Prince William & Kate will actually ‘carry out an event’ on QEII’s death-anniversary

We heard this week that Prince William and Kate will “lead the tributes” to Queen Elizabeth II on the one-year anniversary of her death, September 8th. Kensington Palace went on a briefing spree this week, timed to “pull focus” from Prince Harry’s trip to Japan and Singapore, all to hype Will and Kate’s big death-anniversary event. I said yesterday that all of this hype was kind of dumb because they would probably just tweet an unsettling and macabre video on the death-anniversary, but it turns out, they are planning to do an actual “event.” As in, a public appearance somewhere, probably in Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death with a public engagement, the Telegraph understands. The royal couple are set to make an appearance on Sept 8, the day Queen Elizabeth died last year aged 96, to pay tribute to her. It is understood that they will not release a public message to commemorate the late monarch despite the plans for an engagement to go ahead. While members of the Royal family will be going in and out of the King’s Scottish Highlands’ estate during their summer holidays, it is understood that Sept 8 will be kept for private reflection. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to have returned to their family home in Windsor by that point, as their children’s school will have started Michaelmas term 2023 on Sept 6. While the exact location of where the Prince and Princess may carry out their public engagement to mark the anniversary is not yet known, it is possible they wish to stay around Windsor as their children return to school. A source told the Daily Mirror that the royal couple will use the occasion to reflect on the late monarch’s life, but will also use the opportunity to “look forward”. They said: “Her Majesty’s passing was an event that truly ­signified the end of an era. The Royal Family has been in ­transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next.” Meanwhile, the King, who began his summer in Scotland earlier this month, will start to receive family members to Balmoral shortly.

People keep making a big deal about how King Charles isn’t doing anything for the anniversary, and I don’t get it? Is the British media yanking his chain and demanding that Charles do something or give them something? I think that’s what it is, and this is the answer – he is sending Will and Kate out to make asses out of themselves on the anniversary. Problem solved! After all of this hype, you’ve got to think that the actual event will probably be pretty underwhelming. But hey, it will be the first f–king thing they’ve done in two months. Imagine needing this much advanced hype for one hour of work in two months. Peg and Buttons are such a bad investment for the monarchy, I swear to god.