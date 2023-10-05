Prince William & Kate have ‘ups and downs in their marriage like everyone else’

It really does feel like Prince William and Kate’s marriage never recovered after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit in 2020. Was the Sussexit the “only” reason for the Wales’ marriage drama? No, but it definitely feels like it set off a domino effect. More attention on William and Kate separately, more attention on the state of their marriage, they didn’t know how much Harry knew or what he would reveal, plus they always hated the side-by-side comparison with the Sussexes, and it grew even more stark after the Sussexit. Anyway, nearly four years later and we’re in the midst of a separation rollout and a “Bachelor Will” rollout, and they’re still finding a way to make it all about Harry.
Even Prince William and Princess Kate aren’t perfect. A royal insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that the pair have been having typical marital struggles.
“Kate and William have been having ups and downs in their marriage like everyone else,” the source tells Us. “But they’re focused on their royal duties and doing that as a unit.”
One sore spot for the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, is Prince Harry. It’s been 10 months since the Duke of Sussex, 39, dropped his bombshell memoir, Spare, and his relationships with the royal family remain fractured after his book covered various fights with his brother and father. While Harry has made it clear he believes the royal family should apologize to both himself and wife Meghan Markle, Kate doesn’t want to make amends with her brother-in-law.
“Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan,” the source tells Us. “There has been too much that has happened and she’s not ready yet.”
William, however, would like to eventually make amends — but is in no rush to do so. “William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they’re not speaking right now,” the insider adds. “So when that will happen is still uncertain.”
[From Us Weekly]
Is this the start of something new, where Kate is being blamed for the years-long estrangement between the Waleses and the Sussexes? Usually, it’s “Kate is the peacemaker, William is incandescent with rage.” Remember when someone leaked that doing that walk in Windsor with the Sussexes after QEII died was the “hardest thing” Kate ever had to do? Now Kate isn’t “ready yet” to make peace with the sister-in-law she style-stalks and copykeens at every turn. Now Kate isn’t ready to reconcile with the brother-in-law who outed her as a liar and mean girl.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657008, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657210, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657414, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657644, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721658028, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Westminster, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal family King Charles III, Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine and Queen Camilla arrive with Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine
BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
How can it have ups and downs when they don’t live with each other. Maybe they mean when they go up and down in the helicopter for their photo ops.
Or the flight path of the “pillows” that get thrown
A@susanCollins it’s the pillows Susan, just the pillows that go up and down lol. Funny how Harry hasn’t said fk all about wanting to see william and Kate since his interview, but, every time the keens marriage is mentioned, Harry and Megan are brought up. Now being that I hate the British rags with a vengeance for the way they drove the only two worthwhile Royals out of the UK, I hate them even more for continually using their names in this fashion. The marriage of William and Kate is over! It’s now just a sham, with two people desperate for the throne and neither of them having the guts to walk away.
Maybe the relevant question these papers should be asking is, “, why the hell would Megan and Harry WANT to speak to the incandescent bully and the psycho stalker?and William, stop using your married in wife as the excuse for not talking to your brother, or do you not know how to use a phone?? Your just showing your hand now and it’s DIRTY
@MaryPester. Preach 🔥🔥🔥👍👍👍
@susancollins and @marypester, y’all are funny, helicopters 🚁 and pillows 😂
I personally believed that Kate was always going to be set up to take the fall for the Sussexes leaving. She’s a married in, so she’s easily disposable, plus her very public behavior towards Meg has been very hostile. The bitchface at 2 commonwealth services, her intimidating stance at the funeral, and all of those interviews of her uncle trashing H&M will be used to set her up. From the very beginning Kate was “wary” of Meg and the style stalking will paint an interesting picture. All royals are thrash but if the Wales situation hits the fan, I think Kate is going to be blamed.
All marriages have ups, downs. I saw an interview once with a couple that was celebrating a major milestone anniversary. She said she was lucky that they did not have their lows at the same time or else their marriage would not have survived. Her message stayed with me.
When you marry your stalker and her manipulative family, there are bound to be more downs than ups before you wise up and leave.
To be fair, Willnot isn’t a prize, and he never has been. Except for a select group of people who think marrying into this family is the same as being important, in any way.
That is the only concession Kitty gets. Your husband isn’t a prize, and you aren’t either.
Kate also used WIlliam’s jealousy of Harry to have them work as a “team” in smearing H and M. That was never a stable basis, especially when the Rose Hanbury stuff was revealed in 2019 to the public, but Kate knew long before that.
Kate did not need to act like she did at the commonwealth service and the funeral. She made herself easily set up as a scapegoat becuase of her jealousy of Meghan.
And she remains silent on the lie about the crying story, despite knowing Meghan was suicidal and lost a baby. That is cruel, so it is really hard to pretend to care about a woman who can do this to her own sister in law.
Diana was attacked by the establishment media prior to the divorce and after simply because she was not the blood royal, but Kate has done far more to warrant criticism and it will be used against her.
Meghan’s miscarriage came after she and Harry decamped to California, but Khate’s legacy of mean-girling and spiteful behaviour started even before Archie was born. Her behaviour at the Commonwealth church services and funeral was unconscionable and she can’t hide from that. It’s ironic that for all the bad things done to the Sussexes by Khate, William, Charles and Camilla, look at how happy and successful they are compared to the Wales who seem to be mired in a pit of anger, unhappiness, jealousy and spite. I don’t feel any sympathy for the plight Khate has found herself in, what goes around comes around — both for good and bad.
I agree, I think she was always going to be set up to take the blame for it. And she definitely played a big role so I don’t feel that sorry for her about it. Her public behavior towards Meghan has been so cold and bitchy that I don’t think anyone would have issues believing Kate drove out Meghan.
And we are seeing here the foundation for that – William wants a reconciliation, Kate is not interested.
Oh I definitely believed Kate had a major role in everything. And I also think she played her part in weaponizing Willam and his insecurities on Meg. I think she’s for sure a pot stirrer. The behavior of herself and her family has made it easier to place the blame on Kate. William’s supposed about face is interesting though. Even more intriguing than the Kate mess.
I believe Kate made THE COMMENT, and even if she didn’t, the RF will eventually say she did. And then she will be toast. Too bad so sad.
Harry has publicly stated the problem was his father and brother. The Midds will use Harry’s own words to fight back.
Well, the Midds can try @meghan. The press will bury them and barely mention what Harry said. Like they barely mention what harry says right now about William assaulting him in his kitchen. The press will just conveniently ignore what harry said if they want to bury Kate and her family.
The smear campaign went in full force once the false meghan made kate cry story was published by Tominey. From that point on, kate’s refusal to say the story was false showed her major role in the attacks. And let’s not forget how she had the Tatler Kate the Great story edited and rewritten well after the false crying story came out, and still she did not correct that falsehood.
It was only when Meghan said the truth on Oprah that this story every got corrected. Prior to that even posters here though that it was likely a hormone situation that was exaggerated. None of us really expected that Kate let a complete lie sit there.
The Midds can only use Harry’s own words so much, since the spin from the RRs and derangers for the past year has been that Harry lies constantly. And even with his own words, William’s team will put out the spin that he was controlled by KAte and her family, she pushed him to cut out H&M, etc.
I’m sure that William thinks if they blame Kate and get rid of her. Then Harry is going to just come back and do all of Williams work. They still haven’t figured out that Harry doesn’t care about the ROYAL family. Yes Harry would like to have his father and brother back. But the royal part of it. He doesn’t really care about that. And he is never going to be a working royal ever again.
Here we go with defending the non-existent marriage, lol. Here we go! Wheee!
Not really. This is just the slow roll of them getting a divorce. Defending it would have been still trying to make everyone think they have the perfect marriage. First it was the solo engagements. Now they are having problems in their marriage. Next it will probably be they are taking some time apart. The only thing that will keep them married is if William can’t find a replacement for Kate. Which is a very good possibility.
Wow, it’s actually shocking that the article hasn’t been panic-pulled due to an incandescent call from the palace. This certainly feels significant, it admits to marital troubles and points to further dissonance in the future as Kate doesn’t want to reconcile with H & M while Will eventually does. Sure seems like laying groundwork to blame Kate for everything before casting her aside as their way of dealing with the “problem” that was keeping Harry away. (Of course, running the royal bus over Kate won’t mean anything to Harry or Meghan without an apology, acknowledgment of wrongdoing on everyone’s part (not just Kate’s), etc, but I guess the firm has decided that’s a problem for another day?).
Are they actually doing this? It feels like they’re actually doing this which is crazy to me lol.
US Weekly is American and not that credible and so that is perhaps why this hasn’t been pulled yet. But it does seem like a slow roll out of a separation even if they blame Harry and Meghan for it.
This comes from US weekly and they are not reporting anything that hadn’t been reported before. It is significant that the blame is now evidently shifting to Kate though. But then again, shifting the blame to her is so easy. With all the stories out there of her not trusting meghan, spare and the twisted bridesmaids story. Yeah if willy wants to blame her for everything (part of me things he already does) it’ll be very easy.
Kensington Palace isn’t on Team Kate; they are on Team Blame Kate & Midds for Everything.
I’m of the opinion that when KP starts using US Weekly, the rollout is on. An article which is mainly about reconciling with Harry starts out that the Keens have been having marital issues. KP has put a lot of time and effort into keeping us American peasants under the impression that the Wales’ are the bestest ever. An about face will raise eyebrows, even non-botoxed ones.
It might have just occurred to William that he needs to start the rollout in the US, too, since he won’t shut up about how much he wants to “win over” America or whatever any other time he opens his mouth.
I would have guessed that he’d use People, but it’s possible that US gets a good tip every once in a (long) while. William will want both magazines on his side if this is in fact the beginning of the end. Which I still can’t make up my mind about…although it’s looking slightly more likely with every day.
Dear Abby:
I’ve been estranged from my brother for several years because my wife could never get along with my sister-in-law. I miss him and want to get back together, but my wife is having none of it. She says I have to choose between her or him. What should I do?
Global Statesman
Global Statesman. I think that some of the blame falls on your shoulders. You picked her and she does everything that you do to please you. You must apologize to your brother and his wife and take responsibility for your part. If you don’t want to remain married then man up and stop with the nonsense and leave her. Hope this helps. Abby
Global Statesman? Anne Landers here. If you miss your brother, pick up the phone and give him a call. Quit blaming your own inaction on an ultimatum from your wife. In fact, you need to stop blaming other people for your own actions and your own problems. You call yourself a Global Statesman, but you don’t seem to be able to accept any responsibility or accountability. Global Statespeople do their own jobs; they don’t rely on their brother to do it for them, nor do they disparage their sisters-in-law to embiggen themselves in the media. (They also don’t use their children as human shields). If you’re going to call yourself a Global Statesman, you’ll need to start acting like one.
Omg Eurydice, that’s brilliant 🤣
It’s the “global statesman” that is sending me over the edge 🤣🤣🤣
I wish this comment could be pinned at the top LOL
I love this😂
GlobStat,
Honesty is hard, but it always starts with yourself. Ask yourself, what have you done to reach out lately? Have you picked up your phone and given your brother a call? It seems like advice for a complete moron, but sometimes simple is best.
Yours,
Ask Amy
Global Statesman: You forgot to ask: “AITA?”
Because, yes, you’re the a**hole. But your wife is, too.
“Global Statesman” took me OUT 😭
👏👏 to all in this comment thread!
Eurydice your comment is absolute fire LOL
Dear GS,
Have the day you deserve.
Miss Manners
I can’t wait for the day when a separation is announced and then the British Media will turn against Kate! The Middletons may have Tominey for now, but eventually the tide will turn.
I wonder if they still “have” Tominey. The article where she broke the news kate wouldn’t be going to Singapore didn’t particularly sound favorable
I tend to disagree. Yes, Khate is an awful person and her behaviour towards Meghan has been inexcusable. But Peg is even worse in every aspect, yet, he’ll probably escape all accountability. I find that unfair and sexist in a way. If there is a breakdown in family relationships, it always seems to be the women only who is to blame. I find it despicable when the RRs do it to Meghan and I don’t agree with them pinning Khate to the wall either. Her rage-monster husband is very much to blame, at least equally.
The smear campaign against Meghan is what lead her to be suicidal. That story is directly linked to Kate and her family. She also made a point to correct the Tatler story but didn’t deny anything about the crying story when she had a chance.
William has been awful to Harry and he was a part of the Jason Knauf assistance of the lawsuit, as well as the bullying allegations, but that all happened after Harry and Meghan had left their roles working royals and they were in the States by then.
It is unfair and sexist, but William is the FK and as such the tabloids have to defer to him on everything, even the fact that he’s a sh*tty husband and brother. They’ll cover up and embiggen him as a “global statesman” and “hot, sexy” etc. The married-ins will always take the heat (in this case Kate deserves much of it) and the blame. This is so obviously a roll-out of gradually discrediting her leading to the separation announcement.
I was young during the first War of the Waleses, so my memory could be wrong, but I do not remember Charles being coddled and covered for as much as William is…I mean, releasing that tampon tape has stayed with him for LIFE. People *still* call him King Tampon today, lol. I can’t imagine them airing something so humiliating about William. Were the superinjunctions not available back then?
So what changed? Is it because the monarchy is in a much more precarious state now than it was back then? Or am I remembering things incorrectly? My recollection is that everyone liked Diana better and was always somewhat disgusted with Charles. (In the US, at least.)
I didn’t follow them nearly as closely at the time as I do now, although I do clearly remember watching Diana’s Panorama interview which made me Team Diana for life (I’d never liked Charles anyway and even as a child, found Camilla grotesque.)
Kate. Is. No. Victim.
This is coming out because of the loved up Sussexes at Invictus and people paying more attention to the state of the Wales’ union.
Kate not going to Singapore also raises more questions that they didn’t want asked.
And her stepping out more and more solo. Seriously we’ve seen more of Kate this month than we’ve seen of William. And then the solo engagement that coincided with Williams NY trip. Something’s off.
She’s working Tuesdays and Wednesdays. That is her schedule now since school started, so someone has required her to do that – my guess would be BP.
Charles definitely doesn’t want them to separate or divorce right now, he’s probably happy to support their aristocratic marriage, separate lives, etc., but he needs her to be seen. She’s the only one who garners any kind of attention.
Or rather, the state of their DisUnion.
Neither BP nor KP works to promote Kate. This is all Kate and Carol(E) flailing against a separation. After 12+ years, now she’s pretending to show up, trying to make people fall for it. ‘Oh no, he cannot divorce her, she works so hard’ etc. etc. etc.
Has this header photo ever been “analysed” by the numerous body-language experts the British media always have on hand ? Because there is a lot to unpack about the differences between the two couples yikes.
Hasn’t the daily beast/Sykes been saying William wants nothing to do with Harry? Whereas here it’s Kate who wants nothing to do with him. But with william, it’s however…he eventually wants to make amends. Whereas Kate the peacemaker does not want to make amends. Hmmm, guess we’ll see if this narrative gets repeated or amplified.
Jais, You’re right and not hallucinating. Tom Sykes has written about William being the one who never will speak to his brother again. This article has switched Kate and William’s names around as it were.
I’m just curious if William and his KP peeps are actually briefing us weekly? Now if this narrative starts getting briefed to Sykes or some uk journalists…now that would really be something.
ITA that US Weekly isn’t exactly top notch and it’s an odd place to turn the WanK narrative around. Until more reputable sources start amplifying this version, it’s sus. However, W is weirdly focused on the States and insisted on hopping over without his wife on his Global Statesman adventure. So in theory I could find it plausible that he might want to start pivoting to a reconciliation with H and marriage troubles in the American media first.
No wonder she takes a helicopter everywhere, if she’s on the ground there’s a high risk of her being thrown under the bus.
@SARAHCS, or having to drive through a tunnel!!!
@Sarah 😂
Grammar comment:
“A royal insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that the pair have been having typical marital struggles.
“Kate and William have been having ups and downs in their marriage like everyone else,” the source tells Us.”
Okay, “have been having” indicates that the marriage trouble began in the past and is still there. That’s a pretty bold statement, which has been slightly mitigated by the next sentence (ie, everyone else). This is the first time they’ve printed that, right?
European tabloids have printed stories about their marriage in trouble for a while, but I think this is the first time that a semi legitimate American tabloid has done so.
It suggests to me that the press will go back in the past & spill the cold tea on their marriage if they do separate. We’ve got popcorn, y’all, hurry up!
Ohhh, I see… they have their ups and downs! This explains the “pillow” fights.
oooh… this really reads like a long game roll out of throwing Kate under the bus. She is being painted as having the grudge… and Will is acting “mature” (sure Jan).
I think the ship is starting to steer toward trouble in Kateville, where the press is beginning to favour William, and try and work with nothing to create a palatable image of him apart from Kate.
How long will the press be able to use the Harry and William feud to cover trouble in the Wales marriage. (“Unit” sounds more like a business arrangement than a marriage, non?)
The problem Kate has is that she did a lot of things in full public view which were bitchy toward Meghan and Harry. William managed not to do that, so she can’t pretend that she didn’t have a role in acting difficult.
Plus what Harry wrote in Spare only confirmed to make her look petty and jealous. William’s issues in Spare were mostly directly toward Harry.
Right? William at least did the bare minimum in public. And I do mean the bare minimum. But Kate just shot daggers at Meghan, started towards her aggressively, blatantly ignored her, etc.
She gave William an easy out with her behavior during the funeral.
It is still incredible to me that a woman in her position was absolutely unable to control herself for even one hour at a time *during church services*
Kate has nothing to offer but fashion, and now she’s copying Meghan so much and in a terrible way, that the only thing they could say about her now is boring and overdone. Her not discussing her clothing is now giving Willie the press support he needs to throw her under the bus big time. She played right into it because even her “fans” are pointing out how annoyed they are with her copying Meghan. Also multiple hate channels on YouTube have been demonized and are being investigated as to who was paying them. So how much you want to bet Pegs puts all the blame on Kkkate saying he didn’t know ahe was financing troll farms to attack H&M
So interesting. While I think Kate is intrinsically a mean girl, I also think she’s been desperate to please William. Her high glamor looks and incessant wardrobe changes served the then narrative of a celebrity couple, but multiple failures and the new narrative of “working princess” has brought her to pansuits and sensible shoes.
The constant drumbeat of “never puts a foot wrong” actually means that she can’t get anything right. I don’t know that anyone married to William will be able to get it right (whatever “it” is). Maybe the Charles approach is what works best – just be a “bachelor” PoW with a mistress or two on the side and the marry one of them when Charles has one foot in the grave. The public won’t expect anything substantive from the Queen Consort/Mistress, just as they don’t expect anything from Camilla.
Eh, I think it’s been a very long time since Kate has cared about pleasing William, much less been desperate about it. If she had, she’d have done something about her work performance long ago, since even she must have been aware of his eye rolling, etc., during events they did together.
The way Kate’s eyes always without fail lock on any camera pointed in her direction, highlighted by the personal photo shoot she arranged for herself at Philip’s funeral, (let’s throw in the refusal to weight her hems while wearing thong undergarments) tells me what Kate always wants is to be the center of attention. She enjoys it in itself, but combined with the never put a foot wrong, Kate the Great, linchpin of the monarchy, helping to keep Will calm narratives, she’s tried to make the case to the public she’s just too valuable an asset to the monarchy to be put aside. That’s what makes her desperate. This working princess in business suits narrative is yet another persona with the same aim. She still wants the titles, tiaras, and royal life.
And I’m not convinced either Kate or statesman William really understand how badly they miss the mark. If the breakfast tabloids show them fawning articles, who on the KP staff is going to tell them different?
“Even Prince William and Princess Kate aren’t perfect.” Are we supposed to be surprised by this news bulletin because it sure sounds like we are.
But I thought they never put a foot wrong??
Is nothing sacred? I just don’t know what to believe anymore.
This is…different. Right? As Kaiser said, it’s usually the other way around. Hmmmm.
While the wales couple may hate side-by-side comparisons with the Sussexes, when Meghan was actually in the uk, it really really benefited Kate. Kate was getting the best press of her life as the innocent white English rose. It was pretty disgusting. The press was all in on using Kate to beat Meghan down. Now that Meghan’s been gone a while, Kate is not benefiting from that as much. Partly bc Meghan corrected the lie. As much as Kate no doubt wanted her gone, she looks so much more miserable now than when Meghan was actually there.
This. As terrible as it is, I agree. W&K had so much coverage with H&M there but they were too jealous and short sighted to see it. I don’t know how they didn’t realize the cover and control they had with H&M there. But oh well lol. Buckle up Katie girl!
They definitely had no strategy in the great smear campaign against H&M except to destroy Meghan and bring Harry to heel in the process. Their jealousy and short-sightedness prevented them from considering that Harry could actually abandon his royal privileges and start over with virtually nothing (by his previous living standards and considering his need for security) but his wife and son in America.
If they had an inkling of the control they could have credibly exerted had they kept H&M involved in royal life in some way, they would have done so. Of course, with what we’ve seen regarding Sussex actions/reactions over the past few years, they would have no hesitation to sever connections with the BRF if they had continued to be as toxic as they subsequently were revealed to be.
W&K believed their own hype (they still do), a mistake Charles also made with Diana. The thought was, remove (or minimize) the ones attracting the attention – and that same attention will then fall on the ones who are left (or otherwise promoted). Or not- when the ones left don’t have the same qualities drawing the attention in the first place.
And everyone – the RF (including Camilla via her media connections), the institution as a whole, and the media – were so sure they could manipulate the H&M situation as they wished, because in pretty much every other circumstance, they succeeded. (In the case of the media of course, this included people beyond the RF.)
They tried hard enough. First, try to derail the marriage. Next, break down Meghan. Once H&M left, pull funding and security. Then, trying to interfere with their ability to make a living. After it all failed, icing on the cake, remove their one secure home in the UK, which IMO Charles did mostly out of spite, but also makes it more dangerous for the Sussex family in the UK.
Instead, things backfired for the RF etc., because not only are H&M gone, but also the cover of a respected long reigning monarch. Suddenly, it’s clear KC is boring and looks older than his age; Camilla is disliked as much as ever; W&K are boring and lazy, and the rest are, well, boring. After almost four years the media is still stuck talking about H&M, because that’s where all the magic went.
And H&M are living happily far away in their X million dollar house, with their Y number of bathrooms, having established a life for themselves by virtue of integrity, compassion, and hard work.
My question is this: If the separation is indeed (softly) rolling out, what do you all think might be the timeline? I know it’s just gossip-guessing, but I’d love to hear commenters’ thoughts on that.
I think they will time it so that there is a long holiday period after any announcement. (Trudeau did that – announced it in the summer prior to a family vacation)
IF this is the separation rollout (which I am really starting to think it is, these stories are adding up), I think we might get the announcement in July after Wimbledon. We’ll get a family picture for George’s bday to emphasize their coparenting, and Kate will go quiet for August and everything after. Likewise we won’t see William until mid-September again, so there will be a 2 month cooling off period.
But sometimes I think it might be christmas. But that timing would be too tricky. They’re not doing the christmas walk with a newly announced separation. Maybe right after xmas and then we wouldn’t see the kids in public until Easter so it gives them a cushion and William attending church by himself with the kids for Easter isnt as significant as xmas in my opinion.
I agree with this timing. Christmas is a long break but not as long as the summer one.
Kate, you in danger girl. Now they’re blaming you for preventing their fever dream of reuniting with the Sussexes. What happened to the talks of pillow fights and holding your own against the incandescent one? Get used to that scenic view under the bus…
I think that there have always been problems with and within that marriage and the Rose affair and subsequent rumors revealed a lot. Most didn’t realize the extent of the problems bc there were so few sightings of the dodo birds. I think Carol(e) was the glue holding that marriage together – until W gave her the boot. And once the Sussexes left, and the spotlight focused on W&K, the cracks were exposed and are becoming increasingly more difficult to ignore.
I can sort of get why Special K used to dress like Jecca C. (it was still creepy). But her insistence on constantly style stalking Meghan is interesting bc 1) why would you repeatedly dress like a woman you can’t stand and 2) why would you repeatedly dress like a woman your husband either (allegedly) can’t stand or more likely, was attracted to? Esp if there are other problems in the marriage. Not to mention the ick factor of repeatedly style stalking his late mother. Wouldn’t he be repulsed by those constant visual reminders?
Interesting questions @Chantal. Keen has made it clear through her clothing choices that she isn’t dressing to please her fan base, her detractors, or her husband. So who is she dressing up for?
I agree with the legions of folks who point out that Keen has no innate sense of style or proportion. To some extent, I understand her desire to model her choices on women who are known as style icons like Diana and Meghan. But it’s really odd that she copies SO BADLY. She could definitely invoke their fashion choices and style, but in a more flattering way but she doesn’t. It’s very confusing.
I believe it’s because her mother is the actual stylist, making a fool of her daughter by telling her she’ll look better than ‘the originals’ did copycatting them – Jecca, Angelina Jolie, Diana, Meghan, CP Mary et al. And KM must be vain & delusional enough to believe it.
But it’s never worked, has it.
In Kate’s mission to be a bitch to M, she set herself up to be the perfect scapegoat. There’s more than enough evidence to lay blame directly at her feet.
So I guess Kate doesn’t be known as the peacemaker anymore. She’s as delusional as her husband to believe that she could have been the peacemaker when she was heavily involved in the smear campaign against Meghan. I suspect Harry told her GTFOH with that nonsense.
I guess this is the beginning of a separation rollout? The tabloids could only do “Harry and Meghan are the problem” storyline for so long. It’s been three years since Harry and Meghan have left the UK and while I don’t believe the well will run completely dry where the tabloids are concerned, their lack of access means they are just recycling the same stories over and over. There’s been some occasional big stories like the NYC car chase and the Sussexes leaving Spotify but even those only last for a few days at most and there are large gaps in between. With the spotlight so laser focused on William and Kate, their body language makes it so obvious they are painfully not together anymore. I wonder if we’ll get an announcement before Singapore? Or before the holidays?
You know announcing a seperation/divorce right before Singapore would be one way to get a lot of attention
@Lauren! That is actually a great idea! This family takes forever and a year to do *anything*, so I doubt it would happen, but It would certainly insure that Will got plenty of the coverage he craves in Singapore, lol. And one thing we do know about him is that he’s impulsive.
kate is going to be the scapegoat on the Sussex’s exit she didn’t do herself any favors Her Behavior towards Meghan is is documented her uncles ugly words towards Meghan is on record Kate copying Meghan clothes mannerisms hairstyles poses . Everything will be blame on Kate and her family it will be karma for the way she acted towards Meghan.
Since William & Harry…DID NOT EVA REALLY HAVE A HEALTHY RELATIONSHIP & Kate just EXPLOITED that BEFORE Meghan came on the scene…for “happy looking photo ops” & using Harry for an emotional crutch on the surface…WITHOUT actually building a REAL relationship with Harry…she ACTUALLY PLAYED TF OUTTA HERSELF! Every move she’s made over the last few years just shows the limitations her & her Mama have…they were able to GET the bag…but was NEVA ABLE TO SECURE THE BAG!
Goodness! What w/ the “she gives as good as they get” slanging match stories, this doesn’t bode well. H&M’s pure joy at invictus has thrown them into overdrive. Always thought W was rocked by H’s happy marriage, rather than his stalked one, and that K was deep to the core envious of M. These articles mean their behaviour – arguments and pulling apart – has been witnessed by staff, otherwise they wouldn’t be put out. K&W are desperate to stay a step ahead of the reality of their marriage becoming exposed.
Kate far more desperate than William at the moment. I think Willie would be relieved to have the news come out.
They’re setting her up to take the blame for Harry and Meghan leaving, which we’ve been saying here for months.
I think hate bonding over Meghan was the first thing they had in common in years.
So agree. Think it went: K’s hunt and stalk; Ws resignaton and engagement; marriage and kids; K thinking sexy H was her ‘brother on the side’, flirting w/ him as an ego boost; Meghan arrives; W&K are hugely jealous and bond; the UK public swings in W&K’s favour, after years of criticism, and they ride high. And now here we are. The tabloid support seems a bit less alluring now H&M are so happy.
ITA. It was so obvious. What a sad “couple.”
~~~Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan,” the source tells Us. “There has been too much that has happened and she’s not ready yet.”
William, however, would like to eventually make amends — but is in no rush to do so. “William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they’re not speaking right now,” the insider adds. “So when that will happen is still uncertain.”~~~
Narrative switch. I thought Kate was making me late night calls to Harry, and William was takinghis hate into the afterlife.
Not sure how many different ways the British press plans to tell us that William and Kate’s marriage is over.
Nobody, and I mean nobody, who is in a loving union (even one fraught with typical marital issues) needs this many articles proclaiming that their marriage is just fine. If you have to convince the public that there is no problem, then there very obviously is a huge problem.
Divorce, don’t divorce, I mean who really cares. Will and Kate are the two most boring people ever. They look dull. They act dull. The reporting on them is a snoozer, because it is all about how “perfect” they are. They just have no oomph.
Idk they probably would be better off with new (more interesting) partners.
Yes exactly. This time they’re going to a US tabloid, which even though is a gossip rag , it’s not a small name outlet here. The BP would not be able to hide this for too long, people with common sense already know that this marriage is pretty much done.
Yeah, it will be interesting to see if there’s a quick response to this, and if so, how they try and spin it.
This is so obviously “nothing to see here” hinting that the state of the Wales’ marriage is in shambles. Pillow fights? Ups and downs? Kate gives as good as she gets? William wants to reconcile with Harry but Kate’s not ready? This is all “nudge nudge wink winking” from the rota and tabloids that they’re sitting on a sh*t ton of information on the Bickersons that they’re champing at the bit to release, but they have to camouflage it in these fluff pieces in order to keep the quid pro quo deal.
Official announcement will be as innocuous as possible as in “drifted apart but remain good friends focused on children” etc., Will Kate and the Midds and Uncle be gagged leaving FK to brief away on his version of events? If Kate is savvy she needs to insist on a no briefing clause for him because other wise her reputation will be toast because the client media are going to support FK in any divorce.
I hope that if William does in fact initiate a divorce, that it will lead to Kate growing a backbone for the first time in her life. Unlikely, but a girl can wish.
Chantal, your advice to Kate, “Get used to the scenic view under the bus” is killing me and I hope will sustain me through the rest of an otherwise difficult day. Thank you!!!😘
I laughed out loud at that! 🤣
What kind of reporting is that? It’s starts with explaining the ups and downs of the mean couple and 75% of the report is about harry and meg? Anyway, the words are the words: they have ups and downs, but they focus on doing their jobs as a united front. It’s not they have ups and downs like everybody else but only have love for each other. The only up and down they have is the helicopter going up and down taking willie away every night, away from her.
“Kate and William have been having ups and downs in their marriage like everyone else,” the source tells Us. “But they’re focused on their royal duties and doing that as a unit.”
Note that they’re focused on doing their royal duties as a unit, but not on living their personal lives as a unit.
It’s happening, I think.
That is what most people do while they sort out their difficulties, they cannot afford to do anything else.
It helps to keep doing what one can control….
This is not unique to them….
I am not in the least interested in another update about the state of the Wails’ marriage, it is what it is…..
Since the InTouch Magazine confession about the real state of said marriage in a moment of candor, a source spoke on the record of his behaviour, one of despair he had lost his narcissistic supply. He drank and paced the night away, until he moved to nearby Sandringham House.
That was two plus years ago, the first indication of the plan was at Prince Philip’s funeral, before that the media blitz with Mother Carole and Uncle, the video released at a pivotal time, maybe an anniversary, and now it couldn’t be clearer….
It is “let’s hate together”, inspired by Kate/or not?? with the focus on Harry?? or look elsewhere of another??
They can afford to not live in reality because they have provisions to cushion the blow, but can they live without love and intimacy??
That is the question of the day……
The is once more confirmed in the post, they will stick together via hate,
Do you have a link to this article?
Can they write anything about W&K without dragging H&M’s names into it? And, are they seriously admitting that what W&K have in common is being angry with H&M? This is supposed to look good for either of them?
It seems everything with them is reading in between the lines.. they cant even communicate effectively within themselves..lolz
I don’t think they can outright say they’re having marital problems in the BP, since they want to try to paint a perfect marriage in the UK. But a US outlet is less risky to say it for some reason . To me this says in a non-direct way(and possibly accelerating it) a new ‘unofficial’ relationship status. Lolz..and yep Kate is now being the scapegoat for what went wrong with HM fallout.
Kate and William are cruel to H & M. Sophie & Ed haven’t been around much lately – who’s driving this? I could almost feel sorry for Kate if she hadn’t campaigned for this job and wasn’t disgustingly cruel to Meghan.
Are they spoon feeding us a separation?