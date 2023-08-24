Prince William & Kate will do events in Wales on QEII’s death-anniversary

When Prince Harry traveled to Japan and Singapore, the Windsors were furiously trying to pull focus from him. Hilariously, all they had was “maybe William and Kate will tweet on QEII’s death-anniversary.” Over the course of a week, a “memorial tweet” was upgraded to “no, Will and Kate will actually carry out an event, and make their first public appearance in months!” My theory was that the British media wanted King Charles to make a big deal about the first death-anniversary and actually hold some big family memorial in Scotland or something like that. The king said no, but I’ll send out my heir and his button-slathered wife to make asses out of themselves. Well, Kensington Palace has confirmed the itinerary for Peg & Buttons Death Anniversary Escapade. They’re going to Wales.
On September 8, the Prince and Princess of Wales will lead tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth at St David’s Cathedral. Princess Kate and Prince William are set to visit St David’s Cathedral in south Wales to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8.
During the poignant visit it is understood they will lead tributes to the late monarch, before visiting communities in the region as they return to royal work following their summer holiday.
Sources have told the Mirror that William will pay homage to his grandmother’s life and legacy but his message will also “look to the future”.
Although he will not directly address the cathedral’s congregation, William and Kate will be shown around ancient church in St David’s, which is also the smallest city in the UK.
A source said: “It will be an emotional day for all the Royal Family, as well as many people across Britain, recognising this date. But of course for others it will be just another day and life goes on.”
Royal insiders suggested that William and Kate wanted to mark the occasion in Wales, as they have only visited three times in the last year, since they gained their new titles.
“But of course for others it will be just another day and life goes on” – what kind of messaging is this from KP? Lordy. Once again, it would have been a relatively easy win, but they managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. All Will and Kate have to do is show up somewhere, look appropriately somber and then they can go back to their separate homes and separate vacations. Instead, Kate is preparing her Mourning Wiglet™ and Somber Buttons™ and they’ll mope around Wales and hope they don’t get booed. Notably, the few times they have visited Wales in the past year, those events are heavily stage-managed.
These two exhaust me and I haven’t even seen them yet .
Go get ’em Cymru. Diolch am fawr 🙂
In all seriousness this seems like an, er, interesting choice of venue – the #notmymonarchy isn’t particularly popular on that side of the border. & increasingly less popular this side of the border too.
Excellent!
Oh no ,it has been so nice not seeing their miserable faces together for a few months .
Wales? They are going to Wales? I would have thought Scotland would be the place because the Queen loved it there. I guess they decided to kill two birds with one stone. Visit Wales which they have been neglecting and do something for the Queen all at once. Leave it to them to pad their calendars twice with one outing.
It feels like they’re going to Wales less as a commemoration of the Queen and more as a celebration of the day they got their new titles (I know they got them the day after but close enough.) Maybe just a celebration of their access to the Cornwall duchy.
@Becks: That’s the only way this makes any sense.
I strongly believe KP created a public event for Will and Kate (using the death anniversary) because Harry will be in England to attend a public event – WellChild Awards – for a charity he has supported and been the patron of for 15 years.
William continues to try to compete with Harry. Harry is not competing.
I think the press absolutely wanted Charles to do something, to host some sort of family event in Scotland, mainly so they could write about the Sussexes being snubbed again.
Instead, Charles is spending the day privately like his mother always did so they have to trot out the Waleses, but their event will just serve as a placeholder for the British press between Wellchild and Invictus and tracking every flight from California to London and stalking every possible hotel where Harry may be staying, etc.
Nice little dig though about how they’ve only visited Wales three times in the past year, lol.
But have they started learning Welsh?
So William wants it to be an EVENT when he chooses to do something.
I don’t know. On one hand he has a point. People will blast him wasting money on trips. On the other hand he gets a nice wage and he doesn’t do anything. Not even behind the scenes.
His grandmother said “I/we/royalty have to be seen to be believed”. In the future the sovereign grant will be reduced due to -lack of effort-.
The last line about how they’ve only visited Wales 3 times since their new titles…..shady. They are hoping the fact that they’re commemorating the queen will prevent people from booing. Personally, I hope that’s not the case. Boo away!
No way the Welsh will not boo.
Yeah, the press wanted a memorial service and because Charles refused to do it, here we are with this service in Wales.
I’ll say it again: Why does anyone need to publicly commemorate the anniversary of the Queen’s passing? There is a new king. Any public event is a publicity stunt and in terribly poor taste. Charles is doing this right. The Waleses, per usual, are f’ing up.
I don’t think William and Kate want to do this either but this is what the press wants.
Why Wales? Didn’t some of the Welsh have protested they wanted the Prince of Wales title abolished when Charles became king? This “event” looks thrown together to offset the bad press Willie got for noping out of the women’s World Cup final and compete with Harry for supporting Well Child. These people.
So they’re… going to church? That’s it? That’s the event?