Prince William & Kate ‘learned something’ about image-curating from the Sussexes

Here’s my question: do you think Prince William and Kate’s staffers are good at what they do and the Keens just f–k it up, or do you think the staffers are terrible at their jobs because they’re just an extension of Will and Kate’s laziness, pettiness and copykeening? I keep coming back to the fact that seemingly no one has told Kate that it’s extremely creepy for her to Single White Female her sister-in-law (not to mention William’s side-chicks). I also think someone should have tried to convince William – a long time ago – that his jealousy of his brother is completely unhinged. William’s New York trip was blatantly about William’s attempt to copy his brother and stalk his brother in America. Bad staff work or should the blame go solely on Peg and Buttons? Hilariously, Kensington Palace staffers are always briefing their favorite outlets about how THEY are so wonderful at their jobs and that’s why W&K are so popular. That and selfies?

No doubt there are many reasons the Waleses have seen a surge in popularity. There’s the dedication to duty and the generous good humour cultivated by both William and Kate. Who wouldn’t want to meet them, singly or together? At 41, the Prince and Princess have the advantage of relative youth and three charming children, a walking advert for domesticity.

All these things and more help explain why, according to a recent MailOnline poll, William is the most popular living royal with Catherine a close second. Even the New Yorkers seem to think so, turning out in hordes for William’s solo visit last week. Only the late Queen Elizabeth is viewed as having made a more positive contribution to the monarchy than William. This is no accident.

Much thought has gone into the way that William and Kate project themselves – and not least into a highly effective media strategy based on ‘selfies’ and artful video clips made by their own in-house videographer. Available on social media soon after a royal visit, these short clips have increased the sense of accessibility and allowed the Waleses to operate more flexibly and without the encumbering retinue of journalists and cameramen that might have been expected in previous times. Is it possible that William and Kate have learned something from those skilled ‘curators’ of their own image, Harry and Meghan? It certainly looks that way.

It’s not so long, after all, since William, Kate – and, for that matter, Charles – seemed suspicious of the camera lens. The late Queen was heard to comment how disappointed she was to be greeted by a wall of camera phones rather than a sea of faces. The new generation of selfie-savvy royals seems to have no such concerns.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Is it possible that William and Kate have learned something from those skilled ‘curators’ of their own image, Harry and Meghan? It certainly looks that way.” There we go. The change in how Will and Kate approach social media, videographers, selfies and general “image-making” was dramatic as soon as Meghan came on the scene. Not even the Wales hagiographers at the Mail deny it anymore, they openly discuss the fact that Will, Kate and their staff openly copy everything the Sussexes do with their own “keen” spin. Hell, the big CEO idea was stolen from the Sussexes too. Anyway, sucks to have an heir to the throne who is too lazy to get his own ideas.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

85 Responses to “Prince William & Kate ‘learned something’ about image-curating from the Sussexes”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:47 am

    Much thought has gone into the way that William and Kate project themselves – and not least into a highly effective media strategy based on ‘selfies’ and artful video clips made by their own in-house videographer.

    They have been at this as a couple for over 10 years and they’ve JUST discovered the internet and social media? Of course not. This is ridiculous behavior and only driven by jealousy, envy and RACISM. Losers, the both of them.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth Regina says:
      September 28, 2023 at 9:02 am

      These two are in for a rude awakening. That’s why all their overseas tours flop and the foreign office avoid sending them anywhere. Baldimort’s NY solo trip was such a huge embarrassment it as quickly swept under the carpet. The truth is they are both a badly ageing, feckless, lazy duo with no discernible purpose or legacy. The Invictus Games was their worst nightmare and many people around the world saw what authenticity, genuine love and real impact and purpose looked like.

      Reply
    • Roos says:
      September 28, 2023 at 9:37 am

      This is such a ridiculous post. Why would W&C take cues on how to brand themselves from The Sussexes. In every public opinion poll on both sides of the Atlantic, William and Catherine are viewed more positively than the Sussexes.

      Stop living in fantasy land and come to terms w/ the fact William & Catherine are the Prince & Princess of Wales and will one day be King & Queen. William will be a head of state and have enormous influence on the world stage.

      There is NOTHING Harry & Meghan can do that will EVER rival that. NOTHING.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        September 28, 2023 at 9:43 am

        😂😂😂
        NOTHING. Twice in all caps.
        Sorry, but this is taking me out 😂😂😂

      • TheWigletOfWails says:
        September 28, 2023 at 9:50 am

        Wishing this was true doesn’t mean that it is. Tampon and his leather-faced horse are monarchs but his dead ex-wife still overshadows them.

      • Kittenmom says:
        September 28, 2023 at 9:52 am

        Um, okay 🤭

      • aquarius64 says:
        September 28, 2023 at 9:55 am

        Respect is EARNED and having the titles king and queen doesn’t mean it’s automatically given to you. William and Kate have reputations of having anger management issues and mean girl and no crowns will wipe that away.

      • Lady D says:
        September 28, 2023 at 10:03 am

        Not if their divorce goes through.

      • Robert Phillips says:
        September 28, 2023 at 10:15 am

        You do understand the the British monarchy has no power whatsoever. They are the same as any olympic mascot. They aren’t diplomats. Which is a good thing since none of them can do that job. They don’t make laws. And regardless of how many times they say it. They don’t do any charity work at all. They just do photo ops. Harry & Meghan together and seperetely have already done more than William and Kate will ever do to make the world better. A shiny crown does not make you important. Plus I don’t think William will ever be King. The monarchy will be abolished well before that happens.

      • Well Wisher says:
        September 28, 2023 at 10:27 am

        The Wales or their supporters normally pay for poll with negligent minute numbers like 2,000 which is .00003% of the UK population.

        Spare, the book sold 0.007% on its first day of release…

        Clearly, the difference is clear, the figures from the sample that is too small cannot be used as an accurate barometer of anything…..

      • Ohwell says:
        September 28, 2023 at 10:27 am

        What Roos has posted is true. So, why do the Wales and sycophant media follow everything that Harry and Meghan do? Selfies is against protocol, as is messy buns and an American way of management. All of sudden, all of the above is okay. Why? WHY???

      • BlueNailsBettyi says:
        September 28, 2023 at 11:39 am

        “William will be a head of state and have enormous influence on the world stage.”

        Okay, William, whatever you say…

      • Roos says:
        September 28, 2023 at 12:11 pm

        @Aquarius84. Respect is earned and Meghan hasn’t earned it. Being a bi-racial c-list actor & lasting less than 2 years as a working royal doesn’t earn respect. That’s way her public approval numbers on both sides of the Atlantic are in the toilet.

        People did respect Harry for his service, but not now. All people see is a whiny man-baby.who is jealous his brother will be king & he won’t be.

        He threw it away b/c Meghan told him he was unhappy.

      • Elizabeth Regina says:
        September 28, 2023 at 12:17 pm

        Sorry to burst your bubble but any influence the royals may have had died with the late queen. Charles is barely tolerated and William is regarded as a talentless ultimate nepo baby. The world has moved on and the RF are seen for what they truly are: a bunch of people playing dress up on a sewage ridden island.

      • ChillinginDC says:
        September 28, 2023 at 12:17 pm

        Okay @Roos, move along.

      • Jaded says:
        September 28, 2023 at 12:34 pm

        @Roos – You know what earns respect? Holding your head high while you’re being smeared, gaslit, lied about, chased, scorned and threatened daily by your husband’s shameful family in cahoots with the gutter tabloids. You know what earns respect? Doing real, honest public service. Philanthropy, donating, fund-raising and working hard to better the lives of millions of people. The Sussexes have been given awards for their work, that’s respect and acknowledgement that they’re miles ahead of the Wails in everything they do from the Invictus Games to Sentebale to Smartworks to the Grenfell Kitchen Cook Book and on and on. Compare that to mere photo ops and brief visits…no contest. The fact that someday the Wails will be King and Queen is meaningless, they’ll still be lazy worthless tossers living a rich, cossetted life they do not deserve.

      • Eurydice says:
        September 28, 2023 at 12:41 pm

        Nobody’s disputing that William will be king someday – that’s been a fact from the minute he was born. How much influence he will have on the global stage depends on how much influence the UK will have, which isn’t all that much right now, but things could change. As for why W&K would take branding cues from H&M – I don’t know. You might ask the person who wrote this article.

      • wellyaknow says:
        September 28, 2023 at 1:16 pm

        @Roos Public opinion poll lol…. there you have it. We kicked out your monarchy long ago and don’t need people with funny hats and fake jobs anywhere on the world stage. H&M actually do things that matter and that will always loom larger then some lady that is known now for wearing trouser and bald man with anger issues.

      • Moira's Rose's Garden says:
        September 28, 2023 at 1:37 pm

        @roos or is it Carole? Good one HAHAHAHAHA

      • Dhianna says:
        September 28, 2023 at 1:55 pm

        Bud you are living in a fantasy land. Everything Harry and Meghan do is copied by the wales bunch. They are NOTHING…..original. They have to copy, copy,copy and still get it wrong. Try again with your pettiness!!!! The world is laughing at you….not with you.

      • QuiteContrary says:
        September 28, 2023 at 2:06 pm

        LOL Roos, I think you’ve taken up all the space in Fantasy Land.

        Here in the real world, I’d say that Harry’s Invictus Games have had more tangible impact that anything William — as the future head of state in name only — will ever have.

        But keep dreaming, Roos.

      • TigerMcQueen says:
        September 28, 2023 at 2:29 pm

        LMAO Will will one day have so much influence that he had to beg President Biden for a drive by photo op on the sidewalk last year and the mayor of NYC cancelled on him at the last minute this year. Honestly, if Harry and Meghan NEVER (snort) do anything to rival that, they’ll probably be thrilled.

        Whoo boy!

        Yeah, Invictus sure did look like Harry and Meghan are so unpopular (snort). Will’s desperate attempt at infiltrating the UN sure makes it look like Harry’s the jealous brother (snort).

      • Mel says:
        September 28, 2023 at 2:32 pm

        If there is nothing that Harry and Meghan can do to rival that ( I don’t believe that they care or are even trying) why does the British Media spend their time obsessing about Meghan and Harry? They release how many re-tread stories a day about them? They obsessively follow everything they do and what Meghan wears. We all know William might be King someday ( don’t think this will last) isn’t it appropriate that the Media and others like you focus on the Bright Lights that are William and Kate and all of their exciting appearances, charities , other work (hmm, there really isn’t much to talk about is there) ,instead of whining about Harry and Meghan and painting William as someone who can’t seem to function without a “wingman” and is still seething with rage about something that happened close to FIVE years ago? I’m not even a stan like most of the people here. I’ll end with Bless your heart and have a nice day.

      • Christine says:
        September 28, 2023 at 4:21 pm

        LMAO!

        Sure, Karen.

      • Red Bird says:
        September 28, 2023 at 4:32 pm

        Do we even have celeb polls here in the US? The only polls I’ve ever seen are for politicians. Why do the British care what Americans think of W&K? They don’t like us anyway.

      • B says:
        September 28, 2023 at 4:44 pm

        “Why? WHY???”
        Hahahahahahha
        Was that a quote from new valet this morning?

      • Sass says:
        September 28, 2023 at 8:34 pm

        @Roos ok and?

        Let em sit on their useless throne with only symbolic power while Harry and Meghan use their freedom from that fussy establishment to actually contribute to society.

        Americans don’t gaf about who sits on the throne bc 1. We are not their subjects and 2. The title is all but useless.

        Come to terms with that.

    • Kathleen Williams says:
      September 28, 2023 at 9:57 pm

      Much copying of Harry and Meghan has gone into how Harry’s brother and his wife display themselves.

      Reply
  2. Megan says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:48 am

    Shaking hands through a fence in Jamaica is an indelible image of terrible staff work. And did I is the “throngs” of people turning out for William in NYC?

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      September 28, 2023 at 8:58 am

      The “hordes” baby. The man said “hordes.”

      Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      September 28, 2023 at 9:00 am

      No them shaking hands is not the staffs fault it’s their fault because they are supposed to be in charge of their staff. The staff are yes people and do what Peg and Can’t say. So the blame lays at Can’t and Pegs feet.

      Reply
    • TigerMcQueen says:
      September 28, 2023 at 9:27 am

      I mean, the hordes thing is just a blatant lie. As is the “dedication to duty and generous good humor” part. I literally lol’d at those.

      The whole article is once again being driven by a need to compete with Harry and Meghan. The tell is “who wouldn’t want to meet them, singly or together?” after H&M’s time at Invictus where literal hordes of people were ecstatic to have a chance to meet and be seen with them. The whole “people want to meet us too!” reeks of jealousy and is pretty embarrassing, IMO.

      That makes me think it’s being driven by Will and Khate. I’m sure their staff is incompetent (lazy, insecure people do not like to work with drive, competent people), but the attempts at “Me too!” every time H&M get good press reeks of the Wails throwing tantrums.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        September 28, 2023 at 9:15 pm

        What instantly came to mind with that ‘good humor’ sentiment was Will’s terribly ‘jokes’ at other people’s expense & Kate’s manic grinning into space.

  3. LeaTheFrench says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:49 am

    Honestly I think it’s a case of not particularly competent staff working with very weak “material.” What I take issue with is how much image and perception is prioritized over substance and work. Kate is “making a statement with her fashion choice” (cf other post)?? What about just making a real, meaningful, nuanced statement with your mouth that actually progresses an issue?

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      September 28, 2023 at 9:00 am

      How about a “smile and a wave” from the hand that will soon clasp the Bracelet of Sincerity?

      Reply
    • Lucy says:
      September 28, 2023 at 10:06 am

      I say it, we collectively say it, they are all image and centering themselves. They release the images from the in house photographer without tagging the causes and charities that they are supposed to be promoting, and there’s never a suggestion of “go here to donate!” Or, “the baby bank has a dire need for diapers, donations are accepted here” or even, “if you are interested in volunteering, please go here.” It’s always a diary of where they went, what they wore, and whatever faces Kate makes. The recipients of the visits are background characters, barely mentioned and no meaningful help given.

      Reply
      • Blackapinay says:
        September 28, 2023 at 12:15 pm

        Well said, Lucy! Absolutely.

        The Sussexes are successful in encouraging their supporters because they do highlight charities & causes and show people where they can go to help, monetarily or by other means.

      • Roan Inish says:
        September 28, 2023 at 2:11 pm

        100%^! Perfectly put @ Lucy

  4. YeahRight says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:49 am

    Their staff is horrible and lazy so are they. If they were good at this image curating thing they wouldn’t still be viewed as lazy. Willy would’ve took one day out of his 2 month vacation to go to a soccer game.

    Reply
    • Wannabefarmer says:
      September 28, 2023 at 8:57 am

      Well, they only four work hours a day, right? And only see their ‘principal’ every couple of months or something? Isnt that why they called Meghan a bully, b/c she expected staff to put in a full day’s work and were dropping in the office everyday with questions and expectations of progress reports?

      Reply
  5. equality says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:50 am

    So why didn’t that “generous good humor” lead him to take a selfie with umbrella girl? It would be so interesting to see a poll concerning the royals that was actually impartial and not faked by YouGov or the DM. Did those “hordes” in CP, who didn’t even realize PW was there, turn out for him?

    Reply
  6. poppedbubble says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Oh. But I thought selfies and autographs were against royal protocol….

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:52 am

    I think the answer is all of the above. If Will and Kate were “suspicious of the camera lens,” then their staff would be, too. We’ve seen a lot of staff turnover, but not much in the way of increased competence. And, given W&K’s laziness, they wouldn’t bother learning for themselves how to be media savvy. Interesting how they’re being dragged into the 21st century.

    Reply
  8. Susan Collins says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Exactly these two don’t have a brain cell between them to come up with an idea of any sort. They only know how to copy and pose for the cameras and they do it so poorly. They don’t listen to anyone who disagrees with what they want do. They have a staff of yes people who let them make fools of themselves on a regular basis. Can’t and Peg don’t want to be themselves ( who can blame them they are boring and dull) they want to be Harry and Meg.

    Reply
  9. Layla says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:52 am

    Just like you said about William @kaiser if their team was smart they’d also know that having K gaslight and copykeen Meghan is not the flex they all think it is because it reeks of image erasure and hypocrisy.
    If they were smart they would’ve know to convince their stupid “principles” that collaboration and teamwork with Meghan and Harry could’ve helped all four of them. ”the Fab Four” could’ve been a powerhouse but now because of the keens’ pettiness and insecurity, Meghan and Harry are shiny successes whilst tweedle dumb and tweedle dumber are left in the dust, trying to keep up whilst simultaneously wilting

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      September 28, 2023 at 9:22 am

      I think it’s more than just W&K aren’t smart. The whole system is ossified, like a living museum with the RF as reenactors. They have layers and layers of “how things used to be” – the royals were brought up in it and the staff are trained like that – and we’ve seen how anybody who comes in trying to change things doesn’t last very long. So they end up trying to recreate the past, like that disastrous Caribbean Tour.

      Harry and Meghan’s successes are just beginning to dawn on the RF. Before, there was the breakup and Covid and H&M getting settled and relentless bad press – but in the past year there have been very splashy successes, the documentary, the smash hit book, Invictus. H&M are showing what they said – they don’t need the RF to be of service. So, it’s just dawned on W&K and they’re scrambling for shortcuts by copykeening.

      Reply
    • ShazBot says:
      September 28, 2023 at 10:45 am

      I think it’s much more sinister and it’s totally done on purpose, masterminded by Jason Knauf. In the privacy case, one of Meghan’s emails that William allowed him to release, she talked about her style and how it important it is to her because it’s the only thing left of who she really is – something like that – and I 100% think they started the copy-keening then to try and erase that last part of her. They wanted to crush her soul completely.

      Reply
      • Layla says:
        September 28, 2023 at 11:47 am

        @shazbot @eurydice do you think JK showed Keen Other Brother (and maybe Meghan’s stalker too) Meghan’s emails? I think he did

      • Eurydice says:
        September 28, 2023 at 12:52 pm

        @Layla – Yes, I think he must have. The approval for the smear campaign had to have come from William. He doesn’t follow through on his other projects, but he had a personal interest in following through on this.

        @Shazbot – I don’t doubt that W&K are sinister, but they’re also short term thinkers. Erasing Meghan’s style by copying her would take too long – but tormenting her into leaving or committing suicide would take less time.

  10. Wannabefarmer says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:52 am

    That picture of that black woman taking a selfie with him is triggering, in fact I see it as quite traitorous. Its not like they don’t know at this point what he thinks of black people, including the fact that they’re ‘breeding’ too much in Africa and ‘destroying’ the environment. The cheek.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 28, 2023 at 8:56 am

      She may be a hired plant, Wannabefarmer. Times are tough and people need cash.

      Reply
      • Wannabefarmer says:
        September 28, 2023 at 9:04 am

        Hadnt thought of that Brassy Rebel but that makes it even worse, selling out. Its like those black tories who have been fronting negative stories about Black Brits that were written by old white men. I mean I know times are tough but putting your name to a story you didnt write (immoral/ unethical/ dishonest), taking money for it, and betraying black people in the process, further contributing to their abuse, demoralization, stereotyping. How do they sleep at night?

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        September 28, 2023 at 9:12 am

        I didn’t know that the Tories are stooping that low. That is shameful for both the Tories and the Black people fronting for them.

    • MaryContrary says:
      September 28, 2023 at 9:34 am

      He’s going to be the King one day and she wanted a photo with him as such.

      Reply
  11. Brit says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:54 am

    What I find curious is that the press are calling out their copying, envy and jealously out more. I don’t know what the wales did or if the press is tired of them and want the Sussexes. Whatever it is, it seems like there is desperation behind the scenes.

    Reply
  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:54 am

    There’s that creepy photo of William leering at the little girl again. 🫣

    Reply
  13. Debbie says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:54 am

    Why can’t it be that both are bad? First, the Keens are not good, so they hire people who are less competent and more interested in catering to their egos than to the “job” at hand, such as it is. Secondly, even though I believe that the Keens tend to hire incompetent people, I hardly think that an underling will talk back to William if he declares that he wants to be popular internationally by going to America. It’s just not going to happen. And, no one is going to sway Kate from her “repliKating” ways, for before there was a Meghan, Kate was copying Diana, and any other number of women because she has no style of her own. She will not stop now.

    Reply
    • Sunday says:
      September 28, 2023 at 9:14 am

      I agree. If they themselves aren’t competent, how can they capably hire the level of staff they really need? They don’t have the range to tell who’s really a top CEO and who’s a moron. Also agree on nobody talking back to them. I think they’ve largely created a toxic, lazy, racist, right wing, Tory echo chamber, and anyone who doesn’t fit in just leaves. Even if they did disagree, no way staff would talk back to Will (or Kate, frankly) and expect to still have a job. Aside from those with long-term courtier (or higher) aspirations like that traitor Jason Knauf, most staff are just aristos who want KP on their CV but don’t actually need to work. We know from Meghan and Harry that the staff was used to coming in sparingly and spending most of their time at lunch. Add to that a principle couple who f*cking hate each other, who may or may not even live in the same palace-cottage, and who have no goals, causes or motivations in life beyond sticking it to Harry and Meghan, and yeah I can see why the staff may not be motivated to work.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        September 28, 2023 at 10:23 am

        I think the monarchy has always been a toxic, racist, right wing, Tory echo chamber, with some members being lazier than others. How could it be otherwise, when they’ve been anointed by God? William was brought up in it and Kate believes in it. It took extraordinary courage for Harry to remove himself from there.

  14. Amy Bee says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:56 am

    At least someone in the British press is finally admitting that William and Kate is copying Harry and Meghan.

    Reply
  15. Sunday says:
    September 28, 2023 at 8:57 am

    Lies from start to finish. The only nugget of truth in the whole article is that they got it from the Sussexes. But there were no hoardes, nobody gave a fig that Will was in NY (except to tell him to please leave!), those polls are obviously of DM staff members sat around the break room talking sh*t about Meghan so they’re worth nothing (just like every other poll these losers rely on) and don’t reflect the obvious truth about popularity among royals. Yes, their shift in branding and marketing themselves did change dramatically to mimic Harry and Meghan – but they simply can’t manage it. They’re not a carbon copy, they’re a funhouse mirror.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      September 28, 2023 at 12:19 pm

      I want to be violently ill after seeing these phony people pretending to have personalities and warmth. They have neither. They’re revolting.

      Reply
  16. Snuffles says:
    September 28, 2023 at 9:07 am

    “Even the New Yorkers seem to think so, turning out in hordes for William’s solo visit last week.”

    Hordes? What hordes? There were no hordes. Most New Yorkers wouldn’t be able to identify him in a police line up.

    Is it just me or does it seem like KP is always on the defense? We SWEAR William is a sexy statesman! Kate is the backbone of the monarchy! A real CEO! The William whisperer! And the KP staff is world class! Top notch! We certainly know how to craft an image!

    When in fact, it’s the opposite and literally everything they do either falls flat or blows up in their face.

    Reply
    • Well Wisher says:
      September 28, 2023 at 10:29 am

      Didn’t he go to a place in NY known to normally have lots of tourists….
      One cannot ascertain whether they were there to see him or the sites.

      Reply
    • Beverley says:
      September 28, 2023 at 4:27 pm

      Where is the video of the “hordes” of cheering New Yorkers? No photographic evidence, it didn’t happen. And we all know if it happened, William’s people would have released the video immediately.

      It must be soul crushing for envy-monster William to realize his NY “charm offensive” fell flat. You’ll never be half the man your brother is, old chap.

      Reply
  17. Jais says:
    September 28, 2023 at 9:22 am

    Pretty sure rota members, particularly rota photographers, didn’t love the Sussex-approach bc it cut them out. How is that different here?

    Reply
  18. Carrie says:
    September 28, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Whoever wrote that article is smoking some powerful shit.

    Reply
  19. tamsin says:
    September 28, 2023 at 9:24 am

    I think that picture of Kate with the woman taking a selfie is a lovely natural image of Kate smiling. It’s the most flattering photo of Kate I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
    • Pabena6 says:
      September 28, 2023 at 2:04 pm

      It is a good picture, but I was SHOCKED to see that the selfie taker was allowed to put her arm around Kate’s neck and put her hand in her hair. Remember the outrage when Michelle Obama lightly placed her hand on the Queen’s back?!

      Reply
  20. Steph says:
    September 28, 2023 at 9:28 am

    “Too lazy to get his own ideas.” Meh. Even if he wasn’t so lazy, is he smart enough to do so?

    Reply
  21. Lau says:
    September 28, 2023 at 9:42 am

    It has to be the second option because there is no way these people have even one braincell to share between them.

    Reply
  22. Jay says:
    September 28, 2023 at 10:14 am

    I keep coming back to that Omid quote about KP staffers – if you are used to having one meeting a month, doing more feels unreasonable. I think that anyone who is actually going to make the changes that are needed and tell William and Kate what they need to hear ( not what they want to hear) probably wouldn’t be hired in the first place and wouldn’t last long.

    There has long been a pipeline from palace staffer to civil service for folks who have connections, went to the right schools, and are willing to avoid making waves long enough to get some coveted position with the Tory’s. They aren’t sending their best!

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      September 28, 2023 at 10:25 am

      😂😂😂😂😂I’m sorry, but 😂😂😅a Mail on line pole 😂😂come on,, they probably sent a letter to all their staff and sub contract contributors and asked, do you still want a job,? And do you love William and Kate or Megan and Harry? They all looked at the wording and sent back, yes we love and adore William and Kate. We don’t care that the “statesman has the personality of a plank and the morals of his father, nor do we care that Kates brain has a national preservation on it as one of the country’s great wide open spaces, we will vote for them! Now do I blame the staffers, NOT completely, because no matter what they try and arrange for either of them, they will insist on trying to out do Harry and Megan, and it’s NEVER going to happen!!

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        September 28, 2023 at 10:42 am

        You said it @mary pester. It’s citing the daily mail poll. They are so unserious😂

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        September 28, 2023 at 2:02 pm

        Mary Pester, “Kates brain has a national preservation on it as one of the country’s great wide open spaces” LOL That’s hilarious–not so far from the truth with what she’s shown us to date.

  23. Macky says:
    September 28, 2023 at 12:57 pm

    Naw. Kate has been crafting her story and imagine before her and William even married. She knew what to do. Her and William just thought they didn’t have to do anything. They marginalize harry and they thought the coast was clear. Than Jr statements Meghan came in!

    Meghan already knew how to go about things. So William and Kate decided to try and steal her momentum. That’s it. We see how the middletons rolled out Pippa. They could’ve done the same for Kate.

    Has Kate always been a poor talker?

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      September 28, 2023 at 2:06 pm

      Macky, It’s interesting that I hadn’t thought about how the Mids rolled out Pippa. I suspect that Cant has never been a very good conversationalist. It’s quite possible that what she was taught was all in the line of “how to catch your man and drive off competition”. It’s been made to clear to everyone that she’s not a public speaker. She doesn’t really try to improve herself to be what the position needs.

      Cant is who she wanted to be.

      Reply
  24. L4Frimaire says:
    September 28, 2023 at 4:44 pm

    Here’s the thing. They can copy or be motivated or try to erase the Sussexes and co-opt their ideas all they want. What they do not seem to understand, what isn’t clicking is that the Sussexes have a real life and role that is so different from what the Wailers do. The Sussexes have the contacts, an organization they built from the ground up, that needs to produce results and they need to fund themselves. They are both motivated and ambitious. Will and Kate haven’t figured out their role, what their actual purpose is, apart from waiting to be king and queen abd do photo ops. Look at Wills recent NY trip. A muddle and shut out of the adults table. Harry and Meghan focus on their goals and their needs and organizations. They’re not trying to open parliament or host diplomatic receptions, but those other two, they think they need to be Archewell lite and conquer America, without any substance or actual results because their lives are paid for and they’re accountable to no one but Charles, who they try to upstage. Meanwhile they’ve been benched and you have Sofiesta and Edward doing the diplomacy while Will is trying to ditch Kate and Kate is looking more disheveled.

    Reply
  25. jferber says:
    September 28, 2023 at 6:21 pm

    So William has learned to take pictures with black people?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment