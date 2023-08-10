Duchess Meghan apparently went to Taylor Swift’s LA concert on Tuesday

Taylor Swift usually sets up multiple concerts in a major city during her tours. That’s especially true of Los Angeles – her concerts always sell out in LA, and if she wanted to, she could easily fill the SoFi Stadium every night for a full month. Let’s be real – I’m a snake-skeptic about a lot of things, but everyone wants to go to Taylor’s concerts. So, she arranged for a six-concert stop in LA, and on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex was apparently seen there. There was a story, weeks ago, trying to make it sound like Taylor has beef with Meghan because Meghan wrote her a letter, asking her to appear on Archetypes but Taylor said no. Looks like there’s no BAD BLOOD.

Meghan Markle is a Swiftie! A source confirms to PEOPLE that the Duchess of Sussex, 42, attended Taylor Swift’s performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Tuesday during the Eras Tour’s California leg. As Swift launched into her Fearless era — telling the excited crowd, “Let’s go back to high school!” — Meghan jumped up out of her chair to sing along to “You Belong with Me.” Page Six, which was first to report the news, said Meghan attended with her friend Lucy Fraser. Although Prince Harry did not join his wife as he’s overseas, he’s been to SoFi Stadium since they located to Meghan’s home state in 2020 after stepping back from their royal roles. In 2022, he attended the Super Bowl at the venue alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie, who was visiting from the U.K.

[From People]

“You Belong with Me”? That’s the song Meghan got up for?? Y’all know my feelings on Tay, but I would have been able to rock out to “Anti-Hero” or “Wild Dreams” or “Blank Space.” Sh-t, maybe my preferred era is 1989 or Midnights. Never thought Meg would be a Fearless girl. (Also: Justice 4 Lover.)

Anyway, in all of the reporting about this, people are clutching their pearls that Meghan left her house while Harry was away in Japan and Singapore. Like, it’s 2023? A wife can leave the house without her husband. A woman doesn’t need her husband’s permission to go to a concert. What is this retro – or purposefully regressive – era we’re living in? Even if the argument is “it’s notable because Harry and Meghan are not together, it lends fuel to the breakup rumors” – the rumors were always complete bullsh-t, there was never anything substantive there. A man is away on business for a week and a wife went to a concert with her friend.