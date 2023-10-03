Duchess Sophie is the linchpin & a ‘brilliant bridge’ between royal generations…?

It’s been months since Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh (aka the Countess of Wessex) told us that she is the real linchpin of the monarchy. I kind of hoped that storyline died with QEII – Sophie was apparently very close to her mother-in-law, and Sophie was seen as “a safe pair of hands” for royal work in general. While King Charles is not particularly close to Sophie and Edward, he does seem to view them the same way – as neutral, not particular good but not bad, simply a safe choice. Now that Sophie and Ed’s biggest protector and champion is gone, they’re trying to cozy up to the remaining royals. Thus, we’re getting Daily Mail stories about how Sophie is super-close to William and Kate now.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have formed a strong bond with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh over recent months, it has been claimed. The past year has been particularly challenging for William and Kate, both 41, who have mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and taken on new duties within the Royal Family – while a rift remains between the Prince of Wales and his estranged brother Prince Harry. However, a royal expert has claimed the royal couple have helped to managed challenges over the last year by forming a close friendship with Duchess Sophie, 57, and Prince Edward, 59.
Jennie Bond, a former royal correspondent for the BBC, has said: ‘Sometimes it seems strange to realise that these are two different generations of royals as they seem much closer.’ She added the couples have formed a ‘tight bond’ during difficult times, with both Harry and Meghan’s departure to the US, Prince Andrew being stripped of royal titles and Queen Elizabeth’s death.
‘Sophie, in particular, is a wonderfully empathetic woman. The late Queen regarded her as another daughter,’ Ms Bond told OK! Magazine. She added the Duchess acts as a ‘brilliant bridge’ between generations.
Ms Bond explained the royal women were ‘key’ members of the royal family and that members of the public have welcomed Sophie into the royal fold with open arms, particularly after her outpouring of grief following the deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.
William and Kate have reportedly ‘closed their minds’ to the possibility that a rift with Harry and Meghan can be fixed. Sophie, who has been married to Prince Edward, since 1999, has been known to step in to soothe tensions on a number of occasions. Following the funeral of Prince Philip, in 2021, she is said to have sought out Harry and spoken with him for some 30 minutes. Additionally, other reports say Sophie was the first royal to visit the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage after the birth of their son Archie in 2019. Sophie also shared a car with Meghan at the Queen’s funeral, travelling behind members of the Royal Family walking on foot.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is the first I’m hearing about Sophie being Archie’s first royal visitor, and it’s the first time I’m hearing that Sophie spoke to Harry for 30 minutes after Philip’s funeral. The funeral story is particularly curious, given all of the storylines at the time were about how KATE sought out a conversation with Harry, that Kate was the great linchpin of the monarchy, that Kate was going the most to heal the rift. Now Sophie is taking credit for it? Fascinating. Besides, Harry corrected the record on his grandfather’s funeral in Spare – arrangements were made and he met his father and brother for a conversation outdoors in Windsor, where William lunged at him and grabbed at him violently. Anyway, Sophie is sly, she cozies up to whoever she thinks will help her.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort and Sophie Countess of Wessex
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London. Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Sophie Countess of Wessex.
Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey, London. Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Camilla Queen Consort, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Sophie Countess of Wessex.
Duchess of Sussex, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Countess of Wessex At the State Funeral of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
London, UNITED KINGDOM – William, Prince of Wales is joined by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh to attend United For Wildlife's screening of 'Rhino Man' at Battersea Power Station in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
London, UNITED KINGDOM – William, Prince of Wales is joined by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh to attend United For Wildlife's screening of 'Rhino Man' at Battersea Power Station in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Sophie Countess of Wessex
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London.
Featuring: Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William attending a private screening of Rhino Man, hosted by United for Wildlife, at The Cinema in Battersea Power Station.
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William attending a private screening of Rhino Man, hosted by United for Wildlife, at The Cinema in Battersea Power Station.
Featuring: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William
I saw the headline and immediately thought, “Oh, is it Wessex season again in the cycle?” 🤦🏻♀️
Trying to make Sophie happen again. I don’t think she’s close to harry. She acted like a mean girl to the sussexes at the commonwealth service in 2020.
Small detail but she’s not 57. Another example of the Fail’s sloppy fact checking I guess
Same old, same old. But interesting that Sophie thinks linking her name with H&M will gain her something in her PR.
We have a new savior. This won’t set well with Can’t. In Can’ts mind she is the savior so Sophie is stepping on her toes. The drama continues on Another Royal Cult episode.
i’m wondering if sophie thinks that kkkate’s position is vulnerable and is moving in to that space. i’m pulling up a chair for the in-fighting.
I remember Sophie talking about having a nice chat with Harry at Philip’s funeral. It was in one of those interviews she and Edward did after Philip’s death. Sophie has been sucking up to William and Kate for years and she’s not the linchpin as she ignored Meghan and Harry at the Commonwealth Day service.
Yes, we’ve all seen the photos of Sofiesta being “empathetic” to Meghan using her facial expressions with so much vitriol it could melt glass.
Do the comms staff/tabloid editors have a wheel they spin to land on these phrases? Khate was the “keen” “lynchpin” last year and now it’s Sophie? Are they throwing darts to come up with these plot lines? It’s all a fiction.
Funny how the man himself didn’t mention having a conversation with her after his grandfather’s funeral or her coming to visit Archie in his book.
This right here. Sofiesta can go kick rocks, she’s never been nice to the Sussexes. That video of the commonwealth comes to mind, she completely mean girled both Sussexes while desperately trying to suck to the Cambridges’ asses so hard. Sofiesta is an opportunist and master manipulative hot smoke blower, always has been always will be.
WanK were publicly seen driving Uncle Paedrew to church. CRex just granted PA Royal Lodge, showing that his little brother is very much part of the family. Now Sophie is loudly proclaiming herself to be a key, bridge-building linchpin between the generations?
Sophie sucks up to power, and there seems to be a power struggle going on between Pennington and Peggington at the moment.
And no one mentions the reason she had to cosy up to qe2 and PP was the fake sheik scandal. Anyways, we have a new keen linchpin blah blah safe pair of hands. Sophie’s not brilliant (she went broke and fell fur aforementioned fake sheik) but she knows where bread gets buttered.. She’s never going against willy.
I read ‘she spoke to Harry for 30 mins!’ in Mrs Bennett’s voice. She’d think that was impressive too.
Weasel words such as “is said to have” and “it is reported” signals immediately that it is a propaganda piece and spun from whole cloth. “Wonderfully empathetic woman” indeed!
There is nothing smoothing or empathetic about sophie . She looks like a mean girl and acts like one . I can still remember her vile behavior towards Meghan at Betty funeral In and out of that car . Jenny bond should consider fanfic as her career.
Didn’t William and Sophie go together to some event this summer – is the top photo from that? I don’t remember the event, but I do remember he seemed much more relaxed with Sophie that he ever is with Kate.
So the EX Royal correspondent, says that Sophie did this, that and the other, when in fact Sophie did fk all apart from try and white wash her past with LIES. We know that it’s lies, because Harry laid it all out in his book, and we SAW the way she treated Megan! Royal etiquette says the first person to visit a royal new born is the Queen, and she DID visit Harry, Megan and Archie, not Sophie!
This is to make people forget about her past scandals with the fake Sheik and the more recent death of that poor lady!, now couple that with the fact that Kate is on her way out the door!! What is Sophie hoping for,??? And will camzilla cut her of at the knees
What is Sophie hoping for? Interesting question. I’m guessing she wants to stay a working royal with a generous salary so she can maintain upkeep of her huge house. Beyond that, is she hoping for something more idk? To be seen as the new keen lynchpin?
She’s got another 30 plus years that she needs to be supported, and I’m sure she’s trying to set up her kids too. Sucking up to the next King and Queen to ensure she and her family are taken care of-it’s obvious that’s her whole MO.
Bridge between what generations? The super elderly, elderly and upper middle aged? Because she is certainly, from my view, the bridge to anyone under 45. Maybe even under 50. But I can’t slam her hustle, I really can’t. She needs to align herself to whoever to keep her lifestyle and she is hustling for it.