Miley Cyrus dramatically changed her hair color & maybe got buccal fat removal?

Miley Cyrus has been some variation of blonde for more than a decade. For a while, it was a punky white-blonde. For a while, it was more of a honey-caramel blonde. For a while, it was a dirty blonde with dark roots. And on and on – she changes her hair as quickly as she changes her whole personality and brand, and those changes usually cycle in and out annually. Well, we’re in the midst of a new cycle: Miley has gone back to brown hair. She posted these photos on Sunday with a message to Sabato De Sarno, the creative director of Gucci. She praised his first collection with Gucci and demanded every piece.
While Miley isn’t “unrecognizable” in these photos, she does look remarkably different. The whole reason I’m writing this is because someone suggested that she had that “buccal fat removal,” which gives fuller-faced women a more sleek and cheekboney look. Do you think she really did that? Her face wasn’t even “full” before! It also feels like she maybe got something done to her lips? I don’t know. Maybe it’s just the veneers.
The buccal fat removal and veneers combo is kicking her ass fr… https://t.co/GIpQ5KQQvT
— cameron (@mother_cuntress) September 24, 2023
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.
“And on and on – she changes her hair as quickly as she changes her whole personality and brand”
Kaiser please…I cackled!
It’s so true. She seems so inauthentic to me. One thing I’ll say about Swift is that she keeps that red lip blonde hair style and doesn’t seem to fake the funk style wise.
This is such a weird thing to praise Taylor for. Changing up your hairstyles often as a young woman is not insane or toxic. It’s fun and neither option is incorrect.
I think it’s fair.
Both women are in their 30s now. I agree a person can change their look however much and as often as they please, but it’s also weird to explain away their behaviour as something that young women do, when those are two full-grown adults.
(And they’ve both been working as professionals for about 20 years now, so they’re arguably even more adult than most 30- and 33-year-old women would be.)
Many young people change up their look a lot – there is nothing inauthentic about that, especially since she seems to do what she wants, even if it seems ill-advised. Not a fan but I don’t get the criticism about changing one’s looks. Madonna is still changing hers.
I agree that Miley changes up her personality quite a bit and I have concerns about anyone like the Kardashians who treat invasive cosmetic procedures as routine maintenance. But criticizing a woman for changing her hair color feels like piling on because of a dislike for the person, where someone who is liked and admired would be praised. The cosmetic procedures *could* be problematic but as far as I recall, Miley isn’t known for multiple unnecessary procedures?
I have a good friend, an extremely talented lawyer and mediator, who got dark purple highlights during the pandemic. Zoom made her hair look purple anyway so she went all-in and just pulled her hair back for meetings so it looked like Zoom’s fault.
I was 25 when I bleached my hair ice blonde. When it recovered I dyed it rose gold. In my thirties I tried my best to go back to my strawberry blonde.
The first month I started working at home because of the pandemic, March 2020, I grabbed a box of Splat! and dyed my hair magenta. I was 41
Now I’m 44 and I regularly dye my hair a vampy shade of red because I want to. Like I wanted to do everything else I’ve put my poor hair through lol.
Playing with your hair color or style, or trying new make up looks isn’t something that just young women do. Just saying
Miley got buccal fat removal over a year ago. The dark hair has made it more noticeable. Along with her veneers.
Yeah, I don’t know much about this stuff but it did seem like her cheek bones became noticeably more sharp a while back. Beyond just a thin face. I’m baffled by this procedure bc it creates such a sucked-in look.
I don’t get it either. It ages the face dramatically. No one who I have seen with it actually looks better. And it’s not reversible. As they age and their collagen production decreases the face will sag and then they will need filler to plump that area back up – but it will never look the same. It’s a dumb procedure and lot of surgeons won’t even do it for all of the above reasons.
This trend is soo stupid. It can look good on youg people but as we get old, out face loses the fullness, and trust me if you have a baby face it’s better not to touch it !
I had a baby face until my late 30’s, my face started to loose volume and fullness after 35, now I am 42, and oh my if I look younger without any kind of procedure.
To me now she looks like Shannon Doherty…
Yeah I was coming to the comments to say the same. Maybe she got another one if it is even possible.
Do you think so? I thought it might be just contouring bc in the 3/4 view, her cheekbones don’t look prominent 🤷🏼♀️- dunno, but her lips sure look overfilled and a bit silly.
I thought she was doing the goofy duck face
I know so. You can look at photos of her from a year ago and see it. And she has veneers. So the buccal fat removal is emphasizing her teeth and giving her duck face – more than usual.
I actually don’t see it as much in these pics. But there’s just a very defined indention or hollow that happens below the cheekbone. Look, she looks lovely either way, but even getting very thin, that kind of indention doesn’t happen like that naturally, I don’t think. Here’s a tweet showing her hairstyles this year and you can see it more.
https://x.com/hqmileynow/status/1705998255530573904?s=46&t=Y0OeEXif8mMcMgPE2AExEQ
@Jais – these photos are from December of last year. It’s VERY noticeable.
https://www.usmagazine.com/entertainment/pictures/mileys-new-years-eve-party-with-dolly-parton-how-to-watch/
Yeah I’ve been thinking for a while she had buccal fat removal. Has the unfortunate side effect of making her look like her fiftysomething mom’s twin.
Is that it?!
I was trying to figure out how she looks more like her mom with darker hair.
My god this buccal thing’s idiotic.I can’t believe this is a thing. It doesn’t make you look good at all. Horrible.
It’s awful. Bella Hadid had it done and she looks terrible. I think Miley definitely had it done too and may have had it done again. Her mouth has that signature duck pout with the sucked in cheeks.
Several years ago Lainey used to refer to Miley’s “beat me” face. This reminds me of that expression. She looks terrible.
I remeber she called her jailbait while she was a child. However “beat me” face is still horrible and sounds just like Lainey
@Kaye, even if someone else said it first, I hope we can all agree to stop using or repeating such horrible terms that wish violence on a person/blame them for violence committed against them. “Beat me face” is a horrible thing to say and a horrible comment to endorse about someone.
She looks the same to me? Other than her lips look…. Different? They don’t look bigger, more like she’s pursing them? She looks like her mom’s younger sister and this is what her mom has looked like in every picture I’ve seen. Maybe it’s buccal fat, maybe it’s hillbilly jaw.
She can’t close her mouth properly due to her horse teeth. Can’t rally talk with them either.
I don’t understand the veneers that she has. She has to be able to afford a dentist who can fit these properly. It just looks so uncomfortable.
It’s like me at night with my night guard to stop me from grinding my teeth. It is weird to close your mouth–but thank God that’s only while I’m sleeping!
Veneers + lip filler + buccal fat removal = permanent duckface
I just assumed she was making that face on purpose for reasons unknown to me since I’m An Old. However, if she has paid somebody (or several sombodies) to intentionally give her that face permanently, then I think that was a very bad choice.
If there are any younger Celebitches here contemplating buccal fat removal, don’t do it!! I’m 46 and have really good skin for my age (combo of genetics and resisting the tanning trend of the 90’s and early 2000’s, along with religious sunscreen application since I was a teen) and you WILL lose fullness in your face around 40 regardless. That fullness you “hate” now will save you when you’re a couple of decades older, trust me.
She always looks startled and like she can’t close her mouth all of the way. I don’t think she’s had good work done.
Her lip filler looks so uncomfortable.
her new face is giving Olsen twin
She has always had very youthful “chipmunk cheeks,” and suddenly now she doesn’t so yeah… something changed.
She wouldn’t be the only woman to ever use a major hair change as an attempted distraction for other work, but I’m not sure that’s the case here.
I actually thought it was her younger sister when I first saw the photo
She often makes that weird-looking “pout mouth”. Does she have a serious overbite that she’s trying to conceal? Because the pout does not look good.
She does have an overbite and it’s made worse with the oversized veneers she has on top of them. Back in her Hannah Montana days, she had small cute teeth and was slightly gummy.
It’s interesting that this buccal fat removal thing is basically accepted like it ain’t no thing, but when Ireland Baldwin got the fat pad under her chin removed, she got a ton of criticism.
I thought she looked like the spitting image of her mother with the lighter hair so maybe this is to help differentiate?
As for the pictures, in what world are these legit promotional images? They looks like the dodgy pictures you took on a night out back when cameras had film in them.
She looks 20 years older and I don’t think that was her intention.
I have a question for those in the dental field: Why are celebrities’ veneers always so bad . They are always noticeable and too big for their mouths.
I have always wondered the same
She definitely looks a little different. That buccal fat procedure doesn’t look appealing on anyone I’ve seen so far, I don’t get why people are doing it.
Changing hair color can be fun. It looks like a nice rich shade, from what we can see in the photos.
There is a difference between critiquing someone’s style and criticizing someone’s looks. This falls into the latter category.
I was just coming in to say the same thing. Thank you for beating me to it!
I don’t follow her enough to guess what she may have done to her face. To me, she looks like the photographer caught her just as she took a big bite of food.
Miley Cyrus has really changed a lot, her face and hair color have changed.
Watched Hannah Montana faithfully while providing after school care 2007 to about 2110 and agree that her appearance has changed a lot. She was such a lovely young teen then; barely recognize her now , but then we all change as we leave 15 and enter our 30’s.
I do not understand paying for this look. I don’t get it at all. The hair looks like boxed dye, it has no dimension. The veneers make her look like a Simpson’s character, the fat removal is not giving beautiful cheekbones. I can’t imagine the Hollyweird pressure to get work done , but she looked nicer when closer to her younger self.
I can’t believe buccal fat removal is even a thing. What are the long term effects like when you are in your 80s or 90s?!
Even in your 40s it would not be great — you’d have to get fat injected back in, and then hope it stays in place.
Yes, it’s so out there. Natural is best. Monica Bellucci, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Connelly, etc., are my ageing role models! They don’t seem to have had a lot of work done. On the other hand, I was shocked to read about what Sandra Bullock herself admitted she had injected into her face (SPOILER: foreskin tissue) in her bid to look frozen, which she does. I still like her but that’s kind of tarnished her image for me a little.
Steven Tyler 2.0!
Eh I think she just lost weight (she’s looking thin lately) and is making a dumb face. Maybe had some lip filler at most.
Buccal fat removal is the dumbest. As you age, you grow out of those baby cheeks: see Angelina Jolie. No point removing it before even having a chance to age out of it.
I saw a photo of her the other day and literally did a double take. Just absolutely stunned at what she’s done to her face. I know the work will settle to some extent, but like…not all of it. She just aged herself 15-20 years doing this, unnaturally so. She looks frozen and gaunt, not to mention she’s lost some of her more unique features by getting so much done amongst the nose job and everything else.
Please, I am begging Hollywood to stop. There is no reason for attractive young people to do this to themselves.
Like, the hair is totally fine to me. The dark hair could easily make her blue eyes pop. I just can’t get over the fact that she’s 30 and did this much to her face so suddenly.