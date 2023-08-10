Duchess Meghan feels like William & Kate ‘have seemingly got away with it’

Do you think the Duchess of Sussex gives much of a thought to the Princess of Wales whatsoever at this point? Let me put it another way: do you think Meghan thinks of Kate with anything other than pity? I still think about how Meghan referenced Kate in the Oprah interview and it was clear that there was some sympathy, even pity there. That bothered Kate and it bothered everyone else in the UK – that Meghan didn’t idealize Kate or think Kate was admirable. Even in Prince Harry’s Spare, Kate is a pitiful figure who gets irrationally angry about Meghan’s “baby brain” comment. All of which to say, I don’t believe this story, but I guess it’s worth discussing:
Meghan Markle is reportedly upset that her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, still hasn’t apologized for the way the Duchess of Sussex was treated when she was a working member of the royal family. The “Suits” alum feels Middleton and her husband, Prince William, have “never been held accountable” for their actions, a source told Closer magazine (via the Mirror), adding that the pair “never apologized and have seemingly got away with it.”
The source added that Markle was “convinced” people would sympathize with her following the release of her and husband Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan.”
“That hasn’t happened,” the source claimed. “This isn’t how she envisioned things would turn out, but Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had an edge to her.”
A spokesperson for Markle did not reply for comment.
[From Page Six]
Accountability would be nice and I believe Kate has “an edge” – the edge of a bully, the edge of a Karen, the edge of a passive-aggressive a–hole. But yeah, I just don’t even think Meghan is hung up on this anymore, if she ever was. It’s also weird to assume that tens of millions of people watched the Netflix docuseries and came out of it without any sympathy for Meghan? Anyway, what a weird story – Kate and William have made it clear for three years that the Sussexes live rent-free in their heads, now we’re supposed to believe that Meghan wanders around Montecito, telling people that Kate is unpleasant?
I find all of this fascinating. The reality is that Meghan works and has two children under 5. Even with a nanny Meg is BUSY. I know it’s hard to fathom by the British elite class, but I would argue that even if Meg had hard feelings, homegirl doesn’t have time to entertain them.
I’m a stay at home / homeschooling mama.
My children are a few years older than meghan and Harry’s. But that doesn’t mean it’s less intense. Just different intense. Less like – food goes in your mouth, not rocks – and more – what were you thinking about when you started to feel anxious? How do you feel about how you responded to x today?
Plus the whole meal planning, grocery shopping, actual curriculum and teaching, friend meet ups, sports, laundry, cooking, cleaning, keeping track of appts, making appts, and trying to shove some “self care” in there for the sanity. She doesn’t have a lot of the same concerns but delegating tasks only gets you so far as well.
I assume security measurements and continued briefings on ongoing threats is a very real thing she has to contend with.
While for most of us in the USA it’s like white knuckling hoping we don’t get shot and killed running errands by a white guy with anger issues and a gun fetish.
ANYWAY. sorry. Went on a tangent.
Meghan is busy. Working. Coordinating appearances for their foundation. Taking care of her family and home and her marriage. She doesn’t have a lot of time to spend thinking about her sil who seems like a truly negative entity.
What is she working on? Her podcast ended its run last autumn. The documentary was over in December. She doesn’t run a business. She doesn’t write her own content. We’ve seen nothing that Meghan has produced herself.
LOL, @southern, try harder. Meghan doesn’t need to wave her arms around frantically saying “I’m working, I’m working” and update people continually on how “keen” she is to do something. Much of the work Meghan does is under the radar, and you know it. We all saw this very early on in her marriage. After she was married, when Kate was convening meetings at KP to up her engagement total, Meghan, all under wraps, was helping to put together a cookbook to benefit Grenfell survivors. Remember that? The book just dropped. And yet prior to that some people peple were complaining about Meghan not conducting enough engagements. While I am aware that you are probably just going to b**** about Meghan regardless, please be a bit smarter about it.
Oh you in danger girl! ha.
Meghan seems extremely adept at handling difficult situations and harsh treatment and understanding- truly understanding- that this person’s actions say more about the other person and their state of mind than they ever do about her.
She isn’t immune to a conglomerate of nations media trying to bully her and shred her reputation and to a spread lies about her through their national media.
But I think she’s very good at seeing Kate’s misery and finding sympathy for her.
As opposed to say me, who deeply despises Kate for her hateful actions towards Meghan and her continued attempts to enbiggen herself off of Meghan’s ideas, work ethic, style and ideas while making sure she is hated and reviled in the press day in and day out.
@moxylady 💯
As opposed to say me as well. This whole article just seems like they read the comments. A lot of people saw what Kate did and said wow she was pretty awful to Meghan and has never apologized. The BM just don’t report that pov. So they’re attributing that pov to Meghan who is more gracious and over it than the rest of us. Meghan clearly showed her grace in that interview and has said barely anything about her since. This is just click-bait and has nothing to do with Meghan’s reality.
@Jais, you know I’m a Brit, and I can tell you for a fact that more and more people are getting psd with the whole st Kate rubbish. Even the 10001 pictures of her on face book are attacking the, “stop airbrushing her picture” comments, and when someone puts, (sorry if I make you barf) she is beautiful inside and out, the person gets asked, “how do you know, or are you a gynaecologist?” the comments like that are growing! Like the “she is stunning” the replies are like, yes she will stun you if her boney hand hits you, another one is, yeah she’s like a tazer. Me, I can’t stand the social climbing, lieing BCH. Now I have heard a whisper that in late September, she will be visiting MY HOSPITAL to open a new scanner. See, I knew one day I would get the chance for a face to face with that rancid woman. She won’t be able to resist the photo op of a woman in a wheel chair, and I can move pretty quickly in it when I want to! My niece Juliet works in the cancer unit and will let me know the exact date, and come hell or high water, I WILL be there. Hate to upset the deranged and the British press, but in Megan’s eyes Kate ain’t all that, and I’m sure she thinks about Kate, every time she sees a rainbow being ridden by a unicorn
Mary pester! Keep your cards close until the day😂. Code names need to be used.
@Mary Pester, I can’t wait!
You read my minds, love your comment. Kate has NEVER been of interest to me, pretty neutral. However, I loathe everything about her because of the way she treated and allowed DoS to be mistreated. DO NOT be fooled, bully Karen is front and center of the coordinated smear campaign to DESTROY the Sussexes, especially Meghan.
Yeah, it was just an epic jealous overreach on her part. She was never even on my radar and she could’ve had so many supporters if she’d shown Meghan love and been an ally. But she was the opposite of an ally and played games with a racist and misogynistic press. On good days, I try to be Dolly about it and say I hope she heals and can then be a better person to the people around her and cause less harm.
Urgh, Meghan has moved on, people. It’s called radical acceptance. Stop creating all these narratives to sell papers!
You are so right. The media is hungry for Meghan content because it sells. The interest isn’t in elevating Meghan but to monetize her bankability and keep the “other” royals in the news.
She hasn’t moved on.
Um…. I seriously doubt Meg runs around telling people this. Meg is a positive person so she doesn’t dwell in what could have been. She moves forward. She thrives and this makes the land of make believe furious and so this is the crap they write.
Once again I will quote Nacho, “BS.”
Meghan has put Can’t and Won’t on the backburner. It is not in Meghan’s personality to be vindictive.
The BM is truly a sad and sorry mess and it appears that they are the vindictive ones.
The St. Kkkate of the hormones is not selling and the papers know this. I think bulliam is sick of her being so great and her story of working to be peacemaker pissed him off. She is going to get more negative press. This is a test to see if negative stories about the keen one will sell.
“St. Kkkate of the hormones,” LOL 😂
I definitely think M pities her. I mean she said something along the lines that K is good person but has a lot going on or something like that. I’m sure they want M to despise K because so they can tell themselves that M gives them as much as energy and thought as they give her.
This is yet another story about the royals trying to center themselves in the Sussexes lives. It’s like this constant hater obsession that Meghan must be jealous of Kate or those silly “eat your heart it Sussexes” headlines every time there’s some royal ceremony. It’s obvious Harry and Meghan are going about their lives just fine and they can’t have that. Whatever Meghan actually feels about Kate or the rest of them, she’s not saying but we all saw how they were towards her in public. Kate and William did get away with it. They did some awful things but they won’t be held accountable and really don’t care . Meanwhile they still react punitively and pettily to anything the Sussexes do and can’t seem to move beyond that.
The Kate vs Megan debate is getting old I highly doubt they each care about each other. At this point they have other pressing manners to deal with than to relive their past.
I’m sure that is the case with Meghan but that definitely isn’t the case with Kate. You can’t wear similar clothes and identical shoes and accessories as someone you supposedly don’t care about for at least a three year period. You don’t copy the exact same colors, lettering and fonts of someone you don’t care about a project (Archetypes) for a failed project of your own (something to do with telling us again about things we already know about early years) unless you care about and are obsessed with that person. You don’t have family members attack and publicly criticize someone you don’t care about without trying to address it. You don’t give mean girl death stares during church services, public events or memorial services every time you are in the presence of a certain person unless you care. You don’t allow a lie that this person you supposedly don’t care about made you cry persist for years even during times when she was suffering from suicidal ideation, pregnancies and a miscarriage unless you care. Everything Kate has done in my opinion in the past seven years shows how Kate cares about everything that relates to Meghan. It’s very obvious that she is strangely fixated on hating Meghan and caring about everything she does or says. She needs to move on.
All of this times a thousand. Also, I can’t help remembering all the KP-approved articles that came out for Kate’s 40th birthday. All of her birthday pr was about how she was amazing but also about how meghan was so terrible. Like, who does that? It was so deeply weird.
I doubt Meghan thinks about Kate as much as Kate thinks about her. I truly believe that Meghan has moved on and is not hung up about Kate. She sees Kate for what she is and gave up trying to have a relationship with her a long time ago. Meghan not attending the coronation was a sign that she’s finished with the Royal Family. The problem is the Royal Family and the British press are unwilling to believe that Meghan has no interest in having a relationship with them.
Bottom line.
The press is telling on the BRF. Harry wrote a book detailing his treatment. They ran for their lives. And they got a “recollections may vary” about their years of trauma.
And now the press is saying meghan is upset because she thinks there was no accountability.
Because there wasn’t. There hasn’t been a single instance in which the firm acted or said they were apologetic for any of the things either of them have gone through.
Meghan doesn’t need to say it. We all see it. It’s true. They did get off with tormenting them – Harry for his whole life, Meghan for the last however many years. We all see it. And claiming Meghan is upset that they refuse to accept responsibility for their actions is like saying democrats are upset that trump stole ppe from blue states and resold it to red states.
It’s obvious, well known and it doesn’t need to be repeated to be remembered.
Moxylady very well said. The press have no idea what Meghan thinks or feels, but we all know what we have seen and witnessed regarding the treatment of Harry and Meghan. Their interviews, documentaries and his book only confirmed what we already knew.
Why would the royal family apologize to them? H&M were never going to be on the same level or above William & Kate.
I agree with you and with MoxyLady – I doubt Meghan spends her days thinking about Kate; I think when she does think about her there is an element of sympathy or pity for her. I also agree that she gave up on Kate a long time ago and realized Kate was not going to be her ally in any way shape or form.
But what is interesting here is that the press IS telling on the BRF. they’re bringing this up so we all remember the stories about how Kate treated Meghan. We all remember that Kate was not portrayed so well in Spare or the docuseries. We remember that Kate was portrayed as cold, stand-offish, snobby, hierarchy-obsessed.
Its just interesting the Page 6 is pointing that out.
@Becks1 that is an astute observation. And I wonder if that is actually the most interesting takeaway from this story: i.e. that the tabloid press is ever so subtly implying that Meghan (& Harry) may in fact be owed an apology by William and Kate.
Page Six through the Mirror is “quoting” this, so someone in the UK is doing this. Anyone with eyes can see that Kate lied about Meghan and created the atmosphere for the media to attack Meghan and kate has never apologized. And people in the media know that kate can correct things if she wanted to.
This is a sign of the tide starting to turn against her. Meghan isn’t the one obsessed with her sister in law. It pretty obvious kate is the one copying what Meghan has done.
This sounds like projection from Kate. This is what Kate thinks about Meghan. Kate is the one who can’t let go.
That’s just what I thinking. It’s Kate that thinks Meg has “gotten away with it”– it being exposing Kate as a liar and stuck up b****.
I suspect Kate, even more than Will, wants the Sussexes punished for daring to make W&K look bad.
Kate is the one who got exposed as a liar and she was never called out until the Oprah interview. Even then Meghan was too generous. And of course Kate’s witchy behaviour at the funeral only confirmed that she’s a pretty awful person.
I get the impression from Meghan’s interviews that ‘positivity’ is a part of her life ethos. I think she’s probably quite spiritual and doesn’t want to nurse grudges or have bad energy around her. From this I assume that she is NOT spending a lot of time thinking about Kate or her time in England. I think her and Harry probably wake up in Montecito everyday feeling pretty blessed!
It really messed with their minds that Meghan pitied, not envied, Kate. They thought they broke her by chasing her away and instead of being bitter and angry and defeated, she held her head high and told them their English rose had the sads. Hahaha.
A spokesperson for Meghan not commenting is…*chef’s kiss* lol!
Quite the BS tell, negate your own story:
“the source claimed….Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen…”
“A spokesperson for Markle did not reply for comment.”
Now that I think about it, a Page Six article stating someone is telling “anyone who will listen” sounds like it’s straight out of Page Six Style Guide. Isn’t telling “anyone who will listen” what they’re saying about Ariana Grande’s BF’s soon-to-be ex-wife?
It’s the Windsors who obsess over Meghan. Not the other way around. I do think H&M have a level of empathy for W&K because they’re trapped in this system. In Spare, Harry talks about how Meghan saw his scratches on his back after William assaulted Harry. She wasn’t angry when she heard what happened, she was sad. The Windsors first response to all things H&M seems to be anger. Anger that they can’t control them anymore. Anger that H&M got out and they can’t. Anger that they have to stay married even though they can’t stand each other.
Meghan was heavily pregnant when that accident happened and was preparing for the Morocco tour. I don’t think she had the energy to get angry.
Just to be clear. It wasn’t an accident.
Prince William assaulted his brother Harry in Harry’s own home. Behavior which Harry seemed very familiar and frankly used to.
Harry is fit and was in the military for a decade. He easily could take William or at the least defend himself. But William is heir and scrapping with your brother when he is the heir is probably treason. Not to mention, Harry had been trained for decades to
absorb the abuse and as a matter of course.
William attacked and assaulted Harry.
It was NOT an accident. Anymore than the JFK assassination was an “accident”. Or princess Diana’s car crash.
This breaking news from Page Six is sourced from Closer magazine via The Mirror. Trash.
Exactly. All these gossip rags do is quote and reprint the same garbage lies and fan fiction from one another. This imaginary source being quoted is as close to H&M as any of us.
A source told closer magazine via The Mirror is all you need to know about the reliability of the story. One word, “RUBISH”.
During the Oprah interview Meghan clarified that Kate made her cry but Kate apologized and Meghan said she’s a nice person. Later when Charles leaked before his coronation that he is wrote to Meghan her spokesperson said she is not thinking about a letter she wrote 2 yrs ago about events that took place 4yrs ago. The statement ended saying Meghan is living her life in the present.
In short Meghan does not care. She’s over that entire situation and is living her life in Cali. She didn’t even go to the coronation that’s how over it she is. Unfortunately that whole island can’t get over her. Kate dresses like her, William leaks he hates her, Charles leaks about her, Camilla sets up corny Dior battles, and the Brit press write and talk about her everyday.
They are pathetic. Its an insane level of gaslighting and projection to even suggest that Meghan is the one who can’t let go.
I’d like to be more like Meghan & let go of things. I’ve had workplace situations in the past in which people have ‘gotten away with it’. If I think about it–which for the most part I make a conscious effort NOT to do–it really gripes my soul. Sigh. ‘Let it go, let it go….’ 🧘♀️🎼
This to me is more projection. I think this is Kate thinking that Meghan “got away” with talking about her and the royals. Kate is a snob who thinks that everyone is beneth her, especially the black lady. Meghan is everything Kate wants to be but didn’t want to put the work into being and I bet she hates that. She wants to believe that Meghan wanted her life but like her angery, hateful, lazy husband it is the other way around.
Kate wanted Meghan to submit to her and Meghan never did. Kate is that white woman who wants to be served and she’s mad that Meghan got away.
I think Meghan knows things that are only “hinted” about by the BM. If that’s true, I can’t imagine Meghan kicking someone who has Kate’s existence.
Kate was practically groomed by her controlling and manipulative mother to “marry up”. Carole set her sights on William early on and they laid a teenage Kate out at his feet. Kate wasn’t allowed to have the space to develop her own mind and interests outside of becoming an aristocratic/royal wife and mother.
I think that concept is hard to fathom if you didn’t experience it and if you weren’t raised in a society/culture heavily influenced by a class/caste system.
Ma Middleton fed her to the Windsor wolves complete with the knowledge of how Diana was treated by them both alive and after death. Diana was an aristocrat and her status didn’t protect her from Windsor abuse.
I wonder if Kate thinks she has any value or worth outside of being William’s wife and mother of the heir? Her mother certainly didn’t allow her to develop those ideas. I think we can see in her behaviors, the few times we’ve heard her speak, and from what Harry wrote in his book that she doesn’t.
Now contrast Kate’s experience with Meghan’s. Meghan was raised by an independent mother who taught her that her value and worth was intrinsic and not based on her appeal to and validation from powerful and wealthy men.
I had a mother like Kate’s and fought for a path more similar to Meghan’s. Unfortunately my sister’s went along with my mother’s plan. They are both easily controlled and their unhappiness and insecurity is apparent to anyone who looks close enough.
Meghan doesn’t even seem to sweat her blood family members that are acting up but we’re supposed to believe she is stewing about Kate? Meghan had an uber-successful podcast that at one point the British media were saying “oh Kate should be on” so she could ride Meg’s coattails of popularity. Meg has awards, and the freedom to go to concerts and movies with her friends, whereas all Kate goes to are tennis matches SOMETIMES. Who is jealous of who? Who is obsessing about who, dressing up like a bootleg Meghan? Girl, bye. Bye to this fantasy article where…MEGHAN is obsessing about KATE??? LMFAO!
LOVE “bootleg Meghan”!!!
Yes the woman who said in the Oprah interview that just because you like her doesn’t mean you have to hate Kate is definitely walking around obsessing over Kate not being universally hated lol. As i said last week, Meghan has always given off the air of not really wanting to engage in this BS but instead wamting to get on with her own life. She doesn’t take diseespect but she doesn’t obsess over it- she just stands up for herself(which must’ve been so hard for the Windsors to deal with).
But now Meghan’s back home with her family and friends, thousands of miles away from these snakes, and she’s had an opportunity to say her peace; she’s good.
Well, Kate did “get away with it.” Whether that will do her any good in the long run is another story. If she hangs on long enough to become Queen, ok. If not, then she might wish that she had some friends around her.
As for William, good or bad, he’ll still be king. And if he doesn’t have Harry around to do the work, then the work won’t get done.
I hope for her sake that Meghan spilled the dirt on Kate to her closest friends so they could all laugh about it — but that’s my own form of projection, because I wouldn’t have been able to resist doing this.
Meghan seems like a better person. She seems to be all about looking forward (a concept that grudge-holders like me struggle to grasp LOL).
The only thing we know for certain about Meghan is that she has a deep level of emotional intelligence. From that alone, we can deduce that she would not be wasting time or emotional energy worrying about such things. She is too busy living a good life, trying to make a positive difference to this world — unlike whatever media in which this click-bait story appeared. That’s all it is — click-bait to feed a toxic gossipy feeding frenzy of hate and resentment.
I can see this as being a likely story or timeline when things first blew apart publicly but not now.
We all have moments of disbelief followed by anger (OMG, s/he is still doing it, she’s still getting away with it, am I the only one seeing it, etc, etc) or we spend time and energy trying to figure things out(what happened? what did I do? what did they do?). It’s only human to go through or experience those thoughts and feelings. Meghan is human just like everyone else. So. it would only be natural or expected for her to feel like that (if she did) or similarly. However, at this stage & from what we know publicly about the relationship between HM & the BRF, it would also seem natural that HM have found their peace and have moved on. The BRF? Not so much. Their entire brand is stuck in some type of time capsule. They’ve failed to modernize in important yet simple ways. So, the “hit” they took from the HM revelations as well as things like the colonial flop tour kind of has them on a sinking ship. They won’t take responsibility for their failures so it’s non-stop Meghan. Meghan, Harry.
Good, bad, or ugly . . . ain’t it something when you are still in someone’s thoughts 3 years after you’ve left the scene? Wow!
I, like many on here, think she feels sorry for Kate….but I also wonder if deep down she doesn’t roll her eyes and think “My God, what a bad fashioned b!tch!”
Or maybe that’s just me! Can’t say I’d blame her if she had those thoughts, wouldn’t think any less of her if she did 🙂
The British media definitely needs this “rivalry” to happen. The truth is likely that Meghan and Kate haven’t said a word to each other in over a year. The media is trying to create a rivalry to generate interest in the royals. Which goes back to proving that the royal family continues to be the Meghan and Harry show. Not because Harry and Meghan are willing participants. They have literally voted with their feet and left the island. But the royals are desperate for a connection to the Sussexes in order to maintain any interest and relevance.
The truth isn’t that Harry and Meghan are nothing without the royals. The truth seems to be that the royals are nothing without Harry and Meghan. No one is befriending Harry and Meghan because they want to be invited to Buckingham Palace.
The royals let their own animus drive their narrative, and now they have nothing to offer in terms of their own brand image. Their only consistence message for the past 5 years is “We Hate Meghan.” That’s not a message to build a legacy on with anyone besides racists.
This was posted as a response to a comment that appears to have been deleted.
@Toilet: Meghan said “Kate was going through some things at the time, and that she’s a good person”. THAT WAS IT. Meghan was diplomatic, understanding, and clearly didn’t want to take the issue to the public boxing ring.
Kate doesn’t need to comment on Meghan, nor will she, because her aggressive actions and stone-faced antipathy towards Meghan said it all. On several occasions. Kate tells the lies and sticks to them by not saying anything like a true coward.
Kate knows she’s outclassed by Meghan by a country mile. She has neither the intelligence and charisma, nor the work ethic and compassion that Meghan has. She merely parrots Meghan’s style but generally falls flat.
Harry is not jealous of William, far from it. For years William treated Harry like a punching bag and scapegoat, and Harry put up with it because he’d been instilled with such low self-esteem that he felt he didn’t deserve all the accolades the Heir got. I should know, I grew up with an older sister who treated me exactly the same way and it took me until I was in my thirties to get over it.
This is not the forum to post such garbage, go back to the Fail.
Meghan was far more generous toward kate than she ever deserved. I also think Meghan knows how to shut off toxic people and when we see her she looks happy. Meanwhile the other one does fake grimaces and looks miserable.
This tabloid blurb is basically saying Kate is guilty as charged. Notice no outreach to KP or statement the Waleses are innocent. What a mess the future king and queen are.
All Meghan did was correct the record after Kate planted the story in the press.
Kate wishes Meghan spared thoughts for her . Whenever kate name comes up , megs always the kind one probably says , that’s your brothers wife so I will see myself out of the conversation. Meanwhile Harry goes, I hear you , that’s my dog—-s—hit father son and his robotic button
Oh puhleeze! Meghan and Harry KNEW there would be no apologies. They’re no fools and they know the royals apologize for nothing – not for accepting bags of cash, not for sexual assault, not for slavery and human trafficking, and certainly never for being racists. So why would the Sussexes expect Kkkhate or any of the Windsors to do the right thing?!?
Meghan graciously called Kkkhate “good” even though she was well aware that Kkkhate is anything but good. The report that Meghan is moping around because Khate hasn’t yet apologized is absurd. Meghan has put that bish in the rear view mirror!
Kate wishes Meghan spared thoughts for her . Whenever kate name comes up , megs always the kind one probably says , that’s your brothers wife so I will see myself out of the conversation. Meanwhile Harry goes, I hear you , that’s my dog—-s—hit father son and his robotic button . I on the other hand , will never forget or forgive kate and willy for what they did and continue to try to do to Meghan. I will never forget how their actions and behavior made her want to un alive herself and her unborn baby at the time . Kate and willy will forever be the bottom of hell for me and will never come back from down there.
One does not enjoy good mental health, if one keep looking back at past events in bitterness.
The Sussexes’ stated in the documentary that they do not expect an apology, Prince Harry spoke on accountability, when he discussed the terms of reconciliation….
They are adults with a firm grasp on reality, that posits there will be accountability much less a sincere apology and have moved on emotionally.
This move is where they consider home etc. love of country of birth notwithstanding……
This is a non-starter…..
Some people are using too many words to say who they really are…..
Edit:
They are adults with a firm grasp on reality, that posits there will NOT be accountability much less a sincere apology and have moved on emotionally.
This is once again projection kate is the one who still upset and think Meghan got away with something. It’s clearly that Kate whole mission in life is to destroy Meghan as a person she had a crazy uncle trash Meghan she has a her people leaked lies about Meghan . Kate has copy Meghan hair style her clothes her mannerisms she try and failed big time to copy Meghan and Harry genuine affection for each other with William . Kate is still upset between the documentary the Oprah interview and spare has revel the true Kate a bully status obsessive a cruel woman who has no sympathy and no problem causing harm to very vulnerable Meghan while she was pregnant. Kate is a Karen
The Oprah interview was one of the most watched television programs in the world, at least the English speaking world. Kate was exposed as a liar in a way that made her look bad and peeled away a layer of the perfect image the brittle princess tried to show.
Harry’s book, again the highest selling book around the world, furthered the exposure of her petty nature.
Kate will never recover from this because she has never been a kind person and outside of those who want to remain blind, it’s obvious she’s as pathetic as the rest of that family. The family she actively pursued to be a part of for a decade.
“Meghan ‘feels'”? “A source told Closer through The Mirror”? Hum, so, in other words, this is right from Meghan’s mouth, right? These media people seem like they’re desperate for a Meghan sighting, so they invent stuff or review past stories to pick apart new slants.
I agree with most of what’s been said. (Toilet. Really??!!?? I’m not a Meghan stan but good grief your comment was absurd!) It strikes me that Meghan learned her lesson about the Royal Family esp do it
their way or suffer the consequences. Meghan has shown zero interest in fanning flames. The woman who dressed in drab çolors so as not to overshadow anyone is highly unlikely to want to stir up trouble now. She knows there’s no point in doing so because while the RF isn’t going to change they are vindictive. So yeah, she left all that behind and is focusing on the positive which is her new life.
Meghan has always been about positivity and light. That’s what that awful family tried to take away from her. So glad that she escaped from them. I would think she would feel a little sorry for her children cause they have no choice in being offered up to their sadistic press. She probably counts her blessings that her children won’t be exposed to those awful people. Kate won’t ever apologize because she thinks she is better than Meghan. I since that Meghan has put those people in her rear view mirror and she is done with them. Everything about them is old and stale while her and Harry seem so fresh and modern.