“Yay, ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 premieres in October” links

I came to The Gilded Age late but I love that stupid show now. Season 2 will premiere October 29th! We got a new image of Bertha and George Russell too! [GFY]

Lainey doesn’t know what’s going on with Scooter Braun either. [LaineyGossip]

One writer describes how the Friends sausage was made. [Pajiba]

God, remember when everyone was obsessed with Pink Sauce? [Starcasm]

Gemma Chan wore a prim Louis Vuitton. [Tom & Lorenzo]

There’s a Covid surge in New York. [JustJared]

Republicans have turned on Oliver Anthony, yay. [Jezebel]

Doutzen Kroes looks amazing here, but I’m still not over her anti-vaxx views. [Egotastic]

Khloe Kardashian loves her new face. [Seriously OMG]

Which big-ticket purchases are worth every penny? [Buzzfeed]