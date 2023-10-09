Kanye West & Bianca Censori really are legally married, poor Bianca

One year ago, at Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West set in motion his own professional and personal demise. He tried to bully and mock fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and that was the beginning of the end. That one thing set off a months-long chain reaction in which Kanye was outed as a Nazi who has openly talked about his admiration for Adolf Hitler for years. He absorbs white-supremacist media and goes even further than their insane talking points (to the point where even Alex Jones was like “whoa, let’s not go that far.”) He lost his businesses, his representation and he had to (briefly) shut down his insane school. Then, in December/January, Kanye “married” Bianca Censori, a Yeezy employee. They’ve spent this year making asses out of themselves around the world as he dresses her up in little more than hosiery. Well, the Mail investigated and it turns out that their loosey-goosey wedding was actually perfectly legal.

After months of mystery surrounding their whirlwind union, Kanye West and Bianca Censori are indeed officially and legally married, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The confusion around their intriguing marriage has finally been explained after the pair wed under a ‘confidential marriage’ license in California, meaning that it was not made public record. Many had assumed that the 46-year-old rapper and Yeezy architect, 28, married in a ceremony that was not legally binding, as there was seemingly no evidence of the union, with reports claiming they had a private ceremony in Beverly Hills earlier this year in January without an official marriage license. However, DailyMail.com can now confirm that is not the case, having obtained and reviewed the official document that lists their date of marriage as December 20, 2022 – just one month after he finalized his divorce from his first wife Kim Kardashian in November 2022. Per their marriage license, the happy couple tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley, and DailyMail.com has learned the pair picked a secret location for the special event. The document was filed under their full names, Bianca Censori, and simply ‘Ye’ for the rapper, who legally changed his name from Kanye Omari West to the mononym in October 2021.

[From The Mail]

The Mail also had extensive reporting about how Censori’s friends are really worried about her – she was once an upbeat social butterfly, now she’s an insane Nazi’s living doll. Kanye apparently has a “set of rules” for Bianca, like “never speak and wear what he wants her to wear. She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.” When her friends tried to stage an intervention, she told them to f–k off and said that her friends were just jealous of her stardom.

My concern is… what happens when Kanye gets bored with his doll? And is Bianca actually in on the game here, or is she like a cult member at this point? Like, is she consciously putting up with all of this so that she’ll be set up in the future as Kanye’s other ex-wife? Or is she truly his ride-or-die? Whatever it is, it’s gross.