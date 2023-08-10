Prince William & Kate will actually ‘carry out an event’ on QEII’s death-anniversary

We heard this week that Prince William and Kate will “lead the tributes” to Queen Elizabeth II on the one-year anniversary of her death, September 8th. Kensington Palace went on a briefing spree this week, timed to “pull focus” from Prince Harry’s trip to Japan and Singapore, all to hype Will and Kate’s big death-anniversary event. I said yesterday that all of this hype was kind of dumb because they would probably just tweet an unsettling and macabre video on the death-anniversary, but it turns out, they are planning to do an actual “event.” As in, a public appearance somewhere, probably in Windsor.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death with a public engagement, the Telegraph understands. The royal couple are set to make an appearance on Sept 8, the day Queen Elizabeth died last year aged 96, to pay tribute to her.
It is understood that they will not release a public message to commemorate the late monarch despite the plans for an engagement to go ahead.
While members of the Royal family will be going in and out of the King’s Scottish Highlands’ estate during their summer holidays, it is understood that Sept 8 will be kept for private reflection. The Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to have returned to their family home in Windsor by that point, as their children’s school will have started Michaelmas term 2023 on Sept 6.
While the exact location of where the Prince and Princess may carry out their public engagement to mark the anniversary is not yet known, it is possible they wish to stay around Windsor as their children return to school.
A source told the Daily Mirror that the royal couple will use the occasion to reflect on the late monarch’s life, but will also use the opportunity to “look forward”. They said: “Her Majesty’s passing was an event that truly signified the end of an era. The Royal Family has been in transition since then and following the Coronation and conclusion of the summer holidays, there will be an expectation to see what is next.”
Meanwhile, the King, who began his summer in Scotland earlier this month, will start to receive family members to Balmoral shortly.
[From The Telegraph]
People keep making a big deal about how King Charles isn’t doing anything for the anniversary, and I don’t get it? Is the British media yanking his chain and demanding that Charles do something or give them something? I think that’s what it is, and this is the answer – he is sending Will and Kate out to make asses out of themselves on the anniversary. Problem solved! After all of this hype, you’ve got to think that the actual event will probably be pretty underwhelming. But hey, it will be the first f–king thing they’ve done in two months. Imagine needing this much advanced hype for one hour of work in two months. Peg and Buttons are such a bad investment for the monarchy, I swear to god.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I agree with this. Charles likely wants to not look crass by doing something on the day of her death, especially as his mother never did an engagement on the date of her father’s death.
But Billy and Cathy want attention and think doing something will make them look regal or something. When in reality they look desperate for attention.
I guess you’ve explained how the Wails do have value—for Charles: “Will and Kate out to make asses out of themselves on the anniversary. Problem solved!” Too bad he thinks distracting from his problems is more important than, you know, actively trying to do good things.
But what sort of engagement would they even do as a remembrance? Something military related? Something with horses? A concert quickly thrown together?
Visiting the Royal Jewelry Collection to check out the crowns?
My money is on meet a greet as they know hardcore royalists will come out or something with the elderly, maybe ex-military. The latter keeps Republic out of the picture.
Kate really should’ve joined the military. She looks so blah at military events.
LOL, Kate wouldn’t last an hour in the military. Far too much work involved.
It’s their job so get at it Wails.
So we now know where it started. The 🧱 wanted to do something at Balmoral so that CA wasn’t included since Harry would have to be somewhere close to Germany.
Charles said no. William threw a tantrum and said we’re going to do something anyway
Charles said go ahead
Now homeward William homeless project steps on 👑 toe
Catherine showing up at the garden show steps on 👑 toe
🧱 Being late for coronation steps on 👑 toe
Now you want to do a remembrance ceremony for queen Elizabeth but could barely recite your allegiance to him during his own ceremony.
Anyone see a pattern
I just want to point out too that its kind of funny/sad that they’re letting us know that the Waleses will be working….in a month.
They have taken the “announcing an announcement “ even further.
Meanwhile they are hidden away and the rest of the “working family” is in Scotland meeting people.
So they’re going to honor the late Queen by doing…a work. One work and then they’ll be exhausted and take off for the rest of the fall. Way to honor her legacy, winners.
After Elizabeth and philip told them to do more work; since before they got married. Those two will honor her death with a work. AT the last minute they will plan something.
It would be nice if they went all out. Maybe William can dig a community garden. I would bet $100 it will be them doing something real light and stress-free.
So charles said there won’t be an event and here come these 2 saying they’ll “lead the tributes” and have an event? They’re not on the same page and I think it’s interesting that W&K are going out of their way to emphasize that they’ll “lead” this. The liege man ain’t lieging. Wouldn’t be surprised if BP throws something together now.
That’s what I was wondering. Charles said it’s a day of private reflection and then the wales announce they’re doing something publicly. I don’t know that this is actually Charles sending them out so much as showing the Wales are doing what they want. They want public attention for this, especially as William is likely still obsessed with competing with his brother and IG starts the next day. Maybe Charles is sending them out but I agree that it feels like a wales publicity coup. The equivalent of being late for the coronation type move. Or showing up at a flower show type move.
Exactly, that was my read as well. Will saw a chance to show up his dad and is going for it. After all, his beloved tabloids are begging for it and it gives him a chance to compete with Harry for the news cycle. I’m just going to sit back and wait for the inevitable backlash from C&C.
I’m with you all. I think this is about W&K trying outdo Charles here. They’ll make an appearance knowing Charles is not doing anything that day and they can be the face of the grieving royals or something.
They can talk about looking forward all the way, but the royals need people to remember that they loved QEII because that’s kind of all they have going for them.
I’m assuming W&K penciled in the QEII memorial as the only September event on their calendar. It would provide photos for articles put out in the fall, but wouldn’t require them to do much be look solemn and nod. Now they have to cook up something else. Oh well!
Maybe they can recreate their famous “glaring at Meghan” walkabout.
LOL!!
🤣
Poor QE, this is the best she can get from her family after 70 years of service.
Why don’t those two lazy as **** arses shift themselves out of Windsor-on-the-doorstep and do events in one of the other 47 counties in England, or Northern Ireland, or Wales, or Scotland?
Of course William wants to do something for the anniversary of Betty’s death. It will happen at the same time as the beginning of the Invictus Games. William is so desperate to one up Harry that he’ll drag Betty’s ghost around to try to steal attention from IG.
I agreed. I think if Invictus wasn’t the next day, William and Kate would still be on vacation reflecting privately like his father.
I think that is playing a big role here.
I wonder if we will get first day of school pics of the kids? We usually only do on the first day of a new school or the first day for that particular child (last year hit both of those for Louis), but would be a PR distraction for the Waleses this year.
Makes me wonder if this is Charles cutting back appearances already, and forcing W and K to step up and fill the gap. A test, a trial run, perhaps.
Nah this Charles’ mummy issues come up. He doesn’t want to remember his mother publicly.
I also think he wants everyone to forget about that woman who held the crown for 70 years and was beloved (for the most part) by her country. I’m guessing Charles is of the mind of “That old cow had her time, it’s all about meeee now!”
It’s a fine line though – I said above that the royals need people to remember they loved QEII. They don’t want people to compare them (and Charles probably would like people to forget her completely.) But honestly her legacy is probably the strongest thing the royals have going for them. They need people to think of the monarchy in a positive way and for many the only positive thing is the late queen.
So its this weird line to walk.
Kate dresses like she’s from the Victorian age. I’ve saying something similar to Kaiser. The press wants Charles to do a public event for the anniversary of his mother’s death but he has refused. I think sending out William and Kate is a compromise and I still think Charles is going to have a service and party for his 75th birthday which will provide pictures as well as an opportunity for the press to put out pieces about whether Harry and Meghan will attend.
They’re really desperate for them to do something…ANYTHING…aren’t they?
Between solving homelessness, earthcrap and raising his kids, I’m surprised Pegs has time for such long vacations. And now he has to do a tribute to granny? My god, he must be exhausted just thinking about it.
Hmm. Charles will “spend the day in quiet reflection” while the Wails lead a public tribute – that seems like quite a divide in approaches. Are people really clamouring for some big public display from William and Kate?
Maybe if they find some way to honour her memory with a significant donation to a cause, but I suspect it will be more about embiggening themselves and Kate wearing one of QEII’s brooches.
I don’t think Charles is behind this… I think its KP trying to create drama ahead of Invictus.
I think the Windsor cops will round up the tourists milling around the castle into a group about four feet wide and ten deep. They will also cast some actors who can cry on cue and mix them in the crowd. Then Burger King and Kate will come out and wave and shake hands for ten minutes tops while the photographers snap away. They will then “have to go.” Twenty minutes later they’ll be snapped together in the Land Rover driving out of the gates to do the school run. This will get them on the front pages of the papers and count as one of their obligatory school run shots to keep up the narrative as to why they can’t work.
Funny how they now are ditching the Instagram REEL, which I’m pretty sure was their original plan. Might be their media guy is on vacation too until then and said no to extra work.
Oh dear oh dear, now the war is out in the open. Charlie says, “quietly remembering” Billy and botox say fk you, WE want adoration, WE want people to see us pretend mourning, WE want people to see WE should be on the throne now, WE want people to see our children being quiet and somber, but most importantly, WE WANT PEOPLE TO IGNORE HARRY AND INVICTUS, and I want Louis to run riot 😂but that’s just me lol
Its so clear that whether its chucky or bully’s camp, any “plans” to observe betty’s 1st death anniversary is being hobbled together on the fly by their respective courtiers in a very reactive manner, in anticipation of the upcoming global Invictus Games love-in.
Consider: the first kite-flying utterances came from BP that chucky will be doing “quiet reflection” on the day, and this was in reaction to public whisperings and expectation of a national, public event to mark their beloved late queen’s death……..perhaps a service at the same church that they held the funeral service a year ago……etc
But then, of course, the shidtmedia took that as their cue to throw the Sussexes under the bus with their usual snubbed stories.
And then, because this really made chucky look like the POS that he is, BP came out with the “quiet reflection” story.
But then Cain&Unable’s camp saw the opportunity to get some limelight in the wake of the public’s disappointment with chucky’s “quiet reflection.”
But as usual, the KP incompetence reared its head and the first stories about Cain and Unable doing something public, wasnt coherent. So now theyre obviously back at the drawing board, trying to cobble something together.
We’re in for some laughs.
This strikes me as an announcement that they’re keen to be keen. Why make such an announcement without revealing what the event is? And can you lead if no one is following? Are there other members of the royal family doing commemorative events? Are there other public events planned by pro-royal organizations? This whole announcement makes them look rather pathetic- “We’re going to do something- just you wait and see!” Two petty men are making the Windsors look rather sad.
Kensington Palace couldn’t organize a piss-up in a brewery, as the saying goes, so this ought to be fun.
Ok cool. Now we wait for the countless stories about H & M being snubbed, H & M snubbing The Egg and disrespecting The Queen’s memory, and, my favourite, H & M aren’t having an event of their own so they’re disrespecting The Queen. Either way, the BM will not let this reflect poorly on Charles.
The Waleses are getting ahead of themselves. iG coming up and no shout out from Charles, the C in C for UK armed forces? It would be funny Harry honors Betty at IG showing her service in the armed forces during WW2 and remind everyone of the letters she gave to Harry to pass on to Team GB.
I bet they’ll plant the “Queen Elizabeth II Commemoration Tree” in Windsor Park. Close to, but not too close to their house so Kate can get pictures of the kids watering it, picnicking under it and dancing around it for years to come
What the heck is a Michaelmas term?
There may be suspicion about observing the first year anniversary of some one’s death, it is believed that if one start such an observance it has to occur yearly with the same intensity as the first or something bad will happen…..
I do not know if this would have the Royal Family’s level…
I do not know if this would have MET the Royal Family’s level… (edit)