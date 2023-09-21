“Cassidy Hutchinson said that Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6th” links
Cassidy Hutchinson said that Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6th. [Jezebel]
Nicki Minaj’s husband is on house-arrest after threatening Offset. [JustJared]
John Carpenter + real-life suburban horror? Interesting. [OMG Blog]
My nemesis Laura Dern was on the SAG strike line. [Tom & Lorenzo]
John Mulaney and his girlfriend went to an event. [LaineyGossip]
Jenna Coleman stars in a noir called Wilderness. [Pajiba]
The European mind can’t comprehend this and this. [Buzzfeed]
Anne Hathaway glitters in gold to promote Shiseido. [RCFA]
A vintage Emmys sighting of Markie Post. [GFY]
Steve Martin & Martin Short postponed a Vegas trip due to Covid. [SeriouslyOMG]
Sydney Sweeney’s theme-birthday party looked delightfully unhinged. [Egotastic]

  1. tealily says:
    September 21, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    Jeez, he had a big day.

    Reply
  2. girl_ninja says:
    September 21, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    Giuliani is so lecherous. I can’t imagine the amount of women he has harrassed and attacked.

    Nicki Minaj’s husband is a violent criminal and clearly a f!cking moron. I can’t stand Nicki either.

    John and Olivia look good, their baby boy is so cute I can’t even stand it. Olivia looks like she’s chilled on her plastic surgeries.

    Reply
  3. Whyforthelovek says:
    September 21, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Of everything that has come out about that day, Rudy chasing and harassing anyone in a skirt is the least surprising. Predators having out together, trying to overthrow the govt together and grabbing women together…

    Reply
  4. LeahTheFrench says:
    September 21, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    That “The European mind can’t comprehend this and this” link made my day – and it’s spot on!!

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      September 21, 2023 at 1:38 pm

      The Memphis Bass Pro Shop pyramid has an incredible bar at the top filled with amazing steampunk art. Not even American minds can comprehend how the juxtaposition,

      Reply
  5. North of Boston says:
    September 21, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    Those peeps! (In the European mind posts)

    It took me a few moments of “why are there pelican peeps? They’re cute and all, but why?” before I realized they were ghosts.

    Reply
  6. Plums says:
    September 21, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    I’m surprised John Mulaney’s girlfriend is still John Mulaney’s girlfriend, despite also being John Mulaney’s babymama. I’d have expected her to be John Mulaney’s wife or fiancee or John Mulaney’s ex by now.

    Reply
  7. Macky says:
    September 21, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    About the Giuliani post. They hire unqualified women who are up for these types of shenanigans. Every once in a while they accidentally let a regular person in. That person is instantly uncomfortable and shocked. It’s why they have so much redundant staff. Between nepotism, flirtatious, and yes men it takes a ton of people to do things.

    Reply
    • Concern Fae says:
      September 21, 2023 at 3:26 pm

      Yeah, she slipped past the screening process. The real glass ceiling for women is that men don’t trust them to go along and keep quiet about their corrupt shenanigans.

      Reply
  8. Louisa says:
    September 21, 2023 at 2:13 pm

    Giuliani is just vile. Makes my skin crawl just looking at him.

    Reply
  9. Flamingo says:
    September 21, 2023 at 2:14 pm

    Rudy worked in my building in the early 00’s I was in an elevator with him once. Let me assure you he is so much uglier in person.

    I wouldn’t wish him on my worst enemy.

    Reply
  10. Andrea says:
    September 21, 2023 at 2:32 pm

    The Europeans can’t comprehend this should include a copy of my medical bills from a recent visit. Hundreds for MD and $110 for a bottle of prescription lotion.

    Reply

