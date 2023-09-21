Queen Camilla wore Dior & sapphires to the state dinner at Versailles

Here are photos from Day 1 of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s trip to France. They were originally supposed to go to France in March, but the French riots put a stop to that, especially when French people began planning specific protests for Charles and Camilla’s visit, plus there was some mention of a guillotine.
Charles and Camilla arrived at Orly airport in the afternoon, and Camilla wore a pink Fiona Clare ensemble for all of the daytime activities, which included a state greeting at the airport with a Guard of Honor, then a trip to the Arc de Triomphe, then some separate activities with King Charles and President Macron peeling away from their wives. Camilla left the impression that she was staggering around, half in the bag. She also didn’t have weights in the hem of her Fiona Clare dress, and her skirt blew up as she was deplaning.
For the state dinner at Versailles, Camilla wore a caped Dior in navy, and Brigitte Macron also wore navy. Copykeening! Camilla paired her Dior look with some Royal Collection sapphires and diamonds. The menu included blue lobster, Bresse French poultry with mushroom gratin, and a selection of both French and English cheese, including Stichelton. The gifts between Macron and Charles were suitably bookish: Macron gave Charles “an original edition of Romain Gary’s “The Roots of Heaven,” a 1956 novel about a rogue environmentalist. Charles in return gave him Voltaire’s “Letters on the English.”
The Washington Post’s coverage was somewhat savage, noting that the French reaction to Charles and Camilla’s visit elicited a shrug, unlike the popularity QEII enjoyed in France. They spoke to a 22-year-old ice cream salesgirl who said: “More people are interested in Queen Elizabeth. She was around my entire life. She was a big personality. Even though we are French, we know her. But the king is not as known. People don’t talk about him. He’s an old man and won’t last long, so maybe people want that distance, or maybe they just don’t care.”
Y’all can come for me if you want. I love Cam’s navy Dior dress. Love it.
I would like it if the cape was less voluminous. I think it swallows her. But the dress itself looks nice, I like the simplicity of the bodice in the picture where she is sitting.
@minorityreport I do too. I think she looks great. Yes, it’s a little big, but overall, it’s pretty stylish for her.
She looks amazing! (In the blue. The pink is meh. When will Brits stop wearing these stupid hats?)
Camzilla is no Barbie girl. The pink is awful on her.
I think the navy Dior is one of the best things Camilla has ever worn. Also, her looks much than it normally does.
IMAO, The pink ensemble looks bad because it makes Cammie’s hair look more bleached-out than it actually is. The pink ensemble is fine in-and-of itself. This is the case of a good outfit on the wrong person.
MinorityReport, I love her dark blue Dior dress, too, and wish it were on a more deserving wearer!
I love the dress and sapphires. They are so darn beautiful. Just breathtaking.
Came here to say the same. I love everything about this look and want it for myself.
the daily fail had a close up of it and it looked like there were crumbs or lint all over the middle section of the cape. she managed to make a dior look like a giant bib. thought it was quite funny coming from the fail.
Same! It’s a great dress.
I agree. The cape is a bit large but the dress looks good. Brigitte Macron’s dress is lovely and she looks much better with her hair up rather than wearing that huge wig from earlier in the day.
She looks fab in navy blue. Literally one of the best colours for her to wear, and this outfit is age appropriate and glam. The pink outfit is dreadful though, and I don’t know if she wears hats very well.
She looks good. Before it was announced it was Dior, you could tell it was couture, it had that look
It could have been tailored to be a little more fitting, but I do have to say she looks great. This is the best look I’ve seen her in, with possibly the exception of her wedding outfit.
And that concludes anything nice I will say about that witch for the next year or two.
I think this is the best Camilla has ever looked, I love the dress and cape ensemble with the sapphires. No tiara though, boo!
Can’t wait to talk about how Charles the Existentialist Environmentalist had the royal Bentley flown in for the occasion…
I second this. I’ve never seen her look better. Maybe because this is the first “modern” look we’ve seen her wear? She still looks like a witch, but at least she looks like a rich witch. On the other hand, Charles looks sloppy in his tuxedo. Too bad.
I think it’s the worst the cape looks like a tent
That Bentley is probably kept at the British Embassy, and the Royal insignia is just placed on it whenever required.
Nope as per the Daily Mail Charles took the Be they with him.
Wasn’t this the necklace that was reportedly missing? Or am I confusing one for the other?
Anyway, the pink coat dress is fine. Not anything groundbreaking but I like the colour on her. As for that Dior cape dress just doesn’t suit her. I feel like she’s drowning in it.
I think that was the aquamarine set you’re thinking of
@Chloe – No. The missing necklace is the “Nizam of Hyderabad” gifted to QEII in 1947 as a wedding present. That necklace is made up of emeralds and diamonds. The necklace and earrings worn by Camila as a “sweet tribute” to QEII is from the George VI sapphire collection.
I just saw this on French noontime news and Camilla actually looked really good in that voluminous blue gown (that pink thing though was atrocious though).
Chuck wanted his fancy French statesman welcome and he got it. He gave a speech in French at parliament which was well received and the gala…well let’s just say the French really know how to throw a dinner party. Fancy with a capital F and A list guests like Hugh Grant and Mick Jagger.
Anyway as much as it pains me to say this was a definite win for Chuck but I bet Wills is fuming. Haha
I do think it’s impressive that he gave a speech in French. He probably doesn’t use it regularly, so it must have taken some effort on his part to prepare for. Camilla still looks unsure about what she is supposed to do.
Camilla always looks unsure and very unsteady.
The way she walks and looks shaky I wonder if it is the start of something. I wonder how long before she has to reduce her public engagements.
I agree that the pink was awful. It made her look like she was trying to dress like a little girl, and the stupid hat does not work in France. She looked like an idiot with that thing on her head. She needs richer colors – the blue was much more suitable.
Yes! What flew into my mind was “wow, how weird and infantilized.” Someone upthread suggested it washes her out; it appears to be an icy pink color, and I don’t think Camilla is a winter, as her skin is Trump bronze.
Meanwhile, the navy blue is STUNNING. Her shoulders look so narrow and glamorous with that neckline and cape! I can’t get over it. Look at that enviable clavicle! I even love her hair, slightly tousled by the wind. She really looks incredible! I am in shock.
I agree that she probably was a bit unsteady and disoriented. There was one scene where Brigitte Macron was very kindly adjusting the cape for her.
That navy cape dress is fabulous!! I find that baby pink shade really hard to pull off if you’re over 25 tbh
The baby pink shade works quite well if you have dark brown hair.
Bang on. I googled “color seasons” (which I tend to think are a total joke, but maybe not in this case?), and that icy almost-lavender pink is a “winter” color. I think the accompanying photo was Liv Tyler.
20+ years preparing for this role and still not learned to weight a hem or walk with shoulders back??? The princess diaries managed it…even Vivian Ward managed to look more ladylike after some help before dinner from Barney in Pretty Woman 🤦♀️
Some environmentalist. The pair and their entourage flew private and he took his. No expense spared and bugger the environment.
Don’t dare come to Australia and expect us taxpayers to pay for you.
Australia Republic now.
And Charles spoke French, I listened to the clip and he sounded pretty good? But I speak zero french so maybe he was awful, IDK, lol.
Are these the same sapphires Camilla wore for the tiara event at BP? (I can’t remember if it was the diplomatic reception or a state dinner.) I am expecting her to start wearing some of the bigger pieces that have been in the vault for decades at this point.
The pink dress is fine, its very Camilla, I wish she had weighted her hems though, what was she thinking, she looked like she was struggling getting off the plane. The blue dress swallows her and we’ve definitely seen her in better evening gowns.
and William doesn’t even speak any foreign languages. But still statesman…
I have heard he’s learning American…
William is lazy. It takes effort and commitment to learn another language to the level of fluency Charles shows. The late Queen was fluent in French. Prince Philip was fluent in both French and German. Princess Anne speaks French. Charles made the effort to learn Welsh.
William, now Prince of Wales, speaks only English and, according to reports, refuses to learn Welsh. Kate has no facility in any foreign language and struggles with public speaking in English. They are both out of their depth on foreign state visits.
What’s the plane etiquette? Why was chuckles so far ahead and not even pretending to be a gentleman?
If she was going to fall he wanted to be sure it wasn’t on top of him..lol!
Yes, she wore the sapphire necklace (without the added drop pendant) & earrings as well as the sapphire tiara to a BP state dinner last fall. It really did not look good in that case & this is much better to showcase the jewelry.
I didn’t know Barbie had a pink outfit for her horse. Pink is a no on Horsilla. The black livery is better.
What on earth is that thing on Brigitte Macron’s head in the second photo? It looks dreadful.
I appreciate that Camilla changed thing up, color-wise, with the pink ensemble, but I’m not sure that the shade suits her. It’s too…young. And I had no idea that Dior designed tents!
Glad someone else noticed Brigitte’s ‘hair’. Time to get a slightly less full wig, the current one seems to be totally overwhelming her face. I’ve been bald twice from chemo and have had a ton of experience trying them on – she has the means to get something less overpowering…
It looks like a Halloween wig, and not even fitted properly! It’s like she just plopped it on top of her head.
“What on earth is that thing on Brigitte Macron’s head…”
A glimpse of Kate’s future, if she doesn’t cool it with the fake hair?
It is quite clearly a full wig.
When the wind blew it open I saw the seams.
Cain got his manners from Chucky, Cowmilla was struggling coming down the airplane ramp, her dress blowing up, trying to hold on to her hat and he didn’t even help her.
Who the heck taught Harry manners?
That was rather embarrassing, just like when Cain left a pregnant Unable in snow no less to reach officials greeting then, then again in Australia when she was carry baby George, with her dress, blowing up.
Chucky’s suit was huge especially the pants, Dior said I’m going to use all the material on the bolt.
Wow. Seeing Camzilla in that Meghan-appropriated gown is making me realize she hasn’t learned anything since Diana’s “revenge dress.” Did Camzilla really think she was doing a thing here by trying to look like Meghan?? I guess she’s never heard the saying about lipstick on a pig. Camilla, you’re still a pig.
For people who literally wanted her dead, they sure do try to steal everything about Meghan’s look. Her hair, watered down, ill-fitting replicas of her outfits, her shoes, her husband.
A bunch of disgusting psychos.
Diana wore an iconic pink outfit. Camilla should avoid pink outfits like Diana wore.
Camilla’s attempt to copy Diana’s “revenge dress” was HILARIOUS. People had been saying for ages that Charles was an idiot for ditching one of the most beautiful, charismatic, and effortlessly elegant women in the world in favor of a frumpy equine. Camilla somehow got it into her head to copy that iconic sexy dress (I can only assume that, like Kate, she believed that Diana’s appeal was based solely on her clothing), practically obligating every tabloid to publish side-by-side “whore wore it better?” photos and really drive home just how stupid Charles truly was,
Yes, when I saw Camilla decked out in diamonds for the banquet I thought this should have been Diana and not her.
Why would the French people be that interested in C&C? If it were here in the US, I’d be more interested in what our President and First Lady did than in a foreign monarch.
He is head of the military in his country and although he is not the Prime Minister he has great influence in his country.
He is figurehead leader of the military. It takes the PM to commit to military action (phrased as “on behalf of the crown”). France isn’t his country was my point. The French are likely more concerned with what THEIR leaders are doing.
I must admit I did enjoy looking at all the pictures for this event. The French really do know how to do glitzy chic. The setting was stunning. After all the horrors of Brexit, this was soft diplomacy at it’s best. Charles even did a walkabout without any boos or eggs!
I did like the dress Camilla was wearing but, felt she looked as if she was swamped in the cape. Is she trying to be a brand ambassador for Dior? I thought the jewellery was way OTT to the point where it looked gaudy. I’ll also give her credit for choosing a handbag earlier in the day by a young designer involved with the Prince’s Trust.
The French haven’t been truly oppressed by the British monarchy, so they likely don’t care enough one way or the other to throw anything.
Agree about the jewelry, Laura D. And it was too much sapphire. I guess her motto is, if you’ve stolen it, flaunt it.
George VI bought this set at a London jewelers for his daughter’s wedding. There are quite a few pieces like that which is why there’s really no valid excuse for holding on to pieces with disputed provenance. At least in the personal jewels—the state ones are really the British government’s responsibility.
Am French, living in the UK.
Comments about Charles & Camilla in French papers, including very Conservative Le Figaro are absolutely derogatory.
Kaiser, you could have mentioned he came by private jet when Liz took the train. He’ll also go to Bordeaux on private jet when it takes less time by TVG train! 2 hours by train! To top it Charles’s Bentley was also transported to France and he has been using it most of the time.
I also listened to his speeches, yesterday in Versailles and today at the Senate.
Charles never was as fluent as his mother was, but he struggled. Today, I noticed how tired he was. He’s really aging.
Of course, William can’t read more than 5 words in any foreign language, but Charles’s mental faculties seem to be failing.
Merci pour ca @Tennyson.Sarah. 😉 It just goes to show how well the British media manipulate these stories. I thought the visit looked to be successful so, it’s interesting to hear that even the right-wing French press are calling them out.
Im also a native French speaker, though he has a very noticeable English accent, i think he did very well. It wasn’t a simple speech with easy words and its still exceedingly rare to see an anglophone speak French, so ill give him Kudos for that.
Regarding his failing abilities, well its either him OR will & kate on the throne. Besides this is a purely ceremonial role, so not a great deal of risk having him on the throne.
Frankly the dinosaurs we see as elected officials in the US are far more worrying that bumbling Charles
Also, Right wing in france doesnt mean monarchist. In this situation the 2 venn diagrams of conservatism and monarchy do not overlap. I just went back to read the Figaro and people are mostly pissed off at the ostentatious banquets.
I love these sapphires. Camilla does too, since this is the 3rd time she’s worn them. Some on the jewelry blogs are complaining that she she’s repeating the jewels again, but I can’t complain about that. What I do have an issue with is she left her daytime bracelets on and added the sapphire bracelet. Way to spoil the look.
Wonder if she’s repeating jewels because so many of the others are controversial and she is afraid of what countries will start demanding returns.
I noticed the bracelets looked strange, but I couldn’t parse why; I’d assumed it was just a case of “take one item off”? But I feel like her arms and hands would look so long and elegant with those cropped sleeves, if not for the visual “cut” of the silver bangle across her wrist
For cowmilla, the blue is a very stylish look. Perhaps a tad big but otherwise good. I’m reminded when she suddenly wore Dior to somewhere (Ascot?) and it was meant to be dior hates Meghan! Dior ignoring Meghan, no contract for Meghan! But same time supposedly ‘royals’ couldn’t wear foreign fashion houses, again an egregious lie but when Meghan’s involved, all truth is off the tables.
Anyway, the creature looks fine, she’s lots a shit ton of weight and is photoshopped to hell and back. I still loathe her, her narcissism, her gaslighting, her manipulation and her determination to destroy what was already a shell of a family. I personally wish nothing but pain and massive suffering for that b^tch but that’s me.
I was wondering why more people didn’t make the link, she absolutely put out those rumors. Anyways meghan has moved onto Hermes now, more chick and doesn’t platform women beaters
Em she did.. She’s that nasty. I’m not thinking Meghan’s relationship with dior is broken but, come on! Cowmilla never wears dior, just those comfy house coats. I wear them at home as well without a bra like her (without jewels and photographers). Suddenly there were the Meghan Dior contract stories then suddenly the Cow starts wearing Dior. And of course, Dior hates Meghan was next. Basically she’s kopykeening. It’s not surprising two of Ms biggest royal and fashion moments were Dior (chubbly and funeral). Cow destroys everything she sees. Im still rolling my eyes about royals only wearing British designers
Brigitte Macron made Camilla look old fashioned and dowdy.
Dior is wise to stay relevant in the twenty-first century by entering emerging markets with new ventures like equestrian show horse tack.
…. I see what you did there!!!
Ha ha ha love it! 🤣🤣🤣
It looks mighty windy! Ha!
Ok, much as I dislike these people, Camilla looked good in both outfits and more importantly, this whole event made Will look even more pathetic so that’s a win.
It looked like she was wearing a tent. She had too much makeup on. Some eyebrow issues like Kate has
I guess I am in the minority when I say, seeing Cams next to Mrs. Macron reminds me of seeing my grandmother’s frumpy country quilt next to a polished and tailored bed piece.
On the positive, Cams does wear those jewels and I have an inkling she is hoarding them from Kate (which sadly gives me a smile). And that suit on Mrs. Macron, the cut is to die for. Well done.
Someone from horsey mchorseface’s camp leaked the rumor about the Sussexes supposedly signing a contract with dior, and then being snubbed by dior. The fact she wore dior to ascot immediately after ascot and then this. Every single person in this highly dysfunctional family is jealous of Meghan. The fact that she came in, confident and did her duties with ease even under tremendous amount of pressure. It’s why they’re all playing catch up with her even after she’s left. Wearing brands so they could get mentioned as well. They all need evaluation
The pictures of Camilla bring to mind that lovely British phrase mutton dressed as lamb.
Also it bothers me a little bit that Camilla keeps wearing the sapphires which, given they were a wedding gift to QEII from her father, were considered to be very special to QEII. There are many other choices that are more significant and historic but Camilla keeps reaching the one that had special meaning for QEII
Charles probably encourages her to wear them, given they were special to his mother. Another way to stick it to the dead queen, like selling off her horses.
It’s not even like there’s a particular connection to France. Like I could see it if the Queen had worn them on her first state visit there or something . But she wore them once like in the late 90s/early 2000s.
From a distance she looked quite nice I guess and she piled on the jewellery but it doesn’t hide the fact that she is a despicable woman and that’s all I got to say .
She wore a Dior tent and sapphires.
This woman looks awful to me. This is far too much material for a woman to be cloked in. She looks as though she is wearing a blue blanket. The contrast is made the more obvious when you see how trim Macron’s wife looks in that picture. There is always something very interesting happening when you are trying to dress up a sloppy pig.
Don’t let Kate see those anchor buttons on Bridgette’s suite or she’ll commission a coat dress covered in them. Anyway, if this is more of the Unroyals attempt to drown out Harry, then it gets a D minus from me. Better job than Baldemort but still not in the Sussexes arena. In spite of all of the big jewels.
I quite liked Camilla’s blue Dior. I do think she has lost quite a bit of weight and it did swamp her a bit – but I’m also not ruling out that maybe a 76 year old grandmother doesn’t exactly want anything too *snug*
I was more pissed off at Charles practically rushing down the stairs of the plane on their arrival leaving C (who I think has osteo problems) back and balance problems, a dress threatening to reveal the royal knickers, holding onto her hat, her bag and struggling to hold onto all of the above and the arm rail without having a bad fall
Where’s your chivalry Charles? FFS. I may not like C, but you could’ve contained your glee and at least helped your wife down a few stairs. Prig #StillNotMyKing
Charles will be incandescent when he reads about the comment fro. The 22 year old. She’s right
Hope Macron counted the silverware and any valuable paintings, because THAT was a shoplifters cape if ever I saw one. Just wondering, and maybe some of you have an opinion, should I send Mrs macron one of my wigs, to give her some idea on WHAT FITS and doesn’t look like she borrowed it from one of mick jaggers roadies!!!
Lol!
Is Charles singlehandedly trying to bring back Zoot-Suits?
If not, his tailor needs to be sent to the Tower!
Cam has weird, lumpy collarbones. It looks very strange, as if they’d been broken in the past & never healed properly.
Brigitte looks more stylish than Cam, maybe because she’s more trim?
I love navy blue so there’s that. Will someone please call Julie Andrews STAT to Clarence House and give QRex some lessons in deportment? She is stomping around the most elegant of settings with a stink face. She shuffles around like she forgot her glasses and can’t see anything and is relying on muscle memory to get her to her next stage mark. I can’t believe CRex slapped the Queen title on her and thought whelp that’s it–I present to you YOUR QUEEN. Roll out the red carpet, peasants!
Camilla looks very shaky and fragile. She seems drugged up to me and could be in the early stages of something. I don’t see her fulfilling a busy engagement schedule for very long.
I watched a bit of the video of today’s walkabout with Camilla and Charles and it’s true, Camilla looked very shaky and a bit out of it, with a sort of open-mouthed rictus half-smile the entire time. She shook hands and said a few words, hugged a few kids but had to be steered everywhere and didn’t really focus on anything for very long. Hard to tell if it’s just age and/or fatigue (I’d be exhausted with their schedule!) or something else…
I love both women’s evening looks but not their daytime looks – the pink is too hot in these photos and the anchors do nothing for me. I don’t know if Camilla’s photos have been retouched but she looks as if she has had another facelift.
Are we now in agreement that the fake story about Meghan and Dior came from Camilla or one her media friends?
Yip! I noticed at today’s event Camilla is wearing Chanel shoes. VERY similar in colour to those Meghan wears.
I think Camilla and Kate take it in turns to use the Meghan ‘mood board.’ Grrrrrr
I am french and i can say that Charles speech was very good! He is fluent.
William can’t speak any language. How pathetic for a global stateman
I liked both ladies looks – Cams doesn’t always get it right but it was def one of her better looks.
Also what a STUNNING place for a state banquet – I’ve visited and its a beautiful palace and the gardens are amazing.