Gallup: A majority of Americans view Prince William favorably?

Remember when Q scores were the rage? Q scores were corporate America’s attempt to quantify the unquantifiable – general likability, and a celebrity’s ability to “sell” you a product, like a TV show or an ad campaign. No one ever talks about Q scores anymore, I guess no one cares about that stuff in the fractured TV landscape and the homogenized film landscape. I was reminded of Q scores because someone (?) thought it would be a good idea (??) to engineer a Gallup poll of Americans to rate the most popular “public figures.” Not just any public figures, they asked Americans about Prince William, King Charles, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The results of the Gallup poll are mind-numbing.

Prince William has come out on top of a new poll asking both Republicans and Democrats which public figures they liked. The poll, conducted by Gallup, showed that Americans may have to look outside of its borders to find a public figure that the majority of the country can agree upon. The Prince came out on top to serve in this US-unifying role, with 59 per cent of voters giving him a favourable rating. William beat out 14 other prominent figures to claim the top spot. He narrowly beat out Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, who got an approval rating of 57 per cent. Both William and the Ukrainian president were the only two figures on the list who earned a majority approval. At the bottom of the list, is Russian President Vladimir Putin, receiving a 5 per cent favourable rating in comparison to 90 per cent of unfavourable opinions. Included in the list, is William’s father King Charles, who received an approval percentage of 46 per cent. However, he was still more popular than unpopular with voters, gaining 37 per cent of unfavourable opinions.

[From GB News]

It’s awfully convenient that this suspiciously Peg-positive poll comes out just one month before William is due to make a grand solo-Peg appearance in New York. I suspect that some Earthshot funds went into rigging this Gallup poll, but I have zero evidence to back that up. They’re really trying to make “William is super-popular with Americans” into a thing, nevermind the fact that the last time he was here, his ass got booed at a Celtics game and he spent a full day throwing hissy fits about the Harry & Meghan Netflix teaser. Good times. Just goes to show you, you can’t actually buy your way to a good Q score.

Speaking of, one of the first things on William’s agenda should be backing away from the anti-woke MAGA crowd. Unfortunately, he’s the Tory Party’s useful idiot, so they probably consider it a “win” when Megyn Kelly goes on unhinged rants about how William is better than the Sussexes.

Paging Harry & Meghan – your campaign failed. You remain loathed & the Prince (& Princess) of Wales, beloved. https://t.co/Ezmw2gWosf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 9, 2023