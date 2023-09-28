Kim & Kourtney Kardashian had another huge fight: whose side are you on?

I’m an only child, and when I see dramatic sibling fallouts, I’m always like “wow, glad that’s not me.” I never longed for a sibling and my only-child-ness probably explains a lot about my mentality and my life today. But I digress – watching the Kardashian sisters fight and argue stresses me out. In particular, Kim and Kourtney’s relationship stresses me the f–k out. Back in 2020, Kim and Kourtney had a really bonkers fist-fight on camera on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. That fist-fight led to Kourtney stepping away from KUWTK for its remaining run, but Kourtney came back for the family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians. I’m not watching any of it, but apparently Kim and Kourtney are still fighting like crazy, this time over Dolce & Gabbana:
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker aren’t holding back. During the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, the sisters’ ongoing feud from last season carried on, leading Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, to exchange some heated words and hit a breaking point in their fight. Tensions first arose between the two after Kim agreed to do a Dolce & Gabbana partnership last season. Kourtney became upset that Kim did the collection with the fashion house that designed her wedding just six months after her big day, and their fight was never quite resolved with both failing to see the other’s perspective.
At the beginning of Thursday’s episode, the famous family prepared to jet off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a fun family getaway — but Kourtney did not attend. Kim then admitted in a confessional that the two had a pattern of moving past drama in real time only to “get mad all over again” while watching edits from the show because “it brings up so many feelings.” In a separate confessional, Kourtney added, “What’s harder than living it is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living. So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call.”
On their call, Kim explained she had to go back to Milan for a dinner as her part of the Dolce & Gabbana campaign and invited Kourtney to come with her. Kourtney politely declined and noted that she’s “always supporting” Kim but doesn’t “think it’s cool” how the collaboration happened. This reignited the debate between the sisters as Kim emphasized how confused she was that Kourtney was upset about what unfolded at her May 2022 Italian wedding to Travis Barker. “I was like, wait nothing happened at the wedding, it wasn’t even a conversation at the wedding,” Kim explained.
But Kourtney hit back, “I think it was what you saw at the wedding because nobody had any interest before that…. You saw this thing that was mine and wasn’t yours, and you wanted it.”
Kim denied the claims, insisting Kourtney was “wrong” and she “did everything to steer away” from the styles featured at her wedding. She also took a dig at her older sister, telling her, “It’s not that original. Everyone does ’90s, it’s not a new concept.”
Kourtney then unleashed on Kim. “You’re talking about the bulls— details cause it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there till the second you left… you couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention.”
So, Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana and then, months later, D&G hired Kim to model for their label. Kourtney is seemingly mad about that, but then she’s also mad that Kim wasn’t “happy” for her at her D&G wedding. This clip is pretty insane, thank God they weren’t in the same room. Are people still on Team Kourtney around these parts? Because I’m not. I think Kourtney is such a miserable bitch, honestly. Kourtney just throws all of her bullsh-t on Kim like it’s all Kim’s fault. That’s my perspective!
Kim and Kourtney stay eating each other tf up 😭😭😭😭😭😭✌️✌️#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/MWeDqRnQLm
— SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) September 28, 2023
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Sibling rivalry gone nuclear. I don’t think Kourtney wants to live such a public life but has been intensely pressured to do so. Plus it’s so obvious she’s insanely jealous of Kim and always has been. I’m sure Kris clearly favors Kim because the whole Kardashian brand was built on her.
I don’t think kourtney is necessarily jealous of Kim usually. Everything is always about kim and I think the family is just used to being second to kim. However Kourtney’s wedding was literally the one thing that was hers, and NOT Kim’s. And to do a campaign based on her wedding aesthetic wasn’t cool.
Kim literally tried to copy kourtney and Travis’s relationship with Pete Davidson, because she could see it got kourtney attention, and she literally wanted to top that.
I think kim has seen kourtney come into her own with Travis, and all the things she admires about that whether it’s her wedding aesthetic or boyfriend aesthetic, kim has tried to take for herself and I think that’s probably what kourtney is noticing about Kim, because she never did it before cos she never cared to.
The collection was not based on Kourtney’s wedding aesthetic.
I’m on kourtneys side. The DG collab was inspired by her wedding and wouldn’t not have happened otherwise. Kim should have come to her first to give her a heads up.
Kim literally wore a wedding veil in black.
Im on kourtney’s side although they both suck. Kim IS a narcissist, and she wants to have everything revolve around her, she wants to show she has everybody on her side. Notice how she talks for everybody to make her sister feel left out and alienated for her to lose confidence and make her think she’s the crazy one, even from
her children. That is so wrong. That’s abuse. In a real world working environment, that would be labelled toxic and Kourtney would be able to go to HR for at least psychological harassment. This has nothing to do with d&g, it’s just another thing that Kim has done to Kourtney to spite her. And kourtney might be envious because she has to give way to her prettier, more popular, more successful younger sister.
@RoyalCommoner
NAILED. IT.
“Notice how she talks for everybody to make her sister feel left out and alienated for her to lose confidence and make her think she’s the crazy one, even from
her children. That is so wrong. That’s abuse.” YES. I could feel my face getting hot reading that. This is a textbook NPD tactic.
Agreed.
I think Kourtney brings nothing to the party. I also believe she is horribly jealous of Kim whilst not having the never ending drive Kim has to keep on keeping on.
But Kourtney can’t change anything because she likes the money Kim brings and has brought to her table.
We’ve seen her behave horribly again and again and usually about money or her lack of enthusiasm or work ethic.
Had D&G wanted Kourtney – her wedding was the perfect time to ask. She simply isn’t a draw and noone wants her take or to be her.
Also goth Kourtney and her new ‘Travis’s rock on wife’ persona makes me fearful for her and her kids. I have no idea how Travis and Kourtney are seen as a healthy and loving or stable relationship – in my mind they are a mile from it.
I Kim has always been a combo of mean and dull and pretty. Recently, aging, botching her face and body, and being a single mother seems to have made her worse. It’s certainly a lot easier to disengage when you aren’t making money from a show together but hope Kourtney can do so. Kim crossed several lines, and Kourtney needs to protect herself and her kids.
This is so weird – imagine fighting with your sister over the phone on the telly 🤯.
I think they’re both nuts but I’m siding with Kourtney because Kim bringing children into this was a low blow.
Ditto. Kim always comes off as the saint/perfect. Having said that, I don’t watch it because I can’t stand them
I don’t know, as a TV watcher, looking for pure entertainment I find all of these women to be shitty people but Kim is an interesting character. Kourtney is bland and whiney and really really dumb.
I’m on team no to them all.
Ditto. I don’t understand people who treat their family so badly.
Oh- don’t you think there is a certain type of person who treats family worst because for whatever reason it’s hardest for family to walk away? Either emotionally hard or there’s some logistical / financial reason why.
In the workplace there’s HR, there’s getting a different job or being promoted, maybe there’s complaining to the union, for dating you don’t have to worry about co-mingling finances and hopefully don’t have to work out sharing a kid…..
No side. They all suck.
Hope they take each other out.
Agreed. The whole family is revolting. I also don’t understand why Kim Kardasian is still a ‘thing’ after all the bullying, lying, and – y’know – marrying a Nazi.
I don’t watch this show, but Kourtney has always come across in photos and other media as someone who does not enjoy the spotlight. So why do the show? Why do any of it? I guess to make a living?
because she seems to be the only person (other than Rob) that can’t get a successful brand going, I think. even Khloe has Good American.
This, I think. In every People.com article, they describe her as “the Poosh founder” and it drives me nuts. Does anyone actually even know WTF Poosh is?!?!? Because I don’t. She does not remotely come off as much as a go-getter/hustler as Kim, Khloe and even Kylie, and has always kind of foundered around.
Honestly I’m on team “Can they all go away at this point?” Who knows how much of this drama is real and how much is manufactured for the show.
Kourtney saying this “isn’t a natural way of living” is the truest thing here. My sympathies are with their children, who were born into this situation.
I can’t help but think that Kourtney’s animosity is because Travis said in his book how he liked Kim, and moved to Calabasas to be closer to her. There are def other issues but I think that’s a big part of it
I highly doubt it. Kim & Kourtney’s issues go way back.
There’s a joke I often see online that kourtney lives outside reality. She seems to have a different narrative to a lot of things with all her sisters, not just Kim, its just that Kim is the most confrontational with her and won’t drop it like the others do. Kim also got married in Italy and Kourtney hired the same singer that performed at hers, is she supposed to be mad about that?
Kim is a narcissist who feels incomplete. She has said verbatim, that the reason why she pursued her law degree was to prove people wrong. She lives for public perception and that’s something that Kourtney has rejected at this stage of her life. Kim believes she’s set the standard for how everyone should live and whoever doesn’t do it like her is in the wrong. She also has mocked Kendall’s mental health and boundaries more than once. Kourtney pointed out that everything she does is for publicity, and its true. She’s not a good sister and not even a good person.
We should’ve all believed Rob when he said it about 10 years ago. This is history repeating itself, the K’s need a scapegoat. It’s Kourtney’s turn.
I am not an expert on the Kardashians, so those who are more familiar can take this with a huge grain of salt…
1). Was Kourtney taking hormones as part of her IVF journey? Because that messes with your emotional state.
2). In the clip above, Kim told her that everyone is talking about her behind her back, which I find incredibly cruel. Bringing up that Kourtney’s kids have come to her…I mean….kids complain about their parents to their aunts all the time…it’s a safe space…and I empathize with Kourtney wanting to step away–Kim made it clear that she was already on the outside/separated.
3). I have six sisters, and shizazz gets really weird and deeply painful really quickly, and I’m sad for them that it is caught on camera.
4). I can tell I’m getting way invested in this and I don’t even know what I’m talking about, so I shall withdraw now. But I am mad curious about what the other Bitches think!!
You have 6 sisters! I wonder if you relate to some of this. It seems to me that they’re both in the wrong on some level, but this goes so far deeper than the D&G gig and the wedding. It’s a microcosm of their dynamic together and with their whole family for the last 40+ years. They know how to push each other’s buttons.
I think yeah, Kourtney has always felt that the family sees her as less favored than Kim especially since Kim is responsible for their fame and fortune. She is jealous that she finally got her moment to shine by marrying a rockstar instead of an unknown with a sponsored wedding in Italy and Kim overshadowed it by quickly signing a deal with that fashion house. Is that fair? maybe not but she gets to have her feelings about being constantly overshadowed. But yes, she also seems to be a person who looks at the negative side of things so she’s always going to have the instinct to look for a negative motive no matter others’ good intentions.
As for Kim, telling Kourtney that her kids come to Kim about Kourtney’s happiness was a really low blow. You don’t say that in this scenario if you really want the person to hear your concerns and get help. Telling a newlywed pregnant woman that no one thinks she’s really happy and there’s a separate text chain discussing her?!!!! You wait until the situation calms down and carefully plan what you want to say. Kim totally said this because she wanted to upset Kourtney even more. Kim’s the asshole here, but again you’re talking about a lifetime of dynamics and other fights playing into this.
I actually think Paris Hilton is responsible for the family’s fame and fortune. No one would have cared who Kim was, had Paris Hilton not made Kim her assistant/+1. Without Paris, the Kardashians never would have become famous. Even their father acting as OJ’s lawyer wasn’t enough to catapult this family into fame. Paris did that
As a survivor of narcissistic abuse myself, I’m on Kourtney’s side. You can hear the pain in her voice. It’s clear Travis was her opportunity to finally be separate from her family, and unfortunately she’s kind of made her identity/style Travis’ now because she probably doesn’t know who she is-they all sort of live through the men they date. That’s because Kris is a narcissist also who has pitted the siblings against each other their whole lives and most have learned to be narcissists themselves. Kim bringing Kourtney’s friends and children into it and trying to make her believe everyone’s against her? HOW HURTFUL IS THAT? And acting like Kourtney’s crazy? She’s gaslighting. Talking to a narcissist is like being in a psychological horror film and they will try to act like you’re crazy. But your reactions to them are based on pain and patterns you’ve experienced with them for as long as you can remember. Then they downplay their actions and point their finger at how you react in an understandably hurt way. UGH this family is so toxic, and while I can’t stand them, I feel for Kourtney. She wants a life for herself, away from the cult. Also, Kris abused them when they were younger and she was closer with her dad. That family has a lot of issues, but if you don’t understand narcissistic abuse, you may not understand why Kourtney is in such pain talking with them and think she’s just a miserable person. No–she has a f*cked up family who keeps criticizing her every time she tries to get away from them and not have to revolve around Kim and Kris and actually live for herself. No wonder she’s so excited about Travis, he’s her island away from them where she can be the main character for once.
Kim telling kourtney that ‘she wasn’t happy’ when this is literally the most happy kourtney has even been is so antagonistic of Kim and such a narcissistic thing to do. Kim is literally trying to manifest ‘unhappiness’ into kourtneys life by saying that. It’s also telling how kim and khloe always bring up Scott and invite him to things even when it’s not their business to do so. I don’t think kourtney would even invite Kanye somewhere without Kim’s consent.
They loved it when kourtney what with Scott who made her miserable and cheated on her, but now she’s with a guy who not only values her, but she now values herself more, kim and co hate that. They hate that she’s breaking free and setting boundaries.
Also kim literally tried to copy kourtney and Travis’s relationship with Pete Davidson because having a white bf with tattoos was ‘in’. Nothing to do with actual love.
Agreed!!! Kim is so jealous. It’s so obvious. She hasn’t ever had a relationship resembling love. And agreed the Scott stuff is so toxic. Also, I’ve seen on subreddits about the Kardashians that most agree Kourtney is the sexiest. She seems the most alive and honestly is the prettiest. And she gives the least f***s about ambition and social climbing and stuff. So botched, threatened Kim is trying to make her feel shaky, crazy, and that everyone in her life talks behind her back. I would stay far away from Kim too if I was Kourtney. She seems severely traumatized and has been made the black sheep for attempting to have her own life, which is perfectly healthy.
Kourtney is the only sister who isn’t influenced by Kim. She doesn’t wants Kim’s fame, she doesn’t want Kim’s big ass, she doesn’t want to date rappers, she just doesn’t care to be a Kim clone, (unlike khloe and Kylie).
Kim doesn’t get that, she thinks everyone wants to be her. She always criticised kourtney’s taste in clothes and interiors because the weren’t inspired by her. And now kourtney is with Travis she’s has come into her own, she took her mans aesthetic and wedding aesthetic to cash in.
The only thing I care about is that Kourtney is pregnant. This is not the time for her ‘dear’ sister to be gaslighting her and upsetting her! Give it a rest until that baby is born!
I don’t think I’m on anyone’s side here, but it’s so obvious to me that this isn’t about D&G at all. This is just the catalyst for something that runs way deeper. It seems like Kourtney has some resentment about Kim upstaging her and probably feels like she’s always compared unfavorably to her little sister. My take is that Kourtney is upset because she feels like D&G chose Kim over her, just like (in her mind) everyone chooses Kim over her. That’s honestly something Kourtney should work through in therapy.
I agree with this take. I was on Kim’s side but throwing out that they have a side chat without Kourtney where her close friends talk about her is really messed up. and then saying her kids complain about her – show me a kid that doesn’t complain about their parents lol.
Especially if Kourtney hasn’t done anything for the label since the wedding. D&G might have thought the partnership had run its course and went on to a Kardashian who would more actively represent the brand.
Feels like Kris has been actively comparing and instilling jealousy and competition between them all for decades and now they’re in their 40s and still can’t act any other way . I feel bad that they see each other as threats instead of support. Or genuinely can’t take the idea that one persons moment doesn’t diminish their light. Not a great mom move Kris
The new Hulu show isn’t doing that well. You don’t hear about it very much. So of course they have cooked up a huge fight to try and get people to watch. But I don’t think it’s going to work. Hopefully all of them have put money aside. Because their fame isn’t going to last. And without their fame even all the companies are going to fail. I just worry about how far Kim is going to go to try and hold on to it. From what I’ve seen and read about her. I think she might do something illegal or dangerous to herself or one of her kids. Just to get people to look at her again.
This fight is real. I watched the early seasons of the E! show and this fight was inevitable.
They’ll do anything for attention. I am sure when Kim gets really desperate she’ll write a “tell all” book…but it will just be filled with lies. Kim and her sisters are listed as executive producers of the show (lol yeah I know they don’t actually produce sh*t), but they do have say over what gets edited and what gets shown, etc. No way would Kim want to ever make herself look bad and give people a chance to like Kourtney more. Kim has to be the beloved, most popular sister at all times. This is fake. Everything this family does is fake. Next episode, Kim will redeem herself and Kourtney will look like the bad one. They take turns. It’s all scripted bullsh*t.
I hate that I know so much about this but here it goes. Kim’s self esteem is boosted by being in a relationship. So far, nothing has worked for her. Pete got the exposure he wanted then bounced and all the other guys she tried to attach herself to weren’t interested. She even tried it with Drake and embarrassed herself. Kourtney has wanted to be out of the limelight for a while and Kim resents that she still needs the limelight with her increasing irrelevance. Kim has everything Kourtney wants. A husband who loves and more inner peace then what she will ever have. Also manufactured or not – what Kim said to Kourtney about the group chats and her kids is unforgivable. Thank goodness I have a loving and healthy relationship with my sister. We would never dream of speaking to each other like that but luckily we don’t have a narcissist mother.
They’re both miserable and nasty and I DO think Kim hates not having attention on her. We know she thinks Kourtney is boring and uninteresting and hates it when attention is on Kourtney and not on her.
Kim is not a good person. I say this truly believing it.
Surely I’m not the only one who thinks they’re acting?
I think that might actually be worse? I hate that all these people have young children who don’t stand a chance of having healthy, balanced, happy lives when they grow up.
I said when Kim named her daughter North, that sadly, it was the only direction the child would ever receive. I hate that they are still a ‘thing.” Oh & don’t get me started on Kim’s “law school”
So Kourtney was expecting a deal with D&G after the wedding and they gave it to Kim instead and Kourtney was upset about that, am I getting it right? People should be fighting over D&G but what do I know?
Nothing, clearly, about toxic family dynamics. Dismissive, simplistic, hurtful to survivors of this kind of trauma, you and other commenters here, reducing this to petty jealousy.
Godiva
I second that. Amy Bee’s comment is gaslighting to the max. I guess she missed the part about Kim creating a chat group called NOT Kourtney where Kim and Kourtneys friends talk trash about Kourtney. That is sick and abusive. But sure Amy let’s make it all about D&G
Kim is a master manipulator & mean spirited to the bone. The only way Kim thinks she can “win” the fight is by telling Kourtney that her friends and kids (that’s low) are all against her. If I was Kourtney, I’d cut ties, drop the show and live my best life.
That’s such a bullying tactic from Kim. The don’t want to be the only ones with the issue with you, they want everyone to hate you as well. To say that about her kids though was really low.
I’m team set them all on fire and then pretend they never existed.
I love this. Sign me up to this team.
That whole family is toxic to the max,but I’m team Kourtney on this one.Kim has always been a major appropriater of all things.Never has an original idea and doing the same BS to her sister is not surprising.I’m glad this family is finally wearing thin and Kim is aging out.Of course we’ll have keeping up with the Little Kardashians next,as the kids are being groomed to step up
I am kourtney’s side 100%, poor her.
Whoever has created the group chat called Not-kourtney is a really bad person deep inside. It is bullying behaviour and we all know who is the family bully.
Kim saying everyone including the kids are against kourtney is horrible, no loving sister would do that.
In my view, no normal mother or sister would do that to one of them. It is unclear they have a proper idea of what “family”means.
I suppose kourtney needs the money that the show brings and can’t dissociate from those horrible people.
Agreed.
Kim didn’t model for D&G she curated the whole show.
I think it’s time they and us accept that Kim and Kourtney just don’t get along. They haven’t since the first season of the first show.
I’ll start out by saying that this has got to be one of the stupidest fights I’ve ever heard about two grown women having – and I’m a regular AITA reader lol. But I’m always pretty firm anti-Kim. I do occasionally watch the show, and Kim just always seems like the worst, most self-absorbed sister of the lot of them, and they set that bar pretty high. I’m not a huge fan of any of them, although Kendall seems pretty low-key and she’s probably my “favorite.” But Kim is just obnoxious – I wouldn’t want her as a friend, let alone a sister. And Kris really seems to kind of encourage this nonsense. My theory is that they all kind of secretly despise each other at this point lol
I can’t watch this nonsense because it triggers me. My siblings make the K siblings look like saints. I have severed ties with them for my own sanity, and I adore my now peaceful life. My only regret is that I didn’t cut ties sooner. When I was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time, my sister told me that she hoped that it would kill me. Lucky for me, her wish wasn’t granted by the fairy godmother of evil, and I am still alive and well!
That is godawful, Mara and I am so sorry. But glad that you had the strength to cut ties for your own sanity.
Sometimes families are a group of people that you would never willingly associate with and then it’s time to call a ♠️ a ♠️ and move on.
Thank you for your kind words, It Really Is You, Not Me.
Life is too short to be miserable, and walking away from their toxic behavior really did save my sanity.
I’m on Team They’re Still a Thing?
This fight is real and it’s 100% about Travis lol. He liked Kim and ended up w Kourt and she’s insecure about it (while adopting his style and vibesetc) and Kim is a nasty person for telling her that her kids are in that group chat. Yuck at them all, get them out of the limelight. But here I am commenting on them sooooo LOL sigh
Not ok to bring Kourtney’s kids into it. Team no one, but that’s a low blow.
Team Kourtney she’s telling zero lies. Kim’s a toxic skin wearing narc look at her dressing up like Bianca now! that being said I wouldn’t watch this show unless each of them paid me a
Million per episode to lose my kartrashian virginity lol
Kim is evil.
Another ratings ploy. Please everyone stop believing the staged fights. They lie. They are desperate for ratings.
Team Kourtney. Kim is a me me me and does not care for anyone else. I have never even watched any of the nonsense, but Kim is a nasty piece of plastic
Kourtney seems to be to Kim what William is to Harry. I don’t watch the show, Kim is so much more popular than Kourtney she is in a whole different stratosphere tbh. It wasn’t like Kourtney was going to be asked to collab with Dolce and Gabbana and Kim swooped in and took her spot. Maybe Kourtney thought her wedding would make her more popular but it’s not like she even married a current hitmaker. Her guy was big in the late 90s no? Kourtney is in her mid-40s. That is way too old to be part of a sibling rivalry so just stop.
That’s what I thought, but the reverse lol. William can’t stand if Harry gets a smidge of attention so he has to try to one up Harry when that happens. Same with Kim she can’t stand it if Kourtney gets a smidge of attention so she has to take her down a peg when that happens.
Both William and Kim were the favored by a parent, so it’s really Charles and Kris’s fault.
Kourtney maybe pulling away a bit to live a happier life is pissing off the whole family just like Harry pulling away to live a happier life pissed off the royal family. Neither can stand it to see them happier and will try to destroy it.
Team Kourtney all the way! Kim is insufferable. Kourtney is right, Kim is never happy for her and hates that she was the center of attention. Kim could have paired with anyone, yet she made a b-line for D&G. Nope, Kim is terrible. Love Kourtney.
Who expects them to have healthy relationships with each other when they’ve been taught from day one is that their looks are the only thing that matters and that other women, even their sisters are competition. Their mother is a toxic mess who basically pimped out Kim to make her famous. Kanye is a hot mess, but the one thing he tried to do right was remove those kids from the spotlight and chide Kim for her doing to North what was done to her. I think everything Kourtney said to her not being able to deal with the spotlight not being on her is true. I think she likes when her sisters are in messy relationships because she can talk about them and make herself look better. She’s needs to spend some time with herself and get her head together. It’s good that Kourtney is happy and with a man who is strong with his own thing so he won’t get sucked into the foolishness. Hmmmm… I hope Timotheeeeeee is paying attention…..
This is all old shit from last season zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
It’s all the fault of PimpMama Kris, so desperate for the limelight for *herself* that she turned her entire family into one long-running reality show. Remember Kris’s video of herself in a convertible singing “Friends”? I think her husband at the time paid for that. She wanted to be a STAR and, finally, Kim’s sex tape (loved the old ladies watching it who said ‘all she does is lie there'”) gave her the crack in the door through Playboy, etc. I don’t/didn’t watch them, but I think they’ve been on the air for something like twenty years? Why??? If they were a “normal” family this Kim/Kourtney crap would NOT be known to anyone outside the family. Why are they torturing some of the public with it?
I haven’t watched any of their shows and only read the occasional article, but this showed up in my newsfeed today and I’m team Kourtney.
Also, while they were fighting over D&G it’s clear that that’s not the main issue. It’s a lot of little things that have bothered Kourtney for years that she’s probably shoved down and then it comes boiling out over designs.
If my sister had a group chat about me to talk shit with my friends I’d cut them all off and never look back. I know she probably complains about me occasionally, but that group chat is malicious. And throwing Kourtney’s children into the mix…there’s a lot that could be said about the environment Kim’s kids are being raised in and Kourtney is a better person than I am for not throwing it back in her face.
Team Kim 100% Who got married in Italy first? Kim. Who had Andrea Bocelli as her wedding singer first? Kim. Kourtney copied elements from the Kim & Kanye wedding, so even if the D&G collab was done out of spite on Kim’s part, she’s justified because shortly after she gets divorced from Kanye, Kourtney heavily “borrows” from her wedding to her ex husband. Kourtney has always been a miserable person, if you’ve watched previous seasons of KUWTK, she always treats everyone poorly except for her kids.
I don’t watch KMUWTK, I never have, and I don’t follow any of the Kardashian-Jenners, as I feel I would lose IQ points if I did. But a long time ago, I was flipping through the channels, and when I landed on E! it was KKUWTK, and right at that moment, it was a scene where Kim literally lunged at Kourtney, fists swinging. IIRC, Kourtney, who had been standing in a doorway at that moment, managed to push Kim off of her long enough to close and lock the door in Kim’s face.
Needless to say, I found this appalling. Kim is a freaking ADULT. What kind of adult PHYSICALLY ASSAULTS her siblings when she’s angry at them? I have siblings, close in age, like Kim and Kourtney. And when we were kids, we beat the shyte out of each other. But as adults?? It would not OCCUR to me, to punch my sister, no matter how angry I was.
Now, I don’t know if Kourtney is prone to throwing punches herself, but from what I saw, Kim looked like a dysfunctional, emotionally stunted, unstable, abusive rage monster. If I were Kourtney in that moment, I would have called the police, as soon as I got that door closed and locked.
Team Kourtney. No one seeks out kim. Kim saw how well d&g took care of Kourtney and wanted in. She probably pitched them for months. That’s the problem. Kourtney felt kim purposely went after something simply because she did it.
Kim has a history of copying Kourtney. A 25 year history of trying to run infront of Kourtney.
Team Kim – sorry not sorry. A lot of folks on this thread are projecting their dislike of her on this situation but the truth is that Kourtney has always wanted the fame associated with the Kardashian name but never wanted to put in the effort. D&G chose Kim to curate their collection because of who she is. No one would care about a Kourtney D&G collection. It’s as simple as that. I watched their show for years. And Kourtney has always been resentful of Kim and her success. Kim didn’t take anything away from Kourtney with that collection. She didn’t upstage her day – the collection came months after the fact.
I’ve watched very little of the Kardashians, just half an early season. But my recollection is that pre-show, Kourtney was the one doing the work. She started a store with her mom (first kid working with that woman), and when the space next door opened Kourtney was the one who seemed to push to open Dash, and from what I’ve read even Khloe said Kourtney pushed her to work there with her to stop her from drinking and partying post their dad’s death. It seemed pre-show Kourtney was somewhat industrious, into starting businesses and working. Then, when Kim’s sex tape came out, the mom started shifting all her attention onto Kim and how to monetize and market her. Kourtney spent a good 12 years trying to make the stores work, while having small children and doing the show. So I’m not sure where all this idea that Kourtney is lazy and wants to do nothing and is riding on everyone else’s coat tails comes from. Do I think she’s super judgmental and can be just as narcissistic and nasty as her sisters? Of course. But I also think she never wanted the life her sisters have. Although she seems to enjoy being rich, she doesn’t seem to enjoy being famous, which is what the rest of the women in the family seem to crave. She seems to have had less work done than the others, and has attempted several times to take herself out of the show and the toxic cycle, which I think is great.
Kourtney. Get it girl and live your life.
Everyone always says ugh the kardashians, they have all their money and their houses and cars and kids, why are they pushing themselves into every space, why can’t they just go away and be happy with everything they have.
That’s literally what kourtney is trying to do. She’s saying we have more than enough money and belongings, why can’t we relax and enjoy our lives.
And then people are dragging her for being lazy. It’s like – do you want another garbage kardashian business? She already has her useless vitamins and her stupid website and non sustainable collabs with boohoo. Enough landfill!
This argument is like the blue black gold white dress I literally don’t know how anyone can watch it and not see how Kim is such a vile rotten soul who enjoys cruelty.
She goes out of her way to say that Kourtney is unhappy.
when Kourt he says “im actually so happy” then she says “well I have a side chat called Not Kourtney where everyone talks about you, how unhappy you are and how you’re so different. All your friends”
And kourtneys like “well that just makes you seem worse instead of helping your point”
And Kim says “well also your kids come to me and complain about you”
And kourtney starts crying and Kim laughs.
objectively from the outside kourtney looks the happiest, the healthiest in years
Kim is at her “dream” weight thanks to ozempic but looks like she’s rotting from the inside out.
Team Kourtney! She said what she said. Let Kourtney have her wedding and punk rock husband. Also, Kim totally kopied Kourtney with the skinny yt boyfriend because she wanted to have the spotlight back on her after seeing Kourt happy and in love. I wish Kourtney would remove this toxic family from her life. And yeah talking about the kids is a low blow and crappy thing for Kim to do.
Here’s where they lose me. It’s obvious that neither one of them can stand each other. If I were Kourtney and didnt want to talk to any of them…she’s rich enough to tap out. Drop the show, don’t talk to them, talk to Kris about your deals and cut everyone out if you really feel that strongly about it. She has successful companies and could live off Insta posts alone if she had to.
Team Kourtney!!! Kim is emotionally abusive and incredibly manipulative. Total Prince William vibes from her.