Nicholl: Prince William was ‘quietly delighted’ by the ‘great success’ of his NYC trip

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair was tasked with putting a bow on Prince William’s New York flop. We knew all of this would happen, even before William landed in Newark on Monday. We knew that most of the rave reviews of his trip had already been written by Kensington Palace and passed out to the friendliest, most sycophantic royal rota reporters. This is Nicholl’s entire wheelhouse, although I’ll give Nicholl some credit: she was getting briefed about William and Kate’s newfound keenness for America well before the other royal reporters. Nicholl leaned into lavishing praise on William for his “popularity” in America, given that atrocious Gallup poll, which was (I believe) bought and paid for by Kensington Palace. Some highlights:
A successful New York trip: Prince William’s two-day trip to the United States to promote his Earthshot Prize has been deemed “a great success” by sources close to the royal, who was recently voted more popular than President Biden by Americans in a Gallup poll. As William leaves the US following the Earthshot Summit, sources told Vanity Fair that the prince and his aides believe the tour has been “really successful” and he is quietly delighted by how well he was received.
William is obsessed with America: Largely focused on domestic engagements and issues, William has only carried out a handful of overseas engagements since inheriting the title, and it is significant that he has traveled to America twice in the past year. “America is important to the Prince and Princess of Wales,” said an insider.
A royal historian speaks of the royals’ interest in America: “America matters to the royal family, they enjoy great support in the States and it’s important that they continue to do so,” said royal historian Gareth Russell. “For William to come top of the [Gallup] poll is impressive indeed. When you consider that he has had quite a lot of controversy aimed at him by his brother who of course lives in America, it’s quite a coup to come out tops. Many thought the Oprah interview would decimate him but actually his popularity has increased… We are seeing William put front and center on the international stage.”
This is false: Russell went to say, “Charles was very active as Prince of Wales—setting up the Prince’s Trust, etc.—but he only emerged as a statesman later on once he had carved out a role for himself. There was a sustained campaign to make him a more visible public prince, but as Charles was entering his 40s, his marriage was falling apart, which was very obvious on his and Diana’s final overseas tour to South Korea. His private life overshadowed foreign visits. That isn’t the case with William who has a very happy married life and a very supportive loyal wife in Kate.”
William’s support: “William has the full support of his wife and his father which is very important to him. The king has given him a lot of freedom and is allowing William to carve his own identity as Prince of Wales,” an insider revealed. Part of this has been allowing William to flex his muscle when it comes to soft power. In recent years, he has carried out politically sensitive trips to the Middle East and earlier this year visited the Polish Ukraine border to see Ukrainian troops. “He certainly is not afraid of visiting difficult locations. He went to a war zone, he went to America where there was a perception about him based on his brother’s memoir and in all of this he has emerged very well. People see him as a man of substance and gravitas which has made him very popular,” said Russell.
I can’t believe these people are making me defend Charles, but here I go – while Charles and his mother rarely agreed, she sent him all over the world as her representative and diplomat since Charles was in his 20s. While Charles made some messes along the way, he was perhaps the most consequential Prince of Wales of all time, and a statesman in his own right from a young age. William, on the other hand, is the laziest and dumbest PoW of all times, needing a steady diet of ego-stroking, embiggening campaigns and ridiculously obvious bought-and-paid-for PR, and even then, he just bumbles along, pretending to be big and important because he paid people to say it’s so.
“America is important to the Prince and Princess of Wales…” They’re showing that interest in all things America all the time now, at the expense of the Commonwealth and every other country. I suspect if Harry and Meghan had moved permanently to Canada, suddenly Canada would be “important” to William and Kate as well.
Oh yes, flex those very soft power muscles. They’re so good at making jazz hands.
Poor egg! This has to be the most deluded statement ever. He does nothing and achieves even less. Even his handler in chief didn’t have the stomach to put him on the front pages so it’s back to the mouthpieces. The timing of this trip and the agenda was pathetic. They really need that egoless CEO ASAP!
Does he really believe that? If so, what a deluded fool.
Sometimes I wonder how detached from reality he is. Like, his people constantly tell him lies about his popularity and he believes it. Or is he completely aware of how much he sucks at this job but thinks he can fool the public into thinking he’s great and will go to great lengths to do that. Then I wonder if he believes his faking it is working.
In his mind this trip was a success. What’s with the Prince and Princess stuff? They love America. No he wants America because Harry lives here. He has been leaving Can’t at home and claiming to be sexy to America women 🤢🤢 so what’s with the they? The trip was so bad that the land of make believe is working overtime to sell this 💩.
“America is important to the P&P of Wales” because they give us lots of cash that isn’t as problematic as Middle Eastern cash. There Katie I fixed that line for you.
As someone who has little respect for William’s Comms team, I must say that they did well with this visit.
They got just enough photo ops that people who weren’t really paying attention would think that it was successful.
It wasn’t though, but since these people are all about optics they will be happy.
Deep down inside William must be incandescent..but who knows? His bar for success might be how well he can camouflage and make it look succesful.
Trouble is that it didn’t get much coverage so a lot of people don’t even know he went. My British Mum had no idea about the trip until she saw some tweets making fun of him. I think many people don’t know this trip happened.
I actually think he should sack his comms team. Not one good quote, and the first photo op of him wading in the river Hudson was the worst ever. None of the front pages of the UK papers talk less of the international papers featured him. He is toast.
I agree @Islandgirl the Comms team got the photos they needed and will be able to spin them for content right through to the Singapore summit. However, his father’s visit to France is showing him how it’s really done. Pomp and ceremony coupled with glitz and glamour sprinkled with just the right amount of gravitas. I can’t stand what Charles has done to H&M and I’m not keen on his duplicitous wife but, credit where it’s due the visit looks to be a huge success.
That’s where the problem lies. People who did not pay attention to the optics two days ago won’t later, and that’s why the trip was a flop. He didn’t get much buzz from the trip. It was the mute challenge from the UK press as well as the US press. When he did get a little press, it was about the Mayor Canceling on him or the tourists disappointed it wasn’t Harry or Kate. Trust, he and his Communication team are not happy. They
Put up the same front when they toured the Caribbean and later admitted it flopped.
So what’s next? He’s been to Boston and nyc. Can he be down bothering us now? I’d say focus on the UK but it’s Singapore’s turn after this. Has he been to Germany in a while? He’ll need a photo-op with NATO now.
@Jais – he won’t be satisfied until he’s ‘conquered’ California and in particular Montecito. We all know it’s coming but, the big question is will he visit when the H&M are home so he can ‘snub’ them? 😉
Oh no, you’re right! He’s probably planning his polo charity event in Santa Barbara as we speak 🙄
If William has support from his wife as the writer says wht did he leave keen home. Also before he got married Charles was doing work for princes trust and it was not interfered with even through separation and divorce
They said the same thing about the Boston trip only to admit this year that it was a failure. This NY visit wasn’t successful.
Exactly! The worst thing about the trip that it was aimless and had no impact. It made the few people who did pay attention wonder why he had to go all the way to the US to make an announcement that could have been an email. Worse still it did not promote his charity and it further damaged brand UK. So sad.
I guess they consider being ignored instead of booed a step up so….success!!!
Wait! I think they unintentionally made news here. Why would they worry that “the Oprah interview would decimate” William unless he was the one questioning the baby’s skin tone? They just outed the royal racist.
I would wonder if a lot of PW’s “slow down with Meghan” talks with PH involved more than just “be careful because she’s American and an actress.”
William should have been firmly put in his place by the queen when he gave harry unwanted advice about Meghan. Bad idea to try to break up a couple.
@equality – you may have hit on something there. I know it’s a reach but, is there a possibility that Harry marrying a POC was something-else William raged against? Not because he was particularly interested in anyone of colour but, because it was something-else he perceived he couldn’t have/do! We know he didn’t want Harry to have a beard and didn’t think it was fair Harry wore the uniform William wanted. I think for the first time in his life William realised that as the spare Harry has a life with fewer restrictions. William may be the FK but, that all he has over Harry. What’s more, it must be gnawing at him that he’s thrown the whole weight of the establishment behind bringing Harry (and his wife) down and they’re still standing!
As they flew over America to get to Canada. William is concerned about one thing and one thing ONLY…..Beating Harry. The question is how much harm will William do to the Crown in his rabid purist to beat Harry?
William has his lackeys telling him how great he is.
Agreed, he should be working in the commonwealth – there are plenty of countries that England bled dry and the social work in those places could use some elevation. But no… peg needs a photo across the street from the UN in Harry’s backyard. We’ve said it a lot here but Harry actually loves social work, philanthropy, and people. He was so good at that job. Astounding how they threw him away.
Good grief.
“We are seeing William put front and center on the international stage”?? He wasn’t even front and centre at the UN. And he won’t have been “quietly delighted” about that.
But again, why this obsession with America? He’s not going to be king there, so he’s pretty much irrelevant.
His obsession with America is really weird…I mean, he should focus on commonwealth countries where his popularity has definitely been in tatters…
That’s the perfect word for the P & P of Wales in this country: “irrelevant.”
And to think that princes and royalty from other countries were present at the UNGA. That must smart!
Zero pap or cell phone shots of him running with “hordes” of people in CENTRAL PARK. That’s how unpopular you are William. You had security with you and the paps knew you were in NYC – if there isn’t even a regular bloke picture from someone also running, you aren’t popular here.
” That isn’t the case with William who has a very happy married life and a very supportive loyal wife in Kate.” This is why I believe that there won’t be a divorce for Kate and William…the only thing that he has achieved compared to his father is a “happy married life “, no matter how fake or hypocritical… and Kate is supportive and loyal to the crown and she will put up with everything to become queen consort…
If William wants to remarry and falls in love with another woman Kate Will be out. Divorce is easier now Williams parents set a precedent.
At the same time, this is coming from Katie Nicholls who has always had sources with camp Middleton. Characterizing William this way, as being in a stable marriage with Kate, as oppposed to his father’s POW tenure, could be a warning to William. It’s just interesting that all the other articles have made Kate seem inconsequential except this one from Nicholls. But yeah, it just depends on whether William truly does value that stable marriage image or not. He can be a “global statesman” without it. He can be anything really as long as the sycophantic press repeats it enough.
I somewhat disagree with “the Queen sent him.” I think he (Charles) was more proactive about it and didn’t necessarily wait for assignments from her but planned them and got her blessing. Being “somebody” through work seemed important to Charles. William wants to be “somebody” bc he says he is.
But yeah, I’m laughing at all the pandering. Nobody was happy to see him here
I also kinda giggled at Biden’s tweets. Immediately upon meeting various heads of state plans were put in place, not just discussions. It made William’s pr trip so much more pathetic.
I don’t think I would have even known about the NY visit if it weren’t for this website. It was not covered by any of the news I read/watch, local or national. Not even a blip!
Same! And I live in NYC. The street closures around his visit didn’t even register as being William-related, because Biden was just here too.
Burger King took zero risks on this trip so of course he is quietly pleased. He landed privately, he did his UN photo op privately at night, he was completely buffered and isolated in his sexy waders in the East River, he went to the British Consulate for a private meeting, he did not give a speech nor did he take any questions from the American press.
He was terrified of anything that wasn’t choreographed to the last second–no comparable Melba’s restaurant lunch or vaccine equity speech before a large crowd in Central Park. This NYC trip/photo shoot is a re-enactment of that video of Willie wearing a hard hat with 23 spotters holding out their arms to catch him while he grimaces and makes his way across a balance beam. It is all stagecraft and not real.
If I didn’t read this blog, I wouldn’t have even known he was here. CNN, social media, etc? Crickets on William.
All the press that I have seen even in the states about this useless trip has been positive. However the tone is less than effusive. There isn’t any gushing the way the press normally gushes about a royal visit. I also saw a post from FDNY about his visit. I saw positive comments under a CBS news clip on YouTube and I could see that they were bots. They are doing a LOT to stoke his ego and it is so pathetic to witness. Will has been spoiled rotten and the behavior he is displaying shows this.
You always know when a trip by this man has been a failure. All you have to do is read the number of gutter print articles telling you how successful it was. Major tell.
“America is very important to the prince and princess of Wales,” KN says. Usually, these people can’t wait to use Harry’s name in their articles, but the first time it would actually make sense to insert Harry’s name because that’s the real reason it’s suddenly important for William to be noticed in the U.S. is because Harry is here and is happy and is well-like here. But this time, it’s “crickets” and not a word about Harry living here and William’s sudden interest.
TOB is on par with David the Nazi King: horribly racist, arrogant, and whiny little bitches when they don’t get their way. Only thing in favor of David is that he had a personality.
William, pay attention, you need to learn how to spell this word. F. L. O. P, there, nice big letters for you. Flop, describes your Caribbean trip. Flop describes your American trip, flop describes you as POW, Flop describes you as a son, Flop describes you as a brother, Flop describes you as a husband, so maybe on your birth certificate under “boy or girl” it should just say born a flop. William dear you will never be Harry, and NO America isn’t important to you, HARRY is the ONLY attraction it has for you, because you can’t get past your infantile obsession with trying to grab everything he has. You won’t, because you can’t, and PULEEEEESE can someone tell ms Nicholl that William went to Poland it was HARRY who went to, and served in a war zone. I sometimes wonder if Harry sits at home watches his insane brother on the news, puts his head in his hands and thinks “oh willy, willy, willy, what the hell are you actually DOING with your life!!
Once again, a lot of empty words and no information. What were the goals of this trip? How was his trip a success? What did he accomplish? Why is America important to the RF and what kind of support do they get from Americans?
Soft power? Gravitas? He was wading around in a muddy river. Sigh.
Were Americans even polled by Gallup about Harry and Meghan? I can’t imagine they were.
And when my kids were babies they would giggle contentedly when you shook a key ring in front of them. Same principle.
1. Make them feel as though they are the centre of attention, even if they aren’t.
2. Dangle a shiny object in front of them.
3. Clap when they are done.
Hell, if he’s “quietly delighted” then it gives everyone a temporary respite from regular rage mode.