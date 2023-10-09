Kanye West & Bianca Censori really are legally married, poor Bianca

One year ago, at Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West set in motion his own professional and personal demise. He tried to bully and mock fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and that was the beginning of the end. That one thing set off a months-long chain reaction in which Kanye was outed as a Nazi who has openly talked about his admiration for Adolf Hitler for years. He absorbs white-supremacist media and goes even further than their insane talking points (to the point where even Alex Jones was like “whoa, let’s not go that far.”) He lost his businesses, his representation and he had to (briefly) shut down his insane school. Then, in December/January, Kanye “married” Bianca Censori, a Yeezy employee. They’ve spent this year making asses out of themselves around the world as he dresses her up in little more than hosiery. Well, the Mail investigated and it turns out that their loosey-goosey wedding was actually perfectly legal.
After months of mystery surrounding their whirlwind union, Kanye West and Bianca Censori are indeed officially and legally married, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The confusion around their intriguing marriage has finally been explained after the pair wed under a ‘confidential marriage’ license in California, meaning that it was not made public record.
Many had assumed that the 46-year-old rapper and Yeezy architect, 28, married in a ceremony that was not legally binding, as there was seemingly no evidence of the union, with reports claiming they had a private ceremony in Beverly Hills earlier this year in January without an official marriage license.
However, DailyMail.com can now confirm that is not the case, having obtained and reviewed the official document that lists their date of marriage as December 20, 2022 – just one month after he finalized his divorce from his first wife Kim Kardashian in November 2022.
Per their marriage license, the happy couple tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley, and DailyMail.com has learned the pair picked a secret location for the special event. The document was filed under their full names, Bianca Censori, and simply ‘Ye’ for the rapper, who legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to the mononym in October 2021.
The Mail also had extensive reporting about how Censori’s friends are really worried about her – she was once an upbeat social butterfly, now she’s an insane Nazi’s living doll. Kanye apparently has a “set of rules” for Bianca, like “never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.” When her friends tried to stage an intervention, she told them to f–k off and said that her friends were just jealous of her stardom.
My concern is… what happens when Kanye gets bored with his doll? And is Bianca actually in on the game here, or is she like a cult member at this point? Like, is she consciously putting up with all of this so that she’ll be set up in the future as Kanye’s other ex-wife? Or is she truly his ride-or-die? Whatever it is, it’s gross.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
“Classy” photo.
She is only safe in this marriage as long as she does and says what he wants. Once she puts out a thought of her own the end will come quickly. She knew who and what she was marrying so I have no sympathy for her.
Yes, she knew who she was marrying, but I think the money and fame made her overlook those things. I also think she thought he wasn’t as bad as he is and thought she was special and he wouldn’t treat her badly.
Hopefully she makes it out ok and with enough money to get some serious therapy.
Looks like she fell victim to the misunderstood genius thing. She looks like she’s disassociating in a lot of the photos.
She knew what he was like and she decided to go along with it for the “stardom” and financial payout. I have zero sympathy for her. She’s not a child. It’s not a surprise that he’s an anti semitic whack job.
I see how you can form that opinion but Kanye was (is?) also her employer and the power dynamic here is far from equal. It’s always the case with him, he dates and marry down for a reason. I doubt she’s in it for the money. He is washed up and truly unsufferable, not to mention the 4 kidd. It’s not worth it. She won’t get a dime out of this anyway. I’m afraid she is totally brainwashed.
She’s in it for the fame like all the IG girls out there. I hope she bathes regularly. They always look dirty
Fame didn’t require marriage. I think she is serious and in deep trouble.
That level of control, all the misogynistic rules (not speaking!!!): this is abuse, plain and simple. Whether she wants to acknowledge it or not, she is in an abusive relationship. And if she doesn’t get out, it is only going to get worse.
THIS. Kanye is a bad, bad exuse of a human being, but no one deserves to be abused. Victim shaming anyone is a bad idea. This kind of talk prevents people from getting out of a bad situation and seeking help. Everyone, even the smartest person can get into an abusive situation and she was his employee. He badgered and manipulated her into complying. Its as simple as that. she doesn’t deserve this, holy shit, people.
Yah this whole comment section is really intense for me to read. I was in an abusive relationship when I was a teenager and a big part of his ability to isolate me was that I was so ashamed something like this had happened to “someone like me”. So smart, so feminist, so capable. Because domestic abuse happens to other women, right? Women who are not us, who are tricked, who are trapped, who have no sense of self.
So I just want to kind of stake the sand here and say – if you are being abused it is NEVER your fault and it does not make you stupid or someone who should have known better or left earlier or knew what she was in for. Abusers are good at what they do, and there is *no shame* in your situation. I am a strong, smart, independent woman, and I have been where you are. And I got out (with help and an escape plan) and you can too.
Sophie Jara
With all due respect, you have NO IDEA whether he badgered her into anything. You do not know them.
Is it not POSSIBLE that Bianca is totally OK with Kanye dressing her in crazy outfits?? Julia Fox certainly was
SophieJara, I’m so glad you got out and thank you for delivering this important message!! Abuse is always the fault of the abuser, never the victim. It doesn’t help anyone to say “she should have known” or any of the other victim-blaming statements being made here. HE is the one at fault, period.
I hope that her friends and family persist and stay available for her, and that she is able to get out.
My last comment should have been addressed to R, NOT Sophie Jara.
I’m sorry Sophie! My bad!
@SophieJara. Im so sorry that it happened to you and im so glad you’re out of that situation. Ive been abused by family members as well and i just so vividly remember being shamed and guilted into believing there was something wrong with me, that i deserved to be treated like that and i remember being not the best person to be around during and after the abuse. I still have to remind myself that i cant do anything about the past, but i can try to become the person i want to be.
the whole notion of an ideal victim and that an abuser must be someone no one expected is so, so, so wrong. abusers KNOW how to seek out and manipulate their victims. Bianca can be the WORST bitch around and she still doesnt deserve to be treated like a human punchbag.
It sounds like they have an extremely unhealthy form of BDSM (total power transaction), but 1.) no sane practitioner would get involved with somebody that unstable without intensive therapy, 2.) I highly doubt her agency is built into it and respected (which is the key to ANY D/S dynamic), 3.) holy shit that does not need to be made public, okay Kanye? It’s kink. Not publicly needed information. Stop making people involuntarily part of it.
How do we know this is even true that he doesn’t let her speak? It could be that she is secretly funneling his money and getting famous and once she’s done kick him to the curb.
This is as seemingly intelligent woman who is well educated. She worked for a Melbourne architectural firm and was well regarded as an up and coming architect. Her boss said in an interview that he was astounded that she quit to go work for the Yeezy brand in 2020. So she has known him a while now and must know exactly what she married. No sympathy here. I am surprised that they are legally married, though.
I read that he married her so quickly because Kim was trying to put him in a conservatorship. Kim is well known friends with the lawyer responsible for Britneys conservatorship.
So now only Bianca can get power of attorney over him
Honestly I am not convinced be the “she knew”.
Maybe she had ideas, but didn’t know the extent of his issues.
The perfect victim does not exist, and I don’t want to put all the blame on her.
Exactly.
I don’t get what’s in it for her. She was completely humiliated by all the shenanigans in Venice etc. I hope she gets a big cheque at the end of the day, but is it worth it?
I was going to post just that. Those Venice photos were gross. Maybe she likes the exhibitionism but it struck me as just humiliating your wife.
I think it’s likely that Kanye gets off on how far he can push her. Not only her humiliating clothes, but her giving him a BJ on a boat with other people on it, in public.
The misinformation here is UNREAL. That whole supposed bj thing was debunked (PLENTY of pics and videos providing a side view made it very clear that her head was on his chest or at chest level the whole time. She was standing in front of him. Look it up) and even Kim backtracked on her comments about it, claiming that she’s actually not embarrassed because it was a wardrobe malfunction on kanyes part.
They were literally banned from using water taxis because of their conduct. His pants were literally down on his hips, which is why his butt was out. She was literally pictured between his legs. Come on, dude.
According to numerous very dubious sources (UK tabloids), her uncle is considered the ‘Al Capone’ of Australia. Her father is/may be (again, all the tabloids reporting this are super sketchy) jailed for drug dealing. Whatever the case may be, the moral of the story is that if she was aiming for fame and access to money/power (however dubious), her past or her family’s past is either being made up or dirty laundry is being aired out in public. People, it’s NOT WORTH IT! Whoever she is, now she is in a position to have all kinds of stuff projected on to her – victim, gold digger, con artist, you name it – but she has absolutely lost control/given over control of the narrative of herself. Life hands us all kinds of unexpected challenges unaided, to marry Kanye at the possible trough of his reputation, that’s setting yourself (and your possibly innocent and/or criminal family) up for a whole lotta tabloid inches. Sigh. I wish Kanye would retreat someplace and get well. For the sake of his kids if for no other reason. Leave all the innocent bystanders out of this!
Whats his obsession with dressing up his partners,he did it with amber,kim and whats the Fox lady? Its really gross,they both look like they need a full body scrub.
Nubia
In fairness, all the women seemed down for it.
It’s about control one of the signs your in a controlling/abusive relationship is your partner controlling how you dress.
Nah. No poor Bianca. She knew who she was marrying. It’s not as if Kanye is one person in private and another person in public. I don’t know why she married him, other than for fame and notoriety. It ain’t love.
It looks as though he’s wearing MMA knee/shin/foot guards and then walking around outside in his sock feet.
This does not seem like appropriate public casual dress.
Isolating your partner, controlling what they wear and what they do and not allowing them to speak without permission are all hallmarks of domestic abuse. I’m surprised at some of these comments.
How do you know he’s isolating her? I read that HER family had joined them when they were in Japan.
By reading the article that’s linked above. Here’s what it says:
“Reportedly, Bianca’s friends have tried to intervene in recent months but have been rebuffed.
“A few of her friends were finally able to reach her but she wasn’t interested in talking, nor was she interested in anyone’s concerns for her,” a close friend alleged. “She’s shut everyone out and told one of her former friends to ‘f— off’ when they tried to ask if she was okay. She is saying that her friends are just jealous of her stardom.”
Those who knew Censori in high school reportedly claimed she was a “social butterfly” making her distance from friends in recent months all the more concerning.”
Kand
What is your source for those quotes?
If I was happy in a relationship, and all my friends were telling me to leave the person, I’d rebuff them, too. Also, I’ve read that a lot of people think Kim is planting negative stories like that. Can’t help but notice none of her friends in your quotes are named….
And there’s this;
Kanye West appeared to meet his “wife” Bianca Censori’s parents, Leo and Alexandra Censori, in Tokyo, Japan earlier this month…..
From Page Six
Kand
Ummm, the source for your quote is the DAILY MAIL!! Well it must be true, in that case!! Didn’t realize people here had such high regard for the authenticity of their stories……😂
@ SATISH MORE
The source of you quoted is Page Six so your in no position ridicul anyone.
Raven
Page Six is nowhere NEAR as bad as the Daily Mail. But hey here are some more quotes from sources that you’ll hopefully find acceptable.
Hindustantimes.com
“Meanwhile, Kanye West and his new wife Bianca were spotted enjoying a sumo tournament together. The couple also shared the joy of Hello Kitty World with Kanye’s 10-year-old daughter, North West, along with Bianca’s sister and parents.”
Skynews.com.au
“Kanye West has finally met his Australian in-laws, seven months after he tied the knot with Melbourne-native Bianca Censori.”
Heraldsun.com.au
“Kanye West has come face to face his Australian in-laws, six months after marrying Melbourne’s Bianca Censori.”
Yes, Page Six is as bad as DF both of them lie and write BS stories and take the side of abusers while trashing and attacking victims. Again you’re the one attacking others on the behalf of Kanye West of all people.
Also for you claiming the boat incident never took place.
https://www.euronews.
magnet Kanye ‘Ye’ West and his partner Bianca Censori have been reportedly “banned for life” from a Venice water taxi company after being accused of committing a lewd act. )
rollingstone.com
A statement to the Independent, a spokesperson for Venezia Turismo Motascafi, a water taxi company based in the Italian city, said that West and Censori “will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.” “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour,” the statement read
I could go on and I hope you find the above acceptable.
If it’s “Poor Bianca”, then why has Kim so furiously been trying to get Kanye BACK?
Kanye very, very much needs to make a public apology for his anti Semetic comments and Trump bootlicking.
That being said, Kim was fully aware of that side of Kanye and helped hide it from the public for YEARS. And Kim isn’t going to win any prizes for moral, non-harmful behavior, either. Her abject ugliness towards Kourtney, and seeming determination to cause Kourtney to miscarry, to me, are unforgivable.
Also, I read that he married Bianca so quickly so that Kim couldn’t put him in a conservatorship, which she was apparently trying to do, and she IS buddies with the lawyer responsible for britney’s……
“ then why has Kim so furiously been trying to get Kanye BACK?”
????? Did I miss something here? Where I have you seen her trying to get him back?
To be clear, I don’t think she wants him back because she misses him, I think she wants him back because she’s been shot down by every other guy she’s tried to get with since Pete, and being married to Kanye was the most famous she’s ever been, and the ONLY time she had legitimacy in the fashion world. Which she seems to put a ton of importance in. Did you see the video of Anna wintour dissing her in PFW?? Wouldn’t have happened w/Kanye
I have to say, I’m very surprised by all the assumptions people are making in the comments here. Assumptions for which there is little evidence.
Furthermore, I think that many of you are infantilizing Bianca, claiming that she has NO SAY in aspects of her every day life that you simply are NOT privy to.
I would NEVER EVER EVER EVER want to date or marry (shudder) Kanye West. I would be so miserable I’d want to kill myself. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t women who would be perfectly happy living that life.
You are claiming a lot of things yourself, and you are very invested in the peculiar stance that Kanye’s wife, and the women before her, are in it for the ride, when it’s painfully obvious that Kanye is a serial abuser.
The only things I’m claiming as FACT are things that I know are fact, such as Biancas family joining them in Japan, and i should have said “I BELIEVE Kim has been trying to get Kanye back.” other than that, i haven’t claimed to know anything for a fact, unlike most of the commenters here. Ive merely suggested that thr scenarios many people here seem CERTAIN of, might not be accurate. People here are claiming to know for a fact things that they don’t know.
Let me ask you this; do you think Julia Fox wad miserable with Kanye and felt abused?? Because she certainly hasn’t said so, nor has she given any indication that she felt she was abused. Just because YOU wouldn’t be happy with that life, doesn’t mean NO ONE would. Furthermore, abuse is often about disregard for the other person’s boundaries. If not having to wear crazy outfits is NOT a boundary for one person, then how is it abuse? And have you seen Julia Foxes outfits since she and Kanye stopped hanging out?? They’ve gotten even crazier!
And while we’re talking about serial abusers, Kim should definitely be added to that list
Also, there is nothing “peculiar” about me suggesting that it is entirely possible that Bianca is perfectly happy. After all, I think it’s safe to assume that no one here knows her.
And I think it is wrong to be stating that we KNOW exactly what is going on in her relationship, because we dont.
After all, what exactly is so “telling” about her ex boss being miffed that she quit working for him to work for Kanye?? For example
The Julia Fox bit lasted for like a month and 3 outings. What are you even talking about.
The parents’ visit does nothing for your point either.
BB
The parent thing does plenty for my point. It shows that she is not being isolated from her family. And the quotes above from Biancas supposed friends, claiming that she’s pushing them away? It’s from the Daily Mail. You know, the tabloid usually referred to around here as the Fail? Mind boggling that today it’s ramblings are being accepted at face value, as true and accurate!
BB
Also, Julia Fox, loooong after parting with Kanye, has continued to dress in really bizarre, attention seeking outfits. Which certainly supports the possibility that she was not unhappy while hanging out with him. That and the fact that she has never said a negative word about him.
To be clear, I actually do not like or respect Kanye, and I won’t until he addresses and apologizes for his anti semetic, ignorant statements. But that doesn’t mean that it’s OK to accuse him of things for which there is no to little evidence. Just because i think he’s an anti semetic narcissist, doesn’t mean that the women he chooses are bothered by that, as long as they get the fame they crave
You are saying the inlaws meeting him 6 months AFTER their wedding isn’t isolating ? Let that sink in for a minute.
Satish must be Bianca bc all the talking points and multiple comments saying the same thing are bordering on bizarre. Bianca was not dressing like that before Kanye. By all accounts, she hasn’t seen friends or family until months after she took up with him. These are classic signs of abuse.
Right now Kanye is trying to copyright the word Yews for many future businesses. His anti-Semitic streak is horrifying, especially now. Does he think he’s clever? I truly hate him.