“Taylor Swift’s next re-recorded album is ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)'” links

Taylor Swift’s next re-recorded/re-released album will be 1989 (Taylor’s Version). It will be out on October 27rd and Tay says it was her favorite to re-record. [Socialite Life]

Al-Hilal offered Kylian Mbappe a $775 million contract?! [JustJared]

Ice Spice wore tartan to a Billboard event. [GFY]

A discussion about that Regina King-Jennifer Garner clip from 2017. [LaineyGossip]

How TMZ became the spin-site of choice for terrible men. [Pajiba]

Mattel is also introducing new Ken dolls, inspired by the movie. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Beyonce’s tour looks are so amazing. [RCFA]

Here’s the trailer for Welcome to Plathville’s Season 5. [Starcasm]

Here’s some info about the Montgomery brawl. [Buzzfeed]

Dumbasses are going to boycott Best Buy. [Towleroad]

Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done… pic.twitter.com/JFYOWhBxhj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 10, 2023