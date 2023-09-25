Matthew McConaughey on his mom hazing Camila: ‘there are rites of passage’

Embed from Getty Images

Last month, Camila Alves did a podcast interview in which she shared a story about how her husband Matthew McConaughey’s mom, Kay McCabe aka Ma Mac, “tested” her when she first started dating MM. These tests included things like calling her by Matthew’s ex-girlfriends names and speaking to her in broken Spanish, even though her native language is Portuguese. A lot of people did not find Ma Mac’s strategy to be funny at all and called it out as abusive. I don’t know if this is damage control or not, but during an interview with ET Canada, MM confirmed Ma Mac’s bad behavior but tried to justify it as a “rite of passage” within his family. Umm…

While speaking to ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey in a new interview, McConaughey admitted it’s true, explaining: “My family is big on rites of passage and initiation, and you don’t get into the McConaughey family easily.” “We test you. And even in our own family with my brothers and mother is one of us. Me and my brothers get on our high horse about something,” he continued. “Oh, my family, we humbly wait, we make you cry, and then we pick you up and make your favourite drink, ‘You’re welcome back.’ So there are initiations, rites of passage that my family’s always enjoyed.” The “Interstellar” star, 53, then explained how his wife eventually broke through with “Ma Mac.” “Camila goes, ‘I’m not asking your permission anymore.’ And basically, my mom was like, ‘There we go. That’s right,’” he recalled their conversation. Turning the table, McConaughey is unsure whether he and Alves will use the same “testing” strategy with their own kids. “We’ll see. We’re just coming on the beginning of this stuff. You know what I mean? Talk to me in about three years, and I’ll have a better answer for,” he said of his kids’ future dating lives. “…Navigating is not going to be perfect, but I think we’ll work it out.”

OMG, no. There is no reason to “test” someone by making them cry then making them a drink. That’s not an initiation or rite of passage. That’s being cruel. Call me old fashioned, but you should be able to tell if someone will fit in with your family by getting to know them. Some families tease each other, but it should never be mean-spirited. Does this mean that MM agrees with Ma Mac calling Camila by his ex-girlfriends’ names and everything else she put his wife through? He should have told his mother to stop. I really hope Matthew and Camila do not use this same testing strategy with their kids. Break the cycle of abuse now. Start your own, positive family traditions and rites of passages. Your kids will thank you for it.

