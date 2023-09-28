Prince William & Kate ‘learned something’ about image-curating from the Sussexes

Here’s my question: do you think Prince William and Kate’s staffers are good at what they do and the Keens just f–k it up, or do you think the staffers are terrible at their jobs because they’re just an extension of Will and Kate’s laziness, pettiness and copykeening? I keep coming back to the fact that seemingly no one has told Kate that it’s extremely creepy for her to Single White Female her sister-in-law (not to mention William’s side-chicks). I also think someone should have tried to convince William – a long time ago – that his jealousy of his brother is completely unhinged. William’s New York trip was blatantly about William’s attempt to copy his brother and stalk his brother in America. Bad staff work or should the blame go solely on Peg and Buttons? Hilariously, Kensington Palace staffers are always briefing their favorite outlets about how THEY are so wonderful at their jobs and that’s why W&K are so popular. That and selfies?
No doubt there are many reasons the Waleses have seen a surge in popularity. There’s the dedication to duty and the generous good humour cultivated by both William and Kate. Who wouldn’t want to meet them, singly or together? At 41, the Prince and Princess have the advantage of relative youth and three charming children, a walking advert for domesticity.
All these things and more help explain why, according to a recent MailOnline poll, William is the most popular living royal with Catherine a close second. Even the New Yorkers seem to think so, turning out in hordes for William’s solo visit last week. Only the late Queen Elizabeth is viewed as having made a more positive contribution to the monarchy than William. This is no accident.
Much thought has gone into the way that William and Kate project themselves – and not least into a highly effective media strategy based on ‘selfies’ and artful video clips made by their own in-house videographer. Available on social media soon after a royal visit, these short clips have increased the sense of accessibility and allowed the Waleses to operate more flexibly and without the encumbering retinue of journalists and cameramen that might have been expected in previous times. Is it possible that William and Kate have learned something from those skilled ‘curators’ of their own image, Harry and Meghan? It certainly looks that way.
It’s not so long, after all, since William, Kate – and, for that matter, Charles – seemed suspicious of the camera lens. The late Queen was heard to comment how disappointed she was to be greeted by a wall of camera phones rather than a sea of faces. The new generation of selfie-savvy royals seems to have no such concerns.
“Is it possible that William and Kate have learned something from those skilled ‘curators’ of their own image, Harry and Meghan? It certainly looks that way.” There we go. The change in how Will and Kate approach social media, videographers, selfies and general “image-making” was dramatic as soon as Meghan came on the scene. Not even the Wales hagiographers at the Mail deny it anymore, they openly discuss the fact that Will, Kate and their staff openly copy everything the Sussexes do with their own “keen” spin. Hell, the big CEO idea was stolen from the Sussexes too. Anyway, sucks to have an heir to the throne who is too lazy to get his own ideas.
They have been at this as a couple for over 10 years and they’ve JUST discovered the internet and social media? Of course not. This is ridiculous behavior and only driven by jealousy, envy and RACISM. Losers, the both of them.
These two are in for a rude awakening. That’s why all their overseas tours flop and the foreign office avoid sending them anywhere. Baldimort’s NY solo trip was such a huge embarrassment it as quickly swept under the carpet. The truth is they are both a badly ageing, feckless, lazy duo with no discernible purpose or legacy. The Invictus Games was their worst nightmare and many people around the world saw what authenticity, genuine love and real impact and purpose looked like.
Still waiting waiting to see pictorial or video evidence of this hoarde in New York.
Or the pic or video evidence of the Central Park run.
This is such a ridiculous post. Why would W&C take cues on how to brand themselves from The Sussexes. In every public opinion poll on both sides of the Atlantic, William and Catherine are viewed more positively than the Sussexes.
Stop living in fantasy land and come to terms w/ the fact William & Catherine are the Prince & Princess of Wales and will one day be King & Queen. William will be a head of state and have enormous influence on the world stage.
There is NOTHING Harry & Meghan can do that will EVER rival that. NOTHING.
😂😂😂
NOTHING. Twice in all caps.
Sorry, but this is taking me out 😂😂😂
Wishing this was true doesn’t mean that it is. Tampon and his leather-faced horse are monarchs but his dead ex-wife still overshadows them.
Um, okay 🤭
Respect is EARNED and having the titles king and queen doesn’t mean it’s automatically given to you. William and Kate have reputations of having anger management issues and mean girl and no crowns will wipe that away.
Not if their divorce goes through.
You do understand the the British monarchy has no power whatsoever. They are the same as any olympic mascot. They aren’t diplomats. Which is a good thing since none of them can do that job. They don’t make laws. And regardless of how many times they say it. They don’t do any charity work at all. They just do photo ops. Harry & Meghan together and seperetely have already done more than William and Kate will ever do to make the world better. A shiny crown does not make you important. Plus I don’t think William will ever be King. The monarchy will be abolished well before that happens.
The Wales or their supporters normally pay for poll with negligent minute numbers like 2,000 which is .00003% of the UK population.
Spare, the book sold 0.007% on its first day of release…
Clearly, the difference is clear, the figures from the sample that is too small cannot be used as an accurate barometer of anything…..
What Roos has posted is true. So, why do the Wales and sycophant media follow everything that Harry and Meghan do? Selfies is against protocol, as is messy buns and an American way of management. All of sudden, all of the above is okay. Why? WHY???
“William will be a head of state and have enormous influence on the world stage.”
Okay, William, whatever you say…
@Aquarius84. Respect is earned and Meghan hasn’t earned it. Being a bi-racial c-list actor & lasting less than 2 years as a working royal doesn’t earn respect. That’s way her public approval numbers on both sides of the Atlantic are in the toilet.
People did respect Harry for his service, but not now. All people see is a whiny man-baby.who is jealous his brother will be king & he won’t be.
He threw it away b/c Meghan told him he was unhappy.
Sorry to burst your bubble but any influence the royals may have had died with the late queen. Charles is barely tolerated and William is regarded as a talentless ultimate nepo baby. The world has moved on and the RF are seen for what they truly are: a bunch of people playing dress up on a sewage ridden island.
Okay @Roos, move along.
@Roos – You know what earns respect? Holding your head high while you’re being smeared, gaslit, lied about, chased, scorned and threatened daily by your husband’s shameful family in cahoots with the gutter tabloids. You know what earns respect? Doing real, honest public service. Philanthropy, donating, fund-raising and working hard to better the lives of millions of people. The Sussexes have been given awards for their work, that’s respect and acknowledgement that they’re miles ahead of the Wails in everything they do from the Invictus Games to Sentebale to Smartworks to the Grenfell Kitchen Cook Book and on and on. Compare that to mere photo ops and brief visits…no contest. The fact that someday the Wails will be King and Queen is meaningless, they’ll still be lazy worthless tossers living a rich, cossetted life they do not deserve.
Nobody’s disputing that William will be king someday – that’s been a fact from the minute he was born. How much influence he will have on the global stage depends on how much influence the UK will have, which isn’t all that much right now, but things could change. As for why W&K would take branding cues from H&M – I don’t know. You might ask the person who wrote this article.
@Roos Public opinion poll lol…. there you have it. We kicked out your monarchy long ago and don’t need people with funny hats and fake jobs anywhere on the world stage. H&M actually do things that matter and that will always loom larger then some lady that is known now for wearing trouser and bald man with anger issues.
@roos or is it Carole? Good one HAHAHAHAHA
Bud you are living in a fantasy land. Everything Harry and Meghan do is copied by the wales bunch. They are NOTHING…..original. They have to copy, copy,copy and still get it wrong. Try again with your pettiness!!!! The world is laughing at you….not with you.
LOL Roos, I think you’ve taken up all the space in Fantasy Land.
Here in the real world, I’d say that Harry’s Invictus Games have had more tangible impact that anything William — as the future head of state in name only — will ever have.
But keep dreaming, Roos.
LMAO Will will one day have so much influence that he had to beg President Biden for a drive by photo op on the sidewalk last year and the mayor of NYC cancelled on him at the last minute this year. Honestly, if Harry and Meghan NEVER (snort) do anything to rival that, they’ll probably be thrilled.
Whoo boy!
Yeah, Invictus sure did look like Harry and Meghan are so unpopular (snort). Will’s desperate attempt at infiltrating the UN sure makes it look like Harry’s the jealous brother (snort).
If there is nothing that Harry and Meghan can do to rival that ( I don’t believe that they care or are even trying) why does the British Media spend their time obsessing about Meghan and Harry? They release how many re-tread stories a day about them? They obsessively follow everything they do and what Meghan wears. We all know William might be King someday ( don’t think this will last) isn’t it appropriate that the Media and others like you focus on the Bright Lights that are William and Kate and all of their exciting appearances, charities , other work (hmm, there really isn’t much to talk about is there) ,instead of whining about Harry and Meghan and painting William as someone who can’t seem to function without a “wingman” and is still seething with rage about something that happened close to FIVE years ago? I’m not even a stan like most of the people here. I’ll end with Bless your heart and have a nice day.
LMAO!
Sure, Karen.
Do we even have celeb polls here in the US? The only polls I’ve ever seen are for politicians. Why do the British care what Americans think of W&K? They don’t like us anyway.
“Why? WHY???”
Hahahahahahha
Was that a quote from new valet this morning?
@Roos ok and?
Let em sit on their useless throne with only symbolic power while Harry and Meghan use their freedom from that fussy establishment to actually contribute to society.
Americans don’t gaf about who sits on the throne bc 1. We are not their subjects and 2. The title is all but useless.
Come to terms with that.
Much copying of Harry and Meghan has gone into how Harry’s brother and his wife display themselves.
Shaking hands through a fence in Jamaica is an indelible image of terrible staff work. And did I is the “throngs” of people turning out for William in NYC?
The “hordes” baby. The man said “hordes.”
No them shaking hands is not the staffs fault it’s their fault because they are supposed to be in charge of their staff. The staff are yes people and do what Peg and Can’t say. So the blame lays at Can’t and Pegs feet.
I mean, the hordes thing is just a blatant lie. As is the “dedication to duty and generous good humor” part. I literally lol’d at those.
The whole article is once again being driven by a need to compete with Harry and Meghan. The tell is “who wouldn’t want to meet them, singly or together?” after H&M’s time at Invictus where literal hordes of people were ecstatic to have a chance to meet and be seen with them. The whole “people want to meet us too!” reeks of jealousy and is pretty embarrassing, IMO.
That makes me think it’s being driven by Will and Khate. I’m sure their staff is incompetent (lazy, insecure people do not like to work with drive, competent people), but the attempts at “Me too!” every time H&M get good press reeks of the Wails throwing tantrums.
What instantly came to mind with that ‘good humor’ sentiment was Will’s terribly ‘jokes’ at other people’s expense & Kate’s manic grinning into space.
Honestly I think it’s a case of not particularly competent staff working with very weak “material.” What I take issue with is how much image and perception is prioritized over substance and work. Kate is “making a statement with her fashion choice” (cf other post)?? What about just making a real, meaningful, nuanced statement with your mouth that actually progresses an issue?
How about a “smile and a wave” from the hand that will soon clasp the Bracelet of Sincerity?
I say it, we collectively say it, they are all image and centering themselves. They release the images from the in house photographer without tagging the causes and charities that they are supposed to be promoting, and there’s never a suggestion of “go here to donate!” Or, “the baby bank has a dire need for diapers, donations are accepted here” or even, “if you are interested in volunteering, please go here.” It’s always a diary of where they went, what they wore, and whatever faces Kate makes. The recipients of the visits are background characters, barely mentioned and no meaningful help given.
Well said, Lucy! Absolutely.
The Sussexes are successful in encouraging their supporters because they do highlight charities & causes and show people where they can go to help, monetarily or by other means.
100%^! Perfectly put @ Lucy
Their staff is horrible and lazy so are they. If they were good at this image curating thing they wouldn’t still be viewed as lazy. Willy would’ve took one day out of his 2 month vacation to go to a soccer game.
Well, they only four work hours a day, right? And only see their ‘principal’ every couple of months or something? Isnt that why they called Meghan a bully, b/c she expected staff to put in a full day’s work and were dropping in the office everyday with questions and expectations of progress reports?
So why didn’t that “generous good humor” lead him to take a selfie with umbrella girl? It would be so interesting to see a poll concerning the royals that was actually impartial and not faked by YouGov or the DM. Did those “hordes” in CP, who didn’t even realize PW was there, turn out for him?
Oh. But I thought selfies and autographs were against royal protocol….
…
I think the answer is all of the above. If Will and Kate were “suspicious of the camera lens,” then their staff would be, too. We’ve seen a lot of staff turnover, but not much in the way of increased competence. And, given W&K’s laziness, they wouldn’t bother learning for themselves how to be media savvy. Interesting how they’re being dragged into the 21st century.
Exactly these two don’t have a brain cell between them to come up with an idea of any sort. They only know how to copy and pose for the cameras and they do it so poorly. They don’t listen to anyone who disagrees with what they want do. They have a staff of yes people who let them make fools of themselves on a regular basis. Can’t and Peg don’t want to be themselves ( who can blame them they are boring and dull) they want to be Harry and Meg.
Just like you said about William @kaiser if their team was smart they’d also know that having K gaslight and copykeen Meghan is not the flex they all think it is because it reeks of image erasure and hypocrisy.
If they were smart they would’ve know to convince their stupid “principles” that collaboration and teamwork with Meghan and Harry could’ve helped all four of them. ”the Fab Four” could’ve been a powerhouse but now because of the keens’ pettiness and insecurity, Meghan and Harry are shiny successes whilst tweedle dumb and tweedle dumber are left in the dust, trying to keep up whilst simultaneously wilting
I think it’s more than just W&K aren’t smart. The whole system is ossified, like a living museum with the RF as reenactors. They have layers and layers of “how things used to be” – the royals were brought up in it and the staff are trained like that – and we’ve seen how anybody who comes in trying to change things doesn’t last very long. So they end up trying to recreate the past, like that disastrous Caribbean Tour.
Harry and Meghan’s successes are just beginning to dawn on the RF. Before, there was the breakup and Covid and H&M getting settled and relentless bad press – but in the past year there have been very splashy successes, the documentary, the smash hit book, Invictus. H&M are showing what they said – they don’t need the RF to be of service. So, it’s just dawned on W&K and they’re scrambling for shortcuts by copykeening.
I think it’s much more sinister and it’s totally done on purpose, masterminded by Jason Knauf. In the privacy case, one of Meghan’s emails that William allowed him to release, she talked about her style and how it important it is to her because it’s the only thing left of who she really is – something like that – and I 100% think they started the copy-keening then to try and erase that last part of her. They wanted to crush her soul completely.
@shazbot @eurydice do you think JK showed Keen Other Brother (and maybe Meghan’s stalker too) Meghan’s emails? I think he did
@Layla – Yes, I think he must have. The approval for the smear campaign had to have come from William. He doesn’t follow through on his other projects, but he had a personal interest in following through on this.
@Shazbot – I don’t doubt that W&K are sinister, but they’re also short term thinkers. Erasing Meghan’s style by copying her would take too long – but tormenting her into leaving or committing suicide would take less time.
That picture of that black woman taking a selfie with him is triggering, in fact I see it as quite traitorous. Its not like they don’t know at this point what he thinks of black people, including the fact that they’re ‘breeding’ too much in Africa and ‘destroying’ the environment. The cheek.
She may be a hired plant, Wannabefarmer. Times are tough and people need cash.
Hadnt thought of that Brassy Rebel but that makes it even worse, selling out. Its like those black tories who have been fronting negative stories about Black Brits that were written by old white men. I mean I know times are tough but putting your name to a story you didnt write (immoral/ unethical/ dishonest), taking money for it, and betraying black people in the process, further contributing to their abuse, demoralization, stereotyping. How do they sleep at night?
I didn’t know that the Tories are stooping that low. That is shameful for both the Tories and the Black people fronting for them.
He’s going to be the King one day and she wanted a photo with him as such.
I’d walk the other way rather than be seen with him.
What I find curious is that the press are calling out their copying, envy and jealously out more. I don’t know what the wales did or if the press is tired of them and want the Sussexes. Whatever it is, it seems like there is desperation behind the scenes.
There’s that creepy photo of William leering at the little girl again. 🫣
I do not know how that child didn’t jump up and scream out loud. Chilling
He really looks like something out of a horror movie.
Why can’t it be that both are bad? First, the Keens are not good, so they hire people who are less competent and more interested in catering to their egos than to the “job” at hand, such as it is. Secondly, even though I believe that the Keens tend to hire incompetent people, I hardly think that an underling will talk back to William if he declares that he wants to be popular internationally by going to America. It’s just not going to happen. And, no one is going to sway Kate from her “repliKating” ways, for before there was a Meghan, Kate was copying Diana, and any other number of women because she has no style of her own. She will not stop now.
I agree. If they themselves aren’t competent, how can they capably hire the level of staff they really need? They don’t have the range to tell who’s really a top CEO and who’s a moron. Also agree on nobody talking back to them. I think they’ve largely created a toxic, lazy, racist, right wing, Tory echo chamber, and anyone who doesn’t fit in just leaves. Even if they did disagree, no way staff would talk back to Will (or Kate, frankly) and expect to still have a job. Aside from those with long-term courtier (or higher) aspirations like that traitor Jason Knauf, most staff are just aristos who want KP on their CV but don’t actually need to work. We know from Meghan and Harry that the staff was used to coming in sparingly and spending most of their time at lunch. Add to that a principle couple who f*cking hate each other, who may or may not even live in the same palace-cottage, and who have no goals, causes or motivations in life beyond sticking it to Harry and Meghan, and yeah I can see why the staff may not be motivated to work.
I think the monarchy has always been a toxic, racist, right wing, Tory echo chamber, with some members being lazier than others. How could it be otherwise, when they’ve been anointed by God? William was brought up in it and Kate believes in it. It took extraordinary courage for Harry to remove himself from there.
At least someone in the British press is finally admitting that William and Kate is copying Harry and Meghan.
They can’t do that well either.
Lies from start to finish. The only nugget of truth in the whole article is that they got it from the Sussexes. But there were no hoardes, nobody gave a fig that Will was in NY (except to tell him to please leave!), those polls are obviously of DM staff members sat around the break room talking sh*t about Meghan so they’re worth nothing (just like every other poll these losers rely on) and don’t reflect the obvious truth about popularity among royals. Yes, their shift in branding and marketing themselves did change dramatically to mimic Harry and Meghan – but they simply can’t manage it. They’re not a carbon copy, they’re a funhouse mirror.
I want to be violently ill after seeing these phony people pretending to have personalities and warmth. They have neither. They’re revolting.
“Even the New Yorkers seem to think so, turning out in hordes for William’s solo visit last week.”
Hordes? What hordes? There were no hordes. Most New Yorkers wouldn’t be able to identify him in a police line up.
Is it just me or does it seem like KP is always on the defense? We SWEAR William is a sexy statesman! Kate is the backbone of the monarchy! A real CEO! The William whisperer! And the KP staff is world class! Top notch! We certainly know how to craft an image!
When in fact, it’s the opposite and literally everything they do either falls flat or blows up in their face.
Didn’t he go to a place in NY known to normally have lots of tourists….
One cannot ascertain whether they were there to see him or the sites.
Where is the video of the “hordes” of cheering New Yorkers? No photographic evidence, it didn’t happen. And we all know if it happened, William’s people would have released the video immediately.
It must be soul crushing for envy-monster William to realize his NY “charm offensive” fell flat. You’ll never be half the man your brother is, old chap.
Pretty sure rota members, particularly rota photographers, didn’t love the Sussex-approach bc it cut them out. How is that different here?
Whoever wrote that article is smoking some powerful shit.
I think that picture of Kate with the woman taking a selfie is a lovely natural image of Kate smiling. It’s the most flattering photo of Kate I’ve ever seen.
It is a good picture, but I was SHOCKED to see that the selfie taker was allowed to put her arm around Kate’s neck and put her hand in her hair. Remember the outrage when Michelle Obama lightly placed her hand on the Queen’s back?!
“Too lazy to get his own ideas.” Meh. Even if he wasn’t so lazy, is he smart enough to do so?
It has to be the second option because there is no way these people have even one braincell to share between them.
I keep coming back to that Omid quote about KP staffers – if you are used to having one meeting a month, doing more feels unreasonable. I think that anyone who is actually going to make the changes that are needed and tell William and Kate what they need to hear ( not what they want to hear) probably wouldn’t be hired in the first place and wouldn’t last long.
There has long been a pipeline from palace staffer to civil service for folks who have connections, went to the right schools, and are willing to avoid making waves long enough to get some coveted position with the Tory’s. They aren’t sending their best!
😂😂😂😂😂I’m sorry, but 😂😂😅a Mail on line pole 😂😂come on,, they probably sent a letter to all their staff and sub contract contributors and asked, do you still want a job,? And do you love William and Kate or Megan and Harry? They all looked at the wording and sent back, yes we love and adore William and Kate. We don’t care that the “statesman has the personality of a plank and the morals of his father, nor do we care that Kates brain has a national preservation on it as one of the country’s great wide open spaces, we will vote for them! Now do I blame the staffers, NOT completely, because no matter what they try and arrange for either of them, they will insist on trying to out do Harry and Megan, and it’s NEVER going to happen!!
You said it @mary pester. It’s citing the daily mail poll. They are so unserious😂
Mary Pester, “Kates brain has a national preservation on it as one of the country’s great wide open spaces” LOL That’s hilarious–not so far from the truth with what she’s shown us to date.
Naw. Kate has been crafting her story and imagine before her and William even married. She knew what to do. Her and William just thought they didn’t have to do anything. They marginalize harry and they thought the coast was clear. Than Jr statements Meghan came in!
Meghan already knew how to go about things. So William and Kate decided to try and steal her momentum. That’s it. We see how the middletons rolled out Pippa. They could’ve done the same for Kate.
Has Kate always been a poor talker?
Macky, It’s interesting that I hadn’t thought about how the Mids rolled out Pippa. I suspect that Cant has never been a very good conversationalist. It’s quite possible that what she was taught was all in the line of “how to catch your man and drive off competition”. It’s been made to clear to everyone that she’s not a public speaker. She doesn’t really try to improve herself to be what the position needs.
Cant is who she wanted to be.
Here’s the thing. They can copy or be motivated or try to erase the Sussexes and co-opt their ideas all they want. What they do not seem to understand, what isn’t clicking is that the Sussexes have a real life and role that is so different from what the Wailers do. The Sussexes have the contacts, an organization they built from the ground up, that needs to produce results and they need to fund themselves. They are both motivated and ambitious. Will and Kate haven’t figured out their role, what their actual purpose is, apart from waiting to be king and queen abd do photo ops. Look at Wills recent NY trip. A muddle and shut out of the adults table. Harry and Meghan focus on their goals and their needs and organizations. They’re not trying to open parliament or host diplomatic receptions, but those other two, they think they need to be Archewell lite and conquer America, without any substance or actual results because their lives are paid for and they’re accountable to no one but Charles, who they try to upstage. Meanwhile they’ve been benched and you have Sofiesta and Edward doing the diplomacy while Will is trying to ditch Kate and Kate is looking more disheveled.
So William has learned to take pictures with black people?