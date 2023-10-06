Duchess Meghan ‘is still planning her Hollywood reinvention’ with her new team

Over the summer, there was sort of a Sussex drought, and the British media lunatics stepped into that void, convincing themselves and others that Prince Harry and Meghan were having marriage problems and that all was not well in Montecito. While 99% of that was clearly bullsh-t, there was one small thread which I thought could be something. That was Meghan (alone) signing up to be represented by WME, and the talk that she would be branching out with solo projects. The idea that this fall would be Meghan relaunching herself professionally has sort of stuck, and people are waiting to see what she’s got cooking. Well, Us Weekly claims that they have some tea:
Meghan Markle is dreaming big when it comes to her next project.
“[Prince] Harry and Meghan have been busy with Invictus Games recently, but Meghan is still planning her Hollywood reinvention,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Meghan has a new team around her, and they’ve been strategizing about what mediums will have the most impact.”
The insider adds that Meghan, 42, wants whatever she does next “to be rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy” and has been in talks with both documentary directors and fashion houses.
“There isn’t anything locked in yet, but the most promising [thing] for everyone seems to be Meghan and Harry highlighting important issues through docuseries and bringing attention and fundraising,” the source explains.
[From Us Weekly]
“There isn’t anything locked in yet” – I don’t believe that. I think WME came to the table with a plan and that’s why she signed up. Is it “reinvention” or merely an extension of what she’s already done for years? I don’t know. How much of this is wishful thinking on my part? Probably a lot. I definitely want to see more of Meghan and I want her to make some money! She’s left so much money on the table for years!! I know why, I know she was healing and planning her next steps, but she could have been a brand ambassador, she could have been on Instagram, she could have taken some modeling/print advertising jobs.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Herzogin Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, bei ihrem Besuch der Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in der Merkur Spiel Arena Düsseldorf. Düsseldorf, 15.09.2023 NRW Deutschland *** Duchess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during her visit to the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel Arena Düsseldorf Düsseldorf, 15 09 2023 NRW Germany. Copyright: xChristophxHardtx,Image: 805561590, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Christoph Hardt / Avalon
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were spotted uplifting spirits during the fourth day of the Invictus Games 2023. Held at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany, the couple looked genuinely happy as they interacted with athletes and fans alike.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 13 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Dusseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 5 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex adjusts her hair at the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 14 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 16 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 16 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Düsseldorf, GERMANY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join Rita Ora on stage at the Invictus Games closing ceremony at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
More throwing stuff at the wall to see what sticks with this. Meg works on her own time with things and releases them when all I’s are dotted and all t’s are crossed. Looking forward for whatever she has going.
Megan will launch her next projects when she and they are ready, and no amount of prodding from these idiots will change that. I’m looking forward to whatever SHE chooses to do
I do believe there is a plan in place for her career as a tv and movie producer and activist. All the other crap is guess work. I would love for to do some brand deals again. She’s not under the royal thumb she can do those again like she did when she was an actress.
“The insider adds that Meghan, 42, wants whatever she does next “to be rooted in giving back” and “philanthropy” and has been in talks with both documentary directors and fashion houses.”
Meghan has already been doing this. She has been doing this way before she met and married Harry. They can’t get through their thick heads that Meghan is THAT girl and has always lead thoughtfully with compassion.
Us Weekly: We know nothing at all about what Meghan is up to so let’s throw some words around. “Team ” and “strategizing” and “reinvention”. Imo, this article is designed to imply that any philanthropy work Meghan does is part of some calculated PR strategy to boost her profile. Regardless of the fact that she’s been working on these causes for years. Us Weekly, still a sh*tty rag not worth the shiny paper its printed on.
I don’t have a clue what she’s up to but I’ve noticed she’s open to taking selfies with people who post them on Instagram. There was a post yesterday of her with a group of ladies that ran into her in LA.
In the Netflix doc, one of Meghan’s friends – I think it was Abigail Spencer – said she had told M that she sees her as a producer and I suspect this is the Hollywood route M will take; I can’t see her returning to acting in front of the camera, she’ll produce.
I really hope she reaches Billionaire status like Gwyneth paltrow and Jessica Alba oh that would be beautiful to shove that in the British media faces.
What we know about Meghan: she launches projects when they are complete. She doesn’t launch vague ideas (Early Years, Earthshot). Her MO is clear: the cookbook, the children’s book, the podcast. We learned about them when they were in the can, ready to go. She knows that any imcomplete idea she puts out will be torn apart, analyzed under a microscope, deemed a failure. Imagine if Meghan had launched Earthshot and had an award ceremony without any awardees present. Imagine if Meghan had launched some nebulous early years with a pie chart.
In fact, I’d love someone to repackage Early Years as a Meghan idea. Call it “Preschool Readiness” or some such. Watch it get torn to pieces for the inchoate nonsense it is. Then, take Meghan’s name off and replace it Kate’s. The cognitive dissonance will remain–a valedictorian in Kentucky I think made a statement in his graduation address at his high school that had everyone applauding. He then said he was repeating Barack Obama and the same idea that was praised was instantly booed. It wouldn’t influence the derangers, but it would be a strong statement nonetheless.
No-one apparently objected to the first Lord Snowdon producing documentaries (including one for CBS which won two Emmys!) when he was married to Princess Margaret. Do I spy double standards here?
Feel like a cooking or travel show with Meghan is more of a dream😂. I’m excited though for whatever she chooses to do.
Girl, with how stealthily they operate, Meghan could have a show already in the can. She could have criss crossed the country and traveled the world recording and we wouldn’t know.
I agree that Meghan has been taking too long and too much time to lounge whatever she has planned to do, and that she could haven been making a lot more money already, but I think that she’s still restricting herself by considering their (she and Harry’s royal ties too much.
Girl, let go of the royal BS, they don’t even want you alive. Think about your future, you’ll need lots of millions for living expenses and to keep your kids/family safe. Charity and philanthropy are oké, but go collect the commercial coins pronto, now that you have the fan base and the world watching you.
The problem is anything she produces will be covered with an overly critical and negative lens. Some companies my view her as too divisive, some people will claim she is exploiting her title. But I agree, she should milk every last drop of her celebrity now because sooner or later the coverage will move on.