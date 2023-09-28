“Sir Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82” links
Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82. He had pneumonia. [JustJared]
  1. Karmaflower says:
    September 28, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    Heartbroken that another core character from Harry Potter-a huge part of my children’s childhood-has passed. May he rest in peace.

    • Hootenannie says:
      September 28, 2023 at 3:58 pm

      Do you mind if I ask your age? I grew up on Harry Potter and adore the books but strongly disliked all of the movies. They just didn’t have the same magic. A lot of my friends felt the same way but a lot of younger people who haven’t read the books like the movies a lot. My son is an infant right now but I plan to read him Harry Potter someday.

      • Barbiem says:
        September 28, 2023 at 7:11 pm

        I thought he played Dumbledore pretty terrible. The Dumbledore in the 1st 2 movies better reflected the books. But be that as it may, may he RIP, prayers for his family.

  2. Peanut Butter says:
    September 28, 2023 at 12:34 pm

    Marcia looks fabulous! And lord help me, but Hailey Bieber has really grown on me over time

  3. Plums says:
    September 28, 2023 at 1:17 pm

    Everyone is going on about Dumbledore, but as someone who was never into Harry Potter, I know him mainly from every British period drama ever. Sad loss. He was not as old as I thought he’d be, tbh.

    • May says:
      September 28, 2023 at 5:48 pm

      @plums, ditto about Harry Potter and I am not into the British Period Dramas (but I do like some of the crime/mystery movies / TV shows). However, I know of Gambon from his old Maigret series which you can still find on YouTube. Definitely worth checking out!

  4. K says:
    September 28, 2023 at 1:34 pm

    He was one of the most talented people and I will miss him. Such versatility. 🖤❤

  5. Ameerah M says:
    September 28, 2023 at 2:42 pm

    Michael Gambon had a massive career before he ever was cast as Dumbledore. He was an amazing actor.

  6. Eden75 says:
    September 28, 2023 at 2:59 pm

    Gambon will always be the amazing actor who had a corner named after him on the Top Gear track for me. A fantastic actor and he will be missed. Rest easy Sir.

  7. Jeni says:
    September 28, 2023 at 3:01 pm

    Anyone who has followed Bella for any length of time in last few years knows Bella is bi and had threesomes. Her relationships are infamously messy and toxic(her ex notes how the way they approached it created a toxic atmosphere). I feel like a more shocking headline would be: “Bella Thorne no longer has threesomes”

  8. Tashiro says:
    September 28, 2023 at 7:15 pm

    I think the first time I saw him was in The Singing Detective, amazing. Excellent actor.

  9. The Old Chick says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:52 pm

    I read the Pajiba piece. Apart from BF using ‘like’ in nearly every sentence (I felt like I was watching ‘Clueless’). I do throw in the odd like for the fun of it, but every sentence… Any hoo, Pajiba are asking why is BF invested. She’s not, she clout chases, and people write articles about her like that one. If she can’t troll Meghan who better to troll than Swift. Desperate for attention of any kind.

