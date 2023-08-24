“Yay, ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 premieres in October” links

I came to The Gilded Age late but I love that stupid show now. Season 2 will premiere October 29th! We got a new image of Bertha and George Russell too! [GFY]
Lainey doesn’t know what’s going on with Scooter Braun either. [LaineyGossip]
One writer describes how the Friends sausage was made. [Pajiba]
God, remember when everyone was obsessed with Pink Sauce? [Starcasm]
Gemma Chan wore a prim Louis Vuitton. [Tom & Lorenzo]
There’s a Covid surge in New York. [JustJared]
Republicans have turned on Oliver Anthony, yay. [Jezebel]
Doutzen Kroes looks amazing here, but I’m still not over her anti-vaxx views. [Egotastic]
Khloe Kardashian loves her new face. [Seriously OMG]
Which big-ticket purchases are worth every penny? [Buzzfeed]
I know two people who recently traveled to NYC and came back with COVID. It’s still knocking people out.
Every single person I know who has traveled to Florida in the past 2 years has come back with Covid. Doesn’t matter if they travel by car, plane, or train or where they go in Florida.
My husband and I avoided for 3 years. Flew through Miami in June, came back with Covid.
People in the Bay Area are getting it too all of a sudden. My partner and I have still never had it, but I’ve stopped putting any effort into not getting it (other than now annual vaccinations). How are people getting it at this point? Just bad luck? NYC and Bay Area have extremely high rates of vaccination, so that’s not the issue.
There’s a new variant that’s more infectious. The current vaccines aren’t effective for it, but there’s an updated vaccine coming out the middle of next month.
I just saw a news story yesterday where they said this new variant is extremely contagious. They said you are more likely to catch it if you’ve already had Covid or if you’re vaccinated. I don’t understand the logic of that though.
There is a surge in most of the US, the south in particular (no doubt because of low vax rates). Being hospitalized specifically for Covid is going way up. I’ve been lucky so far (haven’t caught it kunahura ((thank goodness in Yiddish) as my mother would say!) I will be getting my next booster along with my flu shot at the end of Sept/beginning of Oct., as experts are saying the later you get it this year, the better you’ll be protected for the fall/winter. Until then, I’m masking up indoors again. I’ve been seeing a LOT more people masking up in dept. stores and markets now! It’s good to see!
As for The Gilded Age returning: YAY! It’s a lovely early birthday present for me (my bday is the next day 😊). Can’t wait; love that show!
Give me all the bustles, treachery and Carrie Coon you have, HBO!!
Yes! Can’t wait.
For anyone who didn’t listen the first time around, HBO put out The Official Gilded Age Podcast in conjunction with each of the nine first season episodes of the show, and I highly recommend it. One of the co-hosts is Tom Meyers, who also cohosts the long running Bowery Boys NYC history podcasts. The first half of each podcast reviews that episode of the show, adding in actual historical background, while the second half is an interview with one of the main cast members, plus one of the production people. Really well done and informative.
Newport is about 20 minutes from home and the Preservation Society has been doing a fun series of lectures about the behind the scenes of filming, how they get the angles and do the lighting without causing harm to anything, the set decorating and how they source clothes and other materials, etc. The fees HBO pays have also been wonderful to help the organization recoup some of what they lost financially during COVID.
My neighbor has been an extra and said it’s a blast!