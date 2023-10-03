Elon Musk tried to mock Zelenskyy with a bad meme, got clowned

As has been well-established for years now, Elon Musk fancies himself both the smartest and funniest person in the room. He is, of course, neither. Because he’s been surrounded by “yes” men for his entire life, I genuinely think he was surprised when he found himself outwitted and out-trolled after buying Twitter last year. Space Karen’s latest grift for attention is parroting Russian or Republican talking points (is there a difference?), disguising it as concern for the American taxpayer.

On Sunday evening, Musk continued his Putin Puppet Show by posting a meme to The Artist Formerly Known as Twitter that mocked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meme showed a picture of Zelenskyy with the caption, “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in aid.” Cue the Ukrainian government and rest of the Internet pointing out, “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t said or done something stupid on the platform that you managed to devalue by 90% within just one year of buying it.”

[Zelenskyy] and his top lieutenants have appealed to their allies throughout the war to secure billions of dollars of military aid to weather and push back Russia’s invasion. The speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, hit out at Musk’s jibe with his own post on X.

“The case when …(Elon Musk) tried to conquer space, but something went wrong and in 5 minutes he was up to his eyeballs in shit,” an apparent reference to SpaceX’s failed rocket launch in April.

Ukraine’s parliament, on its official page on X, accused Musk of spreading Russian propaganda, posting its own version of the meme with a picture of Musk and the caption: “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t spread Russian propaganda”.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, who has criticised some of Musk’s statements in the past, said in a post on X that being silent or ironic about Ukraine played into the hands of Russian propaganda.

“Unfortunately, not everyone and not always, while being significant media figures, but being thousands of kilometres away from the war’s epicenter, is able to realize what the daily bombardments and cries of children losing their parents are.”

Ukrainian officials criticised Musk earlier in the war for suggesting that they should consider giving up land for peace, a position that Kyiv has staunchly rejected.

[From Reuters]

That’s some solid burn from Speaker Stefanchuk and the Ukrainian parliament. Too bad Elno has no shame and continued posting more dumb sh– on Monday, like a conspiracy theory about the Deep State wanting to silence him, anti-vax nonsense, and a picture of two dogs that implied that he was “teabagging” the media. He thinks he’s been redpilled, but he is actually a deeply unserious moron being used by authoritarians to spread dangerous propaganda. Apartheid Clyde was way more fun when he was making a fool out of himself with the Zuckerberg cage match thing.

Meanwhile, Musk decided it was a good idea to visit Texas border town Eagle Pass in cowboy cosplay last Thursday. Eagle Pass is the town where Gov. Abbott cruelly placed coils of razor wire in the water. Musk posted videos from his trip and shared his opinion on immigration despite no one asking for it. Shockingly enough, he’s all for building a wall. Musk is one of the richest men in America and an immigrant himself, yet he still doesn’t know when to have a seat. Between the Zelenskyy post and the border stunt, Elon is getting high marks as the right’s newest rich, dumb puppet.

13 Responses to “Elon Musk tried to mock Zelenskyy with a bad meme, got clowned”

  1. Torttu says:
    October 3, 2023 at 7:49 am

    I find Musk frightening. What he is trying to do to humanity is creepy.
    And Putin must be stopped now, or he’ll never stop. It will just cost more later.

    Reply
  2. Slush says:
    October 3, 2023 at 7:53 am

    Related to Elon, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino gave a car crash interview recently. It was really something. In case anyone had any question that she was just a figurehead- that was completely proven out. She also seems kinda awful, so Twitter got the “CEO” it deserved.

    Also Elon wore his cowboy hat backwards during that boarder town visit. *chefs kiss*

    Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      October 3, 2023 at 8:23 am

      The Yaccarino interview WAS a disaster. If she lasts another week, I’ll be shocked. She will never head up a company again.

      Every Elmo Touches Dies

      Reply
  3. Lolo86lf says:
    October 3, 2023 at 7:56 am

    It gives me great pleasure to see how the US is c*ckblocking Russia from taking Ukraine. It is Putin’s comeuppance for interfering in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump. Elon Musk is a spoiled brat who has no idea what being in a war is like.

    Reply
  4. Tx_mom says:
    October 3, 2023 at 7:57 am

    FYI this ass-hat wore his cosplay cowboy hat BACKWARDS.

    Reply
  5. Loretta says:
    October 3, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Musk Is so creepy

    Reply
  6. Concern Fae says:
    October 3, 2023 at 8:18 am

    Musk is proof we need to both raise the minimum wage by a lot AND have high taxes on the rich. Doing away with pass through corporations used for money laundering would also be nice. People don’t realize Delaware is one of the money laundering capitals of the world.

    Reply
  7. Selene says:
    October 3, 2023 at 8:25 am

    “he is of course, neither”–may someone please tell him?

    Reply
  8. Fishface says:
    October 3, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Musk is such a doos. (If you’re South African or lived there for any length of time, you’ll understand).

    Reply
  9. Marilee says:
    October 3, 2023 at 8:33 am

    I’m not sure if “Elno” was a typo or not, but can I petition for it to be a permanent change. It really hits home that he’s a muppet.

    Reply
  10. Mary Pester says:
    October 3, 2023 at 8:48 am

    Maybe musk should go shake Putins hand, because he has a way of kllling everything he touches, just ask the people who worked at twitter and every other musky project

    Reply
  11. Mireille says:
    October 3, 2023 at 8:55 am

    Elon Musk looks like the Flukeman monster from an episode of the X-Files. Pasty pale, zombie eyes, bottom-feeder. Sorry that was mean…I mean no offense to any monsters out there by comparing them to Elon Musk.

    Reply
  12. Moira's Rose's Garden says:
    October 3, 2023 at 9:16 am

    That’s rich coming from the dude who was on his knees in 2010 to get a $400 M+ bailout from Obama.

    Reply

