Prince Harry will have to seek the palace’s permission to stay in a royal property?

On Wednesday, Prince Harry announced that he would stop by the UK on his way to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games. He’s stopping by with the sole intention of attending the WellChild Awards, one of his favorite patronages. He’s been patron of WellChild for something like fifteen years, and it wasn’t a royal appointment, meaning the Windsors can’t strip him of this patronage. Still, the Windsors will do anything and everything to infringe on Harry’s brief visit, which is why there are already stories about whether or not Harry will meet with any family members:

Prince Harry is not planning on seeing King Charles or Prince William when he returns to Britain on the eve of the first anniversary of the Queen’s death and will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, it has been reported. The Duke of Sussex is set to fly out from California to London to make an appearance at an event for the charity WellChild, celebrating the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters. The awards ceremony will take place just a day before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing on September 8 but the Prince has ‘no intention’ to see his brother or father during his whistle-stop stay, according to insiders. In contrast to last years global outpouring of grief and days of state events, there are no public or private family gatherings planned for the anniversary of the Queen who died at Balmoral last year, aged 96, during her traditional summer stay at the castle. Speaking of the Prince’s quick stopover in the UK, an insider told the Mirror: ‘While some may suggest it would be good order for the family to settle their differences, perhaps even in the late queens memory, things are a long way off.’ The source added relationships remain ‘firmly rooted at rock bottom’ following Prince Harry’s criticisms of King Charles, 74, and Prince William, 41, in his tell-all Netlfix documentary and explosive memoir Spare.

While the Mail is being squirrelly about their sourcing, if you read closely, it absolutely feels like Harry has made it 100% clear that he’s not interested in spending time with anyone in his family and the Windsors are pathetically screaming “WE REFUSE TO SEE HIM.” Harry’s like… I didn’t ask. So, he won’t see anyone except, perhaps, his York cousins. I bring up Eugenie and Beatrice because I think they’re Harry’s work-around for this other story:

Prince Harry will be forced to ask the Palace for permission if he wants to stay on a royal estate when he returns to the UK early next month – after he and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles. The Duke of Sussex, 38, is set to fly out from California to London to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards on September 8, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters. He will not be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, who will fly straight to Germany for the Invictus Games. Harry and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore earlier this summer. While in the UK, he now has to request access to an apartment on one of the royal estates, or alternatively stay with friends or at a hotel. The last time he stayed at his former marital home was in June when he was in London to give evidence in a High Court phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers.

Keep in mind, by all accounts, Frogmore Cottage is just sitting there vacant, as are so many royal properties. Charles evicted the Sussexes out of the home they paid for, and Charles did it purely out of spite as a way to “control” the Sussexes, so they couldn’t come and go as they pleased. Which is why I kind of think Harry will probably stay overnight with Eugenie, wherever she is staying in the UK. Either that or he’ll just stay with a friend or in a hotel. He’s not going to contact his father just to get “permission” to stay wherever, nor should he.