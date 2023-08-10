Gallup: A majority of Americans view Prince William favorably?

Remember when Q scores were the rage? Q scores were corporate America’s attempt to quantify the unquantifiable – general likability, and a celebrity’s ability to “sell” you a product, like a TV show or an ad campaign. No one ever talks about Q scores anymore, I guess no one cares about that stuff in the fractured TV landscape and the homogenized film landscape. I was reminded of Q scores because someone (?) thought it would be a good idea (??) to engineer a Gallup poll of Americans to rate the most popular “public figures.” Not just any public figures, they asked Americans about Prince William, King Charles, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The results of the Gallup poll are mind-numbing.
Prince William has come out on top of a new poll asking both Republicans and Democrats which public figures they liked. The poll, conducted by Gallup, showed that Americans may have to look outside of its borders to find a public figure that the majority of the country can agree upon.
The Prince came out on top to serve in this US-unifying role, with 59 per cent of voters giving him a favourable rating. William beat out 14 other prominent figures to claim the top spot. He narrowly beat out Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, who got an approval rating of 57 per cent. Both William and the Ukrainian president were the only two figures on the list who earned a majority approval.
At the bottom of the list, is Russian President Vladimir Putin, receiving a 5 per cent favourable rating in comparison to 90 per cent of unfavourable opinions.
Included in the list, is William’s father King Charles, who received an approval percentage of 46 per cent. However, he was still more popular than unpopular with voters, gaining 37 per cent of unfavourable opinions.
[From GB News]
It’s awfully convenient that this suspiciously Peg-positive poll comes out just one month before William is due to make a grand solo-Peg appearance in New York. I suspect that some Earthshot funds went into rigging this Gallup poll, but I have zero evidence to back that up. They’re really trying to make “William is super-popular with Americans” into a thing, nevermind the fact that the last time he was here, his ass got booed at a Celtics game and he spent a full day throwing hissy fits about the Harry & Meghan Netflix teaser. Good times. Just goes to show you, you can’t actually buy your way to a good Q score.
Speaking of, one of the first things on William’s agenda should be backing away from the anti-woke MAGA crowd. Unfortunately, he’s the Tory Party’s useful idiot, so they probably consider it a “win” when Megyn Kelly goes on unhinged rants about how William is better than the Sussexes.
Left m e g y n Kelly lives in dreamland. She acts like she speaks for all. That tweet she sent about harry and Meghan. The poll is rigged imo and why would the us want lazy will as a leader
The British tabloids are really reaching for anything to promote William now. Propaganda on steroids.
Next story?
William’s new life mission – unify the US Democrats and Republicans.
Next poll?
Americans want William to be king of the USA when he ascends the throne. 🤷♀️
@ MSTJ, well, we shouldn’t count that out as Burger King could fulfill their prophecy as they did claim that if anyone could do it, it would be Incandescent could!!
The land of delulu is going strong today!!
Meanwhile over in xtwitter land, there is a brit reporter, admits being shocked by this ‘poll’ and concludes, ‘he’s the best of a bad bunch’ (meaning the royals I assume). Whomever is doing this sort of thing NEEDS to stop (or they hate these people) because it makes them look desperate, sad, and utterly infantalised. I mean they apparently gave people a list of names, (sans Harry and only one woman??) of course they are going to go with a name they at least recognize.
Googled Gallup poll accuracy and they get a b+ so not really believing that Peg came out ahead especially when he likes it behind.
Gallup is generally considered to be reliable. i wouldn’t be surprised that Will was voted positively as a non political figure.
But frankly that’s just small potatoes, the real worry abt this poll is that Trump is polling so high! THAT’s the story.
I’m not American but i hope that Americans sit up and pay attention to this instead of just dismissing these results because it doesn’t align with their opinions or that of their immediate circle.
@Julie. American here and I did google Gallup for accuracy not as reliable as you seem to think.
if you think that Trump polling so high positively on a B+ poll is not grounds for worry ..
American here. I’m very aware that trump has a solid base of supporters. It is an inescapable fact and yes we are all hoping voters show up and vote to elect Biden again and win the electoral college. Ohio just showed up. Hopefully everyone will again.
@Julie. Yes everybody is worried about trump but this article is about Peg and it is not accurate. Polls don’t always tell the truth.
I thought trump polled at -14%?
How many Americans know enough about Willy to have any kind of opinion about him. My guess 0-10%.
How many Americans participating in a “popularity poll” (😜) understand it’s a totally non-serious exercise. My guess 90-100%.
@ Julie. You’re absolutely hilarious. I’m American too and this is rigged.
Gallup is a serious pollster. I wonder who they polled because I am hard pressed to believe that many Americans even know who Prince William is.
@vpd4
You’re hilarious too Vpd4
Not an American, thankfully
Perhaps not a popular opinion, but Gallup is considered unbiased by social scientists. The odd thing here though is that this is a one-time commissioned poll. That is, someone asked them to survey the popularity of these people, including Prince William and Prince Charles. Their inclusion here is weird since they are not elected or “real” political leaders. It seems like someone is fishing for name recognition in the US. (And showing everyone that he is more popular than dogsh*t dad.)
People who don’t follow royal gossip closely just see him as Diana’s son. They still feel sympathetic to him losing his mother. Combine that with his lack of influence in the country and he’s a non-threatening, somewhat sympathetic guy who married a normal girl and has a young family.
Plus I feel like I read that a lot of polls mostly poll older people? Is that still true?
110%, Aud. The vast majority of Americans don’t give a rat’s patootie about the Windsors. Diana was okay by us, though.
This was my take on it. I can see William ranking high on this type of list (I mean i feel like the list was chosen to put William on top?) Yes we all see him for the ahole that he is, but to most Americans, if they bother to think about him, he’s just…..there. He’s Diana’s son, he married a “commoner” and has a cute family and that’s about it. He’s pretty benign to most Americans, just a complete non-factor.
Exactly this there is no reason to have a negative opinion of him if you don’t pay attention to gossip: and he has no real power so it’s hard to truly care I mean he can’t start a war.
The royal family are basically a reality family with fun hats.
Too funny. I almost choked on my coffee
Pools are only as reliable as the questions that are asked. If you ask stupid questions, you get stupid answers – thus, the poll is reliably stupid.
Wow…Megyn Kelly…the level of deranged patheticness…YIPES
her life has really been reduced to catty swipes at people who actually have lives. she’s a mix of bitter and empty, it’s gotta tear her up daily.
Maybe she has a crush on will. She is Another one with the constant put downs of the sussexes.
This poll is deeply unserious for so many clown ass reasons. It’s the sexiest bald man alive all over again. Lol. Mistaking polite indifference for affection is low-key pathetic.
I think “polite indifference” is the correct analysis. Most Americans don’t know enough about William to have formed a judgement. And, just a reminder, a poll can be designed to come out any way the pollster wants. The other men being polled here are polarizing political figures which gives William a major advantage.
Yes, compared to this list, William is the equivalent of “none of the above.”
Americans are not paying for his many houses so they feel indifference as opposed to antipathy.
@ Brassy Rebel, yes, “polite indifference” is all that is at play here. And I agree with @ Eurydice as Incandescent was chosen as there was “none of the above” available.
This. It’s not so much that Will is popular, it’s that the others are polarizing/unpopular for various reasons. It’s ridiculous to pretend otherwise. At best, you could say X number of people are neutral on PW. But William is, of course, besides the point: they didn’t poll anybody about Charles? Why ever not? /s
Thanks, Brassy Rebel,
“polite indifference” is an excellent term to describe poll participaters of this poll.
“polite indifference” works very well as no non-royal-watcher really cares and/or has an opinion on Peggington.
Do you like PUTIN ….. or Prince William?
America – ummmm William I guess? He’s not a genocidal dictator so I guess he’s marginally better?
UK- HA! We knew it! PRINCE WILLIAM IS SO POPULAR!
Where was this “poll” conducted, in The Villages? And if the other folks in the poll are people like Putin, then yeah I would agree people would think more favorably of William.
Jesus Christ. We can’t go back to that waxed orangutan as President. Dear god.
I hope he splits the party and the Dems take full advantage. And the Dems also get an influx of younger charismatic and a flipping back boned ready to fight Dems.
Jesus I can’t think about it. The stress
They can’t throw his fat orange ass into prison fast enough.
When nobody knows who you are, the default option is probably approval. Young with family, check. No scandals because no one follows you and no one knows who you are, check. White, male, check check. Rich scion of a dynasty known the world over, check. No constant media attacks or smears, check. Never did anything that could potentially offend or disturb the status quo, check. British, check. What’s not to like?
guy is a dull, racist doorknb who probably isn’t even living with his family. that poll is either very sus or explains why there are so many people who vote for the likes of the facist cheeto who enjoys telling the american public about his sexual abuse of women and will likely be convicted of many crimes
Completely concur with this opinion. Racist doorknob is as apt a description as ever and most polls are sus imho.
Lol, I notice Harry isn’t included in the poll. And is it about popularity? Because the headline says it’s about being a unifying force and the rest is about “favorability” whatever that means.
And if they really want to put their thumb on the scale, next time they should do a poll comparing William to Hitler and Stalin – he’ll get even higher ratings.
Will is one who is far from anything to do with unifying. He alienated his only sibling and did not want to accept his sister in law. If he can’t manage to get along with his brother he certainly can’t unify countries.
“they should do a poll comparing William to Hitler and Stalin – he’ll get even higher ratings.” LOL!
I also noticed Harry wasn’t on this poll. I mean, of this list, I can almost see how he came out on top. Zelenesky should have been #1, but I suspect the majority of Americans still don’t know who he is. The others are going to fall down along party lines, so of course its going to be hard to come up with a majority for almost anyone. Now, if they gave us a poll between Harry and William, then that would be something.
Did KP pay Gallup to do this poll? Plus, I didn’t realise how obsessed Megyn Kelly was with Harry and Meghan. You would the MAGAs would upset that William beat Donald Trump in popularity.
He’s white and racist so they are fine. He holds up their ideals.
And that poll sounds ridiculously rigged. They are using a smattering of US politicians who are extremely polarizing- surprised they didn’t include Obama – genocidal dictator and …. Prince William. Who – even to those who have read spare – isn’t as bad as Trump or Putin. But who if he had the same level of power would probably give the orange one a run for his money.
Anyway. With this extremely biased cross section of choices – of course people are gonna go for the celebrity from the UK who is gonna wear a crown and like I think cares about the environment?
If they’d included Obama, they couldn’t guarantee Wills would come out on top. They had to go with politicians they know would divide the populace.
They should do Wills vs Obama, Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson. Then we’d see the truth.
I wonder if they will rig a survey for Keen next.
Who you do like better?
Hitler’s wife, Margaret Thatcher, Nancy Pelosi, or the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton?
Most people – …… well Nancy pelosi isn’t perfect. I remember when she did xyz. And I think Kate likes kids or something? So I guess Kate cuz she also wore that pretty dress for her wedding.
There is nothing legitimate about this poll. In fact, I defy you to find anyone under 65 who answers polls in America, which is why Presidential polling is always so breathlessly skewed. Get back to me when you get these people on the record, showing their faces and all.
Also, was Harry even included in the poll? Then what is the dumbest bland Megyn Kelly going on about?
Here’s an itv clip floating around on Twitter. The woman on it is like yeah no, Americans barely know who he is. He’s just the best of a bad list of names.
It really is inane. But I guess the royal working royals have to find their wins somewhere.
https://twitter.com/the1wt/status/1689575305248153600?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
Yeah she’s right.
@ Jais, thank you for the clip!! When that one host was announcing the figures, W only came out with 37% and KFC 9%. And yet they weren’t honest in this article which gives you a degree of suspect already.
I also loved that the host mentioned that it wasn’t until Harry married Meghan that the royals became more well known in the US. And let’s face it, the poll is suspect give the other contenders as well.
Pathetic.
I’d put Biden and Zelenskyy at the top, not Billy the Basher. President Zelenskyy is the best on that list. Z has accomplished what many thought impossible – standing up to the Russian for-profit, insane invaders for well over a year. The only reason he’d score lower on that list is because US Rethuglicans hate him for not lying for Drumpf.
I’m assuming that a lot of maga- esque people were asked for their opinions and they don’t like Z because if he just surrendered then there wouldn’t be a war!
People are so awful.
This woman is right 100%. That poll was rigged.
Was Willy ranting I’m not getting out of bed unless I get top billing! Take note Willy you cannot live your life by polls that is no way to move in the world. The test will be when you actually turn up in New York .
How did Putin get 5%? If I were William’s advisors, I would not put much stock in this – a lot of people don’t know much about him other than that he’s not Charles, who actually did better (46%) than I thought. Both Charles and William had a significant number of Americans who have never heard of them (17 and 18 percent, respectively). Considering W and K’s desperate bid to “take back America” just last year, that seems discouraging.
Looking at the other names, what stands out to me is that many of the people polled don’t know who the speaker of the house and the supreme court justice is, so it seems like many are not high consumers of news.
Noticeably, the other
He is nothing like Diana anymore and in many ways is worse than Charles. No charisma. Lazy. And with a stepford wife who made her sister in laws life unpleasant.
Oh dear God, is this the “sexiest bald man” debacle all over again?
Funny how stories about Willieaks “popularity” start to show the same time Meghan’s show is topping the Nielsen charts.
Pegs is just visiting the states for earthcrap, why does he need a poll for that? Megyn Kelly isn’t doing him any favors, she comes off as deranged & desperate.
At all. William trying to make himself popular through the right wing is the dumbest mistake ever. That might work in Britain but not in the states. We’re too big a country for that. Americans don’t care and William has a lot of apathy here. Most of the royals do.
Once all the Wooten story is told, he’ll be done, along with the monarchy.
59% isn’t all that great. This poll doesn’t ask them to rate Harry as well, so it’s useless as a “data point” for comparison.
Megyn Kelly showed the world how unhinged she was because she’s coming off as a deranged royalist, when most Americans, including right wingers, barely care for the royals and this poll was nonsensical and people barely reported on it. One lady on one of the morning shows literally said that she doesn’t really believe this considering many probably don’t know who he is and picked him because he was with a bad bunch and they picked the safe choice 😂 Even their own media people are finding this hilarious.
Recent elections have demonstrated that polling has become a very suspect thing. They know how to manipulate the process so unless they give detailed info about how the data was gathered I am at the point where I mistrust polling of any kind. Also. They are massively overstating what the results mean. They are turning he has a favorable rating into he is is viewed as a leader and a unifying force. That is a Grand Canyon size leap.
This is pathetic. Are his people at KP really buying polls like this to gas him up before his big American visit? Is he really so insecure and self-centered that he needs constant reassurance that he is popular and well known around the world? His bots and online supporters and staffers can lie to him all they want, but H&M’s departure and successes have hit PW right where it hurts.
@suebarb, well it wasn’t in the balls, he hasn’t got any
This is cringey.I just don’t understand the Wales’. He is the future King. That should be enough. Why does everyone have to love him and look to him as a leader with all these stupid polls. The sexiest bald man “poll” wasn’t even believable. The Wales’ are not superstars, they’re not charismatic or interesting. There is nothing wrong with that when you are literally going to be monarch. It comes off desperate and it seems his jealously and determination to best his brother is really clouded his judgement.
A waste of time and paper. Naturally a public figure who is a figurehead and not responsible or accountable for policy making or governing a country would be more popular than a real leader tasked with governing a country and making necessary if unpopular policies.
What I know about polls can be summed up in this old phrase: there are damn lies, white lies then there are statistics. If this ugly man lives in the UK and it is falling off a cliff with 60m folks, how on earth would he unify a country with 360m people? Those folks who conducted this poll needs some smelling salt. I guess in advance of his trip they are desperately trying to create a buzz around him. This man can not even get along with his only sibling because of his jealousy. This too shall fall flat, without an entourage, most Americans would not even recognize this monster.
The majority of Americans don’t think about Prince William.
I wonder if this is also people, who, like my husband, have no idea who the royals even are. He obviously knew who the Queen was, but other than that, has barely has a clue who they are, thinks it’s all ridiculous, and couldn’t tell you the difference between Harry, William, Charles…any of them. I’m not faulting him for it, he’s just not into celebrity/royal news, doesn’t read about it at all. Thinks it’s dumb, haha.
But, it could be some people who just checked the box, those types of people skew data! (Of course, some of those people wouldn’t waste their time taking a quiz like that either, so who knows, just my two cents)
This desparate need to be loved by the American public is weird. I wonder if the courtiers or Willy are comissioning these polls? It tells me that Willy’s envy runs deep and that Harry is living his dream. Sure Willy likes the duchy money that comes with being the Prince of Wales but we know he cannot stand his wife and is constantly looking for a project to give him the spotlight that Invictus and Sentebale in particular give Harry.
In all seriousness, Willy needs to get into therapy. Even if he doesn’t like his wife he needs to think of his children and get to healty space.
It’s jealously and the fact they didn’t think that going after an American and abusing her wouldn’t backfire on them. It did immensely whether they want to believe or not. Harry is living his life, he actually loves his wife and has independence. William is trapped with tabloids holding things over his head. I always believed Kate was second choice and he didn’t really want her. The press at large knows he’s boring and barely cover him even with the Sussexes gone. Even Kate gets more coverage.
You are right. Vanity Fair had an article years ago about this, bottom line, Kate was the last woman standing after everyone else took a pass.
Simple answer, you can rig any poll if you choose the right demographic!, and that’s what they did, they probably polled their staff, who knew the answer they wanted. There is Not a right minded person on this earth who would put baldric above Zelenski! William has a price tag, is a rage monster and narcissist, just like his father! I wonder HOW MUCH earthshit donated to this because it’s to suspicious that it’s DONE JUST BEFORE INVICTUS STARTS and the incandescent one decends on America!! The general public in America have no idea what this man child is like, and thank God he has no affect on their public finances
Prince William simply isn’t relevant in America. If he polls favorably, that’s because he’s still known as Diana’s son who walked behind her casket and who married Kate with the long brown hair. No one pays any attention to him. Add to that how effectively the media has buried any hint of scandal in his life, and voila! He’s beating Trump and Putin. They could insert Julia Child’s name in there just as easily and she’d poll even higher despite being dead.
Now, there could be another reason for commissioning this poll. The Firm may be interested in having baseline numbers about how well-liked Burger King is now, before they start to leak the marriage woes news. I can see them saying “You are pretty well-liked in America. Of course, you might take a hit with the conscious uncoupling news but you have enough of a base that can be built back up with once we are finished smearing Kate and the Middletons.”
Maybe William will remember Megyn and invite her to his coronatiom
The US population is approximately 330,000,000 people. I seriously doubt there are 165,000,001 people who care about William. Like, at all. Most barely know who he is and only because he’s one of Diana’s sons. The other 164, 999,999 absolutely have no idea who he is.
As some have pointed out, Harry isn’t even in the poll! So there is no way anyone could say that William is more favorable or popular than Harry because you didn’t even allow them to be compared in the same poll. They don’t want Americans to have the option because we’d definitely favor Harry over William. That being said, I do think that most Americans don’t necessarily know how bad William is with regard to racism and anger issues, etc. because that doesn’t make it into the mainstream media. Whenever the BRF comes up in convo with my fam, I’m having to tell them how horrible the Wales’s are. So I can see how the general American would be like, eh, sure, he seems fine.
Is Megyn Kelly the one on Fox News who said Santa Claus is white? It shows how Fox is her true home. But that tweet! Is she still claiming to be a journalist or is she now a professional mean girl?
Yup..she’s a white supremacist racist, that’s why she goes so hard for Peg and KKKate these days.
Megyn Kelly is one of those Karens who holds particular bitterness and hate for successful Black women in the public eye. She’s fit to be tied that Duchess Meghan won Prince Harry’s heart. And to Kelly, it makes Harry a race traitor. The fact that the Sussexes remain deeply in love just adds fuel to Kelly’s fire, as she was one of the ones openly speculating that Harry was only interested in bedding Meghan.
Kelly can stay mad.
Good lord I wouldn’t want Megyn Kelly shouting her praise for me from the rooftops. She’s utter toxic poison.
How much does the royal family pay Megyn Kelly? Must be huge !
Why didn’t they include Pres Obama in the list ? Rigged poll. Fake poll.
What is the size of the poll? The sample is determinant as to the validity of the poll.
Who paid for the poll? Where were the key geographical areas?
Most importantly Why did they commissioned this poll? Was it to see how well the summer session of the ” slander and propaganda” program was working…..
It is a well known fact that 70% of Americans do not have an opinion nor care about the Royal Family, it does not indicate animosity, just indifference …..
So what can one decipher from this useless poll….
A prop for the attention seeker??
US as a market place from British right wing ideas?? What??
Why doesn’t Megan Kelly go tweet about her good friend Dan Wooten , why so silent on him Megan ? Cat got your tongue or Dan got the goods on you too?
Fox News and the british press share the same talking points. I shouldn’t be surprised that she is friends with Dan wootten.
and yet if harry had won, you’d be proclaiming it the most accurate poll that ever polled. lol never change bitches
Americans have a pretty vague sense of who William is. I bet a lot of people don’t even know he’s gone bald at this point. They still remember him as the boy walking behind his mother’s coffin. Or the younger man with the full head of blond hair and the big teeth….back when he was good-looking (I never thought he was all that, honestly).
We don’t spend time thinking about the Royals. Or hearing about them much. Aside from a small, weird fan base they have here, most of us just don’t have time or interest. So it’s not surprising that the overall consensus is thumbs up. It’s not necessarily an enthusiastic thumbs up, it’s just “Oh, that tall blonde Prince? Diana’s son? Yeah, he’s all right.”
Although my Grandmother worked for Gallup doing surveys and polls, I still don’t know anyone who has ever participated in a national poll.
I sometimes wonder if actual people are responding to these polls.
Remember how off the mark the 2020 Presidential election polls were?
The so called “red wave” was bone dry.
*My above should have stated the 2022 Midterm Election polls, *not* the 2020 Presidential election polls.
Also, polling participants were given a list of people from which to choose making the poll inaccurate.
It doesn’t make logical sense that a prince representing a British monarchy could a unite the parties representing a democracy.
I swear, Megyn Kelly is prob getting paid by the BRF. She’s just another delusional KAREN.
And I agree with the comments above. Asking Americans who do you like as a public figure Putin or Prince William. Well DUH!!! The BRF and the British Press has to be so desperate and so LOW. 😆. Ask the same Americans if they want the monarchy back and you’ll get an overwhelming NO.
Btw. If you had asked the same question to Dems who they liked better Obama or William, Obama would have Crushed William in a heartbeat lol! Of course the Brits are scared to ask that question
Weird that Megyn Kelly is so invested in this – didn’t America fight a whole-ass revolution to get away from this family? I’m shocked that any gallup poll could find enough Americans who give a shit about these people to have a view of them at all, let alone one that is favourable? Do Americans really spend time considering how much favourably they view Will and Kate (or even H&M for that matter).
I still remember when Megyn Kelly was considered a serious person (albeit one with terrible views). I had no idea the degree to which even Fox News was reigning in the crazy on some of these people…..
This poll actually makes sense to me. Not because Americans care about William in any way, but because they are mostly indifferent about him whereas the rest are mostly pretty polarizing figures.