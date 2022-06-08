“Anne Hathaway remarkably pulled off bright yellow formal shorts” links

I wouldn’t have thought that Anne Hathaway could pull off bright yellow or “formal shorts,” but she is doing both. [Go Fug Yourself]
George Clooney, Rande Gerber and their families arrived in Como. [LaineyGossip]
Will you watch Amazon’s A League of Their Own series? [Dlisted]
Priyanka Chopra looks so beautiful here. [RCFA]
Alicia Keys defends her Jubbly set list. [Just Jared]
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back. [OMG Blog]
Review of David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future. [Pajiba]
Is Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols show any good? [Gawker]
Louisiana bans transgender girls from team sports. [Towleroad]
What it’s really like to win a year’s supply of random things. [Buzzfeed]
Larsa Pippen is no longer friends with Kim Kardashian. [Starcasm]
Bella Hadid & her bangs are on vacation. [Egotastic]
I’m impressed. As a transulcently pale and dark haired woman I was 100% certain we could not do yellow. Nicely played Anne.
It’s a very green yellow. An orangey yellow would not look as good on someone with her (our) coloring.
You are right. It hints slightly towards chartreuse.
exactly, it is a cool yellow. she looks amazing! I do love a beehive too. Priyanka also looks beautiful.
Per usual, Anne looks fabulous.
I think she always looks great too.
She’s having another It Girl moment and I’m here for it.
I’d watch her in anything.
Yep, I would look like Big Bird, she looks amazing!
You know… I didn’t expect this, but I actually like her outfit here
I do too.
Anne looks gorgeous. A stunning woman. I’m not a big yellow fan, but she really pulls it off. Personal confidence always wins the day. LOVE the vibe!
That yellow is beautiful! Outfit is meh… LOVE her though.
I love Anne’s current fashion moment. And she’s aging so amazingly well—if she has had work, it’s not much.
Agreed, she looks fabulous these days and seems to be improving with age.
Agree she’s been looking absolutely stunning lately and I love this outfit on her. I think she got a nose job at some point but it’s an example of good natural looking work.
Exactly, she’s really bringing it lately and I’m happy for her, she seems like a nice person.
Priyanka Chopra looks like gorgeous in this pic as well!
I really want formal shorts to work on both men and women and become a thing in fashion so this story is definitely for me, thank you.
Anne looks great. So does Priyanka but she probably wishes she were wearing shorts.
Anne could wear almost anything and make it look lovely. I also love the color that Priyanka is wearing and the sparkle (and her lipstick … seriously, it’s a great color palette for her all around).
This is one of the prettiest looks I’ve seen for Priyanka. Gorgeous.
Agreed with you both. Both women are STUNNING but Priyanka is a knockout in this outfit. I dont always like her fashion bit this is a grandslam.
Two gorgeous women. How is Anne’s neck so long? As a person with no neck, I’m so jealous. wow.
Hard to believe it’s 16 years since The Devil Wears Prada, she looks almost the same. I can see her aging beautifully and being elegant for years to come.
Fabulously gorgeous necklace to hang at the bottom of her beautiful neck. She’s a lovely lady, otherwise I’d feel jealous since I seem to have grown lump on neck in old age.
Anne looks beautiful.
I am very excited for the League of Our Own Show!
That Yeah Yeah Yeahs song is amazing!! And it features Perfume Genius – I’m in heaven!!
I like 👍 it
She does celebrity right. No drama in the papers. No pap walks with her kids. We see a few glimpses here and there. And when she is on…she BRINGs it!!!
She looks fantastic!!!
I don’t know what it is, but lately Anne has been positively glowing. She looks better than ever.