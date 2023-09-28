Princess Kate’s ‘little-girl dress’ era is over, now she’s in her pantsuit era

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales at the Orchards Centre, a place for “early years” kids with special needs. Kate didn’t just do a breezy drive-up, she stayed and took part in some kind of session with kids and parents. Kate freeze-posed a lot and seemed to be forcing some of her reactions, but whatever. It is what it is – she’s a deeply unserious person, but I hope those kids and parents felt seen.
There was a lot of talk about Kate’s appearance again, because that’s all she’s really got. For Wednesday’s appearance, Kate wore a “messy bun,” because she saw Meghan do a similar hair look in Dusseldorf. It’s yet another style-stalk. Speaking of, she’s been wearing a lot of pantsuits and trousers-blazer combos lately, which has got people talking. I guess they think she invented pantsuits. Let me tell you the legend of an American woman who married a prince and dared to wear trousers to her events – legend has it, the British papers screamed, cried and threw up about how that American was breaking protocol and the QUEEN hates pants and how dare she. From the Telegraph’s latest royal-fashion piece:
Many of us choose September as a clean-slate moment for our wardrobes, using the new fashion season as an opportunity to refresh the way we dress. The Princess of Wales is no different; after returning to public engagements following her summer break, she has enacted an unmistakable new style strategy. For eight out of the ten new appearances she’s undertaken in the past three weeks, the Princess has worn either a full trouser suit or a blazer with coordinating trousers. She’s mostly chosen muted colours and she’s largely been recycling previously seen pieces.
These many tailored looks point to a very deliberate change in style direction from Catherine, who has always used her fashion choices to send messages. So what is she trying to tell us here?
“It’s a look of the moment, which works well on the Princess with her long legs, and those boxy jackets suit her,” said Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of numerous royal biographies. “She wore those ‘little girl’ dresses for so long, but now she wants to look more sophisticated. It’s more of a work-day look; she doesn’t need to be in dresses anymore. A suit is snappier and smarter.”
A year after assuming their Wales titles, Catherine and William are shaping their new roles for a modern era. “Catherine’s suits come at a time when the Waleses are making the way they work much more businesslike,” Seward said, adding that their increased workload and fresh approach to running their office, with the imminent appointment of a CEO, points to a polished and professional attitude from the future king and queen.
If Catherine has spent the past decade being viewed as a mother and young duchess, with a wardrobe of ladylike looks to reflect that perception, then now that she is in her 40s it may feel like the right time to swing the narrative.
“Princess Diana also got into power suits because she wanted to be taken more seriously,” Seward added. “Indeed, the designer Jasper Conran once told me that one day in the mid 1980s, Diana had visited him and said she was fed up of ballgowns. He made her a series of sleek tuxedos to wear for evening functions instead and they became some of her most admired outfits.”
[From The Telegraph]
If only there was another style reference to make, something about her trouser-loving sister-in-law who got ripped to shreds for wearing smart, tailored pants and blazers. They screamed and cried about how Meghan should wear Victorian doilies or Downton Abbey-era coatdresses or, as Seward suggests, “those ‘little girl’ dresses.” Oh well! Personally, I like the idea of “Kate in pants” more than I like her execution of the style – Kate loves to copykeen but she always fails to really put the looks together in the right way. The trousers will be too flared, or the colors will be mismatched or the inseam is off. Still, this phase is much better than her “prairie dress/Sister Wife” era, and it’s a hell of a lot better than her twee, twirly little-girl miniskirt era.
Sittingbourne, Kent, UK, 27 September 2023: HRH The Princess of Wales joins a family portage session at the Orchards Centre, Multi Agency Service Hub in Sittingbourne, Kent to highlight the importance of supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families.
Photo: HRH with 1 yr old Skylar and Portage Practitioner Beanie.
Photo: HRH with 1 yr old Skylar and Portage Practitioner Beanie.
Photo: HRH with 1 yr old Skylar and Portage Practitioner Beanie.
Sittingbourne, Kent, UK, 27 September 2023: HRH The Princess of Wales joins a family portage session at the Orchards Centre, Multi Agency Service Hub in Sittingbourne, Kent to highlight the importance of supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families. The session is ran by the Kent Portage Team.
Sittingbourne, Kent, UK, 27 September 2023: HRH The Princess of Wales joins a family portage session at the Orchards Centre, Multi Agency Service Hub in Sittingbourne, Kent to highlight the importance of supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families. The session is ran by the Kent Portage Team.
The Princess of Wales arrives to join a family portage session, at the Orchards Centre in Milton Regis, Sittingbourne, Kent, to highlight the importance of supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families. Portage is a service for children with special educational needs and disabilities from birth up to pre-school age and works with families to aid the development of their children.

Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
When: 27 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
When: 27 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
When: 27 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
When: 27 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
When: 27 Sep 2023
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sittingbourne, United Kingdom
When: 27 Sep 2023
Something about her eyes are just off, I often wonder if she’s on medication. She looks manic at times and her facial expressions when interacting with plebs always looks manufactured. Nothing authentic to her.
I agree with you. I think she’s been unwell for a while and Ive said so multiple times. The hairstyle is one of the most unflattering I’ve ever seen on her. The copying has got to the point where it has become invasive, manipulative, and harmful, and it is a form of emotional terrorism, especially as the intention is to undermine, control, and inflict distress on the person being copied.
Plus this kopykeen behaviour will be used against her by the crown. She, her mother and uncle will ultimately be blamed for everything that went down with the Sussexes and it will serve them right for being willing tools.
Elizabeth Regina
Very, very very well said. Emotional terrorism is spot on. That is EXACTLY what it is.
And Kate’s messy bun is damn near an exact copy of how Meghan wore her hair at Invictus that one day.
I had always thought of her copying as just being desperate to ride Meghan’s coat tails/lacking any style of her own, but now I see the more sinister side of it. She knows how inclined the media is to praise her choices when Meghan was criticized for the same, so continuing to do it keeps these narratives out there as another way to dig at Meghan from afar.
Thank you! I was just thinking her eyes look more crazed than usual.
…and always the “claw hands”…
I wish someone (Kaiser? Help us out😉!) would create a photo series of only pictures of her with her claws out. It would be amazing!!!!
It looks like she may be gesticulating with the claw hands that she’s about to tickle the cutie on the floor, but since there are zero photos with Cannot actually tickling a giggling child, it’s her usual pose and freeze.
The famous Benzo stare.
There really is such a thing? I don’t have any knowledge of benzos.
If only there was substance behind the pants suits.
IKR? The contrast between Meghan addresses period poverty and Kate wears big girl outfits…. 🤦♀️
It’s shocking to me that no one is stepping in to save Cannot from herself. She lacks any authenticity, and just looks more and more like a toddler, while Meghan is only ever authentic to who she is, and what she believes in.
That’s where we are today. Meghan is worried about girls in developing nations not having access to menstrual products, while Kate is praised for dressing like a big girl. Holy hell, you cannot make this stuff up.
The attempted comparison with Diana at the end of that quote is ridiculous and doesn’t flatter Kate at all. Diana never reached her 40’s. When she was “sick of ballgowns” in the mid 80’s, she would have been in her mid 20’s.
And I bet we haven’t seen the end of Kate’s “little girl dresses” anyway.
Not to mention that those “little girl dresses” and “ballgowns” really are more her style. Kate loves all the frills and polka dots and whatever on her clothes. And she loves a Victorian age inspired dress. This sleek style is due to 1 person only and that is Meghan.
It’s because Meghan manages to reach a demographic with her style that the Wailers are desperate to reach too.
Agree completely. The problem is these coat dresses, frills and polka dots are her style, and that’s what really suits her.
Her girly dresses and victorian traditional and outdoor weekend is really her style. She should focus on what she really likes and who she really is, that is SO OBVIOUS. So the reason why she so bluntly keeps copying Meg is because that’s what they want and that’s what they need to keep her relevant. They need to keep the hate machine going and the conversation going from team Meg or team nasty. What else is there to discuss when it’s about Kate?There is nothing notable or for us to remember her from, besides that she followed william around for 10 years and she had a beautiful iconic wedding dress. But there is no true legacy of value from all this time. Nada.
There is a sense of desperation the Wales’ especially Kate. The problem is that she’s sees the fashion world excited to see Meghan again and are quite frankly bored of Kate. I mean, they’re still writing articles about Meghan’s Invictus outfits. The fact that’s she’s blatantly copying Meghan hoping to get attention and comparisons show the fear.
I am actually dying to see if kate dares to copy the shorts/blazer and playsuit outfits meghan wore. I guess time will tell
@chloe. At this point, I think she’s going to go for the more relaxed look. She went all out before Invictus wearing expensive clothing thinking Meghan was going to dress to the nines but she was relaxed and effortless. The problem for Kate is that she doesn’t have Meghan’s essence and aura. She can co-opt as much as she wants but she’s not Meghan.
Kate would benefit enormously from a professional stylist. All the praise she got for her fashion when she was dating William went to her head and she thinks she knows how to put together a look. Copying Meghan just reinforces how badly she needs a stylist.
@Chloe- I think she will definitely try to pull that off in the spring or summer. Her problem is that she doesn’t have her own style and she needs a stylist to focus her. She let her Mother dress her like an old lady from the beginning, all of those ridiculous coat dresses, going out dressed like buttoned covered sofa with doily accents. She has spent her entire time as a Princess cosplaying QE2, Diana or Megan. She needs to figure out who she is, what her style is and confidently step into it.
“Catherine has chosen fashion to send a message”. Yes that message is I don’t know how to dress so I copy Meg or sometimes Diana and I do it poorly. That top picture who is she open jawed crazy eye looking at? The people next to her are paying attention to the child and interacting with the child. Isn’t that why she was there for the children? Useless.
The silly chunks of hair by either side of her face look like a dog costume. When she makes the clawing gesture with her hands, the only thing missing is the face paint with a dog’s nose and whiskers. Maybe that was for the kids.
Maybe none of this is real and instead of endless photoshop the photographers have just started using snapchat filters.
Kate and British media are so pressed because Meghan is the new fashion icon
She’s in her pant suit era because she can’t copy Meghan anymore and wear shorts.
She’s so boring that all her suits are the same in different colors and the one time she tried wearing an asymmetrical suit guess who she copied from…
Yes @em, same for me, there’s a dullness to most of Kate’s suits. They’re fine and professional. The red asymmetrical one looked good. Looked good on Meghan too🙄. I’m curious though. Kate might find an event where she dares to wear a shorts suit. Just saying, I can see it happening somehow.
I’m surprised she hasn’t tried skirt suits. Seems like a pencil skirt would be right up her alley.
Didn’t she wear shorts to some sailing-related event, when Charlotte stuck her tongue out to the Photogs? That was not yet Meghan-inspired, but I wouldn’t be surprised if she appeared in Meghan-style shorts and a blazer for the next event with her dream boyfriend, Sir Ben.
I know next to nothing about fashion, but even I know you have to have hips to pull off a pencil skirt. Not big hips, but definitely a defined curve that doesn’t suggest you are an adolescent boy.
While K’s jealousy, hatred and malice towards M are undeniable, she has worn shorts to a few sailing related photo shoots.
True, which is why a shorts suit is in the realm of possibility. Aside from obsession, there’s a level of trolling going on. Kate’s been trolling Meghan since the one- shoulder bafta dress. Probably before but that’s the one that first came to mind.
@Jais I remember when people were hypothesising that the one shoulder BAFTA dress was worn as a show of support for M. It sounds so naive, knowing what we now know thanks to Spare.
Right? I definitely wondered that at the time which feels so ridiculous now.
Kate hasn’t worn formal long short with a blazer like Meghan has. The sailing shorts are basically booty shorts and super tight. The shorts Meghan wears are loose and longer.
At this rate, it’s more likely she’s copying Angela Merkel than Meghan Markle.
Lol. Now that you mention it….
Yep!!
https://www.gala.de/beauty-fashion/fashion/fashion-looks–der-style-von-bundeskanzlerin-angela-merkel_21843174-21412350.html
Miss Merkel has less buttons, though
Hilary Clinton! As long as we’re reaching back into history (ala the Diana ref), Hilary was known for her pantsuits (because that’s what the press chose to write about, the pantsuits & her hair; and Bill).
Selective amnesia about the other duchess. Convenient erasure. But sure, Kate is the queen of suits🙄
😂X was all over her cosplaying messy bun last night with direct quotes of Single white female re-enactments. I wonder if we are seeing a woman in mental decline she has been indoctrinated for 20years and has no discernible personality. She probably needs to be on some sort of watch list.
I thought about it when the girls and I go shopping no way we end up with the same clothes, shoes or handbags
That Diana comparison is a real reach, isn’t it? It’s like they believe that, if they invoke Diana enough, Kate will magically become a woman of substance and genuine warmth who also, as something of side gig, just so happens to be a style icon. Unfortunately, Kate will remain a vapid mean girl who tries and fails at nearly every attempt to look chic, even though those attempts are pretty much all there is to her.
The difference between Diana and Kate is Diana actively sought out those who could help her develop her style (Ann Harvey – Vogue.) Kate looks as if she still relies on her mother!
It’s so funny, no matter how many of Diana’s actual pieces Kate wears (like the emerald choker at Earthshyte) or how many of Diana’s outfits she copies, it never EVER makes me think of Diana. Ever. It’s just same old lame lazy Kate in a choker
You know who ALWAYS wear GORJUS pantsuits that look modern & fresh? Hillary Rodham Clinton…who btw…started wearing pantsuits as FLOTUS because the international press kept trying to get “upskirt” pictures of her🤬🔥😡
And THAT’S ALL I’MA SAY ABOUT THAT!
The level of vitriol for HRC was/is off the charts
Nobody born in the 80’s invented the pantsuit.
Agreed. This Kate would do better to copy this earlier Kate (Miss Hepburn, for those who might be interested): https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/2016/05/katharine-hepburn-style-pants
YES!!!! I am a Hillary Rodham Clinton fan FOREVER. I seem to most admire women who are widely despised: HRC, Angeline Jolie, Duchess Meghan. Time has proven me right, and the haters wrong, in every instance. I like women of substance and evidently much of the world hates them. But it doesn’t stop my enthusiasm for them and their projects!!
Yes! I didn’t scroll far enough before adding my comment about Hilary!
Translation: K was into her “don’t know what I’m doing” era, now she’s into her “gaslighting copykeening jazz-handing I still don’t know what I’m doing” 🙄
Kate’s pantsuits, however dull, ill-fitting and badly accessorized, are still light years better than her overloaded Allesandra Rich horrors.
That top photo took me out!!
I am sorry but whenever I see Kate and willy near other people children making these faces and crazy eyes expressions, i just want to beg people not to let those two anywhere near their children. Something about Katie keen and wank is definitely not alright . I believe these are both heavily medicated. And I am not sure it’s the right solution to their problems.
That open mouth laughing and jazz hands. Kate Will never be like innovative iconic and proactive like Diana. Ingrid wrote several Diana bashing books she needs to leave Diana out of Kate promotion .
Did William slash her clothing budget as well as ditch her from traveling with him?
Sadly most of these outfits are still worth £££, she just has an uncanny ability to make everything look cheap and old.
They are mostly rewears.
There’s a corporate frontline customer service vibe to Kate in pantsuits. She makes everything look like polyester and just needs a nametag.
Kate has Britney Spears eyes.
She looks like someone who is extremely unwell. While she deserves our criticism, she very obviously has an eating disorder, SWF syndrome, and more. You can see it in her bandaged fingers and hair loss! It’s right there in the media, and no one is talking about it!
Genuine question: Is it cool to be wearing outdoor shoes on those mats? I have no exposure to those kinds of environments but it seems like the others may be wearing socks or slippers.
I noticed this, too. And it is NOT cool to wear shoes on those mats. I took my daughters when they were little to all kinds of those environments and we were always expected to remove our shoes.
If Kate or her staff were at all competent, they would have prepared for that. And you’d think that Princess Early Years, the best mother who ever walked the Earth, would have known that shoes and play mats do not mix.
So much for the talk about not putting a foot wrong….
I was going to comment about her not removing her shoes. As a courtesy, shoes are always taken off before going on the mat. It’s just hygienic particularly for little tots who are crawling, toddling, running, walking all over the place. All baby/toddler club and similar activities, shoes policy was to always take them off but of course, she couldn’t be bothered. Notice that she often expects others to entertain her, not the other way around, always a taker, seldom if at all a giver, which tracks for her and bulliam.
Years ago I noticed Kate laughing at something unattached Prince Harry said – I noticed it was an exaggeration of a laugh. Like I’m sure he says something funny and it was worth a giggle- but it really struck me as performance. As giving a “reaction” instead of having an authentic personality in public – she’s never at ease. It’s been 2 decades! She’s not new to this.
But that is always what I see now in her photos – an over reaction – a- I think this is how I should look/respond – for the cameras.
There had to be a real person under there somewhere, right?
Kate has been apart of that family for 20 years and never wore a pantsuit until Meg came along. Diana inspired? Sure Jan.
I’m going to guess that’s because it was something QE forbade. She was not okay with women wearing pants. And many, many other rules. That was when I started noticing Meghan being treated differently, bc she-like most of us-wore pants, jeans, sheer engagement sleeves. Kate obeyed QE. Meghan came into the picture a whole person, who knew who she was/is.
I don’t buy this. Meghan was not the rule breaker they made her out to be. Meghan respected the Queen and would have followed her wishes. Harry also would not have set his wife up that way.
The problem is Kate is an empty vessel. She was either too cowardly or was so lacking in personal style-spiration, prior to Meghan, that she just copied the royal women around her in dress and behavior. After all as the article states, Diana wore pants sometimes too so its not like it was forbidden.
QE did not ban pants. There are plenty of pics of Anne and Diana wearing pants throughout the years. It’s funny how Kate didn’t care about “breaking protocol” by copying Meg wearing suits. Nobody wants to admit that Meg has had a profound effect on not only Kate, but the entire royal family. From Meg’s style, to her social media skills, and her approach to charity work. Even Charles copied Meg with his capsule collection, just like what Meghan did for Smartworks. Meghan changed how that family operates right on down to their newfound “love” of America. Now Camilla is wearing Dior like she always has, multiple royal women buying out Aquazzura stock, and they’re all taking selfies now. 🙄
The queen didn’t like pants for herself. There was no protocol. Anne, Diana, Sophie, even Margaret all wore pants.
I doubt it was something QEII forbade. That said, I could see how Kate, who we all know is probably quite conscious of her working/middle-class background, would think that wearing pants would be perceived as “common” and then basically went in the other direction of overly formal dressing for any event that wasn’t explicitly casual outdoors. Sort of how like Kate’s accent is now even posher than the royals.
A kind interpretation of all the Meghan copying (including the pants) could be that it took Meghan coming along for Kate to realize that she didn’t have to be overdressed and old-fashioned all the time. However, the degree to which Kate soooooo closely copies so many of Meghan’s outfits, plus the incidents described by Harry/Meghan that show some serious animosity towards Meghan from Kate make it really hard to believe it’s something that innocent (at this point I certainly don’t).
Diana had a tuxedo outfit for formal wear. The queen did not forbid it. Princess anne and others were seen in pants outfits.
I still remember Ingrid Seward being one of the people criticising Meghan for wearing pants and suits. What’s changed? Plus a woman can be businesslike in a dress or skirt.
Thank you! I actually take exception to the idea that women can only be businesslike or taken seriously in a pantsuit. I know plenty of CEOs and executives who exude power and authority in dresses and skirts.
Clothes don’t make the woman, but with Kate, the British media keeps trying to sell that falsehood.
What changed is that their White Princess is wearing them now so they have to make asses of themselves and write articles completely contradicting what they’ve been screaming about since 2016.
All the photos of her freezing her pose for a photo make me so uncomfortable. If you made an exhibit of them, you would see that she’s amongst others but not WITH them. The exhibit would be a frightening commentary on her inner thoughts and motivations and her inability to empathize or connect with other people.
@roo I was just about to comment that. Like isn’t it so weird that no one talks about that anymore.
Her events are photo ops nothing more nothing less.
She looks like a psychopath with her exaggerated poses.
@roo something like “first I’m going spread my claws and pounce! Then, when I’ve got you, I’m going to unhinge my jaws – like this – and eat you up!!”
The video of kate freeze posing for a reaction shot at the Tour de France while Harry, William and everyone else in the crowd looks in the opposite direction to watch the race should be the centrepiece of that exhibit to show that kate has manufactured her image from day one.
The problem for Kate is no one is rushing to fashion sites to buy what she wears. Fashion sites don’t either bother to note she wears their things. She and the BM can gaslight all they want; social media has all the receipts of who wore it first and best: Meghan. Also, Kate is unwittingly providing William grounds for divorce with her public behavior. He could step out with a mistress and no one will bat an eye at this point.
Hey remember when Kate was the cover of the September British Vogue in her Jecca cosplay and fake eyebrows and it was the worst selling September edition in years?
Yeah that’s kate fashion impact. None.
She definitely has a small group of diehards who still ID and buy a lot of what she wears, but it’s far fewer people than it used to be. And I wonder what mental gymnastics they need to play with themselves to convince them that they still even like what she’s wearing, because they clearly liked her for her pre-Meghan style.
The best description of Kate is from Hillary Mantel
“Mantel, said she saw Kate becoming a “jointed doll on which certain rags are hung”. She added: “In those days [Kate] was a shop-window mannequin, with no personality of her own, entirely defined by what she wore.”
Hilary Mantel said the above a decade ago in Feb 2013 and it still true today
So accurate and yet people like David Cameron were stepping in to try and “defend” Kate.
All of her interactions seem so exaggerated. Kate looks absolutely maniacal or drugged in the three photos following the article. I think close- up of Kate’s hands with their clawing gesture and the tonsil revealing open mouth laugh makes her look frightening to children. No matter the nature of the event, there is always a shot of Kate and that maniacal looking laugh. I’m starting to think that she has a repertoire of hand gestures and face expressions and she just hauls them out at what she thinks is appropriate moments. Consequently, there are not any pictures of natural smiles or laughs, and the expressions of the people around her do not match.
Kate is insincere. She does not have empathy for her events because she does not care. The only time she looks somewhat natural is at Wimbledon.
LMAO, Kate needs to get down on her knees and thank God everyday for Meghan Markle. Because honestly who would Kate even be now if the prototype that is Meghan didn’t (gracefully) sashay into Kate’s life.
Honestly even all the so-called fans that Kate gained post Meghan are not, and never were, Kate fans. They are literally just anti-Meghan stans.
Kate lives in Meghan’s shadow, but it appears to be what she wants so I do not feel sorry for her.
The claw picture made me cackle! Bravo Kaiser for finding the perfect photo again.
Who talks like that? She looks totally disturbed!
‘Little girl dresses’ thats a sick burn – Seward is basically confirming what everyone here has said for years, that she’s infantilised and stunted in almost every way.
It is interesting, but at the same time, we haven’t seen her in those little girl dresses in quite a while. She’s been in those frumpy sister-wife dresses for quite a while now.
Right?! It’s actually massive shade- it took her until she was 40 (and a so-called rival appeared) to look more “sophisticated”.
“These many tailored looks point to a very deliberate change in style direction from Catherine, who has always used her fashion choices to send messages. So what is she trying to tell us here?”
She’s trying to tell us that she thinks she’s better than Meghan because Meghan is black and she is white. She’s telling us that she’s only happy when she’s pretending to be someone who she is not knowing that she will be lauded for it while Meghan was attacked for it.
She’s telling us that she is TRASH.
She’s trying to tell us that the call is coming from inside the house.
I’m telling you, these photographers hate katherine. Its the only thing that makes sense why they publish pictures like these They didnt use to do this. What changed?
The claw photo is something. Who talks like that? She looks totally disturbed!
Good god she looks like a T rex going in on its prey with those hands and Teeth so many words to tell us that Kate is copying the sister in law she helped drive out of the UK, but can’t let her go completely because she needs Megan’s dress code, along with the fact that Kate did HOW many visits in 3 weeks, so lazy Kate is still doing lazy Kate. Oh and fact check, YES the Queen did at times wear trousers
Mary Pester, yes, QE2 did wear trousers. Here are pics.
https://www.hellomagazine.com/fashion/royal-style/2019010466203/pictures-of-the-queen-wearing-trousers/
@saucy&sassy, yep, but people like seward like to try and re write history for princess chop chop, but they forget, history and FACTS are there for more normal adults, who like to think for themselves to see!! Pity the poor ignorant sycophants lol
Proof. William has cut the financing for hair and wardrobe. The rewears and messy hair are sending a message.
She also copies Mary of Danemark so it’s fair to say that little girl dresses might have been the only style she could have made her own. She juste loves to copy too much for that.
Agreed. And as far as the blazers, look how big and exaggerated the shoulders are, to hide the frailness underneath. She needs a good 10 lbs. on her frame. Hold her down and force-feed her lard. This “zero body-fat” nonsense has gone too far. Her head sometimes looks too big for that pin-thin body.
What? She has liquidised kelp for breakfast and CarolE SWEARS by the ‘Dukan Diet’, they could be twins don’t ya know. Just a thought: all these ‘ holidays’ could be admissions to hospital. There is a psychiatric clinic near Windsor that has a full staff and admits just ONE patient at a time. That these places exist makes it very possible
I love your choice of photo(s)…..
We can thank Meghan for this change because otherwise Kitty would still be dressed like a little girl going to Sunday school in the 1950s. She’s wearing flats more now too, also thanks to Meghan.
A quick reminder: Kate is 40. She’s been a senior royal for a solid decade and a public figure for decade before that. But she’s just now found trousers! It’s 2023, not 1890, right?
I would say that her style is not childish per se but more “fussy”. Everything exactly matches or is bought and worn as a set (like a doll), and everything she chooses is festooned with ruffles, buckles, and buttons galore. Kate has never met a perfectly serviceable coat that she didn’t immediately want to make “bespoke” by piling on unnecessary notions. It does remind me of a little girl playing dress up, or what a young child imagines a grownup lady should wear. Which, again: she is not a Disney starlet relaunching herself for more adult roles. She’s 40!
For me, though, what takes Kate’s image to “little girl” is always the styling, not necessarily the clothes themselves. Her hair is usually down and in those damn sausage curls, half-covering her face, or some elaborate mass of curls attached to her head like she’s attending junior prom.
In the end, then, it hardly matters whether she sticks with pantsuits or reverts back to her coat dresses with matching headbands – there’s no substance either way.
I can’t believe she isn’t freaking out about the kid on the floor RIGHT in front of her. Could she be more -comfortable- in the pantsuit? Normally she would be cutting the kid dirty looks.
And yes I see her face is photoedited up but she still seems more comfortable. Could be she knows the pantsuit will get press.
I do think her body must take up an awful lot of her time. Either that she has an acknowledged (within the family) eating disorder and is trying to get help for it, of that she does not but is spending loads of time exercising and micromanaging her food and doesn’t have the time/energy for anything else. As someone with a history of disordered eating it can really eat up your ability to be a productive person. When I was in the height of my disordered eating I was spending hours each day (including a lot of my work day) obsessing over stuff like step counts, trying to get in mini-workouts, calculating how many calories I had eaten for the day and how many I had left and how I was going to spend them, etc. It was basically a second job. I know armchair diagnosis is a bad idea but Kate is obviously much thinner now than she was in her 20s and while the appearance of her other family members suggests that she does have “slim” genes, she doesn’t have “skeletal” ones….there’s no way she’s achieved/maintained this low weight without a serious commitment of time and effort.
I’m wondering if we’re seeing so many repeats lately of past pantsuits/slacks and blazers sets because she and William are separated? William maybe either told her he would not fund her wardrobe because they’re separated or insisted on her wearing things she already owned. It just occurred to me she has never repeated so many outfits in quick succession like this, though I think there were some new items in there. My guess is if they are truly separated, we’ll be seeing more repeats if she no longer has access to a royal unlimited budget.
This outfit is pretty terrible, that blazer does not go with those pants, I remember thinking it was too wide/long for the pants she was wearing.
I saw photos of Kates messy bun as part of @kaisers blog yesterday reading last night.
I think we all knew that in a fast minute matter of time Kate would copy Meghan’s hairstyles. I mean during IG , I loved what Meghan did with her hair(and commented about it a week or so ago). Just natural- Meghan’s raven hair whether hanging loose, put on a bun or ponytail accessorized her classic beauty Vs Kate’s (always) salon blowout hairstyles. I even made a joke that next time, we’ll prob see Kate’s hair in a darker color lol.
But Kate will never be able to replicate Meghan’s California cool style. She’s definitely far from being the down to earth California girl 😀 no matter what she does.
I’m a maniacal lobster coming for you! No wait, I’m a psychotic T-Rex!! No wait I’m an overmedicated praying mantis! Oooooh here come my lunatic crab claws!
That nude colored undershirt is just so awful with that blazer, both the color and the neck line. She just can’t seem to put pieces together at all. Not to mention that tomato red shade is just not good with her skin tone.
What are those clutching hands of Kate? Her face is really off– she looks really medicated. And I don’t believe I’ve ever thought that before. What big trauma (apart from working far more) is she really facing? WHAT IS HAPPENING?
Her lack of authenticity bleeds through every photo. It’s truly amazing that she has soooo much money and so much access, and yet cannot hire a stylist. Someone save her from herself and tell her to stay in her lane, which is just showing up to events wearing lots of jewelry and buttons, and not talk to anyone.
I’m not a Kate fan, but wow this thread is vicious! I would like to say I actually love her blazer and I think a pant suit is flattering on her. I would have liked to see a longer hem on the pants, but otherwise I think she looks great. That’s a beautiful shade of red and I love the blazer’s texture, shoulders and lapels.
Her “SWF” copycat obsession stands out more and more.