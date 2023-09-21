“Cassidy Hutchinson said that Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6th” links

Cassidy Hutchinson said that Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6th. [Jezebel]

Nicki Minaj’s husband is on house-arrest after threatening Offset. [JustJared]

John Carpenter + real-life suburban horror? Interesting. [OMG Blog]

My nemesis Laura Dern was on the SAG strike line. [Tom & Lorenzo]

John Mulaney and his girlfriend went to an event. [LaineyGossip]

Jenna Coleman stars in a noir called Wilderness. [Pajiba]

The European mind can’t comprehend this and this. [Buzzfeed]

Anne Hathaway glitters in gold to promote Shiseido. [RCFA]

A vintage Emmys sighting of Markie Post. [GFY]

Steve Martin & Martin Short postponed a Vegas trip due to Covid. [SeriouslyOMG]

Sydney Sweeney’s theme-birthday party looked delightfully unhinged. [Egotastic]