Gossip with Celebitchy podcast #159: why haven’t chipmunks been domesticated?

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 5:00
I saw a bear in my neighborhood while walking my dog. Chandra saw an otter in person. She wonders why humans haven’t domesticated chipmunks yet. You can listen below!
Royals: Minutes 5:00 to 19:30
Since we recorded last week, the Invictus Games wrapped up in Dusseldorf. The next Invictus Games will be in February, 2025 in Vancouver. We got to see Harry and Meghan looking loved up and happy and interacting with spectators and competitors. It’s obvious how popular and respected they are around the world. The Invictus Games always make the royals look bad because Harry’s work is impactful and important. We talk about the NATO delegation to the Invictus Games.
William went to New York for two days to announce the Earthshot finalists as the UN General Assembly met. He was not invited to the UN, which Harry was invited to and addressed last year, but he did do a photo op with UN Secretary General Guterres. He also went to FDNY Ten House, across the street from ground zero, which Harry originally visited in 2009. Mayor Eric Adams was supposed to meet William there but he canceled a half hour before it was scheduled. When Meghan and Harry were in NY in 2021 they did a photo call at One World Trade center with NY Governor Hochul and then Mayor De Blasio. Both Harry and Meghan have spoken at the UN as well.
At the end of his trip there were two pieces in the Daily Mail claiming that Americans find William sexy and amazing and it read like such propaganda. The purpose of the trip seemed to be to convince British people that Americans love William, but it didn’t work. Chandra wonders if this is a rollout for William being single.
Kate stayed back in England and did a bunch of stunt queening events. It really looks like she’s trying to upstage William. On Monday she visited a naval base and then on Tuesday she wore a beige suit to visit a youth charity in London. We wonder what’s going on with her hair. The Earthshot Awards are scheduled for Singapore on November 7th. We heard this week that Kate is not expected to go. She had been scheduled to go for months. We got stories about how Kate took a helicopter to the naval base and how environmentally unfriendly that is.
Charles and Camilla arrived in France on Wednesday. It was rescheduled from March due to the protests in France and the threats against Charles. They went to a state dinner with the Macrons and Camilla wore a navy Dior gown and sapphire jewelry. Charles addressed the French Senate, in French, about the urgency of addressing climate change. I think Camilla got a thread lift but Chandra thinks it’s just photoshop.
Comment of the Week: Minutes 19:30 to end
Chandra’s comments of the week are from Waitwhat on the post about the royal press being incurious about the royals and Pinkosaurus on the post about Kate taking a helicopter to the naval base.
My comment of the week is from BlueNailsBetty on the post about Drew Barrymore defending herself on video for bringing her show back during the strikes. She’s since reversed that decision.
Here is a link to the TikTok Chandra mentioned about how comments go off the rails. He’s a link to the TikTok I mentioned about a woman getting hate for asking for nondairy cheese. Here’s the story about the woman who was vilified for saying she liked having coffee and breakfast with her husband in the garden.
Thanks for listening bitches!
I enjoyed your wildlife discussion! The chipmunk story reminded me of childhood trips to Crater Lake (in Oregon); one of the first things we did after arrival was going to the store to buy little bags of snack-size Planters peanuts then go over to sit on the low stone wall & feed the chipmunks. You’d hold your hand out flat, and the chipmunks would skitter over, eventually trusting you enough to snatch the nuts out of your hand & shovel them into their cheeks. They didn’t eat them, just packed ’em right in. Scrub jays would hover nearby hoping to get what the chipmunks didn’t. So fun as a kid!
Then as an adult, I noticed all the ‘please don’t feed the wildlife’ signs. Oh.
As to why we never domesticated chipmunks, my guess is because they hibernate (hence all the shoveling in of peanuts).
I saw a chipmunk for the very first time early one morning a couple of years ago. I had no idea what it was. I literally stopped, mouth agape, and thought, “That is the cutest squirrel I have ever seen in my entire life!”
I’m in the Deep South so chipmunks are literally everywhere all the time, this story was so cute to me! They’ve always been in the background of my life but when COVID hid they really became my buddies 🤣 they are fast as hell and fight each other constantly, like knock down rolling around fighting, it’s fascinating to watch
I think Wills has cut off Kate’s ‘allowance’ for clothes and glam squad services now that he controls the money. He wants her to look terrible so folks won’t be interested in her. It’s particularly cruel since she is at the age where she needs those services more than ever. Not saying she doesn’t deserve it, but it says more about him than her. The Windsors are pathetically petty.
I don’t know about chipmunks, but a guy named Derrick Downey, Jr., has domesticated some squirrels.
He/ they are adorable.
https://youtu.be/6tSJz4MoQmI?si=YGpKYU6zd1Qf_X42
https://youtu.be/rmhhGDdrzWQ?si=9DqwmDepu71UfPUE
That was so cute! A childhood friend had a pet squirrel; its ‘house’ in their background wasn’t nearly as nice!