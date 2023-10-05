Princess Kate had bandaged fingers again today as she played wheelchair rugby

The Princess of Wales has now had events for three days in a row. The poor overworked sausage, you know she’s tired. Today, Kate went to Hull to visit the Allam Sports Centre and try her hand at wheelchair rugby. Team England won the World Cup in wheelchair rugby, and if you watched Heart of Invictus, you can see how seriously British people take wheelchair rugby. I found it charming in HoI – the veterans worked so hard and their coach was this elderly man in very poor health, but they were all salt of the earth people who worked hard and looked out for each other. Anyway, Prince Harry used to be the patron of English Rugby, but that was taken away from him and given to Kate. So here she is.
The big headline here is that her mysterious finger injury is back. On September 12, Kate showed up to visit a prison and she had her index and middle finger bandaged together. The excuse at the time was that she had some kind of trampoline accident while playing with her kids. Given how many times she’s worn bandages or band-aids on her hands, it feels like there’s more to the story. In any case, after that prison event, Kate’s hand was no longer bandaged. Now, weeks later, the injury is back and Kate once again has the same fingers taped. What the hell is going on?
The Daily Mail reported: “The bandages appear to be a precaution from her injury earlier this month – when she damaged her fingers trampolining with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at their home in Windsor.” A precaution which she had not been taking for weeks? Granted, she knew she would be using her hands today and it’s possible that it’s just precautionary specific to sports, but her fingers seemed totally back to normal in the past three weeks.
Also: the thing that annoys me the most is when she turns up for sporty events without pulling back that janky wig. She didn’t even bring a clip or a scrunchie to pull her hair back for when she was playing!
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football League, takes part in a wheelchair rugby session during a visit to the Allam Sports Centre at the University of Hull to take part in a Rugby League Inclusivity Day hosted by the Rugby Football League Hull FC and the university.
When: 05 Oct 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Patron of the Rugby Football League, takes part in a wheelchair rugby session during a visit to the Allam Sports Centre at the University of Hull to take part in a Rugby League Inclusivity Day hosted by the Rugby Football League Hull FC and the University
When: 05 Oct 2023
I know she was awful to Megan, but if she has issues, I really hope she can get help and find some peace.
She was awful to Meghan. And because I can see that she is a racist mean girl, I don’t wish her help, happiness, or peace. I’m hoping that Karma will be a grown ass beeyotch and give Kate a small taste of the derision, hate, misery, and treachery that she heaped upon Meghan. May all the tools that Kate used against Meghan rebound and are used – in spades – against KKKhate.
@beverley, co-sign.
natural nature mote it be
very expeditiously
coming times 3
Yes she was incredibly awful to Meg. My theory is she does it for attention. Look I’m doing this with a hurt finger. She may have seen the attention in the tabs and is now milking it.
@Beverley
LMFAO
and co-sign also too!!!! tee-hee-hee-hee-hee-hee-hee-hee-hee-hee
Is this a sick psycho dig against The Invictus Games? Middlesnatch is truly deranged! Wheelchair rugby? How low will this woman sink to get attention. She had nothing kind, encouraging, congratulatory, or positive to say about the games or its commonwealth contestants. No well wishes. Nothing! And now she wants to be seen playing rugby! Disgusting, simply disgusting. Straight TACKY.
I recall William and Charles went to a wheelchair event and William sat in a wheelchair pushed by Charles. Of course Kate goes in for similar behavior
RUSELL’S SIGNS! I’m calling it now.
Anorexia vomiting or pudding (Aka p#gg#ng)
I think she’s hiding warts.
She deliberately set out to hurt her sister in law she had the free will not to behave that way.
This is completely out of turn- so forgive me, but it is such a stretch to think a rage monster like william who screams and throws tantrums occasionally grabs her violently, causing minor injuries?
Which. is. horrific.
I think its a toss up between Willy & Louis. Unless its Kate hurting herself.
Ariel, Same here. I cannot think of a good reason as to why she seems to have injured fingers. ED, the husband, whatever … it is horrific.
Those injuries are from constant self-induced puking. That’s my story and I stand by it.
Its called Russell’s sign….I would feel sorry for her if she didn’t actively conspired to make situation for Meghan so toxic that she was massively depressed during her pregnancy with Archie.
I had to google Russell’s Sign and I guess I’ll have to pay more attention to her fingers going forward (kind of an odd thing to say) but wouldn’t her calluses be consistently noticeable if she were bulimic? I’ve never had an eating disorder so please correct me if I’m wrong. But I’m assuming if she did, we would consistently see scarring on her hands?
She does quite commonly have injuries / plasters on her fingers. The DM even did a feature with loads of photos of her with plasters, just after the “trampoline” incident.
She often has a band aid on her thumb which makes me think she compulsively picks at the skin and cuticle. Russell’s sign is typically where the finger meets the hand, not mid-finger.
@Megan — Repeated contact of the fingers with teeth during self-induced vomiting episodes can lead to characteristic abrasions, small lacerations, and calluses on the back of the hand overlying the knuckles.
Am I the only one who thinks that it’s a bit off for these photo ops so soon after the Invictus Games?
Whoa, you @Gem may have nailed it. Very sad if that’s correct. I wouldn’t wish an ED on my worst enemy.
If you mean it’s a sign of her being bulemic, and those are injuries from repeatedly sticking her fingers down her throat to vomit, I agree.
You’re totally right. And this has been going on for a while. Here is a RadarOnline article from 2017 featuring all the times her fingers have been bandaged up. https://radaronline.com/photos/kate-middleton-bulimia-rumors-photos/
I’m sure her & W’s arguments do turn physical, but the repeated finger bandages doesn’t seem in keeping with domestic abuse. I mean, not that it couldn’t be… but just seems more likely it is self-inflicted.
How quickly would calluses show up if that was the case? She doesn’t appear to have anything on her fingers when she was writing those messages, which is only a day before.
I agree with the commenter below that it’s probably more like a knee-brace thing for fingers.
I had a boyfriend with really bad psoriasis on his fingers and they would crack and bleed, and he would wear bandaids similar to what she is doing and the placement. In that link someone sent, that’s what it looks like to me-they are pink and thickened skin. As much as I don’t like her, I don’t think it’s from an ED.
Kate had exzema when she was at school. Could it be that?
My husband has eczema and he has bad flareups when he is under stress. So could be the eczema returning!
The callouses would be further up the finger, usually just above where the main knuckle becomes the hand. Personal experience.
I agree. I just typed the same.
Since you’re familiar with Russell’s sign, one would think it would be obvious to you that her finger injuries are not that. Bulimia injuries occur to the back knuckles from teeth scraping. Over 30 years of experience with this and it is insulting as someone who suffers from this disorder to constantly see such flippant and obviously wrong comments.
Are those fingers you use to take care of food you don’t want anymore? Just a question.
It may be as simple she banded them together because she was doing something active. No difference to when people wear a knee brace while exercising but not while going through everyday life.
Possibly, maybe, but her fingers seem to bend easily enough. Before, with the splint on, she had to keep them straight. I’m not sure how taping fingers so that they can still bend is actually supporting them in any way.
It’s the same concept as a knee brace. You still want to joint to function and bend like it’s supposed to while preventing the joint from moving side to side and putting undue stress on the ligaments.
Thanks, @Dutch. I’ve only ever had sprained ankles & complete immobilization was always called for.
Yeah, I buy the knee brace comparison. But why the perpetual injuries is still a good question.
Yeah this is weird AF. Also, such a shame that if she wanted to highlight wheelchair sports, she did not support those sports while invictus was happening, it just makes her whole enterprise today seem so insincere.
This is so wrong 🤯 on so many levels
Absolutely 💯 they would’ve dragged Harry if he did this at Invictus but especially Meghan if she would’ve thought about doing this
The people around her and Catherine cannot or won’t read the room 😔 won’t listen.
You don’t do this it’s so disrespectful to be able bodied and get in a wheelchair there’s 📸 of people who are missing limbs playing rugby 🏉. This is so disrespectful
What is wrong with the staff and the yes people around them that somebody didn’t be like 👎 that’s 🚫 a good 📸 or optics to get in a wheelchair
Harry has played wheelchair rugby on a number of occasions, including at Invictus. I agree, the optics are not good.
After skiving off the 2012 Paralympics to go on a holiday I have no time for photo-ops like these. There have been ample opportunities for her (and William for that matter) to highlight the importance of wheelchair sports. If they think this pathetic attempt to cash in on the success of the IGs means there will be more cries for her and her neer-do-well husband to take over from Harry and Meghan then they should think again.
Like most people I have a lot of sympathy for anyone who suffers from bulimia but, there’s something attention-seeking about Kate and her bandaged fingers. Most sufferers go out of their way to hide their illness. We all saw Diana’s weight plummet but, she never gave us any clues as to what was behind it. IMHO Kate has seen the attention it’s gotten from previous articles and is milking the sympathy and attention for all it’s worth. It was a bit like the time during the CW games when she didn’t wear the ‘big blue,’ and people were speculating as to the reason(s) why she wasn’t wearing it. I know I sound cruel but, after what the crape she put Meghan through while she was pregnant the most charitable thing I can say is IF she is ill then she should get help. Better still do what Diana did admit she has a problem and advise fellow suffers to try to get help.
Laura D, I, too, have wondered if she is doing this for attention. I keep thinking these bandages are bright white so people will notice. I have no doubt that there are alternatives to white.
I have no idea if she has an ED or if she did sprain a finger and she’s protecting it from another injury. Despite the reason for them, she definitely wants everyone to see them.
You know that many of the people in that room were wishing it was Harry there the entire time.
The way they skipped the para Olympics to go on holiday should really be brought up more. Brought up all the time. Unreal.
I wonder if she has some kind of finger picking issue. My dear friend has anxiety and picks her fingernails constantly. I see this is on her finger but same idea. I would totally believe that she is an absolute ball of anxiety all of the time, so I wonder if she goes too far now and then and has to bandage them to hide it. I’m no fan of Kate but potential self harm is sad for anyone. I hope she gets some help if this is the cause.
I knew someone with severe anxiety and she would chew on her knuckles constantly. I think Kate’s in a bad place, she’s simply not cut out for her role, she’s surrounded and controlled by a Machiavellian family and her marriage is on the rocks. That would be enough to cause anyone to develop anxiety issues.
Kate could have shown control by not setting out to hurt Meghan.
British Social media keeps dancing around what’s going on with her. All the signs of an eating disorder are in plain sight. Even Diana didn’t have bandaids on fingers ( I think) Maybe she’s in treatment for all we know. But why doesn’t she just put makeup on her hands, surely there’s something kind of cover-up that will work.. and yes I know how that sounds..
I was wondering the same thing as well as these bandages are just drawing more attention and raising questions.
It’s bc Khate is so simple minded she approaches everything literally. This her way of showing she’s a hands on mother.
I agree that it seems part of Kate wants people to know. It could be either a cry for help or a point of pride (“look how Diana I am!”)
So she took a helicopter for one event? they couldnt’ even make this into an all day thing with multiple visits? At least she left the Windsor bubble?
As for the tape on her fingers…..I dont even know. A precaution makes sense but its been weeks now and her fingers have looked completely fine.
She is working her tail off this week (relatively). She really was given marching orders at Balmoral wasn’t she?
Or maybe this is all about frontloading October so she can take two weeks off to travel with the kids when they’re off school.
I’m not sure why she couldn’t wear fingerless gloves to protect her hands. It seems dumb to put fingers in a splint when you have to operate a wheel like that.
And yes she’s front loading so that when half term arrives she can be away for weeks.
Also in looking at the pics again, I feel like wearing Big Blue was a bigger risk than re-injuring her trampoline fingers.
Won’t you think of the children @Becks1??? How could they possibly cope if mummy isn’t there for the school pickup? The poor sausage has no choice in the matter.
I just find it very piggybacking on Harry and his success with the Invictus Games. Not saying Kate should never go to events with disabled individuals and we know sports outings are her favorite. These people deserve to have the spotlight on them. But I have to believe Kate organized this event on the heels of Harry’s massive success with the Invictus Games. Just more copy keening.
Yup she’s trying to make herself the face of wheelchair rugby patronage
That wig is so long it’s a hazard to wear it to play while sitting in a wheelchair.
It’s a shame it didn’t get caught in a wheel and get yanked off mid-gurn.
I think her hair is like a security blanket to her, but when she does wear updos, they’re very often so severe. So IDK. But I don’t think she’ll ever cut it shorter than maybe shoulder-length. I do wish she’d actually work on maintaining her real hair so we didn’t have to see this ridiculous parade of wigs.
I think that lady needs serious help between the taping of the fingers as an indicator or Russell’s sign then the copy and paste cosplay of Meghan and wasting away. She needs help. I don’t know what the firm are saying to her but maybe she needs to sort herself out
So I think her hair is actually pulled back in a low pony? It’s not really keeping it back and out of her face though as she plays sporty spice.
That’s what I thought, it is tied back, but she’s got it pulled over her shoulder anyway.
I’m a physical therapist. It is common practice to “buddy tape” a finger or toe that has been injured to a non-injured digit. This just provides support, like a splint or brace, so healing can occurS Sometimes if there is a joint or soft tissue injury the finger will need several weeks to heal. Soft tissue: 3-4 weeks. Joint or bone injury can take up to 12 weeks due to less blood flow to a those tissues
Are they buddy taped here though? They look like they are individually wrapped in a thicker type bandage than the last time where it just looked like thin bandaids that she buddy taped them together with. Idk it looks a little too flexible to be stabilizing to me. I have a joint issue at the base of my left thumb and when it flairs up it does take weeks for it to go away and during that time anything I do is super painful unless I have it in a splint. Like I can’t even turn a door knob.
Thank you, Eddie. i love the expert stuff you get on here. i can’t see it being anything other than a genuine injury, either.
FWIW, I jammed my finger a few months ago and for weeks I had to keep it taped to the next one so it didn’t stay crooked.
But she hasn’t taped the fingers in weeks, and even here she’s bending them, so its not about keeping the fingers straight or supported.
Maybe she reinjured her fingers after making that heart-shaped hand pose for the cameras the other day😂. Too much bending. Her overextended claw gestures would exacerbate any injury. Idk, I just can’t take the finger taping seriously. If she needs help, I hope someone in her life gets it for her. That’s all I’ve got.
She was also packing stuff the day before. Not sure why her fingers weren’t protected then.
Dealing with this right now myself. I’ve broken two fingers in one year. Both on the same hand (dog leash injury and football injury.) And my most recent injury is not healing quickly AT ALL. It is entirely possible that she’s suffered a couple finger injuries and nothing more.
Other than the fact that she must love her photoshopper, what’s the point of all of this? OK, this event’s got a good impetus etc but why doesn’t she stick to one charity a year and promote promote promote. She’d be really good at issues around the elderly, isolation, carers. Older people seem to love her, as we saw from her visit to an old people’s home. Why not focus on that for a whole year, rather than popping up here and there, gurning and grapple handing. Away from this event, she’s trying to be Diana mark 2. but kids aren’t drawn to her in the same way at all, and she’s hopeless w/ teenagers. Being a mum doesn’t guarantee being great w/ other people’s kids. Stick to one thing and drop early years as the “passion” it isn’t.
Playing the piano can be hard..
We can all speculate, but never know, if she doesn’t say why she sometimes has bandages around her fingers
She plays the piano once a year. But even if she does say something about it (which she won’t) we will still never know for sure. She’s not trustworthy nor believable.
She is in a wheelchair? OMG!!
Well it doesn’t look like a joint or bruising injury the way she’s bending those fingers. Must be the skin is damaged. They should just give a clear explanation, truth or not. The BRF needs to change it’s PR tactics.
Ok but for many finger and toe injuries sometimes if it’s just the ligament that gets hurt the only method is taping, and one injury does make it weak for a long period. My mom once stubbed her pinky toe hard on my geometry book that was jammed against the couch and broke it/hurt the ligament. She reinjured it a couple times in the years following in much more minor incidents because of the weaker ligament, so the precaution only a couple weeks after the other hurt is very believable
Trigger warning: former bulimic here. I had cuts on my knuckles on these two fingers. Just throwing that out there.
Then you weren’t a very experienced bulimic if you had cuts where her fingers are taped. 30+ years of dealing with this ED. That is not a bulimia injury.
KP is working Kate really hard these days, that can mean only one thing, she plans to take a long break soon.
I’m not buying three precaution storyline at all. She doesn’t book these things well in advance, she would intentionally booked an event that would cause harm to a known injury. Yeah, right. It is it was booked before the injury she’s had enough time to cancel respectfully. I think it’s for attention. Right now, to show she’s a hands on parent. Later add everyone evidence of Williams treatment during the separation/divorce.
@Steph. Yes, I’m leaning more into this theory as well. And you brought up an excellent point. The previous pictures at the prison, it almost looked as if she was was posing and showcasing her splinted fingers for the cameras intentionally. She made them readily obvious and available for the camera. And here she is stepping out weeks later with the same two taped/splinted up again for a H&M copy keening photo op. I think she is purposely doing this for attention and speculation in regards to the separation/divorce and its extremely possible William was the one that injured her.
Your comment got me thinking Steph, if she has pictures of the bruises and abuse on her body from William, it will end the palace’s smear campaign against her. Does she have video somewhere? If she was smart, she would not even share that info with her mother. Her mother can no longer be trusted to be on Kate’s side.
There’s a lot of speculation as to how abusive Wont is to Cant. May I suggest an alternative? I think we know that there are people who read this blog attached to the royals. It would be in Cant’s best interest to add fuel to the fire that Wont is abusing her. I don’t think we have enough information to form that opinion.
I think it’s possible that she has an ED, or possibly not. I do think that she would use bandages to her advantage. I really think Wont and Cant deserve each other in many ways. What I don’t believe is that the children deserve to be in the middle of this. I hope W&K are separated so that the kids are with each parent without the other one present. That would be healthiest for them.
Maybe Kate is signaling that she has injuries, too, so she can relate to those who need to use wheelchairs! Princessing is hard, guys!
She’s had these finger injuries many times and there are pictures to prove it. Yet now, its being questioned. Something is up, I don’t know if its a “pillow injury” or what. The media wants people to notice this, otherwise why comment, its not like she’s using crutches or wearing a walking boot. It feels like Keen is being singled out for something. Also, where is the outcry that she’s playing a sport wearing “Diana’s ring”? I guess Not Meghan is allowed to do things like that.
All these solo events and marriage rumours. Kate perhaps trying to prove she’s of value, even out on her own. Looks like she’s hoping to step back from all royal duties but still work within a new framework once the marriage’s over. Hmmm. Sounds familiar?!
Kate copy keening and piggy backing on to Harry’s Invictus. And of course keen is going to jump in a wheelchair and play because she makes the events all about herself. It’s all about Katie preening and putting on a show for the cameras.
And there is something seriously wrong with her. It’s quite possible it is Bulemia but I seriously wouldn’t put it past Willy causing physical abuse either. I truly do not think this was a “precaution” from the previous “trampoline accident” either nor do I believe there ever was some ridiculous trampoline accident to begin with. I don’t believe a word that comes out of their lying mouths (not that’s she is beholden to tell everyone) yet still we know they are liars.
I also wouldn’t put it past kkkhate to literally bandage these fingers for attention and press coverage. What if William did injur her and then here she comes popping out at all these engagements with her fingers taped and splinted up.
Her hair looks especially scraggly in these pics.
As the relative of a person who is no longer able to walk and is wheelchair bound, I find it distasteful that an able bodied person is using a wheelchair for a photo op. I know there are those who will disagree, but this visual just is wrong.
I completely agree with you Libra, as the parent of a disabled child who also depends on a wheelchair to get around.
I know Prince Harry has also done this in the past – but then he has been supporting disabled and wounded service people for years. It may be unfair of me but it just feels different when Kate does it, really disrespectful. This is not someone who has worked tirelessly for years on behalf of the disabled – eg she could have supported them during Invictus and didn’t. So it seems to be more about her getting one up on PH and looking good.
To me it just drips with crassness.
I agree there entirely.In fact when I saw the photos I thought what on earth is she playing at now
I agree too.
Tasteless, thoughtless and horribly inappropriate
Look up “Russell’s sign” – this term was used by someone in my X (aka Twitter) tsunami feed re: Kate and her bandages and I looked it up. Obviously, there is no way to know what is true.
This makes sense…..
A possibility??
Not content with copy keening Megan and her clothes, she’s now going after quedos for this!! A great part of Invictus. NO SHAME, this woman has no shame, and as for her fingers, they were supple enough to tie ribbons! So yes, I think she has an eating disorder
LMAOOOO!!!
Are they just trolling her at this point??
I swear every article or excuse about her is as if those writing the articles or trying to explain/excuse something she has said or done is people thinking the rest of the world is living in Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box movie. It’s like they they either our own eyes don’t work or we are wearing blindfolds and are incapable of seeing what is directly in front of us. The excuse that this could be because of a trampoline injury holds no water because she has been out numerous times since visiting the prison without a single bandage or joining of the fingers. In fact her fingers aren’t even connected to each other in these photos and she’s obviously bending them without any sign of pain or discomfort. It also doesn’t explain how one person manages to consistently have injuries on her fingers or hands for years and their never being any signs of injuries anywhere else. It is obviously something that she is either doing to herself, intentionally or unintentionally, but it isn’t from a single incident of jumping on a trampoline or from William being abusive. He might be abusive, but it would take an extremely sick person to control their abuse of someone to just their fingers or hands. Her extreme thinness and these injuries that only appear on her fingers and hands for years needs to be addressed by her family or friends. There is something wrong.
I agree with Kaiser, I think the bandages are a preventable measure but I also think she could have had a slight fracture when she was jumping on the trampoline ( wink , wink ) so that’s why they are tapped up… but who knows.
She actually got in that wheelchair and played .
That’s just so gross .
Her aim is to always get attention, and now she has it. Interesting how she never “injures” the hand with big blue. She is right handed, William is left handed, its not logical to blame him. Why is she wearing a 400k ring to play sport, totally disrespectful and more pathetic “look at me” behavior. No one other than Khate would wear their engagement ring to play sport and garden, it is definitely not upper class in any way, quite the opposite.
I wonder if Kate’s long absences from the spotlight are for hospitalizations. It looks as though she is scheduled for another one. I suspect that Will is tired of her problems the same as Charles was with Diana’s.
I’ve read stories abut Kate since her wedding, and I have noticed that she often has bandages on her hands or fingers. I never noticed which hand or made a note of where the bandages were, but i thought she just had terrible knife skills since she talked about cooking with the children or she gardened without gloves.
She just doesn’t look healthy in these pictures. You can’t convince me this is a healthy weight for her height.