Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck actually seem perfectly solid after a quiet summer?

Bennifer has been relatively quiet for months. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been seen a few times – walking arm in arm down a street, or going to dinner, or having an argument in a car – but it was an incredibly quiet summer for them, and I imagine it will be a quiet fall. I’m fine with that – I wish them well and I believe in them. I believe that it’s different now, that Ben has had enough of scratching his self-destructive itch, that he’s really making an effort to ensure that this marriage works. This is one of those rare situations where it feels like “no news is good news.” Now, Page Six and other outlets are desperately trying to convince people that there’s drama behind the scenes, especially with their blended family. “Sources” shut it down:
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are crushing co-parenting — and they have Jennifer Lopez to thank for it. The singer has helped her husband and his ex-wife get to a “better place,” a source told the Daily Mail Thursday.
“Ben is healthy,” the source continued. “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”
In fact, Lopez herself is “friendly” with Garner and all of their children “love each other.”
“It is really a very happy co-parenting situation,” the source furthered.
The Grammy winner is the mother of twins Emme and Maximilian, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck and Garner share Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
“Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” the source gushed, going on to note that the actor, 51, and Lopez, 54, have also had “many talks” about her co-parenting relationship with Marc Anthony.
“They all have been able to figure it out,” the outlet reported. “It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”
I actually believe this? I don’t think Garner wants him back and I think she’s happy to see him with J.Lo. Or rather, Garner got there eventually, and I would also assume that J.Lo made an effort as well. I find the blended family aspect fascinating – it’s clear that Emme and Seraphina were instantly tight, just as it was clear that Ben felt comfortable with J.Lo’s twins right away. As for Marc Anthony… from what’s I’ve heard, he’s barely involved with those kids, but whatever. Anyway, this is just my update – I think Ben & J.Lo are fine, despite the efforts to make them sound like their marriage is already full of drama.
I know only a few people in the entertainment biz but one worked for jlo for years till (my friend) had kids last 2 years. Last time we chatted a couple weeks ago I said, I need to know! Is jlo and batfleck real. I really want it to be real, I’m strangely invested. She said they are absolutely soul mates, no doubt about it. I know it doesn’t mean they’ll last but that’s from a legit source. She said they absolutely want it to work.
Yeeeeeeeeees! Thank you!
I know this is silly, but seeing their second chance and seeing THEY ARE ACTUALLY DOING IT WELL because they have grown is so comforting. Gives me hope!
I know! I needed to know it wasn’t fake. She promised me it’s not fake. She said no guarantee it’ll last but its not fake and they believe they’re soul mates.
Glad to hear it because I too am bizarrely invested in this relationship. Really want these two to last…
Yeah I’m not worried about them.
Have you seen the pictures of Jennifer Garner in the car with Ben. It looks fairly affectionate. I hope it’s just a friendly moment. The pictures with JLo arguing seemed recent to that picture(s) with JG. I hope he’s not messing up!!
The pic with them “arguing” literally looks like when my boyfriend is talking about something very boring to me. So overblown.
Agreed. The whole angle “J Gar, J Lo” is silly.
Garner is his ex wife with whom he co-parents their children.
He loves her, they are affectionate. Great to see a functional pair of exes!
J Lo is his wife. He LOVES her. Actively.
Those pics with him and her in the car don’t show that their daughter is literally in the front seat with them. You would think if something inappropriate was going on they would not do that in front the kid. Plus I don’t think Ben is stupid enough to do that to Jlo because I think he does love her.
JLo and Ben make a cute couple. I don’t click on PageSix or the DF—I read write-ups about what they’ve written here. I hope they are solid, but that DF article is really weird to me. Jennifer Garner and Ben seemed to have co-parenting down well before they divorced and moved on to other relationships and I never got the impression that they were at odds over their kids.
So why this, “Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are crushing co-parenting — and they have Jennifer Lopez to thank for it. The singer has helped her husband and his ex-wife get to a “better place,” a source told the Daily Mail Thursday.”? They didn’t need JLo’s help before.
They didn’t need Jlo’s help at all to be good co-parents and anyone who has been paying attention since Ben and Jen G separated knows that.
This article seems to be in response to the two articles about Ben and Jen G being friendlier than usual (he hugged her, she got a ride in his car with their daughter).
The article makes JLo sound insecure like she needed to insert herself into their co-parenting relationship to take credit but I think it’s a made up story.
I have never been a fan of Ben or JLo individually, but for some reason, I love them as a couple and I really hope they make it in the long run.
I have a soft spot for Jen and Ben and hope it works for them. I also really hope this sticks for Jen’s kids. Her children were from the reporting and what she said extremely close to A-Rod’s kids. I understand letting down your guard when it’s reached the stage of engagement, so not a criticism of Jen (also A-Rod is yuck and I’m glad she ditched him), but these kids risk having serious trust issues if they have another situation of “new sibilings” being around for several years instead of the rest of their lives….Family blending should not be a cyclical thing…
I’m finding it so weird how after an initial positive response, the media and internet seem to be attacking them again constantly. There appears to be an orchestrated hate campaign against J-Lo since last year, with a bunch of recycled stories about her being rude and a bad tipper, and now the “Ben looks so miserable with her” stories have started right back up again. Does nobody else find it depressing that the racist, sexist trope of the henpecking Latina was NOT in fact left in 2003, but people are still using the same tired jokes and comments today?
Glad to see that others have noticed this. It’s been very obvious that this has been going on for at least a year now and as you say, a lot of those stories that re-emerged were 20+ years old.
DM and Page Six are absolutely relentless and I’ve lost count of the amount of articles I’ve seen of them having ‘heated exchanges’ in their car, or on the red carpet when they are clearly just stills pulled from videos of them having very normal conversations.
People may dislike one (or both) of them but I really hope that the media back off and give this relationship a fair chance. They both seem very in love and are obviously older and more mature this time around but I can imagine that the media being on your case like this would put pressure and strain on anyone. It also can’t be nice for Jennifer seeing outlets insinuate that her husband is cheating on her with his ex-wife, particularly as JG was there for 1.0.
It’s also surprising to see people comments on sites like this — where you tend to expect better media and pop culture literacy — saying that ‘Ben always seems miserable with her’ (not in this post but generally). That’s patently not true but it also buys into the narrative that certain outlets have deliberately constructed.
Having said that, they do seem very happy for now and I hope it stays that way. There were some adorable pictures of them holding fans’ babies and posing for pictures from over the weekend that I saw. Lovely to see them so happy.
Yea I think they are fine and the gossip sites are trying to stir up trouble since they would love a story about Bennifer and J Garner drama again. I think Ben truly loves Jlo and are in it for the long haul.