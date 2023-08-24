Prince Harry will have to seek the palace’s permission to stay in a royal property?

On Wednesday, Prince Harry announced that he would stop by the UK on his way to Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games. He’s stopping by with the sole intention of attending the WellChild Awards, one of his favorite patronages. He’s been patron of WellChild for something like fifteen years, and it wasn’t a royal appointment, meaning the Windsors can’t strip him of this patronage. Still, the Windsors will do anything and everything to infringe on Harry’s brief visit, which is why there are already stories about whether or not Harry will meet with any family members:
Prince Harry is not planning on seeing King Charles or Prince William when he returns to Britain on the eve of the first anniversary of the Queen’s death and will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, it has been reported. The Duke of Sussex is set to fly out from California to London to make an appearance at an event for the charity WellChild, celebrating the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters.
The awards ceremony will take place just a day before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing on September 8 but the Prince has ‘no intention’ to see his brother or father during his whistle-stop stay, according to insiders.
In contrast to last years global outpouring of grief and days of state events, there are no public or private family gatherings planned for the anniversary of the Queen who died at Balmoral last year, aged 96, during her traditional summer stay at the castle.
Speaking of the Prince’s quick stopover in the UK, an insider told the Mirror: ‘While some may suggest it would be good order for the family to settle their differences, perhaps even in the late queens memory, things are a long way off.’ The source added relationships remain ‘firmly rooted at rock bottom’ following Prince Harry’s criticisms of King Charles, 74, and Prince William, 41, in his tell-all Netlfix documentary and explosive memoir Spare.
While the Mail is being squirrelly about their sourcing, if you read closely, it absolutely feels like Harry has made it 100% clear that he’s not interested in spending time with anyone in his family and the Windsors are pathetically screaming “WE REFUSE TO SEE HIM.” Harry’s like… I didn’t ask. So, he won’t see anyone except, perhaps, his York cousins. I bring up Eugenie and Beatrice because I think they’re Harry’s work-around for this other story:
Prince Harry will be forced to ask the Palace for permission if he wants to stay on a royal estate when he returns to the UK early next month – after he and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage by King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex, 38, is set to fly out from California to London to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards on September 8, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters. He will not be accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, who will fly straight to Germany for the Invictus Games.
Harry and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore earlier this summer. While in the UK, he now has to request access to an apartment on one of the royal estates, or alternatively stay with friends or at a hotel. The last time he stayed at his former marital home was in June when he was in London to give evidence in a High Court phone hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers.
Keep in mind, by all accounts, Frogmore Cottage is just sitting there vacant, as are so many royal properties. Charles evicted the Sussexes out of the home they paid for, and Charles did it purely out of spite as a way to “control” the Sussexes, so they couldn’t come and go as they pleased. Which is why I kind of think Harry will probably stay overnight with Eugenie, wherever she is staying in the UK. Either that or he’ll just stay with a friend or in a hotel. He’s not going to contact his father just to get “permission” to stay wherever, nor should he.
Or he might stay at Althrop, Diana’s family residence? Or a hotel?
Or he could fly directly to Germany after the awards and not spend one night on Salty isle.
I think he’ll stay long enough to see the newest baby and then bounce.
Um……no. Has P!ssM0r0n-hugging beatrice visited the Sussexes to see Princess Lili yet? That would be a no. Has she ever seen Prince Archie? Bigly doubt it.
@wannabefarmer is referring to Eugenie’s baby I believe, not Beatrice’s. harry has been in England since sienna was born, but I don’t believe he’s been back since Ernest was born.
@Becks1
Oooops! Youre right. Its Eug who just had a baby. So @Wannabefarmer could very well be correct. Perhaps H will visit with Eug and Jack…..even tho I’m sure both the Sussexes and the Brooksbanks hv faced-timed since the baby came.
Maybe Germany will send a military plane to London to pick Harry up and fly him to Düsseldorf. I vaguely remember Germany sending a plane for M&H after the One World event last year.
Like hell is he asking Charles for permission to stay somewhere. Technically, he could stay at frogmore if Eugenie and Jack are still living there? I don’t think they are but who knows?
Eugenie and Jack live at Ivy Cottage at KP.
Hmm, I just can’t see Harry staying at KP either.
I don’t think he would stay at KP, its too public and William would be peering out of 1A with binoculars looking for any tidbit he could find to spill to the tabloids.
Remember this was one of the talking points from the palace in all the talks about taking away frogmore (which started long before Charles actually did it) – that H&M could stay in rooms at BP or Clarence House and it would give them protection and housing and they didn’t need security and they didnt need Frogmore bc of that. So this is just along that same line.
I don’t think there’s any chance Harry is reaching out to his father for a place to stay. My guess is he’s going to stay at a hotel and bounce as soon as he can to get to Germany.
You know what, was just thinking, it’s possible he even times it to arrive on that day, attend the event, and then catch a plane to Germany, never even spending the night in the UK. Seems exhausting but it’s a possibility. And William wouldn’t just have binoculars, he’d have a whole dang telescope😂
No news detected. Literally none of this is news. It’s just the courtiers talking.
And probably the whole point of why KFC clawed back their home, which was supposedly a “gift “ from the queen. (The actual queen, not the faux queen they have now.)
Bee, l always say the late queen which makes it clear whom I’m referring to, if that helps. And personally, I’d jet straight to Germany right after the charity visit.
It’s not about disambiguation. It’s about Camzilla not deserving to be called queen. She is not. She is princess consort at best. And a poor excuse at that. The queen was the actual queen, and probably the last.
I do agree that Harry is probably going to be there briefly, just to be there for well child, and then bounce.
I see what you meant. I also feel she doesn’t deserve that title, but unfortunately since Camilla is the wife of the king, she is legally the queen as all wives of kings have been known in the past. If Charles had intended her to be princess consort, then laws should have been changed to reflect that as well as prince consort for the husband of any future reigning queen. As originally claimed by him to give her the PC title, even though he double crossed everyone by most likely fake signing the late queen’s signature giving C the queen consort title.
His uncle’s house, his aunt’s, his friends or a hotel all better options than going anywhere near the hornet’s nest.
Yeah! But that won’t fit with their fantasy story about Harry not having any friends in Britain left, and that all the family members hate him. They are so happy to write another story using the phrase “the king evicted them” and gleeful of the thought of Harry having to ask the king for permission. Even though they know were wrll that Harry won’t.
One of his Spencer Aunts has an apartment near Kensington Palace.
There are numerous discreet and ultra secure places in London he could stay.
I highly doubt he wants to stay on any of the royal properties. They would be able to gather info and Harry isn’t stupid. He has friends and I think wherever he stays he will be just fine. The royal rats are going to make up shit for the next few weeks with this.
Exactly that @susanCollins, why the hell would he want to stay in any property that would be bugged in every room. Harry has friends and family that would gladly have him stay, but as someone who flew between Germany and the UK regularly during my time in the army, Harry would know there are regular flights. So I think he will do the awards, spend time with the children and their families and hop right onto a plane. He’s got no reason to see his dogsht father or incandescent brother. He’s not there for them, he’s just there for the children. They can Foxtrot Oscar for all Harry cares, they keep slandering him and his wife, so no, he does not intend to give them a minute of his time. Stay safe Harry.
I think he’s going to stay at a friend’s house. If he turns up at KP where Eugenie lives it will be leaked to the press. And yeah, I agree Harry hasn’t asked to see Charles and William, that’s the press making up stories and the Palace just going along with them.
“Forced”? They haven’t been able to force Harry to do anything in a long while.
So very true .
He has stayed a few times this year and no one really knows where .
Give them all the finger Harry ,
They want him to ask permission but Harry has far too many friends to entertain anything like that. Why would he stay at a royal property where his privacy would be invaded and his actions monitored and sold to the tabloids. Harry has been clear about what a future relationship would him would need first: an apology and acknowledgement of their actions towards him & Meghan. And KC3 & Peg have been super clear about their disdain for Meghan, so nothing will move forward. End of story.
@OriginalMia says:
“Harry has been clear about what a future relationship [with] him would need first: an apology and acknowledgement of their actions towards him & Meghan.”
I remain totally fascinated by the concerted effort of the britshidtmedia to ignore completely, this stipulation which H has said in his book and also in EVERY interview he did during the promo for his memoir. The shidtmedia has made every other excuse under the sun for why the parties will never meet, except for this one. LMAO
I have to snicker and snort every time the shidtmedia try to convince everyone that its chucky and bully who are driving this idea of ‘snubbing’ H for imaginary overtures from him for ‘summits’ with his relatives and other fantasies.
If I were Harry and flying all that way plus planning on having packed days in Germany for Invictus, I would stay in a luxe hotel and get a great night sleep before heading out to Dusseldorf.
But then again I am an old and also miserable with less than 7 hrs of sleep.
Absolutely. Billionaires, celebrities, heads of state, all the way down to everyday travelers – they all stay quite comfortably in hotels. All the conveniences, the concierge handling everything, quick travel to and from the airport. Why would he want to get caught up in a royal property? It’s not logical, even without the fraught family issues.
Wellchild isn’t a royal appointment. I wonder who taught harry to be his own man. Probably seeing grandpa or even Charles say to hell with everyone. Harry started doing his own thing long time ago.
My opinion but I think harry still has the keys to frogmore. I think Charles always intended for harry to have a grander home. When harry picked frogmore Charles would let him pay for the renovations and then push Andrew over there. But with megan having better friends and harry writing a book; chuck just “kinda” kicked them out. Yet harry seems to pop over whenever he wants. Lol. Just like when he lived in Canada he would pop over to England when he wanted.
Huh? When did Harry live in Canada? Probably it’s wishful thinking on your part but the Palace has confirmed that Harry and Meghan have moved out of Frogmore. The only keys he has are the ones to his own house in California.
They moved to Canada. Remember how the paparazzi keeping hounding megan.
And don’t try to get snippy with me. The british royal speakers kept changing the move out date. He was just there a few months ago. Is it so hard to believe he kept the keys. Andrew is refusing to move there. Harry and megan paid a fortune on that place. And I don’t believe anyone has confirmed that harry and megan was paid back for the frogmore renovations!!! I would make 5 sets of keys until I was paid back ALL my renovation money.
@Amybee Harry and Meghan first set up in Vancouver which is part of Canada.
@Tree: Them staying in Canada was never a permanent move. They were there on vacation with the hopes of living there but that went out the window when Harry decided to leave the Royal Family. The Palace stated at the end of June that Harry and Meghan have moved out of Frogmore. It’s not their place anymore. It’s not confirmed whether Charles has reimbursed them but there were some reports that he had. Perhaps it will be reflected in next year’s Sovereign Grant report.
This is not a story. Harry and Meghan plan out how they travel and stay way in advance and the fact that this has been announced now means that his stay has already been arranged. There is no need to ask for permission to stay anywhere from a father so vindictive and cruel that he would evict his son and his family from a secure home that they were paying for. The Windsors shot themselves in the foot yet again and he has even more freedom to go wherever he pleases. We know that if he had already asked for permission, that would have been public knowledge and we know he didn’t also because of the stories talking about a meeting after Invictus Games.
He could stay with Elton who also has a property in Berkshire. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up buying a small place somewhere in the future for visits. Interestingly this story contradicts the telegraph which says Charles already agreed to provide somewhere for the Sussexes to stay when in England.
More lies or faint hope I think of the rags. I mean why would charles agree to provide them a place? They have, as far as we can tell, no relationship.
It would not be surprising to find they already have a place in Britain. A place bought and paid for but done with a straw buyer so a registry wouldn’t show their name.
I was thinking along the same lines recently! Either they have already, or will buy, a home in the Cotswolds that has enough room for them and their security team. Who knows, they may even stealthily spend more than a few weeks there each year in their own private, secure home in the country and no one the wiser.
I think he’s either going to come and go the same day, stay in a hotel with appropriate security, or stay with a friend. I’d love it if he called Elton John just to make Rota heads explode after Elton declined to be part of the Chubbly.
Bet he stays at 76 Dean Street.
Soho House, why not.
Freedom is great, he can choose where he sleeps.
I am too poor to understand this concept of Soho House, lol. So its a chain, and it has private rooms and hotel rooms and a restaurant? I dont get it, way beyond my pay scale, lol.
@Becks1 I don’t understand it either! My probably incorrect understanding is that it’s an extremely upscale bar/restaurant for extraordinarily wealthy people with rooms where they can stay and sleep the night if they got too drunk!
@Becks1
It’s a Club with additional meeting and workspaces, a restaurant, Hotel and Wellness/Sportsclub
The difference to a really fancy Hotel/Restaurant is, that non members are only allowed in on invitation of a member and due to a really strict membership policy concering photos, it caters to people who don’t want to be botheres by paparazzi or fans.
Ah yes, and the memories made there. Good point!
ROTFL. The desperation is real. I dont think I’m going out on a limb when I say Harry has not been anywhere near frogmore since having it stolen from him and they cleaned out their stuff. Given the situation with his ‘family’ no one in their right mind would think he would go anywhere near these properties. They still think he has no options. That he misses these places? Pls. He has no need. They really dont know Harry, do they? What’s their plan, offer him nott cott? Still underestimating him. Their desire to see him come begging is their wet dream (can I say that here?) Harry was done when the Q died, no reason to go near that toxic lot unless and until the beg his wife’s forgiveness.
And that’s what they’d love–for Harry to have to ask permission every time he needs to step foot in England. They want so badly for Harry to chase them, to beg them, but it’s not going to happen. They need to let the sick fantasy go.
Lol what a nonstory!
“Just in case he ever wants to, he will have to ask first!”
He’s not gonna ask, because he doesn’t want to! This is some stupid shit.
Final point, oh how I would love for Harry to have time to visit the England ladies football training ground, and have a picture taken with them. Can you imagine the screams from KP! Wiglets would fly and windows would smash, petty I know, but, then again so are the Windsors lol
Considering Harry has never had anything to do with football, I doubt that would ever happen. But I have no doubt that William have a reception for them at Windsor Castle as soon as it can be arranged.
Frogmore is not sitting empty. As someone pointed out yesterday, it could be William who is using it. Makes sense as it is close to the children at Adelaide and comes with security.
I suspect William’s actually staying at Windsor Castle. William’s not to demean himself by staying in a place where Harry and especially Meghan lived in before.
I don’t see this as Wm demeaning himself. I see it as jealousy and an ego boost for bragging rights, ” I’ve got your home ha ha. “
William would 100% get pleasure from knowing he has Harry’s house as a crash pad in Windsor. He’s got the flashy mansion in London as well as Amner etc but he would have way more privacy at Frogmore than inside the actual castle when staying in Windsor.
That’s totally a theory I have. No evidence of it though. It just seems like Windsor castle is old and drafty and too many people about. FC is modern and renovated and private. @amybee, while I get William not wanting to demean himself, I could see him enjoying knowing he’s staying in a place Harry wanted for his family. Again, this is just me throwing out ideas of what could be going on with FC now that it’s just sitting empty.
They love the idea of the Sussexes having to beg for a place to stay which is why this keeps coming up. I don’t believe this offer was ever made. I think this was put out after the evicted from Frogmore story didn’t hit the way they thought it would. Remember when they claimed Harry could get security if he gave them at least 30 days notice after the removal of security story didn’t hit the way they thought. Harry didn’t fall Into that trap as evidenced by him waiting to confirm his attendance at the coronation. He’s not going to fall into this trap. Every thing the BRF has done to try to control the Sussexes has resulted in them having less access and info.
The press is trying to get Chuck to invite Harry to stay so they can get info on him. That’s it. Most of these stories are the Rota telling Chuck and baldy what they want.
Does Nacho have a house anywhere near London? If so, that’s my bet (or Chris Martin’s place).
Prince Harry is not going to even want to stay on a royal property. If he did, they would no doubt have it bugged and probably servants tripping in and out of bushes spying on him. If he stayed with Eugenie, as others noted above, Pegs would LITERALLY have an entire telescope setup and he would be running around to each window trying to catch glimpses of him with binoculars. Yet, I’m not surprised they are telling us this. They are trying to exert their name into Harrys news cycle and *attempt* to sound like they still have some kind of control over him. Pathetic
The Wellchild awards are only a couple weeks away; if he wanted to stay at a royal property he would have asked by now. I think he’ll probably stay at a friend’s place, like Elton John who has a huge private estate in Windsor that Diana used to stay it, not a hotel. Staying with a friend will give him more pricacy than staying at a hotel.
No matter where Harry stays, I love that he’s attending the WellChild Awards — he’s a good guy, and his priorities are solid.