Donald Trump thinks it’s ‘unfair’ that he doesn’t have a jury in his NY fraud trial

Here are some (hilarious) photos of Donald Trump in New York yesterday, Day 1 of his New York state trial for fraud. New York AG Letitia James is prosecuting Trump for his years of fraudulent business practices, which include serial fabrications about his wealth and business success. There are tons of punishments facing Trump if convicted, including a $250 million fine. Hilariously, this trial will be decided by a judge and not a jury, because Trump’s dumbf–k lawyers were too stupid to simply check a box saying they wanted a jury trial. Trump spoke to the media coming and going from the courtroom, and he tried to sh-t talk AG James, Judge Engoron and everybody else. He also tried to physically intimidate AG James, hovering over her as she was seated at a table. She apparently laughed it off. You can read more about what happened at the Times.

Meanwhile, remember John Kelly? He was Trump’s chief of staff for a while. I remember his face when Trump called those Charlottesville Nazis “very fine people.” Well, Kelly spoke to Jake Tapper at CNN and this was a pretty great takedown:

“What can I add that has not already been said?” Kelly said, when asked if he wanted to weigh in on his former boss in light of recent comments made by other former Trump officials. “A person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them.’ A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because ‘it doesn’t look good for me.’ A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family – for all Gold Star families – on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America’s defense are ‘losers’ and wouldn’t visit their graves in France. “A person who is not truthful regarding his position on the protection of unborn life, on women, on minorities, on evangelical Christians, on Jews, on working men and women. A person that has no idea what America stands for and has no idea what America is all about. A person who cavalierly suggests that a selfless warrior who has served his country for 40 years in peacetime and war should lose his life for treason – in expectation that someone will take action. A person who admires autocrats and murderous dictators. A person that has nothing but contempt for our democratic institutions, our Constitution, and the rule of law. There is nothing more that can be said,” Kelly concluded. “God help us.”

[From CNN]

While this is a good takedown and I appreciate Kelly spilling this tea, I have to ask again: what did John Kelly or any of these people think they were going to accomplish by working for him? That bit about Trump’s mockery of Gold Star families happened in 2016 (and beyond) – Kelly knew that and he signed up to be Trump’s Chief of Staff anyway. Anyway, LOCK HIM UP.

"I think it's very unfair I don't have a jury" — Trump, who doesn't have a jury because his lawyers elected not to have one pic.twitter.com/N2K5FHMOQk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2023