Princess Kate had bandaged fingers again today as she played wheelchair rugby

The Princess of Wales has now had events for three days in a row. The poor overworked sausage, you know she’s tired. Today, Kate went to Hull to visit the Allam Sports Centre and try her hand at wheelchair rugby. Team England won the World Cup in wheelchair rugby, and if you watched Heart of Invictus, you can see how seriously British people take wheelchair rugby. I found it charming in HoI – the veterans worked so hard and their coach was this elderly man in very poor health, but they were all salt of the earth people who worked hard and looked out for each other. Anyway, Prince Harry used to be the patron of English Rugby, but that was taken away from him and given to Kate. So here she is.

The big headline here is that her mysterious finger injury is back. On September 12, Kate showed up to visit a prison and she had her index and middle finger bandaged together. The excuse at the time was that she had some kind of trampoline accident while playing with her kids. Given how many times she’s worn bandages or band-aids on her hands, it feels like there’s more to the story. In any case, after that prison event, Kate’s hand was no longer bandaged. Now, weeks later, the injury is back and Kate once again has the same fingers taped. What the hell is going on?

The Daily Mail reported: “The bandages appear to be a precaution from her injury earlier this month – when she damaged her fingers trampolining with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their home in Windsor.” A precaution which she had not been taking for weeks? Granted, she knew she would be using her hands today and it’s possible that it’s just precautionary specific to sports, but her fingers seemed totally back to normal in the past three weeks.

Also: the thing that annoys me the most is when she turns up for sporty events without pulling back that janky wig. She didn’t even bring a clip or a scrunchie to pull her hair back for when she was playing!