Celebrities sign letter condemning draconian book bans

I’ve been (woefully) aware of the rampant book bans being pushed by conservatives, but up until now I’ve been (blissfully) ignorant of the actual numbers. This week the American Library Association released data that 1,915 book titles were challenged or censored in 2023 through August, making it a 20% increase from last year. It’s become so pernicious that Biden has created a new position in the Dept of Education to address the bans. And in a bit of brilliance, in June Illinois became the first state to ban book bans. This is where we are, folks. While right-wing politicians are desperate to bring us back to Pleasantville, artists are fighting back to keep us in color. An open letter condemning the spate of book bans sweeping the nation has now garnered almost 200 signatures from celebrities in creative arts:
Who: Nearly 200 top actors, musicians and authors denounced the recent wave of right-wing book bans in an open letter Tuesday. Ariana Grande, Guillermo del Toro and Gabrielle Union were among 195 entertainers and writers to sign their names to the letter, part of an effort spearheaded by former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton and the liberal advocacy group MoveOn. … The effort reportedly started collecting signatures this summer and includes names like Mark Ruffalo, Billy Porter, Chelsea Handler, John Leguizamo, Constance Wu, Christie Brinkley, Idina Menzel, Andy Cohen, Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts and Sharon Stone.
What: The letter argues that this “restrictive behavior” is both “antithetical to free speech and expression” and “has a chilling effect on the creative field.” It further says the government has no right to “dictate” what people can create or consume. “We cannot stress enough how these censorious efforts will not end with book bans,” the letter reads. “It’s only a matter of time before regressive, suppressive ideologues will shift their focus toward other forms of art and entertainment. … We refuse to remain silent as one creative field is subjected to oppressive bans,” the letter said. “As artists, we must band together, because a threat to one form of art is a threat to us all. … There is power in artistic freedom, and we refuse to allow draconian politicians to take that from us.”
Bad politicians: While the letter itself doesn’t name specific politicians, the website that introduces it goes even further: “Far-right politicians like Ron DeSantis are championing draconian laws to ban books and the teaching of accurate multicultural American history in favor of upholding a homophobic, transphobic, and white supremacist vision of our nation.” … The ideologues include Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), who championed a new law forbidding instruction on gender or sexual orientation, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — who approved course materials that teach enslaved Black people gained a “personal benefit” from slavery.
Bad statistics: The American Library Association reported in March that bans and restrictions at schools and libraries are continuing to surge, with more than 1,200 challenges in 2022, nearly double the prior record of 729 in 2021. Another institution found even more than that. Nonprofit research organization PEN America — which counts more than 7,500 novelists, journalists and other literary professionals as members — reportedly identified more than 4,000 book challenges and bans in school districts since June 2021.
LeVar Burton gets the last word: “It’s embarrassing that we are banning books in this country, in this culture, in this day and age,” Burton told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. “And it’s dangerous that a handful of individuals are deciding that any book with Black and queer people is divisive.”
This is horrifying. I went to a Jewish day school growing up, so I know I had more lessons on and exposure to the Holocaust than in typical elementary curriculums. The links are chilling to me. Banning books is where it starts, because the less you know the easier you are to control. It’s perhaps a lowbrow reference, but I have Sean Connery’s voice stuck in my head from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, when he says to the Nazis “goose-stepping morons like yourself should try reading books instead of burning them!” I nominate ‘goose-stepper’ as DeSantis’s next nickname. Vote them OUT.
When I was 12 yo, my French literature teacher told the class: “If you ever find yourself in a country that start banning books: run. That’s how totalitarianism starts. Run for your life.” He was dead serious. It was such a stark, chilling warning, and it made such a mark on me at the time.
UGH.
so my county is in the thick of this right now. Moms4Liberty suggested almost 60 books that should be banned, and our county has a pretty good review process in place for reviews of book ban suggestions, but its lengthy, bc everyone on the committee has to read the book. So with 60 books in question – the superintendent just removed all of them at the beginning of the year while they were pending review, which is frustrating bc to me that’s a de facto ban.
Anyway M4L made it clear that they weren’t even reading the books, they were just using a website that lists the problematic passages with zero context (and yes, anyone of any age can go to said website and just……read all the problematic passages. I mean if I was in HS that’s the first thing I would do, lol.) But for example, one of the passages that’s flagged as “problematic in a book” is literally the trigger warning in a book about surviving a rape/sexual assault.
also, M4L has been very very open that while this move is targeted towards school libraries, their end goal is to have these books banned from all libraries- which is stupid bc it weakens their argument that “kids can still get these books other places.”
My county is fairly split, the north and west is pretty red and the south and east is pretty liberal. But the book banning is not the winning argument that M4L thought it was going to be. Our BoE members are for the most part pretty conservative and toe the DeSantis line (so for example last year they banned Pride flags that teachers were using to show they were a “safe space”.) There is one member who is not like this.
So one of those conservative members is coming out against the book bannings now – her argument is basically this is costing a lot of money and taking too much time and how many high school kids use the school libraries anyway to check out The Handmaid’s Tale or George RR Martin or toni Morrison? (all on the ban list). She basically said its a solution without a problem and there are other things to focus on. So……I’m interested to see where this goes from now.
And in case you were wondering, no, arguing with M4L people that “your kids don’t have to read those books” or “kids will want to read the books MORE if you ban them” does not go anywhere.
I mean I read my mom’s entire collection of romance novels that I was banned from reading…..and lordy some of those books from the 70s really play it fast and loose with the idea of consent………
Public librarian here. I did a talk about book banning at a Book festival in Illinois recently and the stats were alarming, but the worst thing I encountered in my research to put the talk together was the 150-title list that Moms for “liberty” (quotes mine) has on its website for anyone to pull down and use to request reconsiderations in their local
And school libraries. It contains titles, authors and the most salacious/explosive passages with no context at all.
Book banning is not about banning books. It is about trying to restrict access to and/or erase ideas and information.
This is not a conservative only issue. Please search what is happening in libraries across Ontario and specifically the city of Mississauga. School libraries completely empty because all books published in 2008 or earlier were removed under the guise of a new “equity-based process”. None of them were replaced. This includes the diary of Anne Frank. And this is under a liberal government and school board.
This is not a one sided issue as much as Americans like to paint it as such.
@MM
Fellow Ontario person here, and you’re right on the mark. I was so disgusted to see what was happening in Mississauga. I’m not surprised, but I am disappointed.
I see it happening soon in the TDSB if right wing AHOLES get their way :'(
My teenager says their library shelves are still full at the school, but who knows how long that will last now.
What you are describing is not happening in the U.S. In the U.S. it is conservative groups like Moms for Liberty using a right-wing playbook to submit mass amounts of book requests according to a list. Conservatives are also stacking public library boards and dismantling standard library practices and undermining library staff. To crown it off, last week there were 7 bomb threats called in to Chicago area libraries after the Senate judiciary hearings on book bans.
