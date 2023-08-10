Duchess Meghan apparently went to Taylor Swift’s LA concert on Tuesday

Taylor Swift usually sets up multiple concerts in a major city during her tours. That’s especially true of Los Angeles – her concerts always sell out in LA, and if she wanted to, she could easily fill the SoFi Stadium every night for a full month. Let’s be real – I’m a snake-skeptic about a lot of things, but everyone wants to go to Taylor’s concerts. So, she arranged for a six-concert stop in LA, and on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex was apparently seen there. There was a story, weeks ago, trying to make it sound like Taylor has beef with Meghan because Meghan wrote her a letter, asking her to appear on Archetypes but Taylor said no. Looks like there’s no BAD BLOOD.
Meghan Markle is a Swiftie! A source confirms to PEOPLE that the Duchess of Sussex, 42, attended Taylor Swift’s performance at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Tuesday during the Eras Tour’s California leg.
As Swift launched into her Fearless era — telling the excited crowd, “Let’s go back to high school!” — Meghan jumped up out of her chair to sing along to “You Belong with Me.”
Page Six, which was first to report the news, said Meghan attended with her friend Lucy Fraser.
Although Prince Harry did not join his wife as he’s overseas, he’s been to SoFi Stadium since they located to Meghan’s home state in 2020 after stepping back from their royal roles. In 2022, he attended the Super Bowl at the venue alongside his cousin Princess Eugenie, who was visiting from the U.K.
[From People]
“You Belong with Me”? That’s the song Meghan got up for?? Y’all know my feelings on Tay, but I would have been able to rock out to “Anti-Hero” or “Wild Dreams” or “Blank Space.” Sh-t, maybe my preferred era is 1989 or Midnights. Never thought Meg would be a Fearless girl. (Also: Justice 4 Lover.)
Anyway, in all of the reporting about this, people are clutching their pearls that Meghan left her house while Harry was away in Japan and Singapore. Like, it’s 2023? A wife can leave the house without her husband. A woman doesn’t need her husband’s permission to go to a concert. What is this retro – or purposefully regressive – era we’re living in? Even if the argument is “it’s notable because Harry and Meghan are not together, it lends fuel to the breakup rumors” – the rumors were always complete bullsh-t, there was never anything substantive there. A man is away on business for a week and a wife went to a concert with her friend.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
On the whole, Taylor has a very homogenous audience.
Taylor’s tour has been the ultimate ‘let’s put on our sequins and sparkles and go have fun’ girl fest as far as I’ve seen. The manufactured outrage over M being there without H is completely laughable.
And since M&H’s friends dont talk to rags/press, I’m going to assume that the ‘source’ was close to her only in terms of proximity in the stadium.
Yup.. if by homogeneous , you mean white ..
Interesting takeaway from a story about a black woman attending a Taylor Swift concert. Also, my own perception to this may be skewed since I’m Asian and have a WIDE network of Asian acquaintances but a vast majority of the people I follow on social media who went to the Taylor Swift concert were also Asians. So we don’t appreciate being left out of the narrative 🙂
And boring .
Glad she went and had fun. Just because her husband is out of town doesn’t mean she should be locked up in her home. Yes the divorce stories will begin again.
Divorce rumors are always around. Anytime the wails have an aiisur here come the H&M are breaking up headlines. I can’t wait until Meghan gets into her petty era and goes everywhere and outshines everything those leeches do.
Divorce stories started even before the wedding. Bots and derangers were at it for years.
Wanting women locked up is a very consistent theme with the right wing. I still remember 2016.
The divorce rumors are literally planted to distract from the very real issues within the Wales marriage. The pile of photo evidence of Will and kate despising each other is plain to see. So the strategy is to say the Sussexes are having problems, which as nacho said is just BS.
Come on now guys!! What Meghan did is unforgivable!! How could she possibly go out and NOT get Harry’s permission first?? It’s simply unacceptable!! Meghan has made Harry look like a fool!! H will certainly start looking into the situation of his marriage.
(this purely an example of the discussions from salty island, as Keen is simply not allowed to go out without explicit permission from Burger King…..😝)
I am digging her leather jacket and I am delighted that Meghan and her friend had a fabulous time at TS concert! ☺️☺️
Don’t forget what a terrible mother for leaving her young children at home while she goes out to have fun with a friend. Her husband is on a work trip, of course she must stay home with the children while he’s gone.
(That was 💯 TOTAL snark, just in case it wasn’t clear)
LOL if Meghan is a Swiftie, forget WME, she has the protection of the entire Swiftie fanbase. While I am a total Swiftie, I don’t agree with a lot of things they do but if they can give some protection to Meghan online I’m all for it.
My OH bought us tickets to see Taylor in Liverpool next year and I’m so excitedd 😀 Speak Now is probs my #1, then Midnights and Lover. Have to agree to disagree on Wildest Dreams, Kaiser, I can’t stand that song.
No they wont. Most of swifties are racist and republican , they hate what Meghan represent that she stole their spot for princess. Also they are racist to other swiftie and hateful to other celebs.
Are you kidding? This has not been my experience with swifties at all.
I’m no fan of Taylor’s music and I’m absolutely mystified by how popular she is, but give the girl her due. She worked hard to shake the white nationalist following and establish herself in the gay dance club circuit and an be an empowering icon for little girls. I can’t imagine conservatives have much use for her at this point.
I used to be swiftie and as woman of color they are very much racist and taylor never ever called out her fans for racist behavior. Same goes for bts where majority of their stan are white woman and they are way more racist than swiftie. Taylor is the prime example of mediocre white woman who get to play victim every time and people defend her and her action.
@bettyrose All due respect her entire career is based on what white woman can get away than others. Her entire career based on victim and victimhood. I give her credit for her songwriting and not doing drugs. She doesnt know who she is.
Her lover album and all the albums after that are not that popular and her fans stream 24/7 to make top chart. You can check youtube , after big machine her albums and videos are not getting the same view when she was at big machine.
She and kate middleton are same but on different end of the specturm. Kate and Taylor life is micromanaged by their parents where they pushed for fame and money and this controlling mothers and no female friends. Taylor doesn’t have genuine friends (most of her friends are pr and for fame). Their entire persona is based on what their parents want and taylor constant chasing for fame and validation proves my point.
Also she is so stuck up and immature. She is not how mature woman react and how she throw joe under the bus . This is why no decent men wants to date her.
Whoa. Peak absurd comment. Congrats.
That’s fair. I’m serious when I say that I’m mystified by the popularity of her music, and I appreciate your analysis. I was thinking back to when she apparently had amassed a white nationalist following and they considered her their princess. Her response was to release a song/video celebrating gay rights, which I understood as her declaration that she won’t be co-opted by the right. Having a bougie white liberal following does not mean there isn’t casual racism surrounding her.
@fhmom thanks for proving my point.
Swifties never liked to be called out for their behavior.
@afrena As a mixed race woman I can see how it would be a major turn off from her and her brand/supporters and I do agree she doesn’t call out her fans for their racism and negativity towards others. I suspect she fears they will turn on her instead esp after the Matty Healy BS, and why I imagine she keeps away from those more difficult topics. I won’t see half of it because I don’t use Twitter/X or tumblr or wherever they reside these days, so I’m only showing my potentially limited experiences where you may have more. As far as the Princess Kate comparisons go, she is far removed and often celebrates and supports people of colour either during her tours or videos or what have you, so I think this is unfair when Kate does the literal opposite and can barely be in the presence of non-white people without (bad) staging.
While I agree that she does use her victimhood/woe is me vibe for a lot of her songs there are a lot that aren’t like that; but it’s making her money so as a business decision she may not stray too far. I don’t think any artists’ videos are amassing the kind of views that they used to though, I am not sure this is Taylor-specific. Now whenever Cruel Summer finally gets a video maybe that will be different, a lot of her singles have been weird/not great choices, or videos, imo so I’m kinda not surprised.
@Bettyrose I remember that, I thought that was a decent thing to do, and she has followed it up with support for the gay community I believe, but again I’m probably not so au fait on the intricacies.
Well, this is sad. My 6 year old just discovered Taylor Swift. I couldn’t have told you what was hers before then, but on the whole, I don’t mind some of it. I guess I’m off to google.
@afena, I have also read some very racist comments from swifties on fan reddit page against Meghan. However, there were other swifties who shut them down or corrected the lies. Since Taylor’s fan base grew exponentially since her country era, there are a lot of fans with different views.
I guess, the trick is Taylor didn’t speak out about anything most of her career except for business related issues. So, anyone could reflect their values on her. White nationalists as well as liberals loved her and assumed she was on their side. In her documentary, she spoke out about something for the first time. But, since then, she is again silent. In the documentary, there was a scene where she was discussing making a social media post against Trump, with her family and team (mostly, old white men). Basically, her team said, you are gonna lose half of your audience and tried to dissuade her. But, since Trump was too extreme and the laws Republicans passing at the time regarding stalking and violence against women were also gonna affect her, she decided not to listen to them.
What I got from her documentary, she is just a Republican in heart. She doesn’t concern herself with issues not affecting her, which was not surprising for a pop singer. However, after Matty the rat debacle, she got very ugly for me. She knew what kind of person he was since her team tried to bury his dirty laundry and still got with him.
@ afena, while I am no fan of TS, though I am disheartened, angry and heartbroken to hear how racist and intolerant Swifties are towards WOC.
As I read your comments, which is abhorrent and unacceptable, the added comments by @ sevenblue, it does seem that Swifties do hold a strong opinion of racism and protecting her image and personal life.
I will admit that when Swift stared dating Healy, I started to side-eye her politics and views of WOC and all minorities. As TS entered a relationship with Healey, her choice to continue the relationship cemented that Swift holds the same views and stance pertaining to racism. Healy has actively professed his racism, along with a heavily anti-vaxx conspiracies, TS STILL chose to date him!!!
As I said, I am not in any way a fan of TS nor her music, but you can’t ignore her refusal to tell her fan base to STOP openly behaving as they are.
I do hope that there comes a time when society stops supporting and striving to stifle the lives and feelings towards ALL minorities. But POC face racism in every aspect of their daily lives, whether it be renting a home to needing care in a hospital and viewed as less-than worthy of actual care.
No, no no, how dare meghan remove her ankle tag and break the chain from the kitchen sink and leave the house without her husband? THIS is what the idiots are saying! Why are they not joined at the hip, why is she not holding his hand, how can Megan Be a swift fan when swift hates her, seriously these people need to get a life.
@ Mary Pester, great minds think alike!! I am so sorry as I posted the same type of scenario as you did!!
But that is EXACTLY what is happening on the Island of Petty and delusional. They are still OUTRAGED that H chose his wife and children over his responsibility, and duty, to leave the Monarchy hanging in the lurch. The entire Monarchy, especially QEII and PP, had been counting on H to be the brains behind W’s reign. But Charles f’ed up big, big time!!! Charles allowed TOB, jealousy and being spineless to W’s tantrums, to slack off for 25+ years and now he is paying the price. Secondary, there is the purpose of pure reflection of Can’t and Won’t marriage. We all know that the Wales marriage has not only died, it’s been on life support until Willy finds wife #2 and he finally pulls the plug.
@Mary Pester — don’t forget the chastity belt!
Daniela Elser has been doing the break up stories for weeks
Have a google of the headlines that bitch puts out every other day .
She is detestable .
why meghan? I mean taylor swift praise kate middleton as one of kind (atleast what one of kate fan on twitter wrote). Taylor swift and kate middleton both white woman play victim. Anyways its me but atleast she had fun.
I would have loved to see Meg get her sparkle on a bit more for this show but I’m happy with the motorcycle jacket. It’s way more rock than the royal family rolls. This is one look I don’t see Kate copying.
That’s not from the Swift concert, I think its from the 2017 invictus games.
Thank you @ Becks1 as I was going to search for the jacket as I love it!!
Good for Meghan to go out and have some fun with a friend.
I’m very far from a Swiftie but everyone I know who has gone to the concerts has had a great time, sounds like she puts on a fun show, so not surprised Meghan went.
It’s been very fun seeing and hearing about how great her tour is, how much fun everyone’s had. Besides showcasing her talents she’s mixed it up performance-wise, had terrific opening acts and duets, her generosity in tour cities with large donations to food banks. Her entire touring crew getting bonuses is standard setting or should be. Playing, singing and dancing, for 3.5 hours each time is amazing. I love the example she sets for girls. Kobe’s wife posts on IG actually made me tear up, just the sweetest plus a picture of Kobe up on stage w Taylor at an earlier concert . Travis Kelcie, a super bowl winner’s posts and podcast were hilarious, he was so pumped, no snark at all. The joy Taylor’s bringing has me going out of my way to seek out more info.
“Fried” is right.
Where are the photos?
Yeah that’s what I want to see. There were photos from when Harry and Meghan went to that other concert but none from this? Hmm… I’m calling b.s. just like that story about the Barbie movie. Something smells fishy.
Exactly! Cell phones are absolutely everywhere and people have no self-restraint when it comes to spotting a highprofile person
Yeah, I don’t know how she’d hide even if she wanted to (unless she had extremely aggressive security, which would become a story in itself). If Angelina is filmed at a Maneskin concert in Europe, surely at least someone filmed Meghan at Taylor Swift.
If we do see her at a concert I bet it will be Beyoncé’s.
Thank you! It’s really suspicious that this is yet another story of Meghan being out and about and yet there’s not a single picture to verify? I don’t buy it, sorry. Unless and until we see an actual photo, it’s all fanfic. “She went to see Barbie and said hi to a bachelorette party! She went to a Taylor Swift concert and sang along to this song!” Yea right. Obviously I hope she’s having a great summer and sounds like fun but I just don’t buy it. It’s bait to get her to comment because there’s nothing else happening for royal reporters right now, and they don’t want to focus on what Harry’s doing too much because it’s hard to spin that in a negative (other than look at what his wife is doing while he’s away!).
Wow, you guys are always spot on in detecting the BS meter from the rags! It didn’t even cross my mind….
@ JoiLuv, I second that assumption as well!!
There are no photos. Eveyone is running old pictures.
The press especially Page Six never hesitates to publish pictures of Meghan, so if she was really there, why didn’t they do it this time?
So nobody here thinks that this is completely made up? No one thinks it’s weird that there was no mention of Meghan being at that concert— no pictures/ video’s or even a tweet that someone had spotted her there— until this article dropped? I find it very hard to believe that every single celeb that has gone to a Taylor concert has been pictured and yet people saw Meghan dancing and singing along and there’s nothing.
Sounds completely made up to me.
But if she did go i’m happy she had fun
Good point, hadnt thought it might be an outright lie, just that there was no Meghan source. Hmmm. Wouldnt it be ROTFL if her PR people came out and said, ‘no, she was not at the concert, in fact she was at x’. I need some egg on the face for these ‘writers’; why oh why cant M&H be a little bit petty, just a teeny, teeeny bit?
She’ll be at Bey’s I’m sure.
@ Wannabefarmer, I am in agreement with you, though I know that it would lead them down a rabbit hole of hell. But there is a part of me that would love for H&M to enact some form of petty!!! I would LOVE to watch the meltdown from the Island of Petty but they simply can’t do it. It would open the floodgates of delusions and delirium, even more so than it is now.
1989 was my music era. Otherwise there’s always a song or two I’ll like from any album. But I love a costume event. I’d just dress up like I was going to a Debbie Gibson concert. Aging myself here. If Meghan went, hope she had fun.
I 100% don’t believe this story. For me it’s no pics, I don’t believe it. There’s no way if she was there wouldn’t be pictures or tweets from people who were there that they saw MM.
Can we talk about her outfit?
A burgundy motorcycle jacket! Slayed
It’s a gorgeous outfit, I’ve always loved these photographs. But the oxblood leather jacket ‘fit is from “the opening ceremony of Invictus Games Toronto 2017” 🙂
Thanks for the information, I would never have known that the moto jacket pics were from another event.
No photos? First thing I saw this morning was photos of Karlie Kloss at the concert, but no photos of Meghan.
Yeah that’s so weird, thousands of people in one place and not one pic or video?
Is it normal to go to a concert as huge as Taylor Swift and there not b one picture or video? I know tabloids have to pay for some pics and videos but this is weird. How come people are using old videos and pics for this story?
I’m sad for anyone who thinks a couple being a part for a few days signals trouble. Pretty sure there’s a term for couples who can’t be apart, but just not putting my finger on it. 🤔
I’m mystified why everyone thinks she should be tagging along for her husband’s work events. On what planet would that happen for any other spouse?
I can assure you not everyone wants to go to these concerts 🤮
If this happened, glad she went out and had fun.
In my dream, lol, she’s caught at a Slipknot concert belting out “Surfacing” or “Spit It Out.” Though those songs have been out for YEARS, they’d still make it about the royal family and the lyrics alone would make it delicious.
But alas, I’ll idly dream about running into Margot Robbie or old school Angelina Jolie at one of my concerts of choice instead. 😁
Love slipknot! That would be the coolest. Or if she went all retro and was seen at a deftones concert or a paramore concert. Now paramore is a girl-headed rock group I could get behind. But taylor swift, nuh uh.. Mediocre, forgettable, pop fluff imho. And there is something about Taylor Swift. I just don’t like her. Can’t put my finger on it. But I am all for a good time and if she is having concerts where girls get to be bedazzled, dancing around and having a good time, I am all for it. Being the girl’s girl that I am lol… Maybe taylor swift will grow on me *shrugs*
So Meghan was spotted at the Barbie movie and A Swift concert with no photos to back the stories up. There seems to be a pattern here for future articles about Meghan sightings for monetary gain and agendas. Let the games begin free of facts and evidence.
At least it stops the absurd “two months since her last public sighting” comments. Now they’ve made up appearances they can’t accuse her of being a recluse! I’m sure she just laughs her ass off at this (less harmful) nonsense .
Also they self-destroy the “she has no friends” storyline, since she goes to these events with…..you guessed it…..friends.
Yea @CheChe I’m side eying Meghan going to all these crowded places and not single person has taken a pic and posted it online. It makes me feel like tabloids are frustrated and want to make up Meghan content for bots and trolls to bash.
Where are the pictures? Too many people have cell phones these days and a picture of Meghan would be on someone’s SM page. Next.
I’m glad Meghan is having fun! The biggest concerts right now are Beyonce and Taylor Swift. This is the normal life she wanted to get back to! Being free to go to a concert or anywhere without jealous in-laws getting mad that her showing up somewhere “overshadowed” them.
I find it so amusing that Willy gets photographed at clubs without his wife who presumably is sitting home alone and that’s considered normal by the same people who thinks its bad that Meghan went to a LA concert while Harry was in Japan.
By their own words actions the tabloids make themselves irrelevant.
As a former swift and a black woman I can’t tell you right there are a bunch of white woman Swift who very racist towards black woman . All the documentary of Meghan and Harry came one Swift wrote a support thread about Meghan and there were bunch of white woman repeated the same British tabloids talking point. So no the Swifties will never support and protect Meghan . There is a real problem in the Swift fan base with the way some of the white woman acted towards black woman they were a lot of them defending Taylor when it came to matty they were very much protected Taylor at all cost and shut down any discussion about racism within the fandom.
Amanda Gorman just posted photos of herself at Taylor’s concert (Amanda looked fabulous BTW).
I think it’s a sweeping generalization to say that Swifties are racist white women (though many of them are). I think it dishonors the Swifties who are women of color (like my older daughter). Moreover, Swift isn’t mediocre — she can’t dance to save her life, but she can write.
Having said that, Swift’s hook-up with Matt Healy was absolutely disgusting. And she certainly was embraced by white supremacists as their Aryan princess, which is appalling. But she did denounce that in a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone: “There’s literally nothing worse than white supremacy. It’s repulsive. There should be no place for it.”
She’s also come out as a Democrat. But as she told Rolling Stone, she tries to be careful about her involvement in politics because she saw how “celebrity involvement with Hillary’s campaign was used against her in a lot of ways.”
Taylor is a mixed bag, basically. I’m not going to say she’s still learning, because I hate when people use that as an excuse for Kate’s cluelessness, and also Taylor is a grownass woman. She’s a fun entertainer — so I understand why Meghan went to her concert. The “Eras” tour is super fun. No one should hold her up as an ideal, though. That’s a bad idea where any entertainer is concerned.
(Even the great Bruce Springsteen has disappointed his superfans because of the prices of his current tour.)
@QuiteContrary, it is great Taylor said something in 2019. However, in 2017, she threatened a blogger who wrote about her reluctance to denounce her white supremacist fans. Even ACLU got involved in order to protect the blogger. It is a long overdue for someone as powerful as her to say the racism is bad. It actually reminds me of how Trump couldn’t say “nazis are bad”.
Yeah, that’s pretty pathetic @sevenblue.
I guess I’d just say again that expecting entertainers to be paragons of virtue is a lost cause.
I get so sick of people policing what art/food/musicians Black people should or shouldn’t like based on this or that reason. Everyone I know who has seen her had a great time at the show. Hope Meghan had fun night out with her girlfriend.
I’m glad Meghan is having a great time. I’m not a huge TS fan but just like Meghan and many others, I do like her songs. And no one can deny she’s a talented songwriter/singer/musician. And her concerts provided over $300M just to the LA economy inc jobs to the community around the So-Fi area.