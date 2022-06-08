The Sussexes ‘didn’t even ask for photos’ with the Queen during their two visits

As we discussed, soon after the photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor came out on Monday, the Sun was already stridently claiming that Prince Harry and Meghan were “banned” from taking photos of their kids and the Queen. As in, a source claimed out of nowhere that Harry and Meghan barged into Windsor Castle with a photographer and demanded to pose their children with the frail queen, and some brave, incandescent Men in Grey screamed “not on my watch!” Yeah, none of that sounded plausible. What does sound plausible is that Meghan and Harry prioritized visiting the Queen privately and her aides have no idea what happened during those visits, so they’re just making sh-t up as always. Of course, that hasn’t stopped the royal rota demons from screeching about the Sussexes’ audacity. Angela Levin had her panties in a bunch about it, but when doesn’t she? Interestingly enough, the NY Post has some new information about Private Lilibet/Lilibet Photos-gate.
Depending on whom you ask, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were either cruelly rejected by royal aides when they asked Queen Elizabeth II to pose for photos with their daughter Lilibet Diana last week — or they were just too polite to bother her royal grandmum majesty.
Contradicting claims over an alleged picture request have gone viral since the California-based couple introduced baby Lilibet, 1, to the queen for the first time last Wednesday, after jetting to the UK to partake in Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Reports from multiple other outlets claim Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, wanted their personal photographer to take happy snaps of the queen and Lilibet — but were shut down. According to one anonymous source, they were told: “No chance. It was a private family event,” the Sun originally reported. That leaker also claimed the queen’s minders were worried that Harry and Markle would leak the photos to US television networks.
However, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Post that claim is bunk.
“They just enjoyed a private and intimate visit with the queen,” the source said, adding that Harry and Markle didn’t even bother with asking for photos as the 96-year-old monarch wasn’t feeling well. Elizabeth’s Communications Secretary declined The Post’s request for comment about the conflicting reports.
The source told The Post that Harry and Markle also took Lilibet to meet Elizabeth for a second time on Friday.
[From The New York Post]
This reminds me a lot of the post-visit reporting from April, when Harry and Meghan shocked everyone by turning up in Windsor for a day and having tea with the Queen. The Queen’s aides fumbled and didn’t know what to confirm or deny, and Clarence House ramped up their briefings about what happened during Charles’s brief time with the Sussexes. There are briefing wars on top of briefing wars and everyone in every royal court has their own agenda. They are treating Harry, Meghan and the children as pawns to feed their own narratives. The thing is, all Harry has to do is call up Gayle King or Omid Scobie and say “this is what actually happened.” And then all of these same people will lose their minds because Harry SPOKE to a media outlet, GASP! And then the outrage over “photos with the Queen” will smoothly transition to outrage over Harry denying their bullsh-t stories.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Misan Harriman/The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the fly past after Trooping The Colour – The Queen's Birthday Parade, London, UK – 02 Jun 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022
03/06/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leaving a Service of Thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St.Paul's Cathedral in London, on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
North America Rights Only, London, England – 20220602- Day One Of Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on The Queen’s 70 years of service.
Queen Elizabeth
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-67243553
I’m one thousand percent sure all of these stories are to get people to stop talking about how Louis acted like a normal four year old who was overstimulated and asked to behave in a non-developmentally appropriate way.
Sure. But these stories would be out there even if Louis has never behaved that way.
Frankly, I think a big thing driving this is that Duke Rage and Duchess Early Years are besides themselves with frustration and disbelief that Harry and Meghan never tried to engage with them or give them any public/private acknowledgement. Nor did Harry and Meghan do anything overt/purposeful to upstage or overshadow them either.
Harry and Meghan were super-cool customers who didn’t give them the time of day one way or the other, and its left the Keens seething.
Agreed. Richard Kay is a KP mouthpiece and he has written a few articles on how the Sussex’s NEED to be seen with Kate. It was very odd. Kate needs her “good girl” image restored. I’m glad they paid her dust.
These articles would have came out regardless of how Louis acted at the events.
Oh I agree they absolutely would have. I just don’t think it would have been at quite the current velocity of stories.
I also agree. This is exactly why they are spinning the narrative the Sussexes personally invited the Cambridge’s to Lilli’s party and they declined. Nope, did not happen. Cambridge’s are butt hurt the Sussexes did not even try to connect with them and ignored them. The Sussexes honored their agreement with the Queen nothing more, then bounced.
@MIAGIRL Your premise is solid which makes it quite surprising that the two would even want acknowledgement from the Sussexes. Despite all the spotlight and limelight their need for attention is an abyss.
This. There was also an article about how Kate and William were invited to Lili’s party but snubbed them, even though they had an engagement in Wales, which was confusing and that the outfit lili had on might’ve been a gift from them. These last few days have been nothing but chaos especially since they left the Jubilee early. All these stories about a couple who are supposedly unimportant and irrelevant.
Speaking of duchess “Arly Yars”, I think we can expect another pie chart report soon, this time on maternal mental health
Right, this is a public example of successful gray rocking. The Lamebridges are incapable of anything this emotionally tricky or logistically complex. They’ve been flanked and their narratives exposed again. Eventually, even the dimmest readers will have no trust for their press ppl, because they keep getting shown up.
The modern, future of the monarchy did a charm offensive that was rooted in remaking previous visits, shot for shot. The desperate Sussexes who only want to use the queen for their own purposes visited her privately and didn’t even ask for pictures. I could go on.
“acted like a normal four year old who was overstimulated and asked to behave in a non-developmentally appropriate way”
This is the part that gets me. And the fact that they then dealt with it by making a “mild” joke about it instead of admitting that too much was asked of him. He’s four years old and is already being used as a scapegoat.
These stories are multipurpose: partly to distract from the Cambridge couple’s frosty relations and not-so-perfect-after-all children, but more so, to serve their deranged readers their weekly dose of “Sussexes were put in their place!/The Queen hates them!” humiliation porn they love to salivate over.
Also, they are back with the “Prince Harry and Markle, Harry and Markle” thing again. Why can’t they just say “Meghan”?
Notice how this story is starting to disappear. The media wants pictures badly and the Queen and Sussexes are not taking the bait. The worst thing the Queen ever did was allow the Rota/tabloids into her home and work with them. Too many hanger ons and clout chasers are damaging that family for clout and fame. That symbiotic toxic relationship will be their downfall because they haven’t gained anything from it especially since Meghan came on the scene. There is no logic at all.
1000% agree with you Brit
The Murdoch media will be the downfall of the royal family. At some point the media will turn on them. We saw it when Diana died. The media were blamed for Diana’s death so they switched the narrative to the royal family: “Why haven’t the Queen said something about Diana’s death”.
The Murdoch media is not to be trusted. They are crooks!!!
Murdoch thrives on causing chaos. He is notoriously spewing as much hate as humanly possible. Why he hasn’t been struck by lightening I haven’t a clue. Though one of his sons seems to despise his MO so there is some justice for him within his own family.
Murdoch will be the death of the Royal Family in the USA. FOX News has now become their biggest fans. Brits may not realize this, but FOX News is the home to racist and everything wrong with the world. If the FOX viewers become champions for the RF their name in the USA will be associated with racist. Additionally, being associated with FOX will politicize the RF. Once that happens their reputation will be ruined FOREVER in the USA.
Great point on Murdoch. I have often wondered how Jerry Hall has put up with him for what is probably a longer time than she thought she would have to. I get that a girl has to look out for herself, but it’s been a long time and Rupe’s hate spewing has only increased.
You’ve nailed it: “The media wants pictures badly and the Queen and Sussexes are not taking the bait.”
By spreading false stories (“The Queen denied H&M pics with Lilibet!!”), the RR are trying to bait H&M into releasing the photos to prove the stories false. A very obvious move. H&M are too smart for that.
Exactly, the Sussexes are not rising to the bait. They know all the tricks.
They are too stupid to realize that a story about the queen denying her Black great granddaughter a photo with her shames the queen on the world stage. I don’t know who leaked that story, but I’ve got a pretty good idea.
Yes. But to be fair, it didn’t start with Elizabeth II. Queen Mary herself used to phone reporters to give her own spin on their stories. QEII continued a relationship that had started three kings before. But true to form, she never thought to adapt as media techniques evolved and the relationship turned malignant.
As for Rupert, agree he’s pure evil and probably feeds on the blood of reality show contestants. I remember reading somewhere (not recently, like 20-30 years ago) that he is personally sitting on a trove of scandalous BRF stories that he plans to release when the Q dies. Has anyone else seen that reported?
@Lionel – I don’t know about Murdoch, but I have seen it reported that in general there are many stories about the BRF that the press is sitting on until after the queen passes- I’m not sure if its a respect issue, if they know the public will respond with “how dare you! shes the queen!” or if no one wants to be the reporter that prints the story that kills the queen (you know that’s how they’ll spin it….) but its definitely been something repeated even quite recently.
“The worst thing the Queen ever did was allow the Rota/tabloids into her home and work with them.” Really? I thought the compact actually predated QEII. Perhaps not in its present form, but with gradually shifting of power.
The most credible source I could find regarding the RR contract is on the SussexRoyal site. At that time, 2020?, it was said to be more than 40 years ago. I’m speculating maybe around Charles/Diana dating situation
https://sussexroyal.com/media/
Harry and Meghan do not need anyone’s permission for photos with the Queen except the Queen herself. The BM wants to see them and I believe there are BRF/BM members afraid of seeing them. Doesn’t quite work with their narrative. I’m not sure what photo they’re afraid of seeing the most. The two Lilibets, all five of them together, the Queen with Archie & Lili or the all female photo of the Queen with her granddaughter-in-law and great granddaughter. Whether it’s the NYP making stuff up or someone whispering in their ear. I’m confident it’s a knowing less than Jon Snow situation.
Sorry for careless wording. Intent was to point out shifting power between royalty and press, rather than rota contract. The first Lord Rothermere, Harold Sidney Harmsworth, was created a baronet in 1910, followed by a viscount in 1919. He shared ownership of Associated Newspapers with brother Alfred, who was also made Viscount (Northcliffe) in 1918. Elevation of media people to peerage, while not exactly quid pro quo, appears to be effort to co-opt or influence them.
As for pix with Queen, you’re right that they only need her permission. Who knows whether any exist or in what form? If so, unlikely they would be released to press. Appreciate couple allowing post of daughter in what appears to be thank you for WCK donations.
Knew they visited with the Queen at least twice. It was about the Queen and the kids. Nothing more.
I just feel so bloody sorry for little Lilibet.
When she grows older, she’ll find that the stinking tabs went after her when she was a day old. When she reads further, she’ll find that they went after her on her first birthday.
It is absolutely disgusting and heartbreaking.
@Andrew’s_Nemesis: I also feel sorry for those kids. But they will have a lot of loving support from their parents, who will guide them psychologically, intellectually, and emotionally. Occasionally, it occurs to me that Meghan could have had children with someone else and not have them, or herself, subjected to this nightmare. But Harry is obviously the love of her life, and their marriage and children were written in the stars.
Who would not in the circumstances just snap pictures with a phone? Anybody would want pictures of their child with their great-grandmother. We are supposed to believe that anybody and everybody could freely take pictures all weekend of the Queen with the Cambridge children but she is worried that pictures of her with H&M’s children will be made public? Why do they think that makes the Queen look good? Interesting that she is well enough to drag around for various balcony appearances but we’re supposed to believe that suddenly in private while relaxing at home she’s too unwell for casual pictures with a great-grandchild that supposedly she has been anxious to meet in person?
I don’t understand why the Queen allows herself to be weaponized against her grandson like this. It’s not making her or that family look good. A lot of this nonsense could stop but she too has secrets to hide and of course Andrew. The media wants access to the Sussexes and they know she has a good relationship with them. This is baiting. They know they have a picture. They want a response and photos.
At this point I seriously wonder who’s running who. Charles is definitely ascending in power, and the Queen is letting him handle more and more. At 96, I doubt the Queen has a firm grip on her day to day proceedings or her own courtiers. I also doubt that everyone in Buckingham Palace are on the same page. And I’m 100% certain Clarence House, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are NOT on the same page. I’m getting an “every man for himself” vibe all around. The inmates are running the asylum.
I will be fascinated to see if Charles cracks down on this shit and gets everyone aligned.
Charles mishandled the will and Harry situation I do not hold too much hope for him
Yes @ Snuffles! I am certain that the leaker they mentioned was provided by Incandescent with Tiny Fists! He hates that Harry, and Meghan, have maintained a close relationship with the Queen. He intended Harry to be banned from everyone within the BRF. But the egghead saw how the Queen choreographed their attended events that showed the public, and the Lambridges, how she still loves and adores them. No matter how many lies there are the facts are the Queen ensured that they were not to face the Lambridges at any time. Queen knows what he has been up to and she isn’t pleased one bit. And their antics at the Thanksgiving service solidified it.
Charles is playing the long game, as usual.
But they are all trapped into this ‘invisible contract’.
Betty has always been a tool to be used by men, not to put too fine a point on it.
Consider: her father. The men-in-grey that served/ruled her father. Her own men-in-grey that have served/ruled her these past 70 YEARS! since she became queen. Her husband.
I doubt there have been any women on her team of advisors. Sure, she’s had ladies maids and ladies companions. But no female advisors. Theres no such post in BP, just as there are no posts at the senior level for people of colour.
These men told her to let the shidtmedia in and she did. They hvnt ever told her to block the shidtmedia, so she hasnt.
As H said in the Oprah interview: she’s had BAD ADVICE.
@Charm You are fight about Betty being controlled by men her entire life. Had she been surrounded by women courtiers right now, not one of them would have ever thought that it was a good idea to put out that she refused a picture with her one year old great granddaughter namesake. A great granddaughter who also happens to have multiracial heritage. It’s men who can’t see how hateful that makes the queen look. The lack of women’s sensibility in her decisions has always hurt her. This is what happens when you’re a puppet men.
@snuffles. I think KP is the problem. William and Kate seem to be a problem. You notice how those Queen Kate stories ended when the Queen publicly supported Camila. Charles and the Queen did that on purpose. Charles isn’t innocent either but he smarter than William. William/Kate and KP don’t want to lose influence and these last few days are giving chaotic energy especially from those two.
Oh, KP is absolutely a huge problem. I just question if CH and BP are even aligned. I doubt the Queen has her house in order (as hinted at by Harry). And I’m not even sure Charles has his house in order.
@ Brit, absolutely Charles is smarter that those two freeloaders. They can’t think past the length of their noses. It’s all reactionary with them. No foresight whatsoever.
I suppose we could take “to pose” as meaning “to pose for a formal photo.” Maybe TQ didn’t feel like dressing up for a formal photo – hair, wardrobe, makeup, etc.
I doubt Harry and Meghan asked for a formal photo with a photographer. I’m sure the only photos were for private family photos. Not something specifically to release to the press but maybe months down the road like at Christmas or some kind of occasion. I don’t get why the media is so anxious for a Queen and Lili photo.
I’d confidently bet my condo that if you opened M&H’s phones, you’ll see a ton of photos of Lizzie and Lili, Lizzie and Archie, Lizzie and both kids, etc. They ARE personal pics for THEM, to be put in THEIR home.
You have to just laugh at the Rats’ whipped up hysteria sometimes. Really, the ONLY way H&M will have pics is to use a photographer???
Really, they make it sound like they’re incapable of taking their own personal photos and always require a professional photographer to dog their heels lugging camera equipment.
To be fair, she could very well have been in bed if she was really worn out. I took my kid to see an elderly aunt of mine at the end of her life. She was laying down in bed and I didn’t take even a phone photo, even though it might be the only time they meet.
So she can appear at the Jubbly walking with just a cane but can’t get out of bed to meet Archie and Lili? Not buying it.
@equality – you can greet your family in private while wearing a robe and slippers, but not the international public.
You can but I don’t picture the Queen doing that unless she is really laid low. And, if you know that a family member is meeting you for the first time and will likely want pictures why would you do that? And they visited her twice but both times she was unable to snap any photos?
@equality, I can totally buy that after a day of strenuous activity (strenuous for her) that she needed a day in bed. When I had long Covid last year, that is exactly how it was like and I’m decades younger than the Queen. Getting dressed, driving to BP, staying alert and interacting with so many people (twice – trooping and the lighting), yeah I’m not surprised it wiped her out for days.
I am pretty sure that pictures were taken.
I agree Equality that phones make the most sense. Also pretty much 100% sure no one in camp Sussex is talking to the NY Post. It is the NY equivalent of the Daily Mail. Hair pulling, screeching conservatism, blatant racism. It’s the Trump tabloid. No one is talking to them.
No one who lives in the US…
That’s what I thought. They probably just acted like normal people and took a pic with their phone then texted it to the queen.
That’s been my thinking, equality. Everybody’s got a smartphone so of course H and/or M took photos of TQ with their kids. No questions needed to be asked of anyone, except TQ herself, and I doubt she would object. And really, when does someone ask to take photos of family when they get together? You just take them. None of these people knows anything about a private get-together of the Sussexes with TQ. And you’re absolutely right–saying she objected to photos does not make her look good, not at all.
This is bait. Of course pictures were taken. The RR’s are so mad that they cannot demand photos from the Sussexes. H&M will release it when they are good and ready.
This. It’s all so tedious and dumb.
This. That’s why Daily Mail brought up Frogmore the other day. They are so angry the Sussexes have robbed them of ammunition. They can’t use taxpayer money excuse anymore. They are literally at the mercy of the Sussexes and they don’t like it one bit. They have no control like the do over the others and it’s making them unhinged.
@ Brit, in addition to not having any power to lord over them but the leakers have nothing to report. They have been discovered, hence the need for all of these deranged and unhinged “sources” after they checked out of Salty Island of Petty. Ciao…..
I’m hearing you and guessing they want to be able to shriek “They were not allowed to take photos! These damned renegade troublemakers” if ever they release a candid shot of the Lilis together.
Hard agree!! Pictures were taken! Idk why everyone just swallows the idea that they weren’t.
I don’t think the Sussexs will release them, tho, The Queen may or may not someday. That would depend on how the Sussexs feel about it at the time too.
Serious question, did The Queen ever release pics of herself and the York’s babies? That is the metric to measure this by.
Every time I see that pic of Louis on the balcony it makes me chuckle. Little man reminds me of my spunky 4 year old grandson. Kudos to Louis for acting like a real human being.
As for TQ-Lili pics I bet they have several on all their phones but having a professional photographer take pics was never even in the cards.
I wouldn’t count out professional pictures. There were several visits that happened over the Jubbly fakata weekend. There could have been pictures the first visit.
Little Louis is so full of personality and oh so cute. Baby Lilli is so dear and precious. Those lucky parents.
I find Lilibet adorable. But I don’t find Louis’s hitting his mother and shoving his hand across her mouth cute. Too reminiscent of Basher.
I’m not a mother but I have plenty of good friends who are parents and grandparents and NONE of their progeny EVER hit their parents, shoved a hand over their parent’s mouth or gave their parents a 4 year-old’s version of the middle finger (thumb to nose, tongue stuck out). Sure little kids get frustrated when they’re tired and in sensory overload but that’s when they cry and get fussy. This was not being merely fussy, he acted like a spoiled, cossetted little brat and seems to have inherited his father’s “basher” personality. Where did he learn this kind of behaviour and why haven’t Nanny Maria and Keen Childhood Expert learned how to nip it in the bud?
Jaded
All very well said.
And All Kate’s Early years seems to state is as long as you have a mother and a father in the same household with a white family and enough money to do after school activities your kid is fine. Nothing will go wrong.
Prince Louis is barely 4. While I think that his parents should have had a Plan B for managing events that were really not appropriate for a 3/4 year old, how many of the kids that you know were subjected to the types of age-inappropriate expectations the Louis was this past week? Most parents will take an overstimulated or tired kid out of the situation— BEFORE it gets to the point where they act out, like many healthy 3/4 year olds will when their age-appropriate efforts to communicate their subjective distress go unheeded. I think the main problem here is that BOTH of Louis’ parents ignored his developmental needs.
tldr: The best way to “nip it in the bud “ would have been to avoid the stressful situation in the first place, and take steps to reduce the apparent stress — when distress was clearly communicated by the kid.
Shift: I’m still hoping for a family portrait at some point.
@Jaded: I agree that this could possibly just be bratty behaviour… but as a mom of an autistic son who was diagnosed at 3 years old, I do see a little bit of an uncontrollable factor in Louis that my son had. My son was extreme, he would not sit still.. EVER.. so I am definitely not insinuating that Louis is autistic (!!! please don’t assume that is what I am saying, I am just relating to the scene I saw on the parade video !!) since he did sit still for a little bit at times, and was well behaved on the balcony (the facial expressions were just reactions to the stimulation, not a behaviour). I do see some attention issues with Louis… This is just from my own experience as a mom of a child with a developmental delay. Watching him not able to sit still, making so many faces, and the extreme touchy-feely affection he shows his mom. My son is now 11 and he still has to rub his hands all over my face, kiss my cheeks and play with my ear just like he did when he was an infant.
All this to say, Kate may very well have been trying everything she knows to keep him calm and it just doesn’t work on Louis like it did on the first two. My son was a mystery to me and still is, truthfully. At 4, he was impossible to control. I really feel for her as a mom, even if it is just a completely different personality type than her first two. She really seemed like she was trying to calmly keep him calm and relaxed, while also being aware that all eyes were watching and judging .. but to no avail.
@Blithe, I appreciate your point but what exactly WAS required of Louis this weekend?
He watched horses and people in fun costumes (I know they are special military regalia, but probably not to a kid) and fighter planes fly overhead @ Trooping and he went to a parade.
How many 4 year olds have NOT gone to parades or to various air/fire truck/ambulance/etc. shows? My town – small town in CA – hosts several of these kinds of events every year for kids. Yes, sometimes even on one weekend!
So I’m not buying the claims that these were developmentally inappropriate events.
Likewise, I don’t think most of his behaviors – getting overwhelmed by the loud noises, losing interest, etc. were age inappropriate, either. Of course that’s how 4 year olds will respond. Getting overstimulated, acting out, even having legit tantrums and meltdowns: sure, that happens to all toddlers.
But I do question some of those specifically rude gestures he made. My kid wouldn’t have put her hand over my mouth ever, nor made those kinds of faces/hand gestures, because she’d never seen them before.
So my real question is where did Louis learn all these specific bad behaviors? (Again, I’m not saying his being burnt out/tired/acting out is “bad” – it’s entirely understandable – I’m just curious about how he learned to express it in those ways.) His posh preschool? Siblings? etc.
I am with Jaded and Andrew’s Nemesis on this. Yes Louis should have been left at home, but there was more than boredom behind his striking his mother. He learned to disrespect her from someone. And I bet it wasn’t Nanny Maria
The British Press really think their readers are morons. Almost every person in that room had a camera in their cell phone. They could have easily taken photos.
I also doubt that H&M would spring a professional photo shoot on the Queen when she wasn’t feeling well. That sounds more like a Middleton move.
Now, just like so many other stories about Harry, the palace refuses to correct the press and set the record straight. Every time this happens is proof that Harry was right to leave the UK.
Yikes did the middletons do that? Sounds like a horribly insensitive way to treat your elderly relative
Waity arranged for a photographer to get glamour shots of her at Phillip’s funeral.
Her communications secretary declining to comment speaks volumes to me. The people used to running her and controlling the narrative are out of the loop, have been briefing against the Sussexes and when asked to go on the record don’t want to lie in plain sight (because they know Harry will openly contradict them) or to go against the behind the scenes briefings they have been giving.
I also agree with the comments above that this is all part of the usual bait and switch MO of using Harry and family to distract from the others.
Agreed. My guess is that if the communications secretary goes on the record either way, then Harry will correct the story on the record, and the palace doesn’t want that. And if the secretary tells what is the likely truth – that pictures were taken but for private use, not public – the tabloids will become obsessed with getting those pics.
Like I said yesterday, we know the queen draws a line between family and the Firm. This was a family visit, so she probably sees no need for her communications secretary to even comment on it one way or the other, the same way her office doesn’t comment about visits with the queen and August or Sienna etc.
Just as we later saw new pictures of Philip with the grandkids taken years before, we will eventually see photos of the queen with Archie and Lily.
They just aren’t releasing any for the public now.
I hate seeing the Sussexes continually paying reverence to the Queen and in return they get dust. If they traveled all the way to the UK to have Lili visit the Queen and didn’t get a photo I don’t see how Lili benefits? The gutter press has been going out of the way to give the impression the Queen had not “endorsed” Lili. In the absence of any official pics of the Queen with Lili they will continue to do so.
Other than the official photo with Archie when he was a newborn there have been no statements affirming the queen’s support and protection for the Sussexes children. The Sussexes are very publicly endorsing the Queen while her alleged support for the Sussexes is conveniently private and undocumented.
I sadly agree with this. They may love granny and not the crown, but they treat her like close family whereas she doesn’t. Sure, she may drive over to see Harry when he lands, but she doesn’t make any public attempt to protect his wife and children from white supremacist rhetoric. They may believe their presence at jubilee events is support for her and not the crown, but their very presence at any of those events launders the crown’s image and reduces the volume of criticism against the institution’s long history of racism. Of course it’s family and it’s complicated, but I’m never going to support familial relationships where black women and children are forced to suffer endless micro and macroaggressions in the name of “unity.”
I hope that when she dies they will sever official ties. This is making them look like chumps.
There’s a better than even chance that this is all made up, so I wouldn’t worry too much about M&H’s relationship with the queen.
She is the Queen but she is also Harry’s grandmother. I am sure his love for her as his grandmother has nothing to do with her position as Queen. Clearly their visit was to honor his grandmother’s wishes as illustrated by them limiting their attendance to Jubbly events to the absolute minimum.
The Queen affirmed support by inviting H&M and the kids and by having 2 private meetings with them. H&M are family, not a bunch of tourists who want to take pictures with a celebrity. And it’s not the Queen’s problem if the BM and fans want to see photos – they’re going to get only what she wants them to get. In any case, it would have been better if TQ had “affirmed support” back when H&M really needed it.
This doesn’t even make any sense. Why would the Queen need to say anything? The RR has changed its story like 10 times and is now all of a flutter about a secret cousin lunch which excluded the PH and Meghan. The RR wants to prove everyone hates them.
@Chillinindc, right? If The Queen responded to the various stories, she would be busier than a cat in a room full of rocking chairs! It still would be impossible because there are endless outlets today. She literally couldn’t cover them all.
Liz, for good or bad, isn’t going to change her “never complain, never explain” modus operandi at 96 freakin’ years old. Hell, she prob doesn’t even follow this stuff at this stage of life. Even the courtiers might have the sense to let a 96 year old woman have peace at this stage of the game.
“The Sussexes are very publicly endorsing the Queen while her alleged support for the Sussexes is conveniently private and undocumented.”
Not exactly. The way the Sussexes entered the church on Thursday – which a BBC commenter said would have to have been arranged by TQ – said all that needed to be said about her support for Harry, Meghan, and their family. It was a very big deal, got worldwide attention (not to mention the attention of everyone in the church), and I have no doubt BTS Will and especially Kate were completely ballistic over it. Add to that, Harry said in April they hoped for TQ to spend time with the children sometime but security was still an issue, and in very short order we heard they would attend the Jubbly at TQ’s invitation, and that her car and security detail picked them up from the airport. I don’t see why we need specific confirmation TQ supports Lili and Archie via a picture.
Add to that the Sussexes comported themselves perfectly. Meghan had her usual beatific smile and calm body language, Harry looked respectful and at ease. It was Kate and Basher who gave their animus away — I’m sure Kate didn’t just say “wow” after stealing a snooty glance at them, I’ve seen that snippet of video over and over, and in slow motion, and she said something entirely different. Maybe it could have been something as simple as a snarky “look at them” but it was definitely said with snark. Basher was his usual grim-faced, clenched jaw self and ignored Kate as always. They’re just too stupid and self-absorbed to let it go and play along for the sake of respecting the occasion, they always have to make it about themselves.
@Jaded – I was thinking that at St. Paul’s, instead of looking like she’d eaten a bad oyster, all Kate had to do was smile in the general direction of H&M. They were so far apart that Kate could have been smiling at anybody, but the press wouldn’t know that. That smile would have blown up the internet – it would have changed the entire narrative.
The Queen and possibly Charles affirmed their support for the Sussexes by ensuring that royal precedence was followed when they arrived at St. Paul’s.
I dont know why some folks insist on ignoring the fact that Harry and Meghan have agency in their own lives. And are fully in control of what they allow in and what they keep out.
They have their own Family Tree to create for their own children and grandchildren and other descendants. Pictures with this historically important matriarch on H’s side, with his own 2 children in her presence, are DEFINITELY in hand. Now fixed in their family album. And I’m sure M knows her own ancestral history via Doria’s memories, documents and photos.
When Archie & Lili are grown, theyll hv a very good grasp of their own dual heritage and who’s who in it.
Bottomline is, H&M are so way beyond the pettifogging, insular and primitive nature of the british character (which, unfortunately, seems to be ascendant at this point in history) its like theyre on a whole other plane of existence.
The Sussexes have also benefited from the Queen’s support. The Queen’s invitation and high profile entrance for the Sussexes in St. Paul’s was her indirect and public acknowledgment that Knauf’s allegations against Meghan of “bullying” the KP staff were false and that the BP investigation was officially ended.
That is a big blow for W&K in their smearcampaign against the Sussexes because their tabloid buddies were hoping that Knauf’s allegations would lead to a lawsuit and court cause. Of course the Queen could not do this openly, to protect the heirs W&K. I bet that was the reason why W&K were so sour at St. Paul’s.
In response Meghan symbolically chose to dress in white (=innocence) Dior haute couture (=class) from head to toe, entering St. Paul’s with her head up high and a beaming smile. It was Meghan’s vindication.
Not all problems in the family are settled, but The Queen has definitely contributed and made an opening for reconciliation.
Yup. That’s the privilege of being on top of the pecking order.
Meghan and Harry have empathy for days. If Harry’s grandmother wasn’t feeling well, and we know she’s very sensitive these days about the imaging around her infirmities, there is no way they would have even pulled out their smart phone* for private, candid family photos, let alone bring in a professional photographer. “Bunk” is the perfect word to describe this unhinged brouhaha.
Projection, thy name is Lamebridge — professional pics of cupcake making, using exhausted, undisciplined children for photo ops?
*ETA — having said that, the Queen is a good sport, especially where Harry’s concerned. I believe she would have been fine with once in a lifetime photos taken with her American great grandchildren. There won’t be other chances to capture those precious memories.
LOL, does anyone think that H&M met with the Queen with their children and did NOT take a picture? Of course there was a picture taken, but that could mean it was on an iphone. The idea that they stormed up with Misan Harriman in tow and were rejected is just laughable and pathetic – pathetic in that its so obvious the tabloids are trying to bait the Sussexes into saying “see! there IS a picture!”
It is funny that we are getting so many stories about these visits; you can tell the press is scrambling bc their usual sources have nothing.
Agree 100. Photos on IPhones were taken. Sussexes are far to considerate to bring a photographer . Gutter press just want pictures because they can not profit off Lilly’s pictures.
The Sussexes brought their own photographer when they went to meet the queen stories only started after Lili’s picture was released by Meghan’s photographer friend. The press took the fact that there was a photographer at Frogmore Cottage and they’re running with all sorts of suppositions.
I would be very surprise if Harry and Meghan did not take private pictures of the children with the queen and of the whole family with the queen.
Some “official” pictures of the queen with her grand children and great grandchildren must exist which explains why after never showing pictures of August, Eugenie brought him to the parade. Maybe it’s because pictures of him are probably going to come out soon anyway.
Suppose photos were taken with TQ and released to the public. Why would that be such an unimaginable scandal? This is her great-granddaughter and namesake, and the vast majority of people (though perhaps not the right wing tabloid readers) would see it as just a lovely moment in a royal family where such moments are seemingly few and far between. And this “but the poor, frail Queen! She’s far too feeble to be seen!” excuse doesn’t really pan out, given that TQ appeared in public, albeit briefly, several times before and during the Jubbly. (That said, if photos WERE taken and TQ and the Sussexes agreed between themselves to keep them private, that’s obviously their prerogative.)
Yep, it’s ridiculous. I’m sure she has had photos with Sienna, August and Lucas as well and none of those have been made public. Plus nobody is whining about that possibility or saying “oh, no, Americans might see those photos”.
I mean unless they asked the Queen to balance on a surfboard, California-style (which obviously they didn’t), how exhausting is leaning in for a cellphone photo?
Its a never ending cycle of twisted lies. If the Sussexes respond they will get a reaction and if they keep the lies going they get their clicks.
But that is what we are here for, to ensure that we shake down the liars.
The photo story is a variation on the Netflix cameras follow Meghan & Harry everywhere narrative. And it’s equally ridiculous. That said, it’s probably safe to say the Queen had someone there to snap a few quick pix for her private collection. It would have been enough to set off the courtiers, but who wouldn’t want a photo with such an adorable great-grandchild?
Having failed to protect the Queen from COVID, the aides are trying to project an image of hyper-vigilance in protecting her from the huge threat posed by her loving grandson and his wife.
Wishful thinking, wouldn’t it be wonderful if the Queen had attended Lilibet’s party on the lawn.
+1
It’s interesting that we don’t really know who attended the party. There are pics of the photographer and his family and of Meghan and Lili (and we can assume Harry and Archie were there) – but the rest is hearsay.
I’m not sure they’re talk to Omid, he’s caused them alot of grief with his book and his comments. But the fact is the press doesn’t know what went on and they’re just throwing out things to see if Harry and Meghan will respond.
Methinks the RR is big mad that they didn’t get a shred of information on the Sussexes and barely have any photos to get their clicks. I am willing to bet by next week that anger will be turned around on Peen and Keen and we’re going to get some stories that clearly yank their chain. The piper is always sure to collect.
Harry and Meghan didn’t give the leakers aka William and Kate a thing and they have a deal with the press who do yank their chain from time to time. The Cambridge’s are stuck and seem angry that Harry and Meghan aren’t helping them because of a situation they got themselves in. That invisible contract is getting harder and they seem desperate. Oh well ! When William said that stupid comment about people not used to seeing war in Europe, I think that “mistake” was done on purpose by the reporter. He and his family have to pay the piper and they are angry that the Sussexes are not suffering with them.
Palace aids, British media all need to stfu, I am trying to stare at this beautiful baby lili peacefully and not hear their deranged noise.And just so they know or if they had any common sense they would know, it’s best to leave the impressive that the queen would have been delighted to take pictures with the children of her grandson who’s children also happen to be mixed race would only help that racist institution. Yes we would all know it’s a stunt and they are using the children for good pr. But isn’t it best to let people think you are trying to change and be better people instead of people knowing that you will forever be utter racist trash.
At
The Sun and New York Post have one thing in common – Rupert Murdoch. This type of reporting was common for 👶 watch, a bloated actress was deemed pregnant, when faced with evidence to the contrary the next report screams miscarriage.
They probably got a discreet call from a solicitor, hence the retraction.
This so, so stupid. The queen can film a skit with Paddington Bear and have her birthday picture taken with her two Ghost Horses but somehow a picture with Lili and Archie has to be some great controversy? What kind of way is that to treat your “beloved family”? To me this sounds like jealousy from others in that bunch. If Archie and Lili get pictures then what about this kid or that one? I imagine that as usual its jealousy, especially jealousy of the Sussexes that is driving this. There are multiple candidates in that family who come to mind that could be petty enough to run to the press and complain.
I think that this article, and many, many others, have Cain the Incandescent fingerprints ALL over these twisted lies….
He can’t handle the fact that they were booted to Wales as well as the Queen choreographed their attended events. Even the BBC reporter at the Thanksgiving service declared it to be so.
Harry and Meghan told us already why they were agreeing to fly back into this mess with their babies: he wants them to meet his Gran. The unspoken part is ” before the end”. Since Lily and Archie are both too young to really remember this visit, of course they will have taken photos. But if they ever decide to release them, it certainly won’t be to the rota, and they know it.
I’m also side eying the Queen’s courtiers, who are doing nothing but stirring up more speculation by refusal to comment.
As others have said, just more rota attempting bait. It’s a wonder they don’t get tired of it given that the Sussexes just ignore them. They can stir up their hateful readers and bots but as we saw with the examples this weekend it means nothing in terms of “cancelling” them.
they are scandalized that they can’t control the queen. in their mind they own the queen, the POW, the DOC etc. they treat them as commodities they can use to make money off. the pictures and insider information from the courtiers put them in this position of privilege. when you remove that privilege there is nothing for them, so they are livid.
We know that during their negotiations to Sussexit, Harry was frustrated by being denied access to his grandmother by the grey men. You don’t just drop in to see TQ, their visits would have been scheduled and prepared for with probably C&C joining them at some point, and of course there would have been photos…..
Well the Sussexes did just “drop in” to see the queen on the way to Invictus so there is that. My suspicion is that the Sussexes agreed to release their own pictures of Lili and for the Queen and Charles to release pictures of the kids taken with them separately. Its too momentous of an occasion (first American, biracial royal grandchildren) not to document it in pictures. My guess is they release it after Baldemort’s birthday so his wittle feeling don’t get hurt.
I agree with MsIam. there’s no way they didn’t get pictures with them. But an agreement was reached that TQ and PC will drop them later on.
ITA, we will see some professional shots with them all dressed up, Queenie with her handbag and everything as per usual eyeing the children with vague polite interest.
“vague polite interest” Pretty much sums up how she feels about her family.
Love the pic of Kate and the two kids not being happy, with Kate cut off at the head. That is how you do photojournalism. Maybe the Cambridges not being perfect and putting a put wrong triggered all the insanity against the Sussexes.
That would make sense, given that Incandescent can’t seem to keep his jealousy in check. Never has and never will.
Oh I definitely agree with this. Jealousy and insecurity go hand in hand and the Cambridges seem to have a double helping of both. Weaponizing Harry’s grandmother against him and treating a baby niece as a pariah sounds on brand for them. Very good look for mental health and early years “experts”. And nobody in the Firm seems to give a damn about it.
sorry, putting a wrong foot
I wonder who is the “source” for the debunk story, BP or CP? The other mess I think is from KP. What if these pictures of the queen and Lili and Archie are included in Harry’s memoir and BP/CP signed off on that? No one knew about Paddington Bear until the Saturday concert.
This is the madness happening with the monarchy NOW! Imagine Elizabethan times. The Byzantine manoeuverings among the courtiers and members of Harry’s own family (we know who they are) right now are so ridiculous I can only imagine how this mess would have played out in bygone eras. Geez.
I’m more and more inclined to believe that Harry and Meghan KNEW that their half in plan was going to be shot down and moved accordingly. They read that play and strategised to suit. The way that they’re keeping at least twelve steps ahead of the BM and the BRF has me convinced of this – they’re way too savvy to not expect and plan for that outcome. They just decided to give the family the opportunity to reject the offer.
The Sussexes didn’t ask because they didn’t need to. I’m certain when TQ asked them to come and bring the children, a photo was a primary objective. I’m guessing they took one on the couch watching the concert Saturday night. And there was likely a formal portrait at some point as well, I’m guessing. TQ could likely manage a brief posed photo while dressed for the events she did attend.
When the story saying that the Cambridges refused to attend the birthday party came out, it was clear that all these dumb stories about photos or no photos with the queen come from them. They have been trying to divert from the discussion of kate not handling Louis very well at the parade for days now. And restoring to “exclude the Sussexes because of Netflix” is their go to method.
I’m not a NYP/Page Six fan by any means, for obvious reasons, but I’ll say one thing – The NYP piece wasn’t written in a deranged and unhinged manner. It was way more matter of fact than anything the BM is spewing out at a rapid rate. The right wing BM is so rabid and contradictory from article to article, it’s bordering on mental illness.
Whether you like Harry or not, there’s no doubt he loves his grandmother and was anxious to share his children with her. Given that she is 96 and unwell, it is inconceivable that Harry barged in and made demands for photographs. These stories make it out that Harry and Meghan were physically shoving an old lady around to “get the right shot.” I’ve always felt that if you don’t like someone (and much of the British media dislikes Harry and Meghan or are pushed to badmouth them), then you keep away and focus on other things. We get it. Harry and Meghan are bad, evil and they bully old ladies. So stop writing about them! The hypocrisy and cruel stories have long become ridiculous.
Nic919, Yes, I agree. And the lame “We refused the invitation” instead of the true “We weren’t invited.” In other words, “We snubbed them, they didn’t snub us! ” William’s responses to Harry are all so childish. It’s the sibling rivalry of 8 year old William fighting with 5 year old Harry. Arrested development hardened by privilege, arrogance and hate. Harry never deserved this and William is twisted.
I follow celebitchy writers on twitter – and i am pretty sure one of them led me to the Irish Times story that actually acknowledged reality of how unhinged the british media and british royal family are. and how Harry was right to take his family away, and how this visit, and the crazy media stories – guessing in the most negative light what may have happened- confirms he was right to do so.
I was so happy i am considering a subscription to the Irish Times.
There was a story from an Irish newspaper before Sussexit (during or after H&M’s visit to Ireland), where the reporter was shocked to hear all the poison the rota spewded about the Sussexes between themselves. He/she heard a lot of shit talk among the rota while they were covering the visit.
Thanks for the heads up. The IT article was both serious and hilarious over how unhinged the BM have been – the sigh of relief, “phew, Lili has pale skin! She looks just like Harry!” Also, the conspiracy crazies online – “but why doesn’t she have legs?”
@Ariel the Irish Times are a step above the British (and US or Australian) tabloid media, and given Ireland’s complex history with Britain they have a much more skeptical perception of the Royals and the institution they represent.
That said, the IT regularly platforms TERFs, so ymmv
PumpkinPrincess- I agree with you 1000%. And please don’t be mad, I’m super late to this party so it appears stand alone comments are closed, the only way for me to comment was to reply to someone here. 🤷🏻♀️
Anyway, am I the only one who noticed to shade towards the royal family in this NYP article? I believe it said something like “the leaker is worried that Harry and Meghan would try to leak photos [or something].”
Ha! Shade!!!! 🏖️🏖️🏖️🏖️
I also read the article in the Irish Times. Excellent that a legitimate newspaper has taken notice of the deranged and jealous British media and public.
I can’t imagine they DIDN’T take a picture. It will probably show up on the queen’s desk next time she gives a speech or something. There’s a precedent for photos of her with the grandkids showing up that way but not being officially released. But of course that’s a boring explanation and doesn’t sell papers. They’re just trying to get negative attention off the Cambridges and/or force the picture to be released. What a FAVOR the Sussexes did for the Cambridges releasing the photo of Lili when they did – but of course the tabloids can’t say anything positive about them
Wait a minute, do we really believe that after all the wailing and gnashing of teeth over how the Queen had not met Lilibet that the Queen wouldn’t want a photo with Lili and Archie? The meetings with the Queen were private, like no one other than the Queen, Harry, Meghan and the children were in attendance, so the source of the Sun must have been a fly on the wall.
Meaning :
British media is mad about the idea that American outlets can get a pic of the queen and lili before them.
British media BEFORE the jubbly: the Sussexes better not DARE come over and make a fuss!
British media AFTER the jubbly: How DARE them not come over and make a fuss!
The only way to “win” this “can’t win no matter what” game is to refuse to play it.
I’m not understanding why so much energy is given to a photo with the queen. Why let deranged and fact less stories drive the narrative. I’d rather focus on the photos presented. The photographer really captured a relaxed and glowing Meghan on her turf surrounded with love. The photo with Meghan holding Lili is exquisite in its simplicity. Best picture of the visit.
It’s absolutely insane why they feel the Sussexes don’t deserve what others in that family get so easily without a second thought. Imagine such anger over taking pictures with your grandmother and your family. That wouldn’t be a second thought in any normal family but then look what H&M are dealing with. It’s such a horrible situation fraught with vindictiveness and animosity.
This is the kind of thing the BMedia WANTS us to think Meghan does: roll up to meet great-granny with a professional photographer in tow. Who does that? Nobody does that, that’s who. But the BM’s narrative is that Meghan is outrageous enough to do it. So when she (shocker!) didn’t do it, the only way to save the false narrative is to say she was denied before she had a chance to ask.
It’s possible to highlight the Sussexes without trashing the royal family.
I would spend more time focusing on the reverse. It is possible to highlight the Royal family without trashing the Sussexes.
“Depending on whom you ask, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were either cruelly rejected by royal aides when they asked …..”
Do they sincerely think there is anything about this that makes sense? They want HARRY to ask royal aides if he can photograph his daughter with his grandmother??? The fact they seem to want us to believe they said no is even worse! They don’t want proof of the queen with her bi-racial great-granddaughter to exist anywhere in the world, is that what we are supposed to be taking away from all of this? I am so confused, this makes them all look horrible.
Christine, I’m glad you pointed this out. I feel like my brain is breaking because all of these reports about the Queen refusing photos or whatever are just painting her as a cruel, heartless woman who puts fear of American media (lol???) over her own family and traditional decorum. It makes the Queen look awful, in my opinion. Like 70 years on the throne and a photo with your great-grandchildren is your biggest fear? Okay lol. Annie Liebowitz has been invited to take pics of the Queen herself many, many times in all kinds of settings, arguably partially for her own profit and fame (many are in Annie’s official photo books) so I don’t buy this argument.
I also think it’s telling that NO photos of the Queen with her great-grandchildren have been released. Am I the only one who thinks that’s very weird? They’ve always taken these opportunities when the royals are all gathered to take new family pics. Acting as if this is some “clever” snub of H&M specifically when no official photos have come out whatsoever feels like a purposeful distraction from the Queen’s extremely suspicious absence all weekend. There’s been more than enough time for touch-ups to occur before official release since the Jub ended.
Finally and most importantly, imagine being Archie and Lili in 10-15 years looking back at all of this and seeing how enthusiastic and PROUD the Palace was to exclude them from their grandmother’s presence, and indeed the family as a whole. It’s incredibly sad from the kids’ perspective if literally nothing else.
It seems like the Sussexes were invited to the Jubbly but why? It was pretty evident they weren’t welcome. I hope the Queen got to meet her grandchildren- do you need photo proof for that? I thought the reason they left royal life was for privacy and I commend them for wanting it for their family.
@Poisonella
(Interesting choice of nic……..)
^ This comment sounds pretty confusing. Heres the thing: Prince Harry successfully differentiates between betty as monarch and betty as his grandmother, i:e his relative. The britshidtmedia and the courtiers who are deathly afraid that H&M’s independence is allowing ordinary people to see the mess behind the curtain, dont want folks like you to make this differentiation.
They dont want normal folks to go ahead and surmise that a grandmother-grandson relationship is not too unlike their own in their own family and other families theyre familiar with, notwithstanding the wealth and social gap.
They are deathly afraid of more and more folks seeing them as the human failures that they are and have been. And they blame H&M for this happening. Hence all the vitriol and the “who-you-gonna-believe………the-RF-and-their-co-conspirators-in-the-britshidtmedia-or-your-lying-eyes spin.
PS: H&M value their privacy just every other normal human being does. And just like every other normal human being, their privacy doesnt prevent them from having both a private and a public life, which is what they have now.
“The queen’s minders” = “the queen’s keepers”. Tells you all you need to know.
Harry was acceding to the possible last wish of a beloved grandmother to come to her party for HER and nobody else. He, Meghan and the children carried out that wish flawlessly with great class and elegance. Harry and Meghan are truly royal and in carrying out his promise to his granny, he got nothing but ignorance, rage, pettiness, hostility and lies. Harry is a prince of a man as well as a blood prince. He just wrote the book for princely behavior–and the book is made up of his actions. William is writing a very different book, one which does no credit to him or his title.
@jferber
Perfectly stated!
Very common troll tabloid behavior. Somebody won’t speak to you make so you make up a disgusting lie and print in the newspaper. Now they have to respond
I wish a rep from Netflix will publicly deny the story of “Netflix cameras” and say that is not possible and deny the rumors.
The British media and most members of the Royal family and the public are aghast and rabid at the fact that the Queen, by granting the Sussexes an audience and getting photographed with them, gave the bi-racial Sussex family legitimacy as “well loved members of the royal family.” This was legit proof.
I am new to this site. Many comments were made regarding which parent Lillibet looks like, hear me out, I’m seeing her aunt in her features. Am I the only one?
Yes, Samantha. You’re the only one.
God yes, that’s a you thing.
The UK media and tabloids are bordering on mental illness and stupidity-The Sussex family were invited by the queen-they came and didi what was asked of them-the numberone goal they had was for their children to see gamgam-once this was accomplished they bounced-end of story-That UK media is making the royal family look heartless. evil. revengeful. and racist-some of these articles about what the royal did or not do is reflecting a very bad light on being a royal of the UK.
Appreciate your response.