Mail: Duchess Meghan’s ex-husband Trevor Engelson is happily remarried

Considering how badly it could have gone, I actually think the Duchess of Sussex’s first husband has been mostly well-behaved. Trevor Engelson never gave an on-the-record interview or direct quotes about Meghan and he never participated in the British media’s feeding frenzy for details about Meghan’s life or her first marriage. I do suspect that he probably briefed a few royal reporters about some stuff, and he did pitch a show loosely based on his situation. Meghan and Trevor were together for about nine years (2004-2013) and married for two years when Meghan seemingly initiated the divorce. She reportedly only took the blender and she mailed her wedding ring to Trevor. Trevor also remarried and he is a father of two. I guess someone thought it would be a good idea to talk about this stuff again:
It was a typical lunchtime at Il Pastaio Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills, a hotspot loved by celebrity agents, hot-shot Hollywood managers and stars such as Justin Bieber and Al Pacino. At a sunny corner table, a ruggedly handsome man wearing gold-rimmed sunglasses held court with a group of managers and agents. While many in the packed restaurant knew who he was – he constantly greeted friends and fellow agents – there was one subject firmly off the table: Meghan Markle.
For while the Duchess of Sussex has moved on with her life, so, too, has her ex-husband Trevor Engelson. A friend of Engelson who saw him recently told the MoS: ‘For a long time, things were difficult for Trevor. He’s a good guy but Meghan crushed him when she demanded a divorce. When she took up with Prince Harry, he was crushed all over again because he was constantly reminded of her because of the publicity around the marriage and then the drama of the Oprah interview. But that’s all in the past now. When I saw him recently, he kept going on about how he’s the happiest he’s ever been, how he loves being a dad and how he’s never felt more fulfilled.’
That said, his friend observed: ‘Everyone in Trevor’s life knows not to mention the ‘M’ word. He’s moved on and, in some ways, you could say he’s having an even better life than Meghan. He probably has more money than she does now, he’s doing what he loves and he’s out of the spotlight. It’s the ultimate revenge.’
Trevor, 46, has seen his personal and professional fortunes blossom in recent years. He has been happily married since 2019 to heiress Tracey Kurland, a dietician whose late father built up a $500 million (£395 million) fortune in the mortgage industry before his premature death from complications from Covid in 2021. When he died, reports in the US claimed Tracey inherited $250 million. Trevor and Tracey live on a sprawling estate in a wealthy LA enclave with their two young daughters and, for the past two years, have co-hosted a golf tournament in memory of her father which has raised more than a million dollars.
‘They are a very close family and a great couple,’ the friend continued. ‘Trevor adores his wife and his two little girls. When he’s with them he never stops smiling.’
The rest of the article is just a rehash of what little we know of the marriage and why Meghan dumped him. I guess the point is that when Meghan is done with someone, she’s really done and she makes a clean break with no backsliding. Which I consider admirable, but then again, I’m the same way. They’re also trying to paint Meghan as a user or opportunist, like Trevor supported her when she was a struggling actress but as soon as she got Suits, she was over him. As opposed to Meghan simply outgrowing a relationship and moving on cleanly when she had the means to do so, I suppose. As opposed to the opportunistic Middletons who invested years and Uncle Gary’s money to land a prince. While I would love to know what really caused Meghan to walk away from her first marriage, it’s none of my business and I’m glad that they’ve both moved on.
I do not think ruggedly handsome means what this writer thinks it means. And nothing says “I’m completely and totally over my ex and moved on and super happy!” like insisting that no one ever mention said ex’s name in your presence…
LOL seriously. “Totally over it living my best life DON’T SAY HER NAME!”
“He’s moved on and, in some ways, you could say he’s having an even better life than Meghan. He probably has more money than she does now, he’s doing what he loves and he’s out of the spotlight. It’s the ultimate revenge.”
LMAOOOO so f*cking desperate.
The ultimate revenge? Looks like he’s not over her yet, maybe? Anyway, im taking the opportunity to remind everyone that kate is not an opportunist because she did not follow william around for 10 years, switching schools just to woo him and prince charles is also not an opportunist for marrying Diana because he knew she was young and naive and he thought he could manipulate her. Meanwhile harry and meg are in love and happy. And before I forget Meg wanted a divorce and got one. Prince charles got one too, so what? And Anne got one too, and?
Why does Meghan’s life have to be the benchmark for everyone else’s. All these articles seem desperate to prove that everyone’s life is ‘better’ than Meghan’s. What does that even mean?
And the first thing they always mention is money – William has more money, Trevor has more money. Funnily enough, neither of those two earned a penny of their fortunes. One inherited and the other married it.
And Trevor only has more money because his wife inherited $250 million dollars.
I think the “friend” is a daily fail rat that saw him sitting in a restaurant and invented the rest.
Why should he suddenly start talking?
And drag his family into the spotlight of the BM?
You. This whole article reads like typical daily fail fanfiction where the writers make up fake friends and quotes.
I’m going to guess, he said none of this, nor thinks like this. They were living in different countries for work, what marriage can survive that kind of distance long-term?
I agree Wannabefarmer. Meghan said in the beginning of she and Harry’s relationship that they had to see each other at least every two weeks. I believe it was all the separation that doomed the marriage.
There’s no “Trevor’s friend.” There’s just a DM goon making things up about two people who had a short marriage, realized it wasn’t going to work , divorced amicably and are now happily in good marriages with children. There’s no real story here.
He hasn’t aged well. Although, he looks really douche bro in the older pictures as well.
He’s done absolutely nothing to deserve your comment.
Doesn’t sound like he’s moved on when “sources” gotta tell us so. Show, don’t tell.
We don’t know what went down, but the story we have of Meghan grabbing the blender and mailing the ring is ICONIC! I love it. Ain’t nothing wrong with bouncing and not looking back!
That blender was probably a Vitamix, so I understand.
I don’t believe he has ever spoken to any tabloid. I never trust the DM and any of their quotes from ‘sources’.
He moved on and has his own family now. That’s a good thing.
DM wants to stir up trouble and disrupt this man’s like to make money off of Meghan’s name. 😡
Exactly! This guy is not going to talk to those cujos, he’s seeing what they are doing, know their lies.
Agreed, this man has been minding his own business for almost a decade, there’s zero indication he would suddenly start attacking Meghan. The Daily Mail is shit stirring.
Most of the information about their relationship comes from Meghan’s former friend Ninaki Priddy.
@onthisday they are making it up.
I think they’re making it up. I think the point of this article is the part about the money, about how rich he is now and haha look what Meghan missed out on (which makes ZERO sense because it sounds like the money is all from his second wife.)
I absolutely think this is made up. And no one knows what contact they may or may not have had with each other since the breakup…it’s not as if Meghan would advertise it. They could be on perfectly friendly terms for all we know. And this dude behaved like a perfect gentleman compared to her deadbeat (paternal) family members.
He’s been happily married for FOUR YEARS with two kids; I really doubt that all of a sudden, he’d want a “friend” spouting this crap to the Fail. It makes him sound pathetic, and it doesn’t sound at all like he’s a pathetic loser IRL. 🤷🏻♀️
^^ Exactly @Becks1! As usual, the BM is trying to smear Meghan as a ‘gold digger,’ when that is so far from the truth, it couldn’t be farther! Meghan has always worked hard to make something of herself, and to give back to others, at the same time! She has made her money by the sweat of her own brow, NOT via marrying into great wealth. 🙄
It looks to me like Trevor and Meghan are both doing very well. Plus, they both are apparently exceedingly happy in their second marriages, with kids. I’d call that a #WinWin, with tabloid smears, fictions, and regurgitations, a worthless waste of time and space.
Please for goodness sake Celebitchers, I beg of you. DO NOT FALL DIRECTLY IN THE DAILY FAIL TRAPS, they want people to start bashing this guy so he can start talking and probably trash Meg. Do not trash this fellow with no facts, this is the Daily Fail, nobody it talking to them and certainly not this guy that was offered money back then when the smear campaign was at its peak and he said he had absolutely nothing to say. Please don’t bash this guy.
Right? I have a Vitamix and where I go, he goes.
My former housemate came into a free vitamix and *gave it away* (and not to me) because the Oster was “fine.” To be fair, this person also cannot cook without a recipe… but I tried to explain! [sigh] Maybe someday I will get one!
I know very little about this guy (except that he apparently rejected Bethany whatshername for a second date years ago and she’s still salty about it lmao), but I don’t believe for a minute that he’s talking to the DF. If the tabloids were offering Simon Rex $70,000 to lie about sleeping with Meghan, can you even imagine how much money they were probably pitching to her EX HUSBAND of all people?? If Trevor was going to sell Meghan out he would’ve done it years ago, but he hasn’t, so why would he start now? Meghan’s ex overall has shown more integrity than her POS father, which is really sad.
Yes Meg was married once before Harry. Chuckles was married once before Horsilla and Horsilla was married before Chuckles . What are they getting at with this nothing burger. Sounds like Peg would like to be out of his marriage with Can’t and be with someone who believes he is a sex symbol.
Hmmm, Trevor is happier and richer than he’s ever been because he married an heiress whose father just died. Who’s the opportunist here?
Really. Where are the “golddigger” accusations?
They got together in 2018 and married in 2019 two years before her father died. Honestly, why go after him? This whole article is made up.
Not going after him, just commenting on what is written in this article – how Trevor is richer than Meghan, how he got rich, how rich his life is now. And also commenting on Kaiser’s interpretation that the MoS is painting Meghan as an opportunist.
Difference in how males and females are portrayed in UK media. Has Eugenie’s husband been portrayed as an opportunist? Or Zara’s, Bea’s or Princess Anne’s? That’s reserved for the women, even if the men are the ones marrying a wealthier, more connected person.
People please don’t come for the guy just because the Fail said so, you folks are better than this, c’mon!!
@taytanish, I am not of a mind to give this guy the benefit of the doubt. Not when he had “friends” of his, like Ninaki Priddy and Gary Janetti, trashing Meghan from day one. A gentleman would have supported Meghan in the press or told his friends to knock it off. Also, it was reported that the show he was trying to shop about a Meghan and Harry type couple was only shut down because Meghan’s friends asked (?) him to not go forward with it. It was not of his own accord. Further, like some others here, I have a feeling that Trevor was not blameless in the divorce. So, I really don’t get why anyone should refrain from trashing Trevor.
I personally do not think there’s a need to trash anyone. Life is life, and human relationships are complicated. From everything I’ve read and observed, my feeling is that Meghan and Trevor were in love and fairly happy together for the first seven to eight years of their relationship. After about 6 1/2 years together, Meg landed Suits in Spring or Summer of 2010, and voilà, Trevor proposed to Meg.
Being a producer, Trevor would have known that the producers behind Suits were top-notch, and that the pilot (set to film in New York in Fall 2010), had an excellent chance of being picked up as a series. I think Trevor valued Meg, and he didn’t want to lose her. She’s a rare jewel after all. They wed in Summer 2011, months after the Suits pilot had been picked up by USA Network. I believe Meg was in love and she didn’t stop to think how distance would affect their relationship. Much less did Meg realize how much cosmopolitan, Anglophile Toronto (where the Suits production relocated for series filming), would expand her horizons and ultimately change her life.
Trevor is five years older than Meg, and they met when Meg was 23. She clearly looked up to him and learned a lot from him. Yet, she supported herself during the tough Hollywood audition years. So no, Trevor was NOT ‘used’ by Meg. If anything, it was Trevor who seemed to not want Meg to become too successful. Reportedly, he was reluctant to give her roles in projects he was working on. She did famously land a bartender cameo in the Robert Pattinson 911 film, produced by Trevor. The brief scene was in a darkened bar, so Meg could barely be seen. LOL!
An interesting sidenote: It was from Trevor that Meg adopted the career mantra which he’d learned from someone he admired: “Don’t give it five minutes, if you’re not going to give it five years.”
I’m glad he’s happy and settled and moved on to have a great life and his own family.
I never trust DM sources and quotes. I’m glad he never spoke to any tabloid. He made the right choice which I think has enabled him to move on and have a great life with his own family. That’s all I’m going to say about this story.
Right?! I forget about him, but when I’m reminded, I think how he has had the good sense not to speak out.
Whoever generated this is making him look bad.
Yeah, this makes him look bad, so it’s definitely not coming from him. Come on.
I completely agree. Good fortune has shined upon Trevor, because he has made decent choices. He refrained from pushing forward with the grifting pilot idea, which he devised and flirted with during the height of Harry & Meghan publicity, when he was being harassed to sell-out Meghan. He smartly never gave into grifting on his ex-wife’s fame, when there were temptations galore. Ultimately, Trevor retained his dignity and moved on.
Most likely, Meghan is happy for Trevor’s happiness. But I doubt she thinks overly much about the distant past or about people who are no longer part of her life. She’s a go-getter and a mover-and-shaker who lives in the present. Like the Suits cast and crew said about Meghan: “She gets things done.” Achieving bada$$ success effectively requires not wallowing in the past, and not holding onto negativity in thoughts or deeds.
Nothing about this seems like he’s moved on.
So what? I am happily married too 😀
” The ultimate revenge” sticks out like a sore thumb. Why is revenge so commonly used in discussing Meghan?. It implies she needs to be punished for some unknown crime. Tired of it.
Exactly. Revenge implies she did something to slight him. This kind of “reporting” is just really poor form…very misogynistic TBH.
Of course she needs to be punished! She’s a woman of color living her best life! Isn’t that enough? (sarcasm)
Trevor married an heiress. Big whoop. I hope she has an iron clad pre nup. Trevor has nothing going in his name.
Didn’t this man cheat on meghan with one of her besties at the time? And that was the reason for the divorce?
I don’t believe he has ever spoken to any tabloid. I never trust the DM and any of their quotes from ‘sources’. He moved on and has his own family now. That’s a good thing. DM wants to stir up trouble and disrupt this man’s like to make money off of Meghan’s name. 😡
I read the same thing long ago but then it disappeared and hasn’t been talked about so maybe just gossip.
Regardless of why they divorced, they both moved on, found new partners and their own families. Not even a story work discussing.
I don’t trust or believe the DM and their ‘sources’. Harry is literally suing them and several of their reporters who remain anonymous until the trial.
I’m so angry they are trying to disrupt two families’ life to make money on an unwarranted story. 😡
Come on: They were married, they divorced, they moved on. When will Meghan get some peace ☮️. They’ve pulled out the Markles on numerous occasions to abuse her, she lost a child, had suicidal ideations and still they persist. My God is there any mercy in the world anymore. 😞
All that you say is true: the britshidtmedia that M successfully sued and which H is suing right now, are and will continue to be perennially butthurt about that and about the fact that she came, she saw behind the curtains of their criminal enterprise masquerading as a family-firm and she turned up her nose at it and bounced with their best prince,
They. Will. Never. Forgive. Her. For. That.
So anything that they believe will cause her to feel pain/hurt/suffering, they will dish it. But nothing they do, no matter how nasty and unprecedented in the history of media, will ever again have the effect on her that she experienced during 2019-2020.
Like everything else that M decides to cut from her life, including her father who committed parental betrayal; the ex-husband who is an ex for a reason best known to M; and the childhood best-friend who betrayed her publicly and privately before that, the britshidtmedia is just one more dead thing in M’s rearview mirror.
So, please: folks like you and me and everyone else who admire and appreciate this phenomenal woman, should NOT lament the britshidtmedia and their puerile antics.
Do not expect common human decency from the type of human beings who operate the britshidtmedia. To be “angry” at them and their antics is to waste your precious energy.
That’s what I heard too. If true, it’s in his best interest to mind his own damn business and live his life. Which it looks like he is doing. I doubt he or anyone from his camp is talking. The DM just wanted another excuse to talk about Meghan and spin in negatively.
I don’t think it was even claimed he cheated on her. Maybe think he did because her childhood BFF sided with him during the divorce, but it is more likely they divorced simply because they were in a long distance relationship and they couldn’t make it work.
Meghan was working long hours and had to fly to another country if she wanted to see her husband. I think after a while she got used to not having him in her life as she grew and evolved as a person. That’s why she insisted she and Harry spend as much time together as they could while she wrapped up her acting career.
When a woman mails back the wedding ring, she’s pissed. It’s not a case of “we’ve grown apart.
@Monlette, that’s exactly how I remember it. There were never claims that either cheated, but since her “friend” sided with Trevor and sold Meghan out to the Fail, some people suspected the friend had a thing for him, or that they had something going on, but it was total speculation.
Sounds like Trevor stopped being so nice and supportive once Megs career took off, which is a classic – wife is no longer focused on husband but has her own goals and it becomes a problem.
I know that we don’t really know and I’m speculating, but it happened too many times in my circle and immediately came to my mind
Can you imagine the amount of money offered to him by British media to talk sh*t about Meghan? Tabloids do the same thing to anyone who doesn’t speak to them: write the article from made-up sources and pressure to get approval or denial for the made-up source. I don’t believe any of it.
Right? And the fact that he hasn’t means that either he’s a decent guy, or he’s afraid of what will come out about him in response to him talking about her publicly.
That gives more weight to the rumors of him being a cheater. He definitely wouldn’t want people looking into that. Andrew Morton implied he was kind of a deadbeat, not really looking to get ahead.
@JP — I think it’s the latter. Meghan’s close friend suddenly turned against her when the marriage tanked then disappeared off the radar. Instead of being goaded into defending her decision to pull the plug, Meghan just quietly left and got on with her life. Lemons to lemonade.
Well isn’t this story about how two people used to be married but then they divorced and now one of them is royal and one of them is happy and definitely not locked in the tower of london. I wonder why someone would want to drudge up old stories about royal-adjacent exes? Almost sort of normalizing the idea of divorce among royals… hmm, I can’t quite peg it.
At the time of their marriage, Meghan was more successful than Trevor. She didn’t use him to get ahead and then dump him. Bad dad isn’t big responsible for her success either. Interesting how it’s all positive about Trevor without him being called a golddigger for marrying an heiress.
I’m curious why she up and quit that marriage too. And I was all in on the tv show he sold. It sounded funny. But I’m sure the palace paid him off never to speak of her again, and he’s held to that bargain. Sounds like he is happy, so that’s all that needs to be said.
Please. I don’t think the palace paid him shit. They would have found out if anything messy happened and fed that to the Brit press. We now see how they were trying to do anything and everything to break up Harry and Meghan before the wedding.
You might be right. But I think they paid him to have that tv show go away, because it was bought and sold and then…poof.
Bought, sold and then poof is likely the way of a lot of TV concepts.
I knew someone from a famous family who wanted to get into screenwriting. She wrote a script about a famous family. Hollywood jumped on it. She backed off when she realized that what Hollywood wanted was salacious details, not the definitely mid drama she had come up with.
He may very well have taken somebodies money and then backed out.
Considering Palace didn’t want Meghan to marry Harry, they would have been thrilled if he had spilled the beans. The Palace never sought to protect Meghan so would not be paying anybody to go away.
They still have nothing…..
He still isn’t talking….
Ugh this is so creepy. I honestly don’t think Trevor had anything to do with this story since he has obviously not taken any money to sell Meghan out at all in the years she’s been with Harry. It’s like the Mail just took a genuinely private citizen and splashed them on the front page to bludgeon Meghan because they’re dredging up anything they can to throw at the wall to see what sticks.
Exactly!!! I’m so furious. 😡 Is there no end. Is there no low that is beyond these reporters and publishers. She lost a child and had suicidal ideations from the relentless tabloid lies and abuse. She has moved on, moved back to her own country and yet the persist with the abuse.
Those 2 people have moved on, found new partners and have their own families now. The DM harassment racket is criminal imo. 😡
And their actions kinda stink of desperation, dont they. Its as if:…….its getting closer and closer to a huge divorce in the RF and none of the look-over-there-not-over-here shenanigans are taking root; not the made-up divorce rumors about thee most loving and mutually supportive married couple ever to come out of the brf; not the made-up ‘depressed’ stories; not the made-up shunned-by-HW stories…..theyve got zip, zilch, nada, nothing on the Sussesex.
The divorce train is-a coming for Thing 1 and Thing 2 and there aint no stopping it now. LMFAO So the shidt-stirrers on shidthole island are gonna have to face that sweet music when it hits!
Yeah, the whole description of him holding court in a restaurant just sounded like something from a bad novel. I suspect the entire article is made up, aside from the legal facts in public records (marriage divorce remarriage death inheritance)
I suspect a lot of terse, repeated “no comments” over years of being harassed by the British media about Meghan was turned into the whole “bringing up Meghan is UNWELCOME” framed as bitterness over her.
I hope these pests enjoy their circle of hell.
Honestly, I just think he was pointed out to someone from the British media at the same restaurant and the story was spun from there. Nothing in that article that couldn’t be written from talking with former coworkers or fellow parents from playgroup or something.
A show about a guy whose ex-wife becomes a princess? Dear Lord, the desperation.
Happily married…and? So is Meghan. Anything else that we need to know?
She was with that dude for nine years so something went down for her to ditch him like that. Plus she lived in Toronto and he was in LA so if they wanted to start a family something would have to give. And it sounds like she was the main income earner. I think sometimes people, especially us women will think that we’ve invested all these years in a relationship so we might as well get married but then reality hits and you realize you don’t want to waste anymore time. I think that’s why she was so happy that Harry was serious and ready to get married and start a family right away.
It is what it is …a form of harassment from Daily Mail . The good thing is Trevor is a gentleman . A lesser man may succumb to the monetary temptations to speak about Meghan.
Yeah, didn’t the tabloids offer some actor who did one movie with Meghan like $10,000 to lie and claim she’d slept with him? And he not only refused, but made it public. (I wish I could remember his name because he is one stand-up guy!)
So I can only imagine how much money they offered her ex-husband, but he always kept his mouth shut.
Whenever my friends and I talk relationships we always offhandedly say things like, “I’ve never been more fulfilled.”
The. Media applauds him for marrying an heiress. So much hearsay on the article he never spoke publicly about the marriage to meghan.
In my experience one does not simply pack their clothes and blender and mail their wedding ring to their ex because they’ve moved on. There is more to the split. He has mostly behaved to keep more from coming out that paints him in an unfavorable light.
He is like Chelsy, she is trying too hard to convince us that she left Harry because she didn’t want the spotlight & the intensive scrutiny of the press (knowing that she dated Harry for SEVEN years during the worst period in his life). Yet “her friends🤪” always brief the daily fail that she is much happier now,and she got married, had a child, named her son Leo, blah blah blah. Why are her friends telling us these “private” information?She’s not a public figure, she’s only Harry’s ex-girlfriend.
Chelsy behaved with dignity and aplomb during her relationship with Harry. She wanted to pursue her law degree, which she did, she started up an ethically sourced jewelry business which is a success, she got married and had a baby. She’s not a public figure because she doesn’t want to be a public figure. Everything you mention is easily accessible information, her friends are not selling her out. Tell us you hate Chelsy without telling us you hate Chelsy.
I don’t hate Chelsy, but Chelsy is definitely hates& jealous of Meghan. She didn’t even bother to look at Meghan when she walked down the aisle at her wedding. And she left the negative comments about Meghan on her Instagram. Also, how did the Daily Fail know that she had married “quietly” and given birth to a child and named him Leo if her friends did not leak these information to the press? She is not a public figure and no one cares about her or even bother to search about her private information ANYMORE. She desperately wants to convince us that she was the one who left Harry and has now moved on. But it’s funny that she’s using tabloid journalism to get her message to us.
@Hyuna — apparently you have all the inside sources on this subject and you were at the Sussex’s wedding so you know everything. Chelsy was out of Harry’s life YEARS before he met Meghan. If you chose to read it, Harry wrote in Spare that it was a mutual decision to break up because she couldn’t deal with the press hounding, phone hacking and lack of privacy in their relationship. She neither hates nor is jealous of Meghan and is definitely not feeding the tabloid trash. She’s a happily married woman with a baby and a thriving business and is not courting the press. The only thing Chelsy desperately wants is for people like you to stop spreading this this hateful, deceitful bullsh*t.
@JADED There’s literally a photo of her looking in a another direction when Meghan walked down the aisle, and her face was full of bitterness at the wedding. I also witnessed it myself after Eugenie’s wedding how she deleted the comments defending Meghan and leave the offensive ones. And yes, I read Spare, but the narrative she wants to convince us is that she was the one who left Harry because of the press. Yet, we did not know that she got married or had a child except through her “friends ” via the Daily Fail. When she has another child, her “friends” will leak it again to the press.
I suspect the Daily Fail is Daily Failing and creating their own story here. Woudln’t be surprised if no-one talked to them and they invented “a friend” themselves.
I am curious why they split because they were together for nearly a decade. You don’t just throw away a 9 year relationship for nothing. Maybe someday decades down the road Meghan will write her memoirs and finally open up about what happened (no way she could write a memoir without mentioning her first husband!). I think we will eventually find out, but it’ll be far into the future.
But they’ve both moved on, she married a prince and he married a mortgage heiress (?) and they now both have kids. If anything I would think he wouldn’t want articles written about him so I’m wondering why the DM is bringing him up out of nowhere.
This piece rings false to me. The “friend” sounds more like a DM reporter. I guess this is what the DM has to resort to when there is no way of getting any information about Meghan.
It might be Ninaki too.
Is Ninaki still talking? I mean she got paid but I don’t think selling out Meghan helped her in anyway.
Ninaki selling that photodump of pictures is still so wild to me. Like, they’re all such normal pictures everyone would have of friends they grew up with, and the way there was never any follow up because even her ex best friend betraying her couldn’t turn up anything objectionable and just made her look normal and relatable and only made Ninaki look terrible for selling them. I don’t know what she was thinking but I suppose it’s telling no one has seen hide nor hair of her since.
I totally don’t get the point of this article at all, except as a lame dig against Meghan. Bunch of ass-clowns.
No, he’s not richer than Meghan because his wife sure as hell has him locked down in an ironclad pre-nup.
Compared to all the famewhores coming out of the woodworks to trash Meghan on daily fail because they were once in the same room as her, he seems like a very decent guy.
Yep. If the tabloids offered some guy who went on one date with Meghan $70,000 to say he slept with her on the first date, I can only imagine what they offered this guy. He hasn’t spoken to the tabloids so he has better character than so many others out there.
It wasn’t a date. I agree. Simon Rex behaved honourably.
https://www.eonline.com/ca/news/1323127/simon-rex-reveals-the-heartfelt-way-meghan-markle-thanked-him-after-shutting-down-potential-tabloid-story
It’s silly, aggrandizing, and way over-the-top. But, tbh, it’s about on par with the silly, aggrandizing, over-the-top coverage Meghan gets here so six one, half-dozen the other? I don’t have beef with either of them, but this kind of worshipful writing about anyone is frankly just weird to me. Celebrity gossip/news is fun, celebrity worship/obsession is less so. They were married, they both moved on, cool, good for them.
Although I will say, “He probably has more money” because he married an heiress whose father died recently isn’t the flex they seem to think it is.
Meghan definitely has a physical type, doesn’t she? This guy looks a lot like Harry to me, in the face.
The first time I saw him I gasped at the resemblance. Obviously Harry is more handsome + charismatic, but the similarities are truly wild.
William never stood a chance 🤭🤭
The Fail looked up public info and created “friend.” Mentioning Trevor’s wife’s father passing away is personal and would be hurtful to see in a rag like the Fail. Just leave these private people alone.
This is a non-story with public info, like the death of his wife’s father, his father-in-law’s will etc with fillers of standard “more money, more happiness”,etc.
in other words a nothing burger…..
This story strikes me as completely made up from inflamed brain of RR scum. I remember that he immediately shopped a story about an American marrying a prince, but it was quickly scuttled. It appears he has not said a word for or against Meghan. The only people who seem to have trashed Meghan is her father and his spawn from another marriage, and the so-called best friend from childhood who got her thirty pieces of silver. I always thought the “friend’s” trashing of Meghan made no sense unless she herself had an affair with her friend’s husband or wanted to have an affair with him. Meghan strikes me as a loyal friedn (judging from the number of people loyal to her) and has only cut off people who have betrayed her and done her harm. I don’t think anyone is coming after Trevor in the comments so far, and to his credit, he has been silent, no matter what the motive, and I imagine Meghan is grateful for that. This is the trash tabs finding a new angle to smear Meghan. The article has the usual bitter and bitchy tone.
Agreed, and what coincidental timing, days after their triumphant showing at the IG. Such transparent nonsense.
Look at him we can all make an accurate educated guess.
Trevor married a woman he loves who happens to be an heiress now worth over $250M. Meghan married the man she loves who when they met was living in a run down cottage for which she had to buy furniture.
Trevor’s wife’s father was a decent man who left his daughter well provided for. Meghan’s husband’s father is a horrible human being who financially abused his son.
That’s what I get from this story.
BUT HOW MANY BATHROOMS DOES HE HAVE????
Yes, we need a bathroom showdown!
I have friends who have had starter marriages. They were young, they drifted apart from their spouses … they grew up and then they found their true loves.
That’s likely what happened with Meghan and this guy. Good for him for not talking to the tabloids.
The Daily Fail lies. They haven’t talked to this man or his friends. Been though he and Meghan didn’t work out, I find 2 things admirable:
1. He did not sell her out to the press when everyone else, including the Markles were piling on for money.
2. He swerved Bethenny Frankel. The man knows trash when he sees it.
ITA. DailyFail has no access to Engelson’s circle. Their only purpose in publishing this is to point out how somebody in Meghan’s former life has more money. Notice they didn’t bother pointing out that if Trevor’s wife has lots of money, some would have come from her father’s tenure at Countrywide Financial. Per Bloomberg, “[Stanford] Kurland spent 27 years at Countrywide, which was once the biggest U.S. residential-mortgage lender. After his departure in 2006, the firm foundered amid the worldwide credit crisis and was acquired by Bank of America Corp. in 2008.” Sounds like Kurland spotted an opportunity in the massive gov bailout offered to the financial industry because he started PennyMac Mortage in 2008. I recall Countrywide’s contribution to the nation’s pain in The Great Recession, but I’m old.
Meghan was waaaay too hot for this dude, sorry not sorry! And wow he married rich, how fascinating.
“Don’t mention the M word because otherwise this is exhibit A in his eventual lawsuit against us”
It sounds like he really has moved on happily, but someone in his extended circle of acquaintances wanted a payday and tried to spin their little bit of knowledge into something that sounds like a scandal.