Prince Harry & Nacho Figueras went ‘shopping for our wives’ in Tokyo

After appearing at the sports summit in Tokyo and before they flew to Singapore, Prince Harry and his brother Nacho Figueras decided to go shopping. Nacho posted the above Instagram pic with this message: “Shopping for our wives. A big thank you to Tokyo for your generous hospitality and kindness towards us. And of course, for your continued support of @sentebale!” LOL – you mean that Harry’s trip doesn’t mean that there’s a Sussex split? You mean that Harry picked up something for Meghan at the duty-free shop?? Page Six had more gossip:

An insider gave further insight into the shopping spree, exclusively telling Page Six that Harry, 38, had “so much fun” and made no attempt to avoid being recognized.

“He didn’t even wear his hat out, we had the best time and everyone was so nice,” the source enthused. Figueras and Harry even took photos with “anyone who asked and waved at anyone who noticed them from afar,” the source told us.

Wow, Meghan’s hostage is getting so bold! Imagine, Harry and Nacho being warm and polite to fans during a shopping trip before their flight to Singapore. Too bad the All White Royals can’t go anywhere without being threatened with the guillotine, I guess.

Meanwhile, the Mail has a hilariously obsessive story about the history of Harry and Nacho’s friendship. All of the quotes and stories are old news, except that the Mail claims Nacho is called the “David Beckham of Polo” and I don’t think anyone calls him that except the British media. The Mail also wrote this line with a straight face: “His closeness to the couple is despite his public openness about his friendship with Harry and Meghan, who has previously insisted her family has a ‘basic right to privacy’, as well as even launching a royal-inspired scent.” Yes… how dare Harry and Meghan have friends when they also say they have a basic right to privacy???

86 Responses to “Prince Harry & Nacho Figueras went ‘shopping for our wives’ in Tokyo”

  1. Eurydice says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:28 am

    Forearms!!!

    Reply
    • Sugarhere says:
      August 10, 2023 at 7:52 am

      😍💞 I had to get past the hotness to be able to read the article.

      😡🥚is probably seething with envy. Harry has found his one true brother.

      Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      August 10, 2023 at 8:27 am

      And they know what’s up with those expressions. They’re like, enjoy the hotness. But I’m sorry are they at Muji? Are they buying their wives some well made but affordable house wares? 🤣

      Reply
      • Alice says:
        August 10, 2023 at 12:38 pm

        If Meghan is anything like me she’d like some soap, pens, and maybe a burlap shopping bag (THE BEST).

    • Pinkosaurus says:
      August 10, 2023 at 8:41 am

      Tom Brady needs to learn from Nacho, the master of the thirst IG post. *fans myself* 🥵 I bet this post brightened Meghan’s day and probably made her laugh.

      Reply
    • Moxylady says:
      August 10, 2023 at 9:08 am

      Why do I feel like these two goofs were trying on different pairs of sunglasses and when they matched, asked for a photo? 😂🤣😂

      That is 12000% pass time at the airport with your buddy behavior. And it’s adorable.

      Reply
      • Moxylady says:
        August 10, 2023 at 9:23 am

        Just to be clear. I think Harry is very intelligent and articulate and insightful.

        I also am clocking this as two friends seeing pillars of sunglasses and trying to get each other to try on the most ridiculous ones.

        I love it. The casualness of it all and the fun.

    • Wannabefarmer says:
      August 10, 2023 at 9:29 am

      @Eurydice

      I KNOW!!!

      Reply
  2. ThatsNotOkay says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:29 am

    Hot. Too much.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      August 10, 2023 at 10:11 am

      @thatsnotok, agree, and David who? 😂😂😂

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      August 10, 2023 at 10:16 am

      @ ThatsNotOkay, this entire trip is in hotness overload!!!! I actually think it has started a fire amongst many, many women, and men, to needing a cold shower!!! We have an 18 alarm FIRE here folks!!!

      They are absolutely amazing together and I find the relationship adorable and lovely!!! Nacho IS Harry’s brother from another mother!! And I am so happy that the entire trip was a success too!!!

      Reply
  3. EasternViolet says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:31 am

    What exactly is an “royal inspired scent’?

    Eau de Wiglet?

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:32 am

    I guess the British rags’ reach doesn’t stretch as far as Tokyo. The Japanese seem to love Harry!

    Reply
    • Sandy123 says:
      August 10, 2023 at 8:42 am

      We get all the gossip here in minute detail, just nobody cares if it’s not the Japanese royal family.

      Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      August 10, 2023 at 10:21 am

      @ Brassy Rebel, yes they do!!!! Let’s face it, the Britshidmedia and the BRF don’t even come close to the warmth and admiration that is bestowed upon Harry. I can’t think of any country in which he was booed or snubbed!!!

      I am thoroughly enjoying every single morsel of this trip!!! They are having fun and enjoying each other as they always do!!! I love, love, love the bromance on display!!

      Reply
  5. SussexWatcher says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:34 am

    Those two are hot AF and all around adorable.

    Stay pressed, British media and Salty Isle trolls. You lost the best royal and he’s never ever ever getting back together. Haha.

    Reply
  6. Latte says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:35 am

    They seem so fun… I need Meghan and Delfina to show us a picture in the sunglasses

    Reply
  7. Ginger says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:36 am

    They both look amazing. I’m glad they are having a good time

    Reply
  8. Susan Collins says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:37 am

    Now they are just trolling the British tabloids. “Shopping for our wives”.😂😂😂. They both look great.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      August 10, 2023 at 8:12 am

      I actually think that was sort of the purpose of the post. Obviously Nacho has seen those rumors being reported on and even commented that it was bullsh*t. So i think this was a very subtle pushback. And the derangers are not pleased at all. They are going off in Nacho’s comment section on instagram.

      Reply
      • MsIam says:
        August 10, 2023 at 8:19 am

        And I bet Nacho is laughing his @ss off at the derangers. Cue the pictures of Baldemort with Mike Tindall! Or wait, maybe they’ll order David Beckham to fly over and go shopping with William.

      • Susan Collins says:
        August 10, 2023 at 8:26 am

        @chloe.yes I know that was the purpose of the post hence my trolling comment.

      • Wannabefarmer says:
        August 10, 2023 at 9:36 am

        Oh! (Throwing) Shade. I missed that. Was too busy looking at the forearms.

    • Layla says:
      August 10, 2023 at 8:51 am

      Nacho and Harry said (to the tabloids): SHUT YOUR FACE!!!

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      August 10, 2023 at 10:38 am

      One of the many things I love about Nacho is that he DNGAF and has Harry’s back. He’ll use interviews and social media to support his brother openly.

      Reply
  9. Cassie says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:39 am

    Oh my ,the real brother and what an improvement on the other .
    Loved that post ,it was such an up yours to all the rumourmongers .

    So good to see the wonderful bond these gorgeous men have .

    Reply
    • Pix says:
      August 10, 2023 at 8:05 am

      Brothers indeed. I was thinking the same thing and how it must burn William that he no longer has control of Harry.

      Reply
  10. Miranda says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:46 am

    Huh, it’s almost like the Sussexes have carefully chosen friends who respect their boundaries as to which aspects of their lives they’d like to remain strictly private. Real friends tend to do that, rather than shooting off their mouths as an anonymous “source close to the couple”.

    Reply
  11. Inge says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:49 am

    I so wish Nacho could have been best man and Harry would have had had a loving brother from another mother by his side.

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:49 am

    I feel like Nacho’s attitude in posting that picture was very “come at me.” He’s clearly over the trolls lol. There were a lot of nasty comments in his IG but it was fun to see how quickly they were shot down by other IG accounts.

    Harry and Nacho are having a great time and it is fun to see.

    also, eye roll at the idea of Nacho’s friendship being questionable because he is so “public” about them. It’s clear everything he says about them he has their permission to say, since he was in their docuseries. And as it is….he barely says anything about them. Maybe the press is just salty he shut down the divorce rumors with two letters, LOL.

    Reply
    • Layla says:
      August 10, 2023 at 8:53 am

      @becks1 @kaiser how long do you reckon before we get snaps shoved in our faces of W kissing Mike Tindall again? Or will he rope someone else this time

      Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:49 am

    They look they’re having a good time

    Reply
  14. Feebee says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:51 am

    If the best revenge is living your best life then I think Harry is ahead of the game. Love that Nacho is suddenly a ‘bad guy’ because he doesn’t take any crap from the tabs about H&M. Harry’s brother from another mother, much better than the other brother.

    Reply
  15. Lady Esther says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Awwww, they’re adorable. Perfect summer fun! and Harry is doing his “You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch” to William and I’m loving it!

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      August 10, 2023 at 10:39 am

      From the descriptions there definitely seems to be a lightness to him on this trip. Not that he’s overly serious the rest of the time (far from it) but we’re getting a glimpse into him on a trip with one of his close friends and they’re just having fun. Having read Spare I couldn’t be happier for him.

      Reply
  16. YeahRight says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:55 am

    Harry and his real brother Nacho. They had a successful trip to Japan now back home.

    Reply
  17. L84Tea says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Harry and Nachos have the brotherhood that the BM so desperately wanted William and Harry to have.

    Reply
    • Wannabefarmer says:
      August 10, 2023 at 9:42 am

      There was a post on twitter yesterday of one of the rag reporters ADMITTING that they created this ‘story’ of willy and H being really close/brothers in arms, that in fact this was not true, they were never close. In fact there was intense rivalry between them even as kids. So, so much for willy claiming he had always held his brother close/had his arms around him or whatever nonsense words he used.

      Reply
  18. Jais says:
    August 10, 2023 at 7:58 am

    My mouth dropped when I saw that picture and comment. They are ridiculously attractive and that comment was cute AF.

    Reply
  19. MsIam says:
    August 10, 2023 at 8:21 am

    Yum! Is that sexist? Sorry, not sorry.

    Reply
  20. Mrs. Smith says:
    August 10, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Those two are hilarious! I ran to IG to follow Nacho.

    Reply
  21. MsIam says:
    August 10, 2023 at 8:39 am

    Where are they getting the Daily Fail staff writers? That sentence makes no sense. Sounds like drunk texting.

    Reply
    • Wannabefarmer says:
      August 10, 2023 at 9:45 am

      That was my thought, sentence makes no sense but didnt bother rereading ’cause, well, ‘my eyes, my eyes’ (I avoid expending energy on fail content).

      Reply
  22. Over it says:
    August 10, 2023 at 8:49 am

    It’s getting hot in here.

    Reply
  23. anniefannie says:
    August 10, 2023 at 8:52 am

    OMG!! Can u say yummy sandwich?!?

    Reply
  24. Alexandria says:
    August 10, 2023 at 8:55 am

    I’m bummed cos H visit is in the middle of my monthly deadline. Was hoping to hang around, get his autograph and a selfie? 😀

    Reply
  25. Cessily says:
    August 10, 2023 at 8:56 am

    I do believe I will be giving his cologne to all my nephews and sons as a holiday gift this December🛍️🎁

    Reply
  26. Chelsea says:
    August 10, 2023 at 8:57 am

    I actually have heard Nacho called the ‘David Beckham of polo’ before but now that you mentioned it was probably in the British press. I think they call him that because like Becks he’s modeled and had a fragrance(part of the proceeds of which was donated to Sentabale that he’s supported for over a decade)…and he’s pretty lol.

    Also: H&M have many friends like Elton and his husband, Misan, Serena & Alexis, Abigail, etc who have talked about them publicly. They just dont leak crap that H&M don’t want out in the public about them and their kids – and especially not to people who they know will spin it to attack the Sussexes- which is why the UK press tries to pretend that the Sussexes have no friends and are isolated(well that and to distract from the fact that it’s actually Kate who seems to have no real friends and is isolated).

    Reply
  27. Cosmic Cow says:
    August 10, 2023 at 9:06 am

    Lol, what are they shopping for in that store? Keychains and bottle openers?

    Best wishes for a successful event. It’s a great cause.

    Reply
    • maisie says:
      August 10, 2023 at 9:20 am

      yes. Japan is full of crazy stores that sell…Japanese stuff. soup to nuts. shopping there is a fun experience. I needed an extra suitcase to bring back all the little things I never knew I needed.

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      August 10, 2023 at 11:34 am

      I thought some of it looked like outdoors/camping equipment?? Maybe he is buying Meghan a backpack and a carabiner.

      Reply
    • ArtFossil says:
      August 10, 2023 at 2:08 pm

      Well, I’m sure they picked up other things as well, but they are wearing women’s sunglasses, hence the caption “Shopping for our wives.”

      Reply
  28. MSTJ says:
    August 10, 2023 at 9:23 am

    It’s great to see Harry relaxed, thriving and enjoying some time with his close friend who continues to support him. 🙌

    Reply
  29. ChewieNYC says:
    August 10, 2023 at 9:25 am

    I’m sure we’ll see William and Mike Tindall out for a pub lunch soon.

    Reply
  30. CheChe says:
    August 10, 2023 at 9:32 am

    Nothing like a good wingman when people come at you with nonsense.

    Reply
  31. Lila says:
    August 10, 2023 at 10:03 am

    I love the idea the hordes of British media are going to descend on an airport, try to price out the entirety of the duty free shops, and then listen to rumors about what the boys bought their wives. All because they have zero actual access!

    Reply
  32. B says:
    August 10, 2023 at 10:34 am

    Sussex joy brings me joy. Watching Harry with the brother God gave him is wonderful.

    Reply
  33. L4Frimaire says:
    August 10, 2023 at 10:46 am

    Great pic, they look fit and handsome. They know what they’re doing and I love it! Trolling the trolls with a wink and a smile.

    Reply
  34. tamsin says:
    August 10, 2023 at 10:55 am

    Shopping for sunglasses is so cute. Is that Harry doing a “super model” pose? Adorable, and gave me a good laugh. Love the sense of humour here in the idea and the pose.

    Reply
  35. QuiteContrary says:
    August 10, 2023 at 11:33 am

    If I were Meghan, I wouldn’t mind a pair of those Japanese sandals (geta?) behind them.

    Of course, it took me about 20 minutes before I realized there were actually products behind Harry and Nacho because, wow … it’s hard to come up with words that do those brothers justice.

    Reply
  36. Jaded says:
    August 10, 2023 at 12:31 pm

    That photo says a thousand words, a few of which are an obvious FU to the Windsors, the Wails and the pond-scum British press.

    Reply
  37. Beverley says:
    August 10, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    “Brothers in arms” 😍 Wow!

    Look for The Other Brother to *try* showing off his forearms in 3…2…1….

    Reply
  38. Well Wisher says:
    August 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm

    From the look of things in that pic, it is a serious undertaking…..

    Reply
  39. ⁷Tree says:
    August 10, 2023 at 1:49 pm

    I think it’s wrong that the british media is turning this into a royal trip. It’s suppose to be for his charity. Harry should sue them each time they write an article and don’t include the full picture. Or atleadt included the charity name or website.

    It makes sense that nacho is there. It isn’t a vacation although it looks fun.

    Reply
  40. Incognito08 says:
    August 10, 2023 at 2:31 pm

    Hubba Hubba! *fans myself before swooning*

    Reply

