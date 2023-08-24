Camila Alves says Matthew McConaughey’s mom was super rude until she told her off

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have been together since 2006 and married since 2012. They have three children, Levi, 15, Vida, 13 and Livingston, 10. Over the years, we’ve heard a fair amount of stories about his mom, Mary “Kay” McCabe. For instance, early into Matthew’s fame, he stopped speaking to Kay for 8 years in order to set boundaries. Earlier this year, McConaughey shared that during his parents’ second divorce before their third time marrying (a wild bit of trivia in its own right), his mom got her Biblical knowledge on with Woody Harrelson’s dad. And, who can forget that time Kay told everyone about her husband-of-three-times’ climatic death (also written about in MM’s book)?
Well, now we’ve got a new Kay McCabe story to feed on. On a recent episode of the Southern Living’s Biscuits and Jam podcast, Camila revealed that when she first started dating starting Matthew, Ma Mac was not exactly the easiest of in-laws to get along with.
On Tuesday’s episode of Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast, Camila Alves-McConaughey revealed that she and the Interstellar actor’s mom, Mary Kathleen McCabe (who’s referred to as “Ma Mac” by the family), did not get along when the couple first started dating in 2006.
The Brazilian model recalled, “She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right? She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me.” Alves-McConaughey listed examples, sharing, “She would call me by all of Matthew’s ex-girlfriends’ names; she would start speaking Spanish with me in a very broken way, kind of putting [me] down a bit. I mean, all kinds of stuff.”
Alves-McConaughey admirably didn’t let the hostility deter her from trying to forge a more friendly bond with her future mother-in-law. She continued, “I got a job to go to Istanbul to go do a fashion show there, and that job comes with the perks of you get another first-class ticket, you get another night’s hotel room, you get this, you get the driver. And I was like, ‘Ma Mac, you’re gonna come with me.’”
“The whole way there, the whole plane ride to Istanbul, she was telling me all these stories and putting all these things in my head,” the model shared. “When we landed, I was like, ‘Okay, all right. Let me buckle up. Let me get ready for this situation.’”
Alves-McConaughey recounted, “About day three, I was taking her to her room, and she got into this whole other thing that it’s not my place to share, and she starts crying, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ You know, ‘Ma Mac!’ and feeling so sorry. And as I put her to bed, I look at her and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. She’s full of [expletive].’”
Deciding to give McCabe a taste of her own medicine, the model shared, “I just [flipped] it on her and brought my spicy Brazilian, Latin side, and I let her have it. So I went back at her, and we had it back and forth, back and forth.” And finally: “She just looked at me and she was like, ‘Okay. Now you’re in.’ All she wanted was for me to fight back,” Alves-McConaughey revealed.
The model’s determination paid off — she explained, “From that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me.” Alves-McConaughey may have had to dig her feet in and grab the bull by the horns, but it sure did pay off.
Every family dynamic is different, and judging from Matthew’s autobiography, Greenlights, his family was truly one-of-a-kind, off-the-charts-in-a-gross-way unconventional. It can be difficult to enter or bring someone into a new dynamic, let alone one as bonkers as that one. I know she was never going to be your average mother-in-law, but Ma Mac’s approach feels somewhat abusive. When I first started dating Mr. Rosie, his entire family told me up front that teasing was their way of showing affection, and if they teased me, it meant I was in. I appreciated that head’s up. Do any of you have any good in-law stories? Maybe I’m being sensitive, but I don’t see how calling someone by their partner’s exes’ names, putting them down, or using broken dialect to speak to them in their native tongue is endearing at all. It’s pretty f—ked up. Ha, maybe telling this story is Camila’s lowkey way of getting revenge.
Photos credit: Thibault Monnier/LCD, Max DeAngelo, PacificCoastNews / Avalon, Backgrid
Last time I checked, the language spoken in Brazil was Portuguese-not Spanish…
Maybe that was part of the insult?
Ahhh you’re right! Yikes, that’s my bad, so sorry, all!
Speaking Spanish in a broken way to put her down??? She sounds kind of racist!
I thought Brazilians speak Portuguese, not Spanish.
Ma Mac is an abusive asshole and she only backed off because Camila layed down the law really hard. I bet she still falls back into abusive racist territory and Camila needs to constantly keep her in check. That attitude doesn’t just disappear like ‘haha it was just a test’. Spanish is not even Camila’s native tongue, Portuguese is, but what does that matter to a racist narcissist Karen. And the way she describes the crying tantrum does point to an attention seeking narc woman. Camila was invited to model in Istanbul, so Ma must do something to take her down a peg and upstage her. I didn’t know anything about her before, but now I know she is disgusting. Calling it a special family dynamic is a euphemism.
Well said!
His mother is nasty and ignorant. Brazil official language is Portuguese but plenty also speak Spanish because of the similarity. I guess she assumed she didn’t speak English even though she had been living in the US since she was 15.
Camilla is very gracious and didn’t deserve that kind of hazing.
Hazing is correct.
I couldn’t imagine being that rude to either of my adult children’s SO! And I’m sorry but it’s not Kay’s business to “test” the woman her son chose because frankly if Kay was “tested” as a potential MIL she’d fail miserably!
I don’t understand how mother in laws don’t understand the importance of trying to get along with your child’s partner. Let alone someone that’s already been cut off for 8 years. That’s your access to your child and your grandchildren. If my MIL was that toxic I’d have nothing to do with her.
Wow, she sounds like a real peach. Testing her via abuse and insults……..sheesh. She must have loved Matthew by that point bc I would have walked.
Toxic, terrible woman. Acting racist and not letting the subject in on the “joke?” Total trash.
Rosie, you asked for others happy MIL story’s.
I’m not married to my girlfriend (yet) but my future MIL is the freaking best. I adore her to bits and I know I am loved, appreciated and accepted
Whenever we visit A’s family in New Jersey, I am enveloped in love – usually in the form of food. My MIL is Iranian, my FIL is Greek (and I’m Ashkenazi Jew) so you must know how raucous our wedding is going to be
I know my mum adores A. Who, like my mum, is very girly. The 2 of them and my sisters routinely do spa days and English high tea together. In return, my MIL is trying her very best to teach me to cook. Oy gevalt
I think if you want to retain the love of your (adult) children once they are married, mutual respect and acceptance are paramount
Brazilians speak Portuguese not Spanish… so it’s not her native language. That woman was just being rude and racist.
I would not be able to tolerate all what 💩 and hate that kind of affection. Right from the bat I tell people that my love language is saying love words not teasing… for me some forms of teasing is bullying and abusive. Perhaps I am sensitive but I would have told her off right from the start.
Ma Mac sounds like an abusive, racist piece of sh!t. It was not her place to “test” Camilla at any point. Imagine being invited to a trip anywhere and you still treat the other person like crap. I also have serious doubts that “fighting back” has changed the way Camilla’s MIL saw her. That woman still hoped MM would break up with CA and find himself a nice white woman.
I could go on for pages about the hell my mil has put us through since 2007, tbh I could go on for even longer about what she put my husband and his stepdad and half siblings through when he was growing up. Instead I’ll just say my mail tried to bully me out of my marriage. When she came for my kids – insulting them, ignoring them, comparing them to their younger cousins, disrespecting boundaries I had set concerning them – that was it. We stopped speaking to her. Because apparently telling her to treat me with basic human decency was too much to ask. The ultimatum given was “be nice or you don’t get to see your grandkids.” Guess who doesn’t see her grandkids? And hasn’t since they were about 7-8? We are better off.
Fck “testing” grown ass women who are already married to your grown ass sons. That’s some squirrelly shit.
Calling her by ex-girlfriends’ names? Fake crying and tantrums? Idk, to me it sounds less like she was “testing” her and more like the MIL realized she went too far and would alienate her son again if she kept at it. So she slapped a “Congrats! You passed the test!” sticker on her toxic behavior and hoped it would work. The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship is so tricky, though.
My in laws are from England and stayed with us for a month this summer. I’m recovering from the month of near constant cooking and servitude. I get along well with them now but it was hard early on. Lots of snide, off-hand comments about America and my being American (the UK could do no wrong). But if I had told her off like Camila had, it would not be good. British mothers do not appreciate being “put in their place” and it would be seen as a weakness and would only inspire worse behavior, believe it or not. The true test is how well you can ignore their comments and behavior. It’s challenging at times!
That’s not a “test”, that’s racially charged abuse. Shame on whatshisface for putting his significant other in a position where she had to lay down the law.
On a more positive note, while I always had good relationships the mothers of my exes, my actual mother-in-law is the absolute nicest, kindest person on the planet. We go see movies together, we do shopping days together, we bake out of my nightmarish French pastry books together. My husband and I have been on multiple vacations with her and sometimes I’ll even take a trip with just her. I come from a very small family, and now it’s just my mother and I. I feel so incredibly lucky to have found a family member and a friend in my mother-in-law