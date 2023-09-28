Kim & Kourtney Kardashian had another huge fight: whose side are you on?

I’m an only child, and when I see dramatic sibling fallouts, I’m always like “wow, glad that’s not me.” I never longed for a sibling and my only-child-ness probably explains a lot about my mentality and my life today. But I digress – watching the Kardashian sisters fight and argue stresses me out. In particular, Kim and Kourtney’s relationship stresses me the f–k out. Back in 2020, Kim and Kourtney had a really bonkers fist-fight on camera on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. That fist-fight led to Kourtney stepping away from KUWTK for its remaining run, but Kourtney came back for the family’s new Hulu show, The Kardashians. I’m not watching any of it, but apparently Kim and Kourtney are still fighting like crazy, this time over Dolce & Gabbana:

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker aren’t holding back. During the season 4 premiere of The Kardashians, the sisters’ ongoing feud from last season carried on, leading Kim, 42, and Kourtney, 44, to exchange some heated words and hit a breaking point in their fight. Tensions first arose between the two after Kim agreed to do a Dolce & Gabbana partnership last season. Kourtney became upset that Kim did the collection with the fashion house that designed her wedding just six months after her big day, and their fight was never quite resolved with both failing to see the other’s perspective.

At the beginning of Thursday’s episode, the famous family prepared to jet off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a fun family getaway — but Kourtney did not attend. Kim then admitted in a confessional that the two had a pattern of moving past drama in real time only to “get mad all over again” while watching edits from the show because “it brings up so many feelings.” In a separate confessional, Kourtney added, “What’s harder than living it is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living. So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call.”

On their call, Kim explained she had to go back to Milan for a dinner as her part of the Dolce & Gabbana campaign and invited Kourtney to come with her. Kourtney politely declined and noted that she’s “always supporting” Kim but doesn’t “think it’s cool” how the collaboration happened. This reignited the debate between the sisters as Kim emphasized how confused she was that Kourtney was upset about what unfolded at her May 2022 Italian wedding to Travis Barker. “I was like, wait nothing happened at the wedding, it wasn’t even a conversation at the wedding,” Kim explained.

But Kourtney hit back, “I think it was what you saw at the wedding because nobody had any interest before that…. You saw this thing that was mine and wasn’t yours, and you wanted it.”

Kim denied the claims, insisting Kourtney was “wrong” and she “did everything to steer away” from the styles featured at her wedding. She also took a dig at her older sister, telling her, “It’s not that original. Everyone does ’90s, it’s not a new concept.”

Kourtney then unleashed on Kim. “You’re talking about the bulls— details cause it’s all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy, you complained from the second you got there till the second you left… you couldn’t be happy for me, you couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention.”