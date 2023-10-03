ET: The vibe was off between Jodie Turner Smith & Joshua Jackson in the past month

Something I didn’t realize before this week is that Jodie Turner Smith really isn’t on Twitter anymore – she got chased off in March 2022, when she tweeted some sh-t about how Will Smith slapping Chris Rock gave her “second hand embarrassment for all involved.” She was accused of playing respectability politics, and Black Twitter dragged her for everything, including marrying a white man and enjoying Slave Play. She deleted her Twitter but kept her Instagram. Then there was a kerfuffle in September 2022 where Jodie and Joshua unfollowed each other, then eventually re-followed each other on Instagram. Now Entertainment Tonight has some added details about all of the “signs” Jodie and Joshua were headed for divorce.
Things have been rocky between Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, with a source now shedding light on the former couple’s “issues” leading up to their split.
“Jodie and Joshua have been having issues lately,” a source told ET on Monday. “They celebrated Jodie’s birthday on Sept. 9 at The Flower Shop in NYC, but arrived separately and left separately. It was a big party and they were distant throughout the night and barely around each other. Jodie spent majority of the evening downstairs.”
On Monday, Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek alum after three years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She listed the date of separation as Sept. 13 and is seeking joint custody of their three-year-old daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson. Jackson and Turner-Smith met in 2018 and officially married in December 2019. They welcomed their only child in April 2020.
Rumors of a rift between the 45-year-old Fatal Attraction star and the 37-year-old Murder Mystery 2 actress surfaced last September, when eagle-eyed fans reportedly noted that the stars had appeared to unfollow — and then re-follow — each other on Instagram. Just two months later, they were seen walking arm-in-arm at an after-party for The Fashion Awards in London, England.
Their body language appeared cooler during their last public outing together, as they attended the unveiling of the new fully electric Lotus Emeya on Sept. 7 in New York City. The event served as something of a birthday celebration for Turner-Smith, with Jackson presenting her with a cake as photographers looked on.
[From ET]
The Lotus event on September 7th really was their last outing together as a couple – soon after that, Jodie headed to Europe, where she flew solo at the Vogue World event in London, then attended Paris Fashion Week events. I wonder if the split was a slow-burn or if something suddenly happened in the past month or so. There did seem to be a lot of drama around Jodie in particular last year, as I noted in the opening – was that the beginning of the end, or was it a blip and they were totally fine for most of this year?
I know I am in minority but they were always very mismatched for me. She is so f-in cool, and he is… Pacey. I know, I know, Joshua is great. But still… just Pacey, just Ken.
They’re not perfect for each other but they’re both awesome
They definitely seem off in the photos from the Emeya event. Like a publicist ordered them to hold hands and they are barely able to tolerate tnat bare minimum.
He looks really unhappy and she’s wearing sunglasses at night. Which, so is the guy behind her, but also serves to hide any red eyes, sad eyes, etc
She always seemed way more into him than him into her, nothing like how he looked with Diane. She deserves a man who’ll love her that way.
Really? I always thought the opposite? Maybe it’s just her vibe but she always looked kind of distant in photos whereas he always seemed a bit clingy. IDK. Either way, I’m sad for them. Their kid is so young too….
Yesterday’s comment section had some takes that I completely disagreed with. Like that he was the established actor and she was somehow using him. If anything she made him relevant again. She gave him a heat score.
Josh gets a lot of himpathy but he’s no Pacey. Diane was not hiding her relationship with Reedus whatsoever and Josh came out and said publicly that she did not cheat. If she didn’t technically “cheat” they were in an open relationship or already done.
JJ never said that Diane did not cheat. The only thing he ever said when asked is he would like to keep it between them. I know the Reedus Stans love to push this but no. Untrue.
I actually appreciate that he said nothing. The relationship was having issues. Diane has a history of needing a jump off and honestly if she had been less sloppy I doubt anyone would know. The only reason people even remember it is because all these years later she is either talking about them or taking jabs at him. It is weird
Like your ex isn’t interested in doing the People how I am handling the break up thing and calling attention. Take the short term hit and move on
Look at Michelle Williams. She cheated on her new husband with her current one 2 months into their marriage and no one talks about it or cares.
As for Jodie and Josh-I said yesterday that are different areas in their careers and life. Sometimes no one is the bad guy-things just so not mesh
For their little girl I hope it as unmessy as these things are
@KP
Absolutely not a Reedus stan (ew) but believe that Josh and Diane did have an open relationship given comments by Josh’s dad and Josh’s own comments during the fatal attraction tour.
I missed yesterday’s thread but I agree with you that she made him a bit more interesting. She’s cool and mysterious and artsy and he’s a very beloved and IMO underrated actor. Mostly, I hope that this doesn’t become messy because I really like both of them and they have a baby to protect from potential mud-slinging in the press. But I tend to think that both of them will keep things above-board because they’re classy like that. Here’s hoping…
I forgot about that blue satin dress. The color is wonderful on her but otherwise, yikes, that dress does not do her justice.
Truly. But I mean, who does look good in satin? Just such an unforgiving fabric….
It really is. I don’t know if she was close to around when she had her baby or not but look at the photo of her abs. If someone with abs like *that* can’t wear satin….it really is the devil’s fabric.
I’m getting the sense there’s not going to be major drama here or one particular reason. Two years from met to married with a child is not ridiculous, but it is fast. And that would have led right into the lockdown cocoon. Likely just not as compatible as they thought. Oh well, hopefully things are smooth for their child.
I just wonder if the passion burned itself out and then they realised they didn’t have anything in common and weren’t at the same life/career stage so weren’t ultimately compatible.
I think when they first met they were head over heels in love. And then came baby. And then came marriage. That’s a lot to take in within 2-3 years, especially being in such a new relationship. Top that with their acting careers taking them to different directions and locations. How did they spend any quality time together as a COUPLE, not just two people raising a child together? I think afterwards they realized they didn’t have much in common. It happens. The relationship just fizzled. They’re both lovely people — I wish success for both of them in their careers and love lives.
I don’t know who these people are but that dress, other than the color, does nothing for her. And it’s the kind of dress that needs a bra for her I think. But in the grey/denim outfit…even if she didn’t have the killer abs, she is jaw-dropping hot.
she’s gorgeous and he always looks bloated and greasy. their split is unsurprising, they were so over the top on social media with naked pics, gushing about each other and brand deals, always a red flag and comes across as insecure or to overcompensate for something.
plus the way their whole relationship started with him being with others and only stopping because she became pregnant.
I remember reading the interview where Josh commented that his wife doesn’t get jealous, but actually enjoys and gets turned on watching him hook up with other women on-screen and feeling a sense of impending doom. Like, there’s nothing wrong with that if it’s your thing but it felt like a combination of posturing, overcompensating and oversharing all at once. Maybe Jodi didn’t appreciate that IDK…
I thoroughly enjoyed their SM including the naked pix on the balcony, just beautiful and very romantic. He’s a good looking man and she’s gorgeous but both have had some not so great pix taken. The brand deals were fun and fitting and good on them for making bank. While not sure why they’re divorcing idc it was a lovely whirlwind while it lasted. Idk what she said about Meghan and frankly don’t want to explore it. I’m sick to death of the hate she attracts.
I think there were pictures of him cheating on her before they got married so this doesn’t surprise me. She should have dumped him back then, desperation to keep a man always ends on a bad note. I’m speaking from experience lol
He said, she asked him to marry her numerous times, and she is filing for divorce.
Jodie seems like A LOT and like she needs A LOT. Joshua seems like he needs a beautiful woman to dress him and be in an open relationship with him.
I’m rooting for them!