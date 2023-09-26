A reboot of The Office is in the works from the original showrunner Greg Daniels

In “Ehhh, I don’t know about this” news, there are reports that a reboot of “The Office” is in the works from the original showrunner of the US version, Greg Daniels. Over the years, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling, Ellie Kemper, and Ed Helms have all said they’d consider reprising their characters. And of course, we’ve since learned that Steve Carrell didn’t actually want to leave, but rather NBC just didn’t approach him to renew his contract. Would they all actually come back, though?
I think the most obvious questions regarding an “Office” reboot are: Was anybody asking for this? Can a reboot add to the original series in a positive, productive manner? Or is this one of those shows that is best left as its original work? (Upon a rewatch, I like the entire series as a whole, even the post-Carrell years weren’t as bad as I remembered them being.) If the majority of the cast doesn’t return, would it be a spin-off with one or two actors back with an entirely new cast? While there’s been no official confirmation yet, word of the reboot came from a short mention in a Puck News post about the WGA strike ending.
Strike’s over, time to get back to our regularly scheduled stream of reboots. After 146 days of the WGA strike, the WGA and the AMPTP reached a tentative agreement on September 24, and, in a post-streaming world, that obviously means bringing back any television program that people already like. Next on the docket is reportedly every Gen Z’s favorite Netflix show that actually aired on NBC, The Office — Billie Eilish must be screaming.
Greg Daniels, creator of the U.S. version of The Office, is currently “set to do a reboot,” per Puck. Little is known beyond the fact of its existence, so best believe we have questions. Does it include the original cast returning or would it just be a new show, also set in an office? Actors like Steve Carell (who had already left the show by the time it ended) and John Krasinski seem unlikely to return, but Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey currently run an Office-themed podcast, so they might be down. Honestly, though, everybody knows all they need to get the people onboard is to bring back Creed.
For me, it’s going to depend on how it’s done. I love the original cast, but their stories have already been told. What more is there? I suppose a spin-off involving, say, Dwight and Creed still working in the office with a whole new cast on a new “documentary” is a possibility. The concept of “The Office” is pretty universal and can be and has been many times. My absolute favorite post-Office workplace comedy is “Superstore.” I totally recommend it if you’re looking for something hilarious with intelligent commentary about life while working in retail.
In my opinion, reboots can be even better than the original material if they’re done the right way. Sure, we all got burned by “The X-Files” reboot, but “Cobra Kai,” “Ducktales,” and “Battlestar Galatica” are all great. There are so many fantastic episodes of “The Office.” I think “Dinner Party” is my favorite episode, followed by “Casino Night.” No matter which way they go about a reboot, it’s going to be a really tall order to make this work and get people on board beyond the first few episodes.
No, no, please no. As far as I’m concerned, The Office is one of the greatest shows ever written, and it needs to be left alone. Whoever’s idea this was can, in the true spirit of The Office, go puck themself.
I love the office but I don’t know how they could pull off bringing the whole cast back and making it as good? I feel that the show ended perfectly and really would seem like a downgrade if Michael came back to the office after getting his HEA?
A whole show focused around Dwight would be interesting but I feel like I’m his case Michael and Jim added to his character and without them I’m doubtful it would be as good.
Unless they start really leaning into some of the real life challenges today of work from home vs at the office?
I don’t have high hopes and would prefer they just leave quality work alone and make new stuff!
I think I’m one of the few people who didn’t care for the office. My favorite workplace comedy in recent years has been corporate.
I watched the original British The Office, and it told the entire story in 12 episodes and done. That was enough for me.
I did start the American one, but it was the exact same scripts. Obviously, they eventually came up with new material, since it was a successful show for many, many more episodes than the British version, but isn’t the concept and story wrung out by now?
This show made me laugh so hard….they showed a clip from the CPR episode this morning on the Today show, I still get so tickled at that one. I’m just not sure about a reboot though…..I think I’d rather just rewatch it at night when I can’t sleep 🙂
If this actually happens I’m interested to see who comes back from the original cast and in what capacity. I can see Jim, Mindy or Steve coming back for an ep here or there but not the entire season. That’s assuming the show even includes storylines fearing original characters.
No! No, God, Please Noooooo!
🤣🤣🤣 Well played.
The Office is constantly on in my house. If there is nothing on, I will put it on as comfort noise sometimes. I’m watching the Superfan Edits as my current laundry folding show. My husband and I debate how big an a$$ Jim was on rewatching. My 11 year-old has very definite opinions about every character (hint: she is NOT an Angela fan!) I don’t want a whole new The Office.
I would be on board for like a limited-episode (3 or less) “where are they now?” catch-up by the original documentarians with the original cas, if they will all come back. That could be fun. Otherwise, no thank you, please.
I’m just relieved to read that Rain Wilson hasn’t stated that he would reprise his role as the most annoying, un-funny character on the show
I feel like there’s really no original ideas nowadays, so many reboots of good series that need to be left alone imo.
I’d love for a movie of “Parks and Rec,” with Leslie Knope as the president — a jump-off from the finale. But not a whole series.
I loved “The Office,” too, and maybe a limited series would work. But post-pandemic, a lot of offices are now hybrid, so would it even work?