapped up their look back projects last year. Spare was published in January. There is now content for historical reference as to what happened in their lives as part of the institution. Historians will reference their content for perspective and insight as other events unfold. No anonymous sources, no lies by clout chasers who have an axe to grind or boot lickers (royal commentators) who want to be associated with the royal institution for financial gain, Harry and Meghan recounted their own stories.

    I think the mafia royals are accustomed to burying information in vaults and rewriting history by retelling events through their media propagandists who make money from the arrangement. It’s practically a thriving industry. Remember, they pulled footage of the funeral and coronation that already aired globally. They pulled footage the institution had filmed and aired which had given the public a behind the scenes look at the family. They pulled Princess Diana’s panorama interview.

    They don’t have the same power over Netflix and Oprah Productions. They do not have any power over Penguin Random House Publishing either. Despite their efforts to rewrite the Sussex’s story (includes social media bots), outside of the UK, not everyone is buying the lies. KP seems to have heavily invested in social media and tabloid lies to rewrite the narrative. KP is desperate to elevate William. Charles and Camilla already got their prize (King and Queen) so they’re just trying to get through the rest of their lives before the monarchy crumbles under William’s shenanigans.

    Reply
  20. Libra says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:45 am

    It must be easy to lie when the pay off is right. How much were you offered Mr Burrell?

    Reply
  21. BlueNailsBetty says:
    September 20, 2023 at 9:51 am

    I would laugh my backside off if HM sued Burrell for defamation.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment