Prince William ‘refused’ to meet his brother while he was in Harry’s ‘backyard’

On Prince Harry’s birthday last Friday, there was another round of “Prince William despises his brother” stories going around. Jennie Bond told the Sun that “There is no way back for the brothers” and “William is hurt so deeply that I think he probably just blanks Harry out of his mind most of the time. He has moved on with his life, and I guess so has Harry.” Hilariously, then, the British media kept bringing up Harry during William’s sad New York trip. The Mail even put Harry’s name in their initial headline, something about “William arrives in New York with NO PLANS to see Harry.” That’s where William is at the moment – he hates his brother, he wants what his brother has, and he uses Harry’s name to draw attention to his sad-sack projects. So now the royal experts are trying to explain why William and Harry didn’t “meet” during Peg’s NYC trip.
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been branded “absolutely terrible” as the Prince of Wales fears he can’t trust his brother, a royal expert speaking to Daily Express US claimed. Richard Fitzwilliams cited a multi-book deal the Sussexes are thought to have with publisher Random House as one reason any reconciliation between the brothers seems a long way off.
The Prince of Wales is in the US for the Earthshot Prize summit but it’s thought that Prince William will not meet his brother Harry despite being in the Duke’s backyard.
Prince Harry also did not meet with his brother on a short trip to the UK earlier this month while Prince William – at least publicly – did not extend birthday wishes to his brother who turned 39 last Saturday.
Pointing to a recent series of snubs, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “I’m afraid it shows the rift is as deep as ever and the brothers’ relationship is absolutely terrible. After Spare, [the claims] that William attacked Harry and so forth as well as the parade of interviews around it – it goes back to Oprah and the way they behaved.”
Nearly two years later, Prince Harry released his tell-all memoir Spare which savaged the Royal Family alleging that William attacked the Duke and took aim at Princess Kate for her alleged treatment of Meghan Markle. Mr Fitzwilliams added: “The point is simply you couldn’t trust [Prince Harry]. At its most basic, if you were Harry and I was William and we were talking to each other. How could I be sure what we talk about doesn’t appear [elsewhere]? Assuming Harry has a four-book contract with Random House and he decides to enlarge Spare or maybe he writes [more] about his childhood or maybe Meghan writes her memoirs. There are far too many ifs and far too many question marks. The Sussexes have been completely unpredictable in their behaviour but one thing you can predict is they like to publish and use it to their benefit and we saw that ruthlessly.”
“William will not meet his brother Harry despite being in the Duke’s backyard.” Again, these people do not understand America at any level, especially the size of America. New York is NOT the “backyard” of Montecito, California. The only way William’s sad trip would be in Harry’s backyard is if Harry lived on Long Island! Anyway, this is all just a major FYI – William’s still obsessed with Harry, still obsessed with hating Harry and still obsessed with trying to be like Harry. This man will literally spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to copykeen his brother but he won’t get therapy.
Every American knows that California is not in New York’s back yard! This whole attempt to charm us Americans is ridiculous. Does William, who has a geography degree I think, know that California is not in New York’s backyard?
But I’m glad William didn’t try to force a meet up for headlines. Means Harry probably had a great birthday
Lol, California is in New York’s back yard the same way Iraq is in London’s back yard.
Exactly. London to Tehran = California to New York. For scale, France fits into Texas. California’s geographical size is a little bigger than Paraguay and a little smaller than Sweden.
If anyone is planning a trip to the U.S., pick one region. You won’t be even able to visit that.
I think they expected Harry to make a pit-stop in New York on his way back from Dusseldorf to see William instead of flying back home to see his two children whom he’s been away from for two weeks.
Harry WAS in William’s backyard a few weeks ago and there was no visit and my guess is that was 100% Harry’s choice.
@EURYDICE
LOLOLOLOL LMAO
Soapbox moment for me: It literally never ceases to amaze me how little Europeans know about the scale of the US. There are 11 states in the US that are individually larger than the UK and I believe 13 bigger than England. And we have 37 more.
It’s so rich coming from people who constantly say how dumb we are for not knowing their geography like the back of our hands.
Europeans, you mean British Tabloid media and their readers, I’m sure!
@jlmm I’m actually going to say most Europeans who have never traveled here. And that’s not calling anyone dumb. Without a to scale map of both America and Europe it’s hard to really picture outside of “America is big.” Even Americans think you can make a day trip out of going from one side of say, NY, to the other when you can’t.
I visited Chicago and Milwaukee last year and my little Irish mind was BLOWN when I learned that it takes as long to sail across Lake Michigan as it does the Irish Sea. 🙂
Please don’t assume that us little Europeans/Britishers are stupid. I travel a lot and of course I know that Montecito is not in NYCs back yard. I find this constant assumption that all Brits are stupid and all support the ridiculously awful BRF really quite annoying.
OMG #Tarte au Citron, you were in my backyard and didn’t meet me!!!! You must be very p*ssed off! What I’d do? /s Wisconsin is bigger than England. Smaller than the UK. If you travelled from Beloit to Bayfield it’s at least 7 hours. If you travel from Milwukee to Prarie Du Chien, around 5 hours. No one would call that distance backyard.lol
Out of curiosity Tartre au Citron, where did you go in Milwaukee?
@Becks1 – you know what’s in both Harry and Will’s “backyard”? The internet. Nobody has to fly anywhere, just push a button, if they want to.
Well yeah, the internet. But this is Brit media trying to thread the needle by garnering attention (talk about Harry) while servicing Willy’s ego.
Exactly. I live in California and would love to visit NY and New England more often. But the distance is just too far(5-6 hours one way plane ride with 3 hours difference between Pacific and East Coast time zones literally can take a day to travel inc effort to get to and wait at the airport )
I’ve done that trip, out & back a couple of times. It’s exhausting. There’s also factoring in the travel time to/from the airport, time at the airport, etc. But then again, these idiots wrote that 50 UN Plaza overlooks the Hudson River. 🙄
Other way around with me. I lived in NYC and visited my family in California twice a year for 25 years. As I got older the trip became more and more onerous until finally it completely wore me out. At long last I did the smart thing and moved out there. Now I am ten minutes away from them in Orange County and happy as a clam.
My God, NY is almost as far from California as it is from London in the other direction.
I’m in the OC too!
“Every American knows that California is not in New York’s back yard! ”
This part. You just read that part and (hopefully) we’re like
“Oh. An ignorant Brit who doesn’t understand that we don’ t have a supertrain and it’s 3000 miles and 6 hours coast to coast NYC to LA, let alone Montecito — that’s who wrote this.”
Paging Vicky Ward … Katty Kay … y’all come get your people before they make you look more ignorant than y’all already do
If William is so concerned about future conversations being included in unlikely future books he could, I dunno, not treat his brother and his family horribly? If that’s what’s holding Peg back, then Harry is not missing a thing!
William is enraged because he can no longer physically, verbally, financially, and mentally abuse his brother at will without Harry pushing back.
Backyard so funny. Harry’s backyard is on the west coast and Peg is on the east coast someone should look at a map. The Copy Harry Tour is a flop. Also Harry doesn’t give two💩💩what Mr. Burns the sex symbol is doing. This Peg is angry his brother won’t let him abuse him anymore must stop. The world is seeing Peg and family for what they are. Jealous, petty useless beings.
So by my reckoning and please correct me my American friends if wrong, Harry does not have a roughly 2000 mile back yard 😂😂😂and the last time Harry was in the UK, William was 500 miles away in Balmoral, guess none of these idiots ever did geography at school, they just learnt “fetch”
@Mary Pester. You are correct. These idiots don’t even know fetch well.
@susanCollins, thanks Susan, guess we should all start sending world maps to the rags lol
@ Mary Pester. Even if we sent them the map they wouldn’t read the square at the bottom of the map to tell them the scale or miles to measure lol.
Sad part is pegs degree is in geography.
Does anyone really believe that Baldemort & Broomstick actually earned their college degrees? They have shown themselves to be utterly dim-witted and completely lacking in any intellectual curiosity. But what professor at St Andrews would have failed the future king and his girlfriend? I’m betting they were passed from one level to the next without learning a thing. They certainly haven’t learned a thing since then
Oh, but Harry has an infinitely large house with 14,000 bathrooms. His estate reaches all across the US
Per Google, London to NYC 3461 miles. NYC to LA 2541. No one is in anyone’s backyard. Sheesh.
I so wish.
I would totally move in
Well he’s got a trillion bathrooms so why not a 2000K mile backyard right?
If Harry actually had a 2k mile backyard, the DM would be dragging him for it and telling us that Meghan insisted on a yard that size because she’s so self important.
Yes! It’s 2,700 miles from NY to LA. The flight time from NY to London is only one hour more than the flight time from NY to LA.
The odd thing is that the BM uses the same “backyard” drivel to describe the distance between Montecito and Mexico (where Bad Dad lives) or Montecito and L.A. or Hollywood. It seems like Montecito is just a stone’s throw away from everywhere, by their non-existent calculation.
Harry should call William and ask him “So Will, how’d you like meeting with the mayor of NYC? What’d you think of him? Oh wait…” LMAO. What a douche. Enjoy your flight home Pegs!
I know it’s no quite on point but I remember many years ago we had relatives coming to USA from Australia to visit the Grand Canyon and wanted to know if they could stop by to see us in New Jersey while they were there. We had a good laugh. You’d think Australians would realize how big an area a country could be.
Donna my love, they were probably enquiring about ‘since we’re in the same country anyway ‘ and what the flight connections were like.
Meanwhile if I had a dollar for every American who’s come to Sydney or Melbourne and said ‘oh could I just see Alice Springs while I’m here… ‘
What I always find interesting is Harry made his position clear with regards to reconciliation. No apology, no reconciliation. Yet the gutter UK press and its minions frames it as if Harry’s birth family is the ones wronged. These folks are so delusional, the Sussexes have moved on and the salt island folks are acting as though they have the upper hand. They lost and there is nothing they can do about it. All you have to do is look at this tragedy of a trip to NY to realize how utterly desperate those folks are.
Yup. I think this quote says it all, “William’s still obsessed with Harry, still obsessed with hating Harry and still obsessed with trying to be like Harry.” Meanwhile, everyone in the U.S. has moved on from the drama. We fully accept Meg and Harry as OUR royals and are only distantly aware of WandK’s doings. When Peg pushes his way into our sightlines, the response is a resounding yawn. Seriously, I don’t recall a SINGLE headline from NYT or any of the other big northern papers about him.
@MaxineBranch
EXACTLY. The word “refused” is what gets me with these tabs. Harry never asked to meet with the revenge sex symbol to begin with.
These folks are such amateurs. NYC is nowhere NEAR “Harry’s backyard”. They are on opposite sides of a massive country. It’s a 6 hour flight for FFS. The thing is, their readers live in the same bubble they do and are not very bright OR intellectually curious. So they would believe a story this dumb.
Silly man. If by some chance Harry had been in NYC at the same time as William then William would have been a fool not to meet up with his brother. With the resounding global success of the IGs any “statesman” worth their salt would have taken Harry’s call. William would have found a lot more doors would have opened if he would have had Harry by his side. I’m also going to stick my neck out and say the Mayor would not have cancelled at the last minute. The guy from World Kitchen would most definitely have stuck around for a photo op!
If this story is true (and I don’t believe for one moment that it is) then it’s confirming that this tour was all about creating a “look at our important FK” narrative for the RR.
I was quite confused yesterday, why did he want to meet Jose? Is he going to end world hunger too? Besides H&M are friends with Jose, they work together, there’s a connection. What is his connection?
@Wannabefarmer – I “think” it was tabloid mischief. The article implied William had poached from Archewell to attend the Earthshot summit as one of William’s ‘high profile’ guests. When in fact Jose was actually at the Clinton event talking about the importance of food.
These are serious issues and yet William and his team continue to reduce everything to being about his argument with Harry. His advisors should really be encouraging him to stop this one one-upmanship against H&M as he is repeatedly found out. Often looking foolish as a result.
Jose was one of the participants in the Earthshot summit – I think he was on one of the 10-minute panel discussions? The DM tried to made a big deal of it last week – that William had stolen away one of Harry’s charitable supporters.
Thanks @Eurydice – I didn’t realise Jose also attended the Earthshot summit. Not that it matters as I really do believe a lot of the issues William pertains to champion are too big to overshadowed by his feud with Harry. 🙂
@Eurydice – Andres was in one of the two afternoon “breakout” sessions. Believe those were 15 minutes…
Oh, and this article quotes Fitzwilliams, he of the Oprah interview sting. So you know right away anything he says is made up garbage, without even having to read it.
Harry is probably home getting some well deserved rest after his success at Invictus. These people are ridiculous. NY to California is a SIX HOUR FLIGHT. Not the backyard… Just NOT the backyard.
Clearly they are playing to the audience on Salty Island that may not have a clue to the vastness of American geography because the average American understands the distance clearly.
They are soooo desperate to find something negative to say about Harry that they continue beating this dead horse. It’s all they have at this point. Same old nonsense….
I assume they are only praying on the less cultured and informed Brits with that headline.
Unfortunately, based on my interactions with British Family and friends, many think travelling from state to state/province from province takes a few hours. For example, just this weekend I had someone from Manchester, visiting outside of Toronto, tell me they would love to see the Yukon and if they’d be back before dinner or after. Note the Yukon from Ontario is like 60 hours. They were shocked because in comparison they could go from London to Edinburgh in 8 hours, Belgium in around 5, and Paris in like 6+ hours and other European countries. So to many it may seem like you can cross the country in a few hours via car- minutes by air when the reality is very very different.
Same for me. I live in Ontario 2 hours west of Toronto, and a family member thinking of visiting Canada asked if we could go to Montana one afternoon, and perhaps the Grand Canyon the day after. LOL. I love them but they are geographically challenged.
Furthermore, much of the Yukon is still under mandatory fire evacuation and Yellowknife is burnt to a crisp. Nobody is travelling there as there is literally no place to stay, all hotels are filled with evacuees and firefighters.
Are they always gonna ignore the fact that Bulliam violently attacked Harry? Notice their stance that Harry can’t be trusted because he wrote about it in Spare. No one is calling for TOB to own is toxic, violent and jealous sh*t.
I really can’t with these people.
Exactly. It’s William who can’t be trusted around Harry. The gaslighting continues.
So annoying that William plays “victim.” He was busy trying to break up Meghan and Harry and got aggressive about it with his brother. He has no shame.
They’re exhausting. Harry and Meghan have moved on any these guys are still stuck in the past. 🤷♀️
We now know William is nothing without Harry in his narrative so, we’re stuck with him leeching for the rest of his life. 😔 The media will continue to profit from this ‘feud’ narrative. They’re so grateful to make that money. It’s an entire industry of this sh!t. Toxic royal mafia family/institution and their propaganda arm.
I pray for the Sussexes continue success, financial independence and wellbeing.😇
So California is near New York but Australia is FAR away. Got it now. Understood.
Heehee
How long did it take to get between ny and London? Isn’t it only a little more than ny and montecito?
I think it’s seven hours from London to NY. I know it’s six hours from NY to Los Angeles as I’ve done that flight many times.
Good to know that Brits are almost as bad at geography as Americans.
They are two brothers who went through a he’ll of a lot. They will speak at a get together one day. Not saying all will be forgiven but they have a lot to bond over.
I think William will have to acknowledge he left harry unprotected. As a future king you are expected to let your soldiers have opportunities. William wants harry to be thrown to the press only to turn around and probably not pay him. Yeah right William.
They seem to be, conveniently, forgetting that the Sussex’s are just returning from a very successful Invictus Games in Germany, are probably exhausted and are quite happy to spend time with their adorable children, instead of Harry’s constipated brother.
Yeah can you imagine Archie is four and Lili is two. Archie is going to school and most likely miss his Mom and Dad. Meghan sounds like she does the school pickups and just imagine little Archie not seeing her for almost a week. I bet both of those children missed their parents so much and you can bet both of them wanted to get home as soon as possible. Just from reading Spare and watching their Netflix series the main players in that family really didn’t care for Meghan. What we saw was so fake and from the beginning they were all trying to sabotage his relationship with Meghan. I can imagine she doesn’t want to be in their presence again. Harry said that he in his family are getting on with their lives but people over their won’t let it go.
William’s behavior during this whole saga his been strange af. he genuinely behaves like him and meghan were in a deeply in love and committed, and she just up and left him to marry his brother. like he can’t be around her he was hurt so badly. the constant articles about his feelings for her and events that happened years ago over and over again is beyond the pale. she is essentially the center of his life and has been for over half a decade since he met her. both william and kate act like meghan is the reason they get up in the morning. harry had invictus well before he met meghan. was doing USA tours alone, meeting biden and obama all before, and he didn’t care enough to actually get off his and get moving. it was the fact that harry doing this stuff enabled him to pull her, that triggered something in william. kate’s behavior towards meghan is a reaction to william’s behavior and the fact she is not that girl that both of diana’s sons loved and needed. it’s an insane situation all around.
In love? Uh…NO
But I can absolutely believe that William, as a Suits fanboy, totally lusted after Meghan. Probably couldn’t believe Harry scored her. Probably absolutely believed he was entitled to tap that ass. Probably made a pass at her and was shot down. Harry probably knows William lusts after her, made a pass at her and is furious about it.
It occurred to me the other day that one of willy’s biggest mistake, and a consequence of his laziness was not building relationships. They put all the work on Harry (I remember H saying, everything was ‘send Harry’, b/c, you know Harry had no life, no wife). His laziness and treating Harry as his handmaiden allowed H to build a reputation, show his character, build relationships that he can now draw on. Imagine if Diana hadnt gone to that hospital in Harlem. Look at how that good karma came back to her son. Willy unfortunately does not understand how the cosmos works.
They really think
We don’t know what’s going on so they can write a revisionist blurb and all Americans will fall in line like the bogeyed members of their sad little blood kkkult lol in the words of Cher “as if” and can these reporters look at a map? Opposite coasts can’t be neighbors lol
What more can be said about this recycled old story? H&M have moved years ago and their backyard has chicken coop in it. Move. On.
Richard Fitzwilliam’s comment, “The Sussexes have been completely unpredictable in their behaviour but one thing you can predict is they like to publish and use it to their benefit, and we saw that ruthlessly,” makes absolutely no sense. Harry has published one memoir, and Meghan has published a children’s book. What is he talking about?
I’m impressed with the UK gutter press’s determined amnesia. Harry is untrustworthy because he wrote a book and talked about his family, yet Chuck did the same thing in his book – he trashed his parents as cold and unloving, but the #HateForHire tabloid liars have shoved that down the memory hole, because hating Harry for money is all they care about now
The Sussexes are as predictable as any private individuals. They don’t have to publish their activities in a court circular and they don’t have to answer to the tax payers for their spending. When they decide to do something publicly, they announce it and then they do it. Any unpredictability comes from the BM who are trying to guess/invent what the Sussexes are thinking.
How do you see something ruthlessly, anyway?
I guess they are unintentionally confirming that America is, in fact, Sussex territory if New York ( on the complete opposite coast) is considered Harry’s “backyard”!
The comedian Greg Proops calls the UK a “dinky little island” and stories like this are exactly why.
I heard Emma Thompson refer to the English as ‘runty little island people’. This was in an interview about working with Arnold Schwarzenegger.
i was just gonna say, could they not just look at a map of the U.S.? Didnt they do this last time too? Geezus. It should be against the law to continually contribute to the dumbing down of their population. And, the only thing willy is mad about is Harry outed him. Harry (and his wife) is the one who was harmed. He has a freaking nerve continually showing his face in Meg’s country. He doesnt like Americans, looks down on them, so WHY does he keep coming.
BTW, there were posting of him purportedly with large crowds, were these real, were they from NY?
The firehouse Willnot went to is a frequent tourist stop in NYC because it was the first firehouse to respond on 9/11, so there are usually a lot of people there. They were NOT there to see useless Willnot. This is why Willy refused to speak to US Media. He brought his UK tabloid liars with him to gaslight everyone in the UK. Willy is a waste of flesh
Boy bye! Montecito is not close… that’s 6 hrs away by PLANE. Aside from
Being dumb, incurious, ugly , petty, terrible brother , he is also ignorant.
They just want to bring up Harry’s name with everything they write to get clicks ( which I refuse to do).
Harry is the better man, the better brother and the better human.
Empty-headed arrogant tw*t. I see nothing more except his glaring unattractiveness. The gutter press is behaving like Harry is the offending party here and trying to make Will into some kind of moral paragon of virtue for “refusing” to see his own brother. Total BS, but then Will is trying to kiss the U.S’s collective azz? Yes, because he is jealous of Harry ‘s success. It has consumed him. He is 40, ffs. A future king who is still emotionally immature while he’s already lost his hair? That’s the future of the British monarchy? What a goddamned joke. What an ugly personality this man has, truly.
They need to stop this pathetic narrative because it isn’t working. We all know the so-called trust issues and fake news on multi-book deals isn’t the problem here. The problem is that William is so very obviously, the one who made that racist comment about Archie’s skin color. We know it wasn’t QEII or Prince Phillip and I doubt Charles cared enough about Harry’s personal life or image to comment.
The press already gave the game away. William is the one that lives in perpetual fear that Meghan and/or Harry will finally name names. That is why he is always said to be enraged because let’s face it, what have H and M really revealed about the RF that is so unforgivable?
William isn’t “afraid” that he can’t trust Harry. No, William and Co are afraid they can’t keep their racism in check. That is why Meghan’s presence makes them so “uncomfortable.” But honestly if Harry can do the work and check is racial (unconscious) bias, then so can William et al but they won’t.
This is the real reason a reconciliation is out of the question. William is and always will be the problem. He is the one that can’t be trusted.
Harry left chucky fancy hat party with his hanger in his hand on the way to the airport. If that doesn’t tell you that Harry has zero interest in seeing his rage filled jealous , petty pathetic stalker formerly known as his brother, then nothing will. Harry had no time to think about wank on his birthday and his lack of greetings. He was busy with his hot wife all night long . Hence his strut
Flights from London to NYC take less time than flying from NYC to the central coast of California. Even NY to LA is a longer flight.
Thought Wills degree was in geography! …..and he’s a pilot. So, you would think he would know that.
For future reference, he might want to keep in mind that Canada is even larger.
Translation: NY trip was a flop and he knows Harry can see it in the coverage if he felt like it. Kate horribly embarrassing Meg cosplay. No UN invite. Being asked where Kate is. Going unnoticed on his stunt in Central Park. No response or show of response from H and M really ruined his day. They just left to California even thought he will be in NY. I really do feels it’s confirmation to Will that Harry moved on. I don’t think he or his band of idiots thought this through. Will shun the light on himself so much for this sad two day of none sense that he didn’t notice the party ended, the tab was paid and everyone went home a long long time ago. That everything h and m did really had nothing to do with him. This cold shower outta be interesting and Kate adding to the confusion was gold. This was the end game for their relevance and what an awesome wave of failure in full view of the UN, UK and Harry. Yikes. Of will isn’t yet having a mid life crisis .. he will soon.
They do realize that London is closer to New York than Monticeto is, correct? These people…
Heehee
Is he home yet??
Would there be a repeat to this inanity any time soon??
The British, especially tabloid journalists, know nothing about America. They have no idea even the size of the United States, which is why they carry out ridiculous and false polls giving William the popularity champion. Harry doesn’t care about William and doesn’t care about that toxic island. What is important to Harry are his friends and the charities he supports in the UK.
The absurdity! Has no one among the rota rats looked at a map? NYC is almost 3000 miles from Southern California. Do they realize how clueless they sound? It’s bad enough that they misidentified the East River as the Hudson, but they really sound stupid referring to the West Coast of these United States as the “backyard” of Manhattan.
NYC to Santa Barbara is further away than London is from Moscow.
People are ….ugh.
I noticed he didn’t get the British flag as a backdrop in the UN photo, like everyone else in that line of people waiting to be photographed, who had their country’s flag along /w UN flag.
I’ve seen on YT travel videos that many tourists from other countries didn’t realize the size of the US. There’s one British YouTuber who had to explain the size of the US vs the size of the UK, and even how some of the combination of smaller states are still bigger than the UK.
In either case, I’m convinced the Brit tabloids reads these blogs and comments. They know we’ve had conversations before on the size of the US. It’s something they like to repeat over in their articles. And they always get a reaction out of it. 😀(note I actually don’t click on any of their articles, I just get the information on here 😊)
Can you really refuse to see someone who hasn’t asked to see you?
I find it oddly pathetic and cringe that William whitened his teeth for Americans. It didn’t help, William!
I live in Houston, which is a 3.5-4 hour flight from NYC. Flying to California from HERE takes just as long and involves crossing two time zones. Also, to drive from Houston to El Paso takes just as long as driving from El Paso to Los Angeles. Texas isn’t even the biggest state in the country, and I think it could fit at least four UKs.