Princess Kate accused of ‘arrogant environmental hypocrisy’ for helicopter use

Does anyone have any idea what’s happening with the messaging and communications at Kensington Palace these days? Some weird stuff is definitely happening. Prince William spent the past two weeks on a briefing spree about how he was bigger and more important than his brother, then when William was in New York for 36 hours, his wife stole his oyster thunder by doing events on both days he was away. Now it looks like the gloves are off and KP is allowing open criticism of Kate to go unchecked? Am I getting that right? Is William tossing his wife under the bus? All I know is that, for years now, “Will and Kate travel by helicopter” is rarely a headline, yet the British media has described their helicopter travel several times in recent weeks, including Kate’s use of a helicopter on Monday, to visit the Naval station in Somerset. Now Sky News is using the word “arrogant” in a headline about Kate. Buttons, you in danger, girl.
The Princess of Wales has been slammed as “arrogant” for using tax-payer funds to travel by helicopter to the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton – rather than sitting in the car for about two hours. Princess Kate made her first visit to the airfield on Monday as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm – an honorary appointment bestowed to her by King Charles.
Anti-monarchy group Republic took to X, formerly Twitter, to blast Kate over her flight to Somerset- which is less than 60 kilometers from her home in Windsor.
“She could have gone by car. About two hours from Windsor. But instead flies by helicopter for an entirely pointless visit,” Republic commented on X.
“We pay for their travel so they take advantage” a user said.
“More arrogant environmental hypocrisy from the House of Windsor. It’s not as if she’s got to get back in time for the school run or cook their supper!” a third added.
[From Sky News]
Usually, these kinds of “what tweets say about the royals” stories are entirely positive, because outlets cherry-pick the monarchist bot tweets. Ordinarily, the story would have been “People love Kate’s gopher wig, fans praise her relatable Meghan cosplay!” As I said, Kate is in danger. William was off in New York, trying to convince people that he’s an important environmentalist and statesman at Four Seasons Landscaping/The Plaza, all while Katie Keen joyrides on helicopters and tries to steal her husband’s thunder? I can’t wait for this sh-t to fall apart in real time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The Princess of Wales will visit Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton, one of the Royal Navy’s two principal air stations, and one of the busiest military airfields in the UK. The base is home to a number of front-line squadrons and training units, including the Wildcat Maritime Force. The visit follows the recent announcement that His Majesty The King has appointed The Princess, Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm (FAA).,
NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS,Image: 806221018, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Catherine, Princess Of Wales reacts after inflating a lifejacket during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England.
Catherine, Princess Of Wales reacts after inflating a lifejacket during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England.
Catherine, Princess Of Wales reacts after inflating a lifejacket during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England.
Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England.
Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England.
Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England.
Catherine, Princess Of Wales during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton on September 18, 2023 in Yeovil, England.
The Princess of Wales talks with a Royal Navy personnel in the training hangar at RNAS Yeovilton. The Princess of Wales visited the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton, one of the Royal Navy's two principal air stations following the recent announcement that The King has appointed The Princess, Commodore-in-Chief, Fleet Air Arm (FAA).
Uh oh sex symbol Peg is beginning the process of throwing Can’t under the bus. Her time is up. She is now the new scapegoat for Peg. Cue the articles from Carole about how needed Can’t is to save the monarchy. The end is near.
Yup. Between this and the obvious setting Will up as being a ‘hot’ (barf) single dad, Mutton Buttons better watch it! Very interesting choices these days from the ol’ rota rats.
…and let the festivities begin!
What is going on in the Wig Dept???
She is no longer tanning? What’s happening?
Her hair is also a really odd colour – I know it’s a wig (and it’s been discussed quite a bit) but the photo selection today just really highlighted the weird colour. Doesn’t suit her.
Blond and blond-adjacent shades don’t look good on her, not even the darker shades. Something about her complexion doesn’t pair well with the color in general.
She looks much better and more youthful with a darker hair colour. This wig situation is really so obvious in these photos. Also, the lip lift is very obvious here, especially compared to pictures of her from 8-10 years ago. She always had a thin upper lip, and it changed shape a few years ago.
That wig is an environmental crime. How many forever chemicals went into creating whatever color that is supposed to be?
I’m so glad someone mentioned the hair. It looks… crazy. I know tousled is a look, but this is more “I slept in my wig and didn’t brush it out.”
Her usual photographer (who is married to one of her staffers) usually photoshops her to oblivion, but he wasn’t present for this event. This is the un-retouched Kate. It’s a remarkable difference.
It seemed like an odd choice, stepping out of her “brunette brand” so suddenly like that.
All I can think of is this: who is Workshy Wanderdick’s current side piece, and is she some shade of blonde, perchance? KKKate must know who he’s entangled with, the rumors would not fail to reach her. In fact Workshy seems like one of those blokes that delights in inflicting emotional pain on his partners; the apple didn’t fall far from the tree there. He seems like the sort of guy who would make sure she found out.
She cosplays because she wants to imitate charismatic women who naturally draw attention – CP Mary of Denmark, Duchess of Sussex… either to impress the monarch, the British press, or to entice her perennially wayward husband. It’s sad that she hasn’t a grasp on her sense of herself. I think her mother plays a large part in the blame there… theirs always seemed like a very enmeshed relationship… and of course the “key to bagging a prince” was to make herself as much of a blank slate as possible. Carole, for all her own Diana obsession, clued in that the key to her daughter’s longevity in royal life would be to “never outshine the bloodline”. KKKate doesn’t know any other way to operate now.
S&M, what do you think she’s done to tighten her jawline?
Probably just Botox. It does wonders for the jaw line. I highly recommend it.
My knowledge of how to spot a lip lift comes from a netflix show, and that’s about the extent of it 😀
In her case it’s hard to tell what came with her extreme thinnes and what from procedures. I’m sure her teeth are completely changed and that can make her whole lower face look different too.
She looks so unkept here. It reminded me of Katie Holmes before she escaped. Towards the end she completely gave up on her looks. Kate is obviously not there yet, but compared to her own hyperstyled looks, this is unkept.
You go Kate!! Exert your independence. Show William that you can get around doing your thing without involving him lol🤣😉😜
I’m enjoying the Wales shenanigans being highlighted in the British media. Usually the media abusing the Sussexes about private flights (a false narrative) so I’m also surprised to see them attack Kate for this. 🤷♀️
Well. They can’t attack William who literally uses helicopters as an Uber.
And William doesn’t care about Kate and wants her punished / more broken and to not himself become the center of bad press. So obviously she over stepped when he was in the States and damaged the environment all on her keen own! She did put a foot wrong! She put it – and the other one too! Le gasp! – into a helicopter which Willie would NEVER.
I think William uses a helicopter to go to the loo. He’s going to be big mad that she stole his thunder, even if it drew negative responses to her irresponsible heli use.
All I can imagine is there must have been much screaming crying and throwing up at how clearly loved up and solid the Sussex marriage plainly appeared to be at the Invictus Games, as it threw months of projected divorce rumors that were clearly really about the Wales’s right back in their faces and left the tabloids that had been running with that narrative flat footed and pissed off that they haven’t been able to cover the real marriage implosion the way they want to. Gloves are coming off every which way, not just between Will and Kate.
I agree. Something is going on but the possibilities are endless. Either a coordinated plan or a stab in the dark to test the waters.
She on her way out. By hook or by crook.
Agree with this. There have been too many breadcrumbs lately, even in the DM. This is definitely the most blatant criticism of her though. This is the beginning of the end for her.
In that photo of her reaching forward to shake that person’s hand you can almost SEE her slurring. She does not look sober.
Don’t know much about divorces. But what is considered the starting point. When they seperate or the actual divorce. Especially for money purposes. They moved Kate to Adelaide before they became the Wales’. Maybe that was the separation. And she won’t get any Wales money?
I am legit on pins and needles waiting for the announcement that the happiest, most solid marriage on Salt Isle is over. Can’t come soon enough.
Where’s the replacement, though?
The only reason I don’t think this is true is because she keeps getting assigned patronages. I completely believe they live separate lives, however.
This is really bad for wiglet. That husband of hers has thrown her to the wolves and there is no one who can save her. To bad she was a bitch mean girl to her kind brother-in-law and his wonderful wife. She would have had allies besides Carol Mama June Middleton that would have her back. Dummy.
“Carol Mama June Middleton” hahahahaha! Brilliant, Girl Ninja!
Tune in to the next episode of When Bad Things Happen to Bad People and find out more!
@Girl Ninja, I just about spit out my coffee! I wonder when wiglet’s uncle, Mama June’s brother, will join in the chat. This would be a good time for him to defend his darling niece in his ever so classy way.
I had a good chuckle over this piece. Now I want to watch Ghost! Thank you Kaiser! YOU are so good!
Special K is about to find out that she’s not so special. Is this BP or KP?
Overshadowing the unpopular king is one thing, although still unwise. Throwing a tantrum by overshadowing Its Just William on his important 2 day NYC embiggening adventure is a big no-no. She is deliberately trying to antagonize them. Not smart. How many buses does the RF have reserved for throwing family members under? Can’t wait for their next joint outing…
Interesting that it’s coming from Sky News, wasn’t there an article recently where a guy who was high up in Sky News pointed out that media coverage of the royals is sickeningly sycophantic?
And now they’re coming after Kate first. If the DM carries it, I’ll put a little more weight on it.
PS the gopher needs to snatch that wiglet right back and bury it. Its the wrong color, wrong length and looks like she dug it up
Yeah, the worst part of the wig is the color. It’s so bad.
At this point, her wiglet collection can only be cleansed by fire and started anew
@heatherc 😂
LOL
Also has some feels of the press getting bored (finally) of the Sussex’s not taking the bait, and they need more headlines to sell. They’re jumping on the not-my-king bandwagon – the cry du jour in the UK (where it used to be Harry’s a Traitor/Meghan is Evil). They’re playing to the audience to sell papers, and neither the Windsors nor Waleses imagined for a hot second that they could be the “sell-ees”. Game on! The way the two houses are playing it, they’re doing the Maverick downward death spiral to make the other one the loser – with some similar mini-games in house. Epic that H&M just sailed in and out on glorious press and left them in this polluted dust.
I’m dying at “stole his oyster thunder” lol.
So the airfield visit was announced at some point last week, so William would have known about it in advance, before going to NYC. I wonder if she was told to reschedule, or not do anything to grab headlines (remember in Spare the bit about Kate being asked “not to hold a tennis racket” or whatever) and she did the damn bit with the inflatable life vest and William is retaliating by blasting her for helicopter use?
I don’t know. the Republic X/twitter account blasts the royals a lot for their helicopter usage, so the fact that the criticism for THIS visit is being allowed to be repeated in SkyNews etc – I find it very interesting.
I feel like this is a taste of things to come with Kate.
‘I feel like this is a taste of things to come with Kate.’ Yeah, she’s clearly not happy at not going to NY and I expect to see her pull the same stunt when he goes to Singapore. Buttons and Ma don’t like being side-lined. Should be an interesting PR war!!
I am still shocked she’s not going to Singapore. It’s coming from Middleton Mouthpiece Tominey so I’m guessing it’s true! After the disaster in Boston with the Kermit the Frog dress, I’m not surprised Baldy has demanded she stays well at home. Nevertheless, not having your wife there by your side looks beyond tragic.
This is definitely Baldy testing the waters to see if he can go at it alone. Grab the solo headlines and damn anyone who tries to steal his thunder back home (like we are seeing now with this condemnation of Keen). Very interesting times ahead indeed.
Yea it’s very interesting and IMO there are a few possibilities. Your scenario makes total sense. To me it’s also almost like they’re using Kate as spare – pushing her out in tandem as William so his undoubted buffoonery pales in comparison and coverage to both her antics (looking disheveled and the life vest bit) and the backlash (she gets slammed for the helicopter usage instead of him which is just laughable) and it makes him look halfway competent in comparison.
This could be an incandescent swipe from Will for stepping on his coverage, or it could be the first shot at taking down Kate’s glowing media rep. Her return to pre-Meghan coverage would go a long way in helping Will seem sympathetic in any separation or split by making it seem unavoidable on his part. And it’s all about propping up the heir, isn’t it?
Either way, I’ve got my popcorn (and red string) ready!
The navy visit was planned but doing another visit the next day when she hasn’t done back to back visits in months is more than a coincidence.
Kate is going to find out just how replaceable she is. If William is mad then the press will have no issue targeting her.
Yep. Kate went rogue and scheduled her events to overshadow William’s Email Tour and now she’s being called out for her helicopter use. Funny how the press never mentions how much Bill uses that chopper. I knew Kate was pulling a stunt. There’s no way William would’ve have wanted her to be seen and then the FDNY went asked Will where Kate was. The hits just keep coming. He must have thrown all of the vases….pillows.
I’m not convinced this means a divorce is imminent – it *could* just be a warning to Kate to get back in line.
Having said that, if they announced a divorce I wouldn’t be surprised either.
Wills doesn’t have to divorce her to smear her in the press.
It’s the truth, I’m nor sorry for this Karen
Look both ways Kate, look both ways, you never know when and where that bus is coming from, just be sure that IT IS
Ohhh I am so ready for this to get MESSY. Kate is overplaying her hand. She is due for some bad press. And it’s well deserved.
Kate looks very blonde in a couple of the photos in this story. If she really wanted to change her look, going gradually blonde might do it.
Feeding time is almost upon us – given how badly his jealousy tour has gone on top of her events on the same days as his, there is no smoke without fire. Something is going on with these 2 and its only a matter of time before the press spills.
The Wails are not keeping their end of the bargain – the can’t and won’t. The press cannot keep polishing them as NO ONE beyond the middle England Brexiter is interested in them.
Just put them and us out of our misery!
William will next blame her for his estrangement from harry i can see that happening
Totally agree. Kate will be the fall person for all the horrible things done to Harry & Meghan. I mean she is definitely to blame for some of it but they will pin all of it on her when there is a reckoning.
I’ve always believed that she was going to be the fall guy when shit hits the fan. I still believe that. They can’t go after the heir but Kate has years of mean girl behavior that they can pull from.
ITA – If (and when) William comes out in support of Meghan for “Crygate” then we know it’s all over for Kate and her mother! Kate is not royal she was the ‘brood mare’ and now she’s fulfilled her obligations her only usefulness is to be the ‘scapegoat.’ No matter what Kate thinks she has on William it will be nothing compared to what he can do with the full weight of the establishment behind him.
LauraD, some time back when Crygate was still being bandied about in the trashloids, I recall there was a pro-Willileaks article CB posted about that included a line specifically saying Mrs. Wails was the one who made Meghan cry. I remember being surprised because it was the first time in print I had seen any of the rota rats admit the truth. I recall the whole vibe of the article was very Willileaks and the BRF up, Mrs. Wails down. The crying line was then eventually changed to reflect the lie. I wish I could remember it, but it was one more thing at the time that made me think Willileaks was slowly building his case for eventually pushing her out the door.
Kate was publicly rude to Meghan in ways William was not and that will be used to throw the blame about the Sussexes leaving on her.
These pictures are a bit more “real” than I’m used to from her. Look, K using a helicopter IS terrible, especially during her husband’s environmental “work” in n the US… however, HE is the helicopter pilot and this past year HE has been seen using it even when she hasn’t been around. She’s in trouble, but for the monarchy to be in trouble over helicopter use, they should really be going after him. She’s replaceable.
What is that on her shoulder in the second photo? A rogue wiglet hair?
It sorta looks like the end that was supposed to stay attached to her head. Good eye!
Remember that Jason The Knife told Meghan that Kate could not be drawn into gossip, and so he couldn’t correct the Crygate story. Therefore, this story calling Kate arrogant is a definite switch in strategy.
Right? Is she not being drawn into gossip now? I kind of wonder if Kate doesn’t get to use the helicopter anymore unless she’s doing engagements with him. So she giddily uses the helicopter when he goes out of town and he ain’t happy. Especially if the visit was indeed a rogue one.
I would not be surprised if this was the case. Remember the story from a few months ago about how the vast majority of Kate’s visits were within a short radius of Adelaide Cottage? Like 20 minutes or something? I wonder if she’s not allowed to use the helicopter when not with William, so she’s retaliating by not going anywhere where she might want to take a helicopter (i.e. farther away than 20 minutes or a half hour for her), and this time William is out of town and couldn’t say no and she used it.
Or maybe its not that William isn’t stopping her, but that the helicopter needs to be available to shuttle william back and forth from KP to Windsor and back again every day, so there isnt time for it to be used for Kate. But now that he’s gone, the helicopter isn’t flying to KP at night (for one night lol) so Kate got to use it.
Everything you’re saying makes sense @becks1 and I really think something like this is going on. Imagine, Kate gets to use the helicopter for once bc William is out of town and they sic the press on her. The brutality😂
I don’t think these appearances were coordinated at all. This was supposed to be Will’s big statesman trip. It would’ve been a mild thing if she’d just popped up on Monday, but doing an event yesterday too…there’s definitely some flower show stunting on her part. They both know she’s far more likely to get on the front page than him, so this was certainly a choice.
Kind of wondering if she’s drinking a lot.
I don’t think so, excessive drinking bloats you, even if you’re thin, and she wouldn’t be able to work out as much as she clearly does. I think she’s maybe on some sort of antianxiety meds that dull her out and takes uppers when she has to do a public event, hence the mad gurning and jazz-handing.
Her wig looks like she slept in it.
And yes, it appears Kate is going from the chopper to the chopping block.
Admit it the grinning at nothing grates
And she doesn’t care that the crowd sees her grinning and waiving at nothing! I really would like to have her nerves. I don’t think I could do it. She looks like such a liar. She has been caught red handed. Yet still does it with gusto!!!!!
Kate doesn’t do anything. So her job has become to get press by any means. She goes out to be laughed at. I thought it was just incompetence. Now, I believe she is meant to be laughed at. That’s a tough job.
Let’s start with that terrible accent. Hillary Baldwin does a better representation with her “American spanglish” accent! And hillaria accent is all over the place.
@Macky. Your exactly right. I saw some derangers/and BOTS talking back and forth amongst one another on Twitter and they were basically saying all kate needs to do is something “interesting” and she will get coverage. Another words, all she needs to do is pull some kind of stunt and act ridiculous. Pull a tire, squeel down a slide, pump up a vest and look like a lunatic….
Macky, that’s certainly something to consider. I can’t recall her ever looking this bad before. The hair color doesn’t look good with her skin color to say nothing of the mess it is. She could be doing it so they don’t send her to engagements–she does like living the lady of leisure lifestyle. She could be doing it because she’s mad about something and this is her very own FU to whomever. She could be doing it because she cracking and doesn’t even realize how bad she looks.
@ saucy. Someone wrote years ago that they think Kate was sabotaging certain events because she didn’t want to be there. It seems plausible. She was kinda mean to the kids at ,I think, the flower show this year.
Mackey, well I wouldn’t rule it out. Someone who has been in that family for this long would have to be better at it than when she started. She seems to be getting worse.
She either looks totally doped up or has a manic, rictus grin. I only believe the “doped up” part. The rest is not genuine in the least. Just so phony. Way overdone as usual.
For months now, Kate has not just been looking old, she’s been looking used up, worn out, hardly able to make an effort. The only time her face doesn’t look washed up is when she has that huge open mouth laugh going. At the rest, her face looks as if she needs serious help. I know there are many reasons not to like her, but it’s difficult to see someone looking like that in public..
That lighter hair color looks awful, imo. In fact, I hate everything about her hair in these pics. It looks dirty, and would someone please give this woman a hair brush??
@kaiser 100% agree with you. Kate’s in danger. The thing is Kate is mean – and what comes around goes around.
I’m sure it’s devastating for her to read the tabloids subtly advertising that William is single and ready to mingle in the US(calling him America’s sex god…..lol…).
The slow rollout of their impending divorce has begun. I’m so excited for her! Kkkhate will soon learn what it’s like to have the Firm’s full machinery attack her and throw her to the tabloid wolves as Meghan has learned. Meghan’s “crime” was being biracial and American…and gorgeous, intelligent, charismatic, creative, hardworking, and popular. Not to mention, Prince Harry adores her.
Kkkhate crime is she’s Just Kate – a miserable, petty, copykeen, dull, racist Karen who will get the blame for the Sussexes’ exit. Kkkhate will never be Queen and the very thought has made my day!😋
What anyone needs to know about the Middleton family is that they targeted and stalked William from the get-go. He tried to lose them more than once but cling-on, panicking Carole had a word in his ear to the effect that he should marry her daughter or else. Now all we see is damage-limitation. Kate is furious that Charles has not abdicated in favour of William and makes no secret how impatient she is to get that Crown
I don’t know why people still think William and Kate will divorce, because they won’t. William is obviously too egotistical to ever admit that he made a mistake in anything, so there’s no way he’s going to admit marrying Kate was a mistake. William would rather put up with a wife he despises than admit to making a wrong choice.
And he doesn’t *have* to divorce. He can live his life as he pleases, and marginalize Kate, and scream and thrown things at her when he feels like it, and cheat on her if he feels like it, and never see her if he doesn’t want to . . . and it’s fine. Both Kate and the public will put up with it, so he has no motivation to divorce.
For a long time I felt the same way. Only recently has it been obvious that what William wants is to be openly and publicly free to be a single available desirable man without the ghost of a wife in the background. Middle age crisis. He wants to be young again.
@libra – I agree. It’s obvious he wants what Harry has and he wants a Meghan. I think Kaiser also mentioned in yesterdays blog that Kate wanted to go to NYC but seems like he didn’t want her to go at all. And now she’s also skipping Singapore. Then the DM article today(from the other blog) calling him a new sex symbol while here on US soil.
It’s a new messaging. It feels he’s done with Kate.
People here have already predicted the story line – Will didn’t make a mistake, he was fooled, taken advantage of by the Middletons when he was a vulnerable young man still recovering from the shock of Diana’s death, etc. etc. etc. The now bankrupt Middletons are ripe for this; the PR games they’ve played over the years (Kate the backbone of the monarchy) can be used against them.
I agree with @AC, wanting what Harry has is what totally drives Will. Look at the silliness the last two days, as he attempted to burnish his “statesman” credentials to compete with Harry. He doesn’t necessarily want a Meghan, but he wants what someone like her can superficially bring to the table (pretty, sexy, personable) to big him up and make other people envious. The only way he’d be okay living a separate life from Kate would be if he’s allowed to parade around with a girlfriend/mistress, because as just a single guy, even a single dad, he’s still one down compared to Harry.
@windyriver – 100% agree with you. He wants someone with the same qualities as Meghan.
As early as 2015 he was photographed on a guy’s trip dancing with another woman and skipping the commonwealth service. He has had the life you describe for quite some time but still managed to at least pretend to have feelings for Kate publicly. More and more he is pushing her to the side in public. Something is making him less able to put the public face on it.
Oh and didn’t they just out Kate for the infamous “recollections May vary” saying she insisted it be included.,.
Karma is a wonderful thing. Wonder if she will start flashing her naked butt again to get attention .
Hasn’t someone else tried to step into the “it wasn’t me, it was the wind”-role today?
So the slow rollout of the divorce is starting, then.
If I had to guess, they might announce it after the holidays? Maybe she’ll get one last Christmas concert. She got her Princess of Wales title, I think she’s entitled to it just like Diana was in the event of a divorce and she can keep it for life.
Wonder what color her hair will be tomorrow.