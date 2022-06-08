“Anne Hathaway remarkably pulled off bright yellow formal shorts” links

Embed from Getty Images

I wouldn’t have thought that Anne Hathaway could pull off bright yellow or “formal shorts,” but she is doing both. [Go Fug Yourself]

George Clooney, Rande Gerber and their families arrived in Como. [LaineyGossip]

Will you watch Amazon’s A League of Their Own series? [Dlisted]

Priyanka Chopra looks so beautiful here. [RCFA]

Alicia Keys defends her Jubbly set list. [Just Jared]

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back. [OMG Blog]

Review of David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future. [Pajiba]

Is Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols show any good? [Gawker]

Louisiana bans transgender girls from team sports. [Towleroad]

What it’s really like to win a year’s supply of random things. [Buzzfeed]

Larsa Pippen is no longer friends with Kim Kardashian. [Starcasm]

Bella Hadid & her bangs are on vacation. [Egotastic]

