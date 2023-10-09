Travis Kelce is ‘fully comfortable’ with Aaron Rodgers calling him ‘Mr. Pfizer’

Last week, Aaron Rodgers tried to mock Travis Kelce during an interview. Rodgers is sitting out this season because he tore his Achilles in the first game with the Jets, but he still has some kind of contract to do interviews and give (literal) Monday-morning quarterbacking. During the pandemic, Aaron turned into this really patronizing, anti-vaxx conspiracist douche, and that’s how he tried to mock Travis. He called Travis “Mr. Pfizer,” you see, because Travis Kelce got paid to do a Pfizer commercial, encouraging people to get their Covid booster shots and flu shots. Considering the number of high-profile athletes saying and doing dumb sh-t about vaccinations, Travis Kelce deserves all the credit for being refreshingly pro-science, pro-medicine and pro-vaccination. Not only that, but Travis had the sexiest response when asked about Aaron’s dumbf–k nickname:
“Mr. Pfizer” responds to Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/N3Ptfea9oH
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023
In case you can’t see it, he was asked about “Mr. Pfizer” and he chuckles and says “I thought it was pretty good. With the ‘stache, I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson & Johnson family over there…I got it because keeping myself safe, my family safe, the people in this building. I stand by it 1,000%. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.”
It’s hot. It’s giving Hot Nerd With A Banging Body. It’s giving Science Is Sexy. The way he laughs, the way he’s standing there in a sleeveless top with his guns out, the way he says “the Johnson & Johnson family” as a reminder that Aaron Rodgers is playing for a team owned by a family which is heavily invested in medicine and medical supplies. It’s just perfect. I totally get why women are into him.
Meanwhile, Travis’s birthday was last week, and there was some speculation that Taylor might have flown to Kansas City to see him. But people were tracking his movements, and he spent his birthday in Kansas City, in practice with his team, then hanging out with some friends for lunch, then he was seen picking up “a pack of Dutch Masters cigars at a convenience store.” Dude spent his birthday working, chilling in a parking lot with friends and buying some birthday cigars. That’s kind of sexy too – a guy who is comfortable in his own skin, who doesn’t need to be in a strip club or getting blitzed on his birthday.
PS… Taylor didn’t go to last night’s Chiefs game. I bet that both Travis and Taylor decided that she shouldn’t go because the NFL was doing way too much.
@kaiser and my fellow CBers, you know he wasn’t smoking “birthday cigars,” right? Cuz no one actually smokes Dutches in their cigar form. The brand was mentioned for a reason.
LOL! Exactly. Those are for blunts. If Travis wanted actual cigars he could get better ones.
Love his response to the Mr Pfizer thing! Rogers is such an idiot.
@bee(not that bee) I’m happy he isn’t an anti vax idiot bc I gotta share a planet with him, but to me he’s just saying basics.
I love how he straight out says ”vax wars” and doesn’t pussyfoot around the issue. Rogers is such a tool.
I agree with everyone calling AR an absolute idiot but the bar is set in hell when all you need is for someone not to be the dumbest mfer in the room to get your panties wet.
Those who follow football or know anything else about him, please give me more to go on.
I don’t think there’s anything more. If you follow football, he’s considered one of the greatest ever at his position of tight end. He has a charity for underprivileged kids and has been nominated for an NFL humanitarian award. He seems a nice guy and a good football player. If that doesn’t get your panties wet, then there are plenty of others in the world.
@eurydice how is that not more?! That’s so much more and yes, that stuff I call sexy! I don’t care about his abilities as a tight end (idk what that is and that’s a me thing) but using that to improve the world just a bit is cool.
I guess, I mean more than what is generally known about the guy. There are actually quite a few football players who have foundations and do community work, so Travis isn’t unusual in that way, but he is unusual for his abilities as a football player.
He knelt in 2017 in solidarity with Black teammates. After the Bud Light brouhaha over Dylan Mulvaney, he made a Bud Light commercial.
He’s solid. And I say this as an Eagles fan who believes his brother Jason is the superior Kelce. Both brothers have a great sense of humor, which to me is the sexiest characteristic of all.
not an Eagles fan, but I also believe Jason to be the hotter Kelce.
On one of the more current podcasts, Jason was repping NPR merch.
In this day and age of ‘I did my own research’, or ‘school of life’ in bios – and people like AR saying more stupid stuff than anything else, I quietly despair* and ask myself how we could have come this far, only for people to be negating scientific principles and progress.
So it’s so good to see someone as famous, and seemingly uncontroversial, as Travis declaring himself pro-science, even if he gets paid handsomely for this vax ad. Good on him to make fun of AR, while reminding him who is paying AR’s salary.
* I work in bio-medical research.
I’d never heard of him before he got with Taylor and when I initially saw pics, I was like *shoulder shrug*. but I’ve since watched his SNL episode, his interview with Jimmy Fallon where he sings Fight for your Right to Party, and clips from the podcast with his brother, and he is SO charismatic. He seems so confident and comfortable in his own skin, it’s very sexy.
And I LOVE how he quietly schooled AR here. The little jab about Johnson & Johnson is *chef’s kiss*
Same. I haven’t watched the SNL episode yet, but when this media blitz first began I was like “eh, don’t see the appeal, and now I’m like “dayum.”
@bettyrose, just look up the SNL commercial The NFL gives back from 3/4/23. You’ll get it
Yeah, so far, I’m crushing 😂
Agree with this. I don’t follow football. I don’t know anything about this guy. I don’t find him physically attractive.
But I will say his cool confidence is *very* sexy. I get it now why Taylor’s into him.
What first attracted me to him was his unabashed enthusiasm, humor and good nature. Spontaneous dancing and singing, silly jokes and easy camaraderie with his teammates is sexy in my book. As I’ve commented before I also like his approach to fashion, doesn’t always work but mostly yes, not afraid to wear what he likes. The fact that he’s besties with Mahomie and family is bonus points. His response to Rodgers is so great.
Shall we roll the footage of Aaron Rodgers being interviewed on the sidelines while he was obviously playing high on painkillers? What a strange little man to call Kelce names.
I’d vaguely heard of him but he didn’t show up on my radar until he talked about the friendship bracelet he wanted to give Taylor at her show. And now, the more I hear and see of him, the more I’m like “shoot Taylor pls don’t mess this up.”
I know some people have been like mmmyeah CTE/football meat head, but I think the way he deals with the press shows a lot of mental agility and professionalism, and I am impressed. I admire people who can think quickly on their feet like that. Part of it is probably media training but there are also plenty of athletes who aren’t good at it… like Aaron Rodgers, for example. Anyway, I’m all aboard the Kelce train. Been watching his SNL clips and the American Girl doll one slayed me.
I guess it’s personal preference but I can’t with that moustache. If you see him in commercials he has a very short but full beard and that to me is MUCH sexier. A standalone stache (again, to me) is corny and gross looking. My husband hypothesizes that he shaved the beard part and went to the solo stache around the same time he started dating TS so maybe it’s her preference and that makes me question her taste in general.
He’s not my usual type, but that 70’s Burt Reynolds ‘stache works for him 100%. It makes him look like the chill friend-with-benefits you call whenever you’re single and in his city who always keeps it light and low-key (and makes it fun every time).