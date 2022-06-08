Duchess Kate wore trousers & a Zara blazer to visit a London baby bank

The Duchess of Cambridge made it through the Platinum Jubbly without slathering herself in buttons, remarkably. I’m always wary of declaring this a “brand new Kate” with some kind of newly “clean” style, because Kate tends to backslide straight into buttons all the time. These are photos of Kate walking into her event today. I honestly love her entire outfit? The white shell or blouse is great. The trousers are great. The Zara blazer is fine, although I’ll be nitpicky and say that the shoulder pads are way too big for Kate. She can still get the “line” she wants on a blazer like this without giant shoulder pads. All in all though, I really like this look, no shade.
The event was Kate visiting Little Village’s hub in Brent. Little Village is a baby bank, and she’s visited baby banks before. Little Village hands out baby supplies, diapers, formula and the like to parents in need. She met with volunteers and highlight their work. As I said the last time she visited a baby bank, she should do these kinds of events all the time. Highlighting specific charities which are doing work on the ground with low-income families. This is more beneficial than Kate pretending to be a childhood neurology expert.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
I assume the only thing she brought with her was her winning personality, so empty handed once again?
Oh, c’mon!!! Let’s be fair.
I’m sure she brought a smile, too. The Egg *says* they can offer a smile, too!
She brought the press, which is what the baby bank needs.
Ah yes, press. The thing every baby needs to grow strong and healthy.
And there was a whole report showing that the idea of the royals “bringing the press” has very little positive impact on these charities because it is done in such a superficial way. Which probably explains why so many of Mrs. Cambridge’s patronages end up closing their doors. Meanwhile contrast that with Anne who actually has made an effort in her work with Save The Children, or the Sussexes and all their successful endeavors, or even Charles who actually has made an impact with The Prince’s Trust.
😂 She brought the press for herself. The press (as always) is only going to highlight her outfit and photos of her guffawing like the jackass she is.
@sid – the reason so many of the charities she’s patron of close is because she can’t be bothered to show up most of the time. I know there’s a study referenced above that said that royals showing up doesn’t do anything, but in Kate’s case she didn’t even show up for years.
They need resources. These visits don’t do anything. The Ukrainian Cultural Centre didn’t experience a boost in attention or donations after the joint Cambridge visit, for example.
One of the issues about this that interests me that others have remarked on is that Cambridge fans don’t show up to support these causes, and neither do everyday people. Whereas Sussex fans raised $100,000 for World Central Kitchen in honor of Archie and Lili.
Yeah the press alone is not enough. If KP even posted on their IG after visits like this – “LittleVillage is in need of diapers, formula, and baby toys, please click here to donate if you can” it would make a big difference IMO. But they never do that, because the purpose of these visits is PR for the royals, not PR for the charity.
This woman always shows up empty handed. She is gracing the place with her visit.
Hey now. That one time she brought a dozen brownies for 50 volunteers so I’m sure she brought a half a pack of diapers or some gently used pacifiers to donate this time around.
@ Dutch, there may have been a dozen cookies all together but each facility received one little bag that showed possible 4-6 cookies, at best.
I am here for the snark. 👏😂
Her hair seems like a security blanket for her. On windy days I tie my hair back, in a low bun usually. She always seems to need something to play with.
She combed her hair back with her hand 5 times in the few steps from the car to the handshake. The hair is definitely a security blanket.
It’s been windy here for days, this wasn’t unexpected so yes, if you’re going to be outside for a professional event you’d tie your hair back.
She’s leaning into the weathered parent look…for obvious reasons. V messy hair I don’t care mom- sympathy vibe.
Seriously unprofessional hair. Also this ensemble makes her appear very very tall!
Her “fall” hairpiece is Kate’s biggest security blanket! Take a look at it sitting near the back of her head. The color and texture aren’t a precise match. Where her hair is parted, that’s her real hair. The rest is not.
Brillant!!!
I like the outfit. I would put this together and wear it. I’m also very basic.
She really can’t help herself… She has a very masculine body shape by nature and these kind of pants really aren’t flattering on her. It would look good on someone else though.
I don’t think her shape is masculine so much as she just doesn’t have hips. Kate isn’t a curvy girl. I kind of like that she wears this, even tho it isn’t ideal for her shape, because I like to wear stuff that isn’t ideal for my shape too! Believe me, I have the hips, tho, just too much so for some things!
I don’t think this streamlined look is her preferred look anyway. She goes for fussy stuff way too often which I don’t like at all. This is more modern and I would prefer her in it, ruler shaped body and all.
That’s interesting, I actually feel like these kind of pants work best on her shape!
The waistband and the crotch look TERRIBLE. So wrinkly and awkward looking, did she borrow William’s trousers by accident?
I like the outfit too, it’s a very good copy😀 we’re going to be seeing alot of griege, cream and beige in the future maybe some gloves too😆
Nice to see she’s deviating from her 80’s secretary style, she looks great here.
She does look great. And showing off that ring which I love.
She always shows off the ring. That’s all she’s ever done anything for.
Does anyone know whether she’d be allowed to keep Diana’s ring if William divorces her?
@Beverly, I highly doubt she’d be allowed to keep Diana’s ring in the event of a divorce. They’d maybe let her continue to wear it (though why would she?), but I would guess its ownership would officially revert to William for one of their kids. I mean, it’s not really * her * ring. Big Blue was and always will be Diana’s ring, and it was given to her to wear as a symbol that William is “Diana’s son who is happily married unlike his parents ever were.” It’s all about his image, and it’s about her image as the FFQ, and if there’s a divorce, that goes out the window.
My guess is in the event of a divorce, Big Blue would be put away for George for an engagement ring. But I don’t know, its an interesting question, because the ring was bought for Diana as an engagement ring and she obviously kept it after the divorce.
The engagement ring is Kate’s property just as much as her wedding ring and any other personal jewellery. It was Diana’s property and part of what passed to her sons after her death.
Surely, in the event of a second divorce associated with the ring, it would be retired from use as an engagement ring.
I have always suspected that the real Diana ring is in a vault somewhere. Watching Kate treat the ring so carelessly (ziplining in the jungle, sailing, sticking it into the dough, etc.) made me think about a copy with real stones. The original cost $60,000 retail at the time, but Diana’s ring is priceless. Make a copy, let Bill carry it in a knapsack to Africa and let Kate mistreat it all she likes because the real Big Blue is safe, locked up and undamaged. If my theory is correct, does Kate know she’s wearing a copy? It would explain her carelessness, but I’m not sure she’s be just as careless with the real ring.
Engagement rings become the property of the bride under contract law. In disputes where the wedding never even happened the fiancée almost always gets to keep the ring.
So kate gets big blue no matter what. It was never a historical piece like the stuff from the royal collection anyway
As I understand it…
The ring was left to Harry. William wanted it so he traded a Cartier watch and something else I think.
William did not give it to Kate. Engagement rings can be seen as a seal under contract or a gift, but it’s been noted Kate does not personally own it. Just like Kate also doesn’t “own” any of her clothes from events as those were not purchased by private funds or herself.
If they divorce the ring of doom returns to William.
It’s worth noting many items have duplicates. I’m better her ring is a duplicate.
@Nic – right, that’s how it normally works. I just wouldn’t assume that’s how it’s going to happen here. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a prenup that lays out that he gets the ring back. Does anyone think that in the event of a divorce W would let her walk away with his mother’s ring?
Or maybe that (and other jewelry gifted to her during the marriage) will be her settlement.
Ah, yes.
The ring of dead marriages: past, present and future.
I’m usually here to shade Kate’s clothes so to be fair I have to comment that I agree, she looks nice here. This is still in her wheelhouse but not old-fashioned. I like the high waist of the pants.
Yes! The high waist of the pants do a lot to hide the fact that she has such a long torso. I think the outfit is a good one for her!
She kind of need the shoulder pads to help create more of an” hour glass “shape look. She’s trying to de-emphasize how ruler shaped she is.
She can wear peplums too. Which you can only do if you’re built without curves.
Yet she shows up empty handed…again
All she bring with her is that big ‘smile’ and of course ‘Big Blue’ out for all to see.
What do other royals bring with them? Can’t recall Princess Anne or Prince Charles, Camilla or anyone bringing gifts. They visit, I thought, to draw attention to the charity/organisation and so generate interest which hopefully leads to donations and volunteers. Or am i wrong?
Camilla has small gifts prepared when she does her annual holiday party for the domestic violence charity she has patronized for years.
So yes you are wrong.
The pants seem wrinkled? And too tight at the top? But otherwise, this is the exact kind of working outfit she needs.
Yeah overall this a good look on her – sleek, no buttons, professional. I know the blazer is from Zara but if she bought expensive blazers like this in a variety of colors that would be better than countless coatdresses – more versatile and more classic.
I thought the same thing – her pants are a little too small up top and it shows.
One of her bests even though the shoulder pads make it too big and she cannot control her hair properly
But the colors of her blouse and jacket are not the same color. The blouse is white whereas the jacket is a winter white, which causes them to clash. The slacks were such a bad choice too. They are ill-fitting. Plus, she should have worn her hair properly for the weather. She only brings HER chosen photographer to tweak her awful face.
Unless she is bringing in the much needed donations, she should just stay home. Given how many people are starving in Britain, KKKHate could have used this opportunity to showcase the cause and encourage donations. But alas, she doesn’t. For an early years “expert” she lacks the skills to be a patron.
A shockingly professional look for her, I like it. The fit of the pants does seem odd, but I can’t wrap my head around anything being too small on her. She’s got to have a negative dress size at this point?? She does love tailoring things tighter to emphasize her thinness though so who knows.
Great outfit. She should dress like this more often. What a difference.
My small edit to the outfit… a power bag/purse would have elevated it further. Not sure the clutch for this occasion does the trick.
A clutch seems really inconvenient … her outfit is nice, though her posture remains terrible.
I doubt any royal ever brings anything. Studies have been done. Royal visits bring nothing to a charity. Neither a better visibility nor any money. They don’t do it to help the charity, but to be seen. It justifies their living.
I may terribly nasty but I saw the photos posted on Kensington… and wondered whether it was a fake visit. In one we see a room with donations & on a board is written what each pkg must contain. It was written. Give per child 1 coat,1 scarf, 1 pair of gloves + 1 toy, nappies etc. We’re in June. Then there were no visitors. Run by volunteers the structures are open 1 or 2 days a week. Again could have been a visit used as photo op.
She looks good here: modern, and sleek. My only *nitpick* is the hair: if she had her hair in a ponytail, it’d be perfect. But it *is* kinda funny: Meg wore that pale lavender/stoney colored Dior coat, and lo and behold, guess who’s also wearing something in that vein? You have to laugh, it’s so predictable!
Gotta say, Zara has been my new go to store. I’ve found the cutest clothes there, esp. blazers, and it is VERY reasonably priced, NICE clothing (not drecky fabrics). And pretty much all of them do have those shoulder pads. It’s “the look” for now.
I like the hair – she’s not walking around perfectly coiffed, which is one of the reasons she appears stodgy. However, a ponytail would be great.
So right, Anance. She looks so much more NORMAL with the flyaways, and it makes the rest of her being pulled together that much more professional looking.
Cute outfit.
But I’m getting really tired of her and her husband who sit at the top of a mountain of resources going to these places to “learn and watch” without ever doing anything more or following up.
I agree Kaiser, she should be doing more of these events. A lot more. So many people are in need of help.
Yes, she should muscle in on Sofiesta’s territory. Granted, I see neither the interest nor the ability to join a UN committee as Sophie does. However, the bread and butter events Sophie works on are right up her alley and her higher profile would help so many charities doing important work.
When has Kate’s profile ever helped charities?
But she’s not actually helping?
For once, she sticks the landing. Bravo, Kate. That wasn’t that hard. Great outfit. I men, it doesn’t scream buy me, but it’s modern and well chosen and flatters her and fits her and no sister wives vibe.
Her body is too ripped to suit an outfit like this. Turning up empty handed to bring nothing but smiles and coordinated photo angles is just getting so boring now. If she doesn’t want to work, she needs to just admit it and do us all a favour.
Those navy blue pants with the cream shirt reminds me of the pants Meghan wore during the opening ceremony of the Dutch I,G
I know I should complement her when she does something good but I only ever see the pain she cause Meghan when she was pregnant whenever I look at her and her stringy neck. She should stay away from all things children.
I agree. Her copying at every turn has become comical at this point. The only activities she excels at are shopping and leaking. That’s it! She is an empty shell.
I’m amazed she is out and about so soon after all the Jubbly events. I thought the poor dear would need at least a month off to recover.
Except for the Krystle Carrington shoulder pads, I think her outfit looks very nice.
It’s a new era. I’m sure Chuck has yanked her chain and told her to get out there and work, if she wants the separation house in Windsor. Chop chop, Kitty!
Brent is just minutes away by car from KP, she probably just popped in and out and was back home the next hour but this will go down as an engagement along with everything she did at the Jubilee.
The Cambridge’s have been accused of being too London centric.
I believe it’s operation clean up for the early years expert after her reaction to Louis tantrum
She really needs to eat a burger or something cos that hole in her throat is scary
That’s not very respectful, Osty.
Good outfit. Yeah I think she definitely needs to stick to these events instead of things like the centre and 5 big questions. She can still show support for EY by supporting and highlighting food banks. She doesn’t need to do a big flashy project.
Kate has been doing a greatest hits of all Meghan’s white Invictus outfits since the Jubbly week started. The black pants look like the ones Meghan wore when she introduced Harry on stage.
This outfit reminds me more of what Meghan wore `when she visited the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham for International Women’s Day.
I personally think she needs to stay away from child based works all together. She brings nothing, figuratively and literally, to the table.
There has never been a picture that showed that kids really like her. That footage with Louis all but confirmed it.
Kids are very intuitive and know what’s up.
Yes, the children know their father does not respect her.
Truer words. Louis’ acting out looked pretty practiced, like he’s got a repertoire. More than that, he seems to know Kate doesn’t have authority. He really does need an early childhood development expert to curb that while it can be turned around. I fear he’s emulating the disrespect he’s seen elsewhere in their home.
Notice how he behaved with William and Charles.
I would have thought Early Childhood Education would be part of a Norland Nanny’s training? Why pay all that money if they can’t parent in your absence?
Trying to bury the stories about her public display of early childhood parenting.
Personally I feel she should take more time with Damien. Stop laughing at his bad behavior, which I thought was appalling. Kate take your own early childhood advice. Your little Darling is begging for more attention. He has both parents in the home, and nannies, he is not being raised by poor patents. So why kate?. There is acting tired, and there is disrespectful, and unexceptional behavior, spend some time training your child.
You remind me of a video I saw (long range camera) of Kate disembarking from the helicopter, George and maybe Charlotte were waiting at the wall around the estate and she just strutted right past them with no visible acknowledgment. I feel for those kids.
Honest question,How do we know she turned up empty handed ? Do people expect her pictured lugging supplies as she enters or is this information shared about their visits later ? Maybe they brought supplies through a side door.
Noki
The Royal Foundation is constantly fundraising and sorting donations (after it pays itself) and you might wonder why those charities money is collected in the name of ever see a donation. They could bring money already raised for them. The BRF can also bring baked goods or an idea for fundraising. They can come on specific days to “work.”
My point is it doesn’t have to just be a short visit that accomplished nothing.
And kate has brought baked goods before and one time she donated a basic baby item that someone gifted her when she was pregnant with George.
IF she brought anything, you can bet it’d be trumpeted with 3″ letters on every Red Top tabloid in the land by the Rota Rats.
Because we never hear about them bringing a thing to these visits, or how grateful the the organizations are for their generous contributions/help. Nor do we ever get candid photos of them with their sleeves up getting to work. Only that they are there to listen and learn…again. They both should have IQs of 8 million by now for all the listening and learning they do.
Cause if she did the royal rota would write about it for weeks
I agree, this is a nice outfit and she looks good, very polished. But with the hairstyle, trousers, neutral tones etc., I can’t help but think how she is copying Meghan. Because she is.
i just cannot stand this woman.
Well, I firmly believe William will give her the boot once grandma dies.
@Andrea, I almost think he should pull Charles’ Queen Consort move- if he divorces her while granny is still alive, there can be “inside sources” stating she endorsed it.
DupliKate in action again, trying to mimic Meghan’s love of neutrals. I remember when Meghan used to do engagements with her hair unsecured and she’d touch it and she got called dirty, greasy, unkempt and all other kinds of names. Those germ freak posters have apparently left Celebitchy.
Calling a bi racial woman’s hair dirty. I think there is a word for that
She has totally transformed herself into a Meghan clone sans the brains, charisma, and presence
Trying not to be a b word today so I thought visiting a baby bank how nice. Then I realised she showed up empty handed. Of course she did. As useful as a chocolate teapot
I see kp has come a-calling.
I need for her to lose the clutch purses. She doesn’t need them and at her age and for how long she has been doing events, she should know what to do with her hands. I admit I am grouchy this morning, but just get your assistant to hold your damn phone Kate.
As a working woman I cannot imagine myself carrying a clutch to work. I know royals don’t have a full time job like me but still this is like “work” for her. It gives off a vibe like she’s visiting the office on her way to brunch With friends
She can’t accessorize an outfit to save her life.
Showing up empty handed is par for the course with most royals, so I’m not necessarily going to shade her for that. It would be more shocking if she did bring something.
Points for being dressed more appropriately then the time she went to the baby bank in sparkly heels. and points for overall looking a professional woman in 2022.
these are the kinds of basic events she can do and should do, as we’ve said for years now, but she needs to do a lot of them, and she would rather hide behind a survey for a year.
I think she might be practicing laughing and smiling because everyone kept talking she braying like a donkey.
Now good girl.
Keep kopying meghan and bring money or donation like meghan do.
Good girl kate good girl.
(Imaginary pat on her head)
She looks good and she’s highlighting a worthy charity – she should keep that up. This kind of thing will give her much more credibility than trying to pretend she’s some kind of expert, something which nobody believes.
This UK tax payer was assured by I newspaper as of last Thursday that both Mr Steely and Zoolander had STARTED to work hard to pick up the slack now Queenie is hanging out with Paddington! So this is proof of that commitment to get to grips with hard work and spread that royal glitter on the deserving charity sector, hoorah!
She’ll have to hustle if she wants to get in a few more charity photo ops before Will’s glorious 40th. After that, it’s holiday time for the summer.
I more or less despise this awful woman and her husband, but I’m going to still say something nice: the outfit is great and she looks very pretty here. Her hair looks great and natural without all those ridiculous sausage curls and wiglets added in, and her makeup looks lovely. This is a great look for her and she should try more looks like this.
Agreed, all the way around.
Her outfit looks great. It’s modern. Does she have a hairpiece on top of her head? It doesn’t seem very well blended.
The bar is so low it almost doesn’t exist. Woman dresses like a grownup for once. Shows up for a few minutes bringing nothing. Slow clap.
Au contraire, Dee. She brought her relentless freeze-frame smile.
She’s overdressed, as always, and drowning in her clothes, as always. Glad her priorities have stayed the same, though. Relentless camera thirst, which leads to public mistakes, which leads to more camera thirst to mop up your mistakes. How dizzying it must all be.
She looks decent. She probably didn’t know about Little Village until Meghan highlighted them a few years ago.
This was the perfect opportunity for her to bring supplies and donate to this awesome charity but yet again she comes with her arms swinging
I agree that she is showcasing herself and not the charities she sparingly visits. She comes empty handed because 1) it doesn’t occur to her to help anyone and 2) packages/bags would add bulk to her figure.
Please Kate will u just stop with de 5 seconds mouth opening freeze, just stop it, your 40 not 4 !
She needs a better bra, IMO. Other than that, this is a good look. She should thank Meghan for the inspiration.
KatieKeen with no buttons – I have to adjust my mental. The outfit looks great on her, i’d wear that. She looks like she doesnt have a carrot up her @££ like she does with the stuck up coatdresses or the 80’s dresses.
At least this isn’t sister wife territory. She really is doing a lot more solo events lately.
This outfit looks like a mash up of Meghan’s various Invictus Games outfits.
This is such a clean modern look. She looks 10 years younger than when she wears the gramma chic. Good outfit. I just wish someone was helping her with the dramatic weight loss. Even my mom who isn’t a gossip follower commented on how thin and frail she is getting. Will may hate her, but as someone who grew up minus a mother you would think he would push for help to spare his children the threat of enduring that. I struggle with weight so not trying to weight police, but it is getting so obvious.
RiaH, I think you’re referring to the fact that she feels free and easy without William’s constant disdain and fury.
Were there any pictures inside? It would be interesting to see how they’re set up. Also, maybe it would have helped if there was some kind of statement about what the baby bank needs.
As far as how she looks, she’s fine. I’m not a huge fan of the color on her, but I think that’s a personal bias. I just think she needs some color by her face.
Yes, I just realized why the left hand was always up– to showcase Diana’s engagement ring. I read that upon Diana’s death, each son was allowed to pick one piece of jewelry as his own. Bill chose a Cartier (I think) watch and Harry chose the sapphire engagement ring. Harry gifted it to Will out of kindness and generosity because Will got married first. His choice. He did not know at the time that his own beloved brother and wife would start a cabal against him and his future bride.
Diana must be so disappointed with how this turned out.
I’m sure Harry regretted giving away his mom’s ring. Kate better enjoy it while it last.
One version is that Harry didn’t realize William took the ring for Kate. I dont know how true that is though.
What we do know is that Meghan does have Diana’s Cartier watch, and Kate does not, so maybe they did swap.
That is a cursed ring so it’s a blessing that Harry never had it for his wife. There is no way that a ring from one of the most publicized bad marriages doesn’t have bad mojo. And based on how we have seen William treat kate in public, it’s not proving to be a lucky ring this time either.
That ring needs an exorcism.
Though the ring _would_ look great on Meghan…
I think she looks great!
I would think that she looks extraordinarily great if she was also pictured toting a few gently used, outgrown toys and and some baby clothes — perhaps even selected by her kids.
It would be really easy to put her ‘family / mom life’ spin on this. Kate getting papped with the kids shopping and picking stuff out, lots of articles about how sweet and well behaved the children were. A video or fan cam or whatever of Kate and the kids packing up a bunch of little boxes with diapers and coupons and wipes and all your basic stuff (folded in tissue paper that Kate designed herself!), then she could still have her moment dropping off the little care packages in her Jacklyn Smith blazer.
I think the three Cambridge children need to have downtime for a while after they were taken to all the Jubilee venues. Louis needs some quiet time at home and familiar surroundings. IMO.
Con khốn ghen tị, lười biếng, hay bắt chước.
Bạn đúng rồi,
What?!? No jazz hands?!?
I am wounded.😄
Swaz, are you saying she’d have to return the ring if they divorce? Wouldn’t that have to be negotiated and would he really want it back that much? He’d NEVER give it back to Harry for Meghan. He’d rather throw it in the ocean like in that last scene of Titanic.
Maybe he would want to give it to wife #2?
Talk about bad karma! *shudder*
At that point, I can’t imagine Meghan —or anyone— wanting to wear it. Seriously bad juju. I’d hope that it, or the original — if there’s more than one — would belong to the BRF, and go on display or something.
I think Meghan got an even more gorgeous ring that, I’m guessing, symbolized some good things for Diana. I think it’s an aquamarine.
It’s her ring now, even during a divorce. After all harry and William only had access to it because Diana had died. It wasn’t Charles’s ring to give.
I bet William still has the Cartier watch, too. So he got both gifts from his mother. I guess if you are the heir, that is how you expect things to roll. You get everything. His hardheartedness to Harry now is in direct correlation to how after Princess Diana died, everyone kowtowed to William, making him an impossible ass unfit to rule or to be truly humane to others. Period.
Becks1, I hope that is true!
I looked it up and it’s true: Meghan does have Princess Diana’s Cartier watch. So the brothers must have traded. That is fair.
They did trade. William wanted the ring.
Worth noting in inheritance the spare always gets a bit more because the heir is set for life. Harry got a few million more than William.
Oh let me fix my messy hair with my Diana sapphire ring left hand…. we get it.
could it be that the courtiers are telling Kate to dress in looks like Meg?
I don’t know if I can post links here but
https://www.thenational.scot/news/20196296.kate-middleton-royally-tasteless-photoshoot-baby-bank-visit/?ref=twtrec
Omg! Is that a straight column or satire? Regardless, they nailed it!!