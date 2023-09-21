“Cassidy Hutchinson said that Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6th” links

Cassidy Hutchinson said that Rudy Giuliani groped her on January 6th. [Jezebel]
Nicki Minaj’s husband is on house-arrest after threatening Offset. [JustJared]
John Carpenter + real-life suburban horror? Interesting. [OMG Blog]
My nemesis Laura Dern was on the SAG strike line. [Tom & Lorenzo]
John Mulaney and his girlfriend went to an event. [LaineyGossip]
Jenna Coleman stars in a noir called Wilderness. [Pajiba]
The European mind can’t comprehend this and this. [Buzzfeed]
Anne Hathaway glitters in gold to promote Shiseido. [RCFA]
A vintage Emmys sighting of Markie Post. [GFY]
Steve Martin & Martin Short postponed a Vegas trip due to Covid. [SeriouslyOMG]
Sydney Sweeney’s theme-birthday party looked delightfully unhinged. [Egotastic]
Jeez, he had a big day.
😂😂😂🤣
Giuliani is so lecherous. I can’t imagine the amount of women he has harrassed and attacked.
Nicki Minaj’s husband is a violent criminal and clearly a f!cking moron. I can’t stand Nicki either.
John and Olivia look good, their baby boy is so cute I can’t even stand it. Olivia looks like she’s chilled on her plastic surgeries.
Of everything that has come out about that day, Rudy chasing and harassing anyone in a skirt is the least surprising. Predators having out together, trying to overthrow the govt together and grabbing women together…
Getting all worked up because he thought they were going to overthrow the government, I can see that.
That “The European mind can’t comprehend this and this” link made my day – and it’s spot on!!
The Memphis Bass Pro Shop pyramid has an incredible bar at the top filled with amazing steampunk art. Not even American minds can comprehend how the juxtaposition,
Those peeps! (In the European mind posts)
It took me a few moments of “why are there pelican peeps? They’re cute and all, but why?” before I realized they were ghosts.
I’m surprised John Mulaney’s girlfriend is still John Mulaney’s girlfriend, despite also being John Mulaney’s babymama. I’d have expected her to be John Mulaney’s wife or fiancee or John Mulaney’s ex by now.
About the Giuliani post. They hire unqualified women who are up for these types of shenanigans. Every once in a while they accidentally let a regular person in. That person is instantly uncomfortable and shocked. It’s why they have so much redundant staff. Between nepotism, flirtatious, and yes men it takes a ton of people to do things.
Yeah, she slipped past the screening process. The real glass ceiling for women is that men don’t trust them to go along and keep quiet about their corrupt shenanigans.
Giuliani is just vile. Makes my skin crawl just looking at him.
Rudy worked in my building in the early 00’s I was in an elevator with him once. Let me assure you he is so much uglier in person.
I wouldn’t wish him on my worst enemy.
When I was in law school I had a summer clerkship at the NYC firm where he was then a partner. As far as I recall he didn’t show his face at the office the entire time I was there, which is fine with me.
Yuck. He is so ugly.
The Europeans can’t comprehend this should include a copy of my medical bills from a recent visit. Hundreds for MD and $110 for a bottle of prescription lotion.