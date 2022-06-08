“Anne Hathaway remarkably pulled off bright yellow formal shorts” links
  • June 08, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

I wouldn’t have thought that Anne Hathaway could pull off bright yellow or “formal shorts,” but she is doing both. [Go Fug Yourself]
George Clooney, Rande Gerber and their families arrived in Como. [LaineyGossip]
Will you watch Amazon’s A League of Their Own series? [Dlisted]
Priyanka Chopra looks so beautiful here. [RCFA]
Alicia Keys defends her Jubbly set list. [Just Jared]
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs are back. [OMG Blog]
Review of David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future. [Pajiba]
Is Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols show any good? [Gawker]
Louisiana bans transgender girls from team sports. [Towleroad]
What it’s really like to win a year’s supply of random things. [Buzzfeed]
Larsa Pippen is no longer friends with Kim Kardashian. [Starcasm]
Bella Hadid & her bangs are on vacation. [Egotastic]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

31 Responses to ““Anne Hathaway remarkably pulled off bright yellow formal shorts” links”

  1. Gobo says:
    June 8, 2022 at 12:32 pm

    I’m impressed. As a transulcently pale and dark haired woman I was 100% certain we could not do yellow. Nicely played Anne.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    June 8, 2022 at 12:46 pm

    Per usual, Anne looks fabulous.

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    June 8, 2022 at 1:09 pm

    You know… I didn’t expect this, but I actually like her outfit here

    Reply
  4. Jan90067 says:
    June 8, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Anne looks gorgeous. A stunning woman. I’m not a big yellow fan, but she really pulls it off. Personal confidence always wins the day. LOVE the vibe!

    Reply
  5. k.tate says:
    June 8, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    That yellow is beautiful! Outfit is meh… LOVE her though.

    Reply
  6. Gruey says:
    June 8, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    I love Anne’s current fashion moment. And she’s aging so amazingly well—if she has had work, it’s not much.

    Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      June 8, 2022 at 1:24 pm

      Agreed, she looks fabulous these days and seems to be improving with age.

      Reply
    • Normades says:
      June 8, 2022 at 1:41 pm

      Agree she’s been looking absolutely stunning lately and I love this outfit on her. I think she got a nose job at some point but it’s an example of good natural looking work.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      June 8, 2022 at 2:01 pm

      Exactly, she’s really bringing it lately and I’m happy for her, she seems like a nice person.

      Reply
  7. huckle says:
    June 8, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    Priyanka Chopra looks like gorgeous in this pic as well!

    Reply
  8. Emmy Rae says:
    June 8, 2022 at 1:43 pm

    I really want formal shorts to work on both men and women and become a thing in fashion so this story is definitely for me, thank you.

    Anne looks great. So does Priyanka but she probably wishes she were wearing shorts.

    Reply
  9. Call Me Mabel says:
    June 8, 2022 at 2:07 pm

    Anne could wear almost anything and make it look lovely. I also love the color that Priyanka is wearing and the sparkle (and her lipstick … seriously, it’s a great color palette for her all around).

    Reply
    • minx says:
      June 8, 2022 at 3:03 pm

      This is one of the prettiest looks I’ve seen for Priyanka. Gorgeous.

      Reply
      • ⁰EveV says:
        June 8, 2022 at 8:46 pm

        Agreed with you both. Both women are STUNNING but Priyanka is a knockout in this outfit. I dont always like her fashion bit this is a grandslam.

  10. VoominVava says:
    June 8, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    Two gorgeous women. How is Anne’s neck so long? As a person with no neck, I’m so jealous. wow.

    Reply
    • minx says:
      June 8, 2022 at 3:02 pm

      Hard to believe it’s 16 years since The Devil Wears Prada, she looks almost the same. I can see her aging beautifully and being elegant for years to come.

      Reply
    • kirk says:
      June 8, 2022 at 4:04 pm

      Fabulously gorgeous necklace to hang at the bottom of her beautiful neck. She’s a lovely lady, otherwise I’d feel jealous since I seem to have grown lump on neck in old age.

      Reply
  11. lucy2 says:
    June 8, 2022 at 3:10 pm

    Anne looks beautiful.
    I am very excited for the League of Our Own Show!

    Reply
  12. Jen says:
    June 8, 2022 at 3:19 pm

    That Yeah Yeah Yeahs song is amazing!! And it features Perfume Genius – I’m in heaven!!

    Reply
  13. JRenee says:
    June 8, 2022 at 5:27 pm

    I like 👍 it

    Reply
  14. Jessica says:
    June 8, 2022 at 6:17 pm

    She does celebrity right. No drama in the papers. No pap walks with her kids. We see a few glimpses here and there. And when she is on…she BRINGs it!!!

    Reply
  15. Haylie says:
    June 8, 2022 at 8:36 pm

    She looks fantastic!!!

    Reply
  16. Case says:
    June 9, 2022 at 9:08 am

    I don’t know what it is, but lately Anne has been positively glowing. She looks better than ever.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment