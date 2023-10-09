Sports commentator Al Michaels, 78, has never knowingly eaten a vegetable

Embed from Getty Images
I know a lot of people who hate most vegetables. My dad is afraid of mushrooms and onions. But I don’t think I’ve ever encountered anyone who has never eaten a vegetable, full stop. In a way, it’s kind of an achievement. Al Michaels is a sportscaster who has been on TV since the 70s, and he’s currently the play-by-play announcer for Thursday Night Football. He’s also never eaten a vegetable to the best of his knowledge and is somehow still alive at 78. Al told Chris Wallace on CNN that he’s proven that vegetables aren’t necessary for survival, and he wouldn’t even try eating a carrot because he believes it wouldn’t “go down well.” Has he heard of soluble fiber?
Al Michaels is on a winning streak. His opponent? Vegetables.
The sports commentator, 78, opened up about his lifelong aversion to the produce in an interview with CNN, telling journalist Chris Wallace that he has gone his entire life without — at least, as Wallace put it, “knowingly” — eating a single vegetable.
In the excerpt of CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, which premiered Friday on Max, Michaels said that his veggie-less diet traces back to his childhood.
“I was born when my parents were 18,” Michaels told the broadcaster. “So [my mom] just let me have the run of the course. And I always pushed the vegetables away. To this day, no.”
He continued, “And I guess what I’ve proven, Chris, is that man does not need vegetables to survive.”
When asked if it is possible that, if he actually tried it, Michaels may actually enjoy a “non-objectionable” vegetable, such as a carrot, the commentator replied, “Oh, please.”
“No, that’s an objectionable vegetable,” he continued.
And how does he know without ever having tasted the orange produce? “I look at it [and] I just don’t even like the look of it. And I surmise what it might taste like, in terms of the texture of it.”
“It just doesn’t look like something that would go down well,” he added.
This man is not a serious person. I mean I guess you don’t need vegetables to survive but the vitamins, minerals, and fiber are key to helping the body function optimally and preventing diseases like rickets or scurvy. There’s more vitamin C per serving in broccoli than there is in oranges! Al looks like he has a case of the meat sweats in this interview, so that’s where his veggie-less life has got him. Sweating like a packet of deli meat left on a car dashboard in Memphis in August. But this story made me think about all the people in America who would like to eat more vegetables but can’t access them because of food deserts, poverty, or both. A lot of people don’t eat vegetables because there isn’t a convenient, affordable place to buy fresh produce in their neighborhoods. It’s annoying to me that someone like Al with a public profile is out there claiming that vegetables aren’t necessary. He gets to refuse them. A lot of people don’t even have the opportunity to turn them down. For what it’s worth, I’ve always hated Brussels sprouts. I don’t care if you slather them in bacon fat and maple syrup, they still taste like gym socks.
Al Michaels has never knowingly ate a vegetable. A heroic act. pic.twitter.com/szZJBupf1I
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 6, 2023
This kind of behavior says terrible things about him. I would never work with someone so irrational and spoiled.
Not even potatoes? Does he just eat meat and like pasta and bread???
No potatoes? No A-1 steak sauce?
No pumpkin pie? Never paid much attention to NFL play-by-play announcers, so before now I’ve knowingly never heard of this dude. Sorry I learned.
Oh come on. If he eats any kind of spaghetti or marinara sauce then he is getting tomatoes and he has to know that those sauces are made from them.
This had to be hyperbole. It just had to be.
Yep, same with pizza. Onions, tomato, red pepper in the sauce.
That was my first thought — but aren’t tomatoes actually a fruit?
Yes, tomatoes are a fruit.
Yes tomatoes are a fruit. And the man did say “knowingly” thereby admitting he has probably ate vegetables hidden in other things he has eaten. Like onions in pasta sauce. Or if he ate my meatloaf very finely chopped carrots, onions, and celery (finely chopped to sneak them into the veggie hater kids I had).
When celebrities and people in the public eye make statements like these I instantly just take it with a grain of salt. In this day and age where controversy can spring from anything I do believe sometimes these things are said so the person can make a headline or get attention.
It’s total bullshit that this dude claims he’s never had vegetables and to blame some of that on his parents who he claims had him very young is pretty shameful as well.
Does he not eat Christmas dinner? Or thanksgiving?
What a sad pathetic little baby. The refusal to even try anything is what you might expect from a petulant 4 year old, not a full grown adult. ‘I don’t like the look of it’ oh my good god
what i got from this is he’s an idiot and a baby. i don’t thin this is the flex he thinks it is…
Soup? Everyone loves homemade soup. How do you make it without veggies? Bet his wife hits the puree button to sneak veggies in to meals just like you do for toddlers.