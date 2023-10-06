Brigitte Macron ‘loves reading about the British Royal Family,’ particularly Kate

The biggest “tell” that King Charles and Queen Camilla’s big French tour flopped was the utter lack of post-tour buzz. It was that way after the coronation too – these are supposedly the monarchy’s biggest setpieces and they have zero shelf life. The coronation was a boring slog and people couldn’t wait to change the subject the second it was over. It was the same after the French tour – instead of a weekend full of glowing coverage, Buckingham Palace spent the days following the tour running around, briefing the Times, the Telegraph and the Sun about Prince Harry. The Mail didn’t get that memo and they’re still trying to put lipstick on this pig. The Mail’s Palace Confidential round-table had a big discussion about how Brigitte Macron is apparently a huge royalist and she loves reading gossip about the Windsors:
Brigitte Macron loves reading about the British Royal Family who are ‘huge sellers’ of celebrity magazines in France, experts have revealed. Madame Macron and her husband President Emmanuel Macron cosied up to the King and Queen on their recent state visit to France – with the two couples becoming fast friends. Camilla and Brigitte seemed particularly close, giggling together and helping each other out during the trip – which has been deemed a huge success for the monarchy.
Speaking to Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English explained that both the Macrons and the French public were charmed by Charles and Camilla.
‘It has definitely been viewed as a success by the Palace,’ she explained. ‘I’ve covered a lot of state visits over the years and I think it was definitely up there in terms of setting up things to happen and actually achieving it. There was a real warmth and welcome from President Macron and his wife, and from the crowds as well. You never know what you’re gonna get and the opportunities to mingle with the crowds were limited, as there have been big security issues in France. There were big cries of “Vive Le Roi” which is probably the first time in 100 years they’ve heard that in France. I would have thought [the French would] be too cool for it but far from it.’
‘One of the things I’ve learned from meeting some new friends on some of the French celeb mags is the Royal Family are big sellers for them. And apparently one of the big consumers is Madame Macron – she loves reading about the British Royal Family, particularly the Princess of Wales’.
From what I’ve seen as a gossip blogger, the French tabloids are not as nasty and sadistic as the British tabloids, and the French/European tabloids tend to treat royals the same way they treat celebrities. Meaning, I doubt Brigitte Macron wants people to know that she’s reading the tabloids for celebrity gossip, nor do I believe that reading royal gossip means that she’s some big fan of the royals. Anyway, the British royalists just keep trying to convince themselves that their royalty is so big, important and newsworthy. While I do think a lot of people are paying attention to the Windsors, it’s the gossip equivalent of a hate-watch. Like, we’re watching a slow-motion train wreck. We’re watching the Titanic go down very slowly.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Well if it’s Can’t she is watching maybe she can give her tips on how to wear wigs. They seem to have bad wigs in common.
Brigitte don’t wear a wig unlike Kkkhate, she’s just old…. Also this definitively is a stupid attempt to make Can’t for something she is not: a person worth reading.
Bless older women who lose hair during menopause, i’m definitely heading there myself. But yes, that on Ms. Macron’s head is a wig.
Hi Brigitte! Let’s do lunch. Love your wig. Warmly, Catherine
When she had it pulled 🔙 for the state banquet it looked gorgeous. If she’d just cut it closely to her head and face frame it. Cause macron looks like she lost weight it’ll be beautiful on her.
The extraness of the wig is to much but at least she doesn’t deny that it’s a wig
Every royal wants to play ping pong after Harry and Meghan’s ping pong game trailer for the Invictus Games 2023.
IS THAT WHY THIS KEEPS HAPPENING?
I didn’t know H&M had played ping pong but it’s all making sense now.
William and Kate played ping pong at some place ludicrous that I can’t only believe they brought the table with them.
Robert Jobson said in his article the other day that CRex is essentially pleased with Keen (whereas Peggy is not). So after having spoken to CRex’s sidemouthpiece, Camzilla, Brigitte Macron is saying something nice about K? “And apparently one of the big consumers is Madame Macron – she loves reading about the British Royal Family, particularly the Princess of Wales’.” This might have come from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.
https://www.celebitchy.com/838629/jobson_princess_kate_will_increasingly_step_out_solo_while_william_spreads_his_wings/
There were “big cries of vive le roi”. What a laugh. I found a video on line and you could hear 3 or 4 people shout it out at various times. That was their “big cries”?
This PR effort is sad and embarrassing. No one was dazzled. No one cared then, much less weeks later. If anyone exclaimed Vive le Roi, I suspect it was sarcasm.
Brigitte Macron has no interest in kate. Something got lost in translation and it is way more likely that macron has an interest in reading about The Princess of Wales aka Diana.
No French person actually links the title princess of wales to Kate, it is Diana’s title. Only the English media pretends that link has been made. She’s kate Middleton to the rest of the world.
Yeah the fact they didn’t specify it was Kate makes me think they were being deliberately obtuse.
I am going to guess that Brigitte Macron diplomatically made some small chit chat favourable comments about the working Royals.
I am also going to guess she was briefed not to mention H&M and stuck to that brief.
Result – UK tabloids interpret that as a snub to H&M and ‘favourable’ coverage of Kate…
So essentially this story is an orchestrated nothing burger.
Becky English is delusional. If the tour was a success the press and the Palace wouldn’t have pivoted to Harry as soon as it was over.
I guess it depends on what they mean by success. If the point of the visit was to create some post – Brexit bond between the UK and France, then that could have happened without the tabloids taking notice.
But if it was to create some kind of major celebrity splash, then that’s never going to happen.
Russel Meyers definitely thought it was a success bc france treated them as they felt they should be treated. A big fancy state reception and fancy plane flyover. It’s a lot of ego soothing it feels like.
Lady Esther, your comment made me chortle! The gopher would have a field day between Kate’s horsey hair and Brigitte’s mop
I am sure she does like reading about the royals, I mean we’re all here reading about them, aren’t we? But reading about them from a gossip standpoint doesnt mean we’re fans of the royals. I imagine she’s the same way. they are celebrity figures to the rest of the world and we treat them accordingly – i.e. they’re part of our gossip mags, not the serious news focused mags.
Macron has been open about using wigs so the most she is likely to think about Kate is a form of pity for her bad wigs.
“There were big cries of “Vive Le Roi” which is probably the first time in 100 years they’ve heard that in France.”
^^ This 100% did not happen.
Interesting….. I wonder why the BRF are so keen to ‘court’ the 5th Republic ?
Oh dear this is a PR fail, because my take from it, is that madame Macron suffers from insomnia, so her biggest sleep aid is reading about keen. It helps her drop right of!!
The wh0re and the craddle-robber.
YAAAAWWWWWWWN
It’s a weird equivalence to make in any case. I also read a lot of gossip about the BRF but that doesn’t mean at all that I admire them in any way. It’s actually the opposite.
I can assure you that French tabloids can be just as nasty, sadistic and vicious as the British ones. They love running the stories against the Sussexes and writting about kan’t as if she’s some sort of innocent school girl. As for brigitte macron and royalty I’m pretty sure her and her husband see themselves as a sort of French royalty because they certainly act just like that.
This.
Most french people despice him especially after laws passed this year against our wishes.
He is only where he is because it was either him or the Right wing candidate and the Left didn’t want to unite behind the strongest candidate.
Were the guillotine talks even addressed to charlie’s the first time he tried and failed to visit ? I’m pretty sure the guillotine has always been associated with the way macron behaves as if he’s the king of France.
Being liked By Brigitte isn’t the flex they think it is because she isn’t that much different than Andrew.
People seems to forget she got with Macron in mid-thirties as a married mother while he was barely 15.
She was his teacher. His family send him away to protect him and she still pursued him.
That woman groomed our President. Knowing French laws about rape of minors, it isn’t surprising she is celebrated.
I encouraged you to look the case about an 11 year old who had to prove she was raped by a mid-twenties man because when people encountered them before he raped her she didn’t seem afraid of him…
Or the fact Woody Allen last film was produced by French people. Or the fact Polanski is free to do whatever here…
So glad you brought this up! I always wonder what the French think about the Macrons, because she is absolutely a pedophile who groomed him. Very similar to Mary Kay Letourneau here in the US, except MKL went to prison and then married her victim once she got out/he was of age. Just YUCK!
I love that “experts have revealed …” as if the piece was about brain surgery, and not gossip.
Also Becky English needs a thesaurus — she keeps using the word “big.”
And Brigitte even looks a bit like Mary Kay Letourneau. She should have been jailed, too.
Nic919, Yup. The very suave and elegant Brigitte has absolutely no interest in country bumpkin Kate with the bad clothes. Paris IS fashion and most likely Parisians snicker over Kate’s frumpy clothes. Also, Charles and Camilla looked like dog shit next to the ultra stylish Macrons.