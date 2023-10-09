Travis Kelce is ‘fully comfortable’ with Aaron Rodgers calling him ‘Mr. Pfizer’

Last week, Aaron Rodgers tried to mock Travis Kelce during an interview. Rodgers is sitting out this season because he tore his Achilles in the first game with the Jets, but he still has some kind of contract to do interviews and give (literal) Monday-morning quarterbacking. During the pandemic, Aaron turned into this really patronizing, anti-vaxx conspiracist douche, and that’s how he tried to mock Travis. He called Travis “Mr. Pfizer,” you see, because Travis Kelce got paid to do a Pfizer commercial, encouraging people to get their Covid booster shots and flu shots. Considering the number of high-profile athletes saying and doing dumb sh-t about vaccinations, Travis Kelce deserves all the credit for being refreshingly pro-science, pro-medicine and pro-vaccination. Not only that, but Travis had the sexiest response when asked about Aaron’s dumbf–k nickname:

“Mr. Pfizer” responds to Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/N3Ptfea9oH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

In case you can’t see it, he was asked about “Mr. Pfizer” and he chuckles and says “I thought it was pretty good. With the ‘stache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson & Johnson family over there…I got it because keeping myself safe, my family safe, the people in this building. I stand by it 1,000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.”

It’s hot. It’s giving Hot Nerd With A Banging Body. It’s giving Science Is Sexy. The way he laughs, the way he’s standing there in a sleeveless top with his guns out, the way he says “the Johnson & Johnson family” as a reminder that Aaron Rodgers is playing for a team owned by a family which is heavily invested in medicine and medical supplies. It’s just perfect. I totally get why women are into him.

Meanwhile, Travis’s birthday was last week, and there was some speculation that Taylor might have flown to Kansas City to see him. But people were tracking his movements, and he spent his birthday in Kansas City, in practice with his team, then hanging out with some friends for lunch, then he was seen picking up “a pack of Dutch Masters cigars at a convenience store.” Dude spent his birthday working, chilling in a parking lot with friends and buying some birthday cigars. That’s kind of sexy too – a guy who is comfortable in his own skin, who doesn’t need to be in a strip club or getting blitzed on his birthday.

PS… Taylor didn’t go to last night’s Chiefs game. I bet that both Travis and Taylor decided that she shouldn’t go because the NFL was doing way too much.