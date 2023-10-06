Duchess Meghan ‘is still planning her Hollywood reinvention’ with her new team

Over the summer, there was sort of a Sussex drought, and the British media lunatics stepped into that void, convincing themselves and others that Prince Harry and Meghan were having marriage problems and that all was not well in Montecito. While 99% of that was clearly bullsh-t, there was one small thread which I thought could be something. That was Meghan (alone) signing up to be represented by WME, and the talk that she would be branching out with solo projects. The idea that this fall would be Meghan relaunching herself professionally has sort of stuck, and people are waiting to see what she’s got cooking. Well, Us Weekly claims that they have some tea:

Meghan Markle is dreaming big when it comes to her next project. “[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.” The insider adds that Meghan, 42, wants whatever she does next “to be rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy” and has been in talks with both documentary directors and fashion houses. “There isn’t anything locked in yet, but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising,” the source explains.

[From Us Weekly]

“There isn’t anything locked in yet” – I don’t believe that. I think WME came to the table with a plan and that’s why she signed up. Is it “reinvention” or merely an extension of what she’s already done for years? I don’t know. How much of this is wishful thinking on my part? Probably a lot. I definitely want to see more of Meghan and I want her to make some money! She’s left so much money on the table for years!! I know why, I know she was healing and planning her next steps, but she could have been a brand ambassador, she could have been on Instagram, she could have taken some modeling/print advertising jobs.