Howard Stern to his MAGA haters: ‘I am woke. I think that’s a compliment’

It’s so bizarre when the “go woke, go broke” crowd comes for Howard Stern, because Stern has been this version of himself for the better part of two decades or even longer. He doesn’t proclaim himself to be the most liberal guy around and that’s actually his power – he still comes across like a regular guy from Queens with regular-guy opinions on politics and culture. It’s the right-wing which has gone so far to the extreme that they freak out over Stern’s relatively moderate opinions. Well, the MAGA crowd is once again screaming, crying and throwing up over Stern. He spoke about it this week:

Howard Stern is “woke” and proud. The radio host confronted his critics this week on his SiriusXM radio show (via Mediaite) when he caught wind of claims that he’s “not good anymore” because he’s “woke.” “By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke,” Stern fired back. “I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you f–king want.” “I’m not for stupidity, you know,” he continued. “I ran out Friday morning. I was over at CVS. Thank you, CVS. I went over there 9 a.m. and got myself that new vaccine for COVID. F–king science. This f–king country is so great… I am woke, motherf–ker, and I love it. I want to be awake. I want to read legitimate news sources. Here’s how woke I am. I believe the election was not rigged. I am woke. I think that’s a compliment.” Stern noted that “guys on the internet” who claim they are not woke “seem to be really angry, super against gay people — especially transgender.” “Am I for kids being able to read about anything in school? Yeah, I am. I don’t give a sh-t what kids read,” he added. “Give me vaccines, man. I’m all for it… I like being woke, if that’s what woke means.”

[From Variety]

Yeah… maybe I’m totally out of the loop on the political reality on the ground, but I think most people feel some version of this – IDGAF what books are taught in schools, mind your business on transgender folks and get your vaccines. Those are majority opinions, it’s just that the wingnut minority is so loud and wrong.

Stern also clapped back at Bill Maher, who recently criticized Stern for… loving his second wife Beth. It was the most random attack ever by Maher and Stern told him to shut his mouth and stop being a sexist pig.