“Sir Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82” links

Michael Gambon has passed away at the age of 82. He had pneumonia. [JustJared]
Bethenny Frankel chimed in on Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce. [Pajiba]
More photos from the big PFW Dior event this week. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Todd Haynes’ May-December looks creepy! I’ll watch anything with Julianne Moore though, and Natalie Portman’s performance seems unsettling. [LaineyGossip]
The funniest tweets of September. [Buzzfeed]
Kendall Jenner wore Bottega Veneta in Paris. [RCFA]
Ron DeSantis said words at last night’s GOP debate. [Jezebel]
I love this gown on Marcia Gay Harden. [GFY]
Hailey Bieber does ‘80s style so well. [Egotastic]
Bella Thorne used to have threesomes. [Towleroad]
Who will host The Daily Show now? Bring back Nancy Walls! [Seriously OMG]
Michael Gambon, the Irish actor best known for his role as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the “Harry Potter” movies, has died, Variety has confirmed. He was 82.https://t.co/9WpPz14wIx pic.twitter.com/ynTNIllfR9
— Variety (@Variety) September 28, 2023
Heartbroken that another core character from Harry Potter-a huge part of my children’s childhood-has passed. May he rest in peace.
Do you mind if I ask your age? I grew up on Harry Potter and adore the books but strongly disliked all of the movies. They just didn’t have the same magic. A lot of my friends felt the same way but a lot of younger people who haven’t read the books like the movies a lot. My son is an infant right now but I plan to read him Harry Potter someday.
I thought he played Dumbledore pretty terrible. The Dumbledore in the 1st 2 movies better reflected the books. But be that as it may, may he RIP, prayers for his family.
Marcia looks fabulous! And lord help me, but Hailey Bieber has really grown on me over time
Everyone is going on about Dumbledore, but as someone who was never into Harry Potter, I know him mainly from every British period drama ever. Sad loss. He was not as old as I thought he’d be, tbh.
@plums, ditto about Harry Potter and I am not into the British Period Dramas (but I do like some of the crime/mystery movies / TV shows). However, I know of Gambon from his old Maigret series which you can still find on YouTube. Definitely worth checking out!
He was one of the most talented people and I will miss him. Such versatility. 🖤❤
Michael Gambon had a massive career before he ever was cast as Dumbledore. He was an amazing actor.
Gambon will always be the amazing actor who had a corner named after him on the Top Gear track for me. A fantastic actor and he will be missed. Rest easy Sir.
Anyone who has followed Bella for any length of time in last few years knows Bella is bi and had threesomes. Her relationships are infamously messy and toxic(her ex notes how the way they approached it created a toxic atmosphere). I feel like a more shocking headline would be: “Bella Thorne no longer has threesomes”
I think the first time I saw him was in The Singing Detective, amazing. Excellent actor.
I read the Pajiba piece. Apart from BF using ‘like’ in nearly every sentence (I felt like I was watching ‘Clueless’). I do throw in the odd like for the fun of it, but every sentence… Any hoo, Pajiba are asking why is BF invested. She’s not, she clout chases, and people write articles about her like that one. If she can’t troll Meghan who better to troll than Swift. Desperate for attention of any kind.