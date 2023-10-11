Princess Kate wore a cream, knitted Sezane ensemble for a university visit

After the Prince and Princess of Wales’s big World Mental Health Day outing yesterday, I thought they would be “off” for the rest of the week, trying to spin their joint appearance as much bigger and more important than the Sussexes’ NYC trip. But no, here’s Kate stepping out solo in Nottingham today. She visited Nottingham Trent University, and this visit was focused on mental health too. She met with students and discussed how the university supports them and their mental health. She also visited a mental health exhibition of some sort. Basically, Katie Keen wandered around a university and posed for photos. She did say “I’d love to be a student again!” Yes, the St. Andrew’s years, where she stalked and captured William. Her “glory days.”
Kate wore a two-piece ensemble from Sezane, a £110 sweater and a matching £135 skirt, both in cream. Button Watch: the sweater has ten buttons total. Kate obviously added all of Meghan’s cream, white and beige Invictus looks to her moodboard. Is it just me or is Kate actually trying (and failing) to walk like Meghan as well? Kate’s accessories – gold and pearl earrings (which look gaudy to me) and a purse from Tusting. She’s made some updates to her makeup recently and it feels like she’s overdoing the eyeliner, perhaps in an attempt to be more like Diana. It also feels like her “hair” changes drastically from day to day. She really got several new wigs and hairpieces over the summer and by God, she needs to show them off.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks to students and staff during a visit to Nottingham Trent University to learn about their mental health support system on October 11, 2023 in Nottingham, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people.,Image: 812878211, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
90 Responses to “Princess Kate wore a cream, knitted Sezane ensemble for a university visit”
The ensemble is very cute
The earrings are fine. The whole outfit, shoes and all, are fine. There’s something about Kate herself that’s off. I’m sensing this manic quality about her, like she’s desperate for something — just what it is she’s desperate for, I have no idea.
Why does she use her hands so much when she talks? Does that make for an action shot?
JAZZZZZZZ HANDS!
😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂
I think so too! It’s a cute look
I have a similar top from Zara with the buttons like that on the sleeves hahaha
Sézane is a gorgeous brand. If I was rich, I’d own half of their catalogue. Impressed that Kate wore them! Definitely a stretch for her. She looks good, even though she doesn’t have any panache. I could style her better though…
Totally agree. I was scrolling their latest season and decided if I had to exclusively wear one brand it would be Sezane. Not that I can afford it, sigh.
Definitely one of Wiggington’s better looks.
The outfit is flattering and gorgeous! The eyeliner is unflattering and reminds me of her old tattooed-on wedding look.
the eyeliner is odd and does anyone else feel like they’re not photoshopping her anymore? I’m not used to seeing her face look like this so often—I thought that was only when she went abroad and wasn’t photographed by the Rota.
But I do love the outfit. Yes, it’s.inspired by Meghan but it looks more or less right on Wigs.
OMG @Snaggletooth…i was trying to put my finger on it but you’re right! I was like why does she look so rough lately??? Yes, they aren’t shopping every bag and wrinkle off her face now. Refreshing from my 39 year old standpoint but it’s jarring when she has looked pristine for years. It’s either that or the smoking and tanning and fighting with peg has caught up with her.
The outfit is a winner! Her eyebrows are off too, and that’s what is adding to the look of mania, there is just something quite off; wiglet, eyebrows, liner, expression. just not jiving.
yes, the outfit is cute, the eyeliner is awful. Like pre-social media, we don’t know how to blend teenager makeup awful. Has her makeup always been this badly done but the photoshop people fixed it in post?
She has so much money and spends so much of it on herself. The least she could do is spend it on getting a makeup artist or getting someone to teach her how to do her makeup for photos. Because we know she cares alot about photo-ops.
I agree, this is a nice outfit and she isn’t crazy overdressed for the occasion. Even her hair is looking somewhat less ridiculous.
I agree, it’s the best that she’s looked in a long time.
Looks like someone is getting much MUCH better at the Meghan cosplay. This is a perfect Megan look – monochrome sweater/fluid skirt combo. Our kkhatie is clearing levels to get to the pencil skirt rank, just watch.
She did manage to not screw this up. The earrings, shoes, proportions all work. I can’t believe I just wrote that!
The eyeliner – I think she’s going for Megan’s smokey eye, but using a harsh eyeliner and not eyeshadow to do it. Very rookie move, and shocking for someone who supposedly has stylists?
KATE LOVES ❤️ MEGHAN, THAT’S ALL I HAVE TO SAY 😁 AND I DON’T BLAME HER BECAUSE I LOVE ❤️ MEGHAN TOO😁
Her outfit is nice. But this woman is deeply deeply unwell.
Jokes are made about it. People seriously bring it up. Some of its concern trolling. Sure.
she’s disappearing. Williams violent rages – only pillows- are talked about all the time. They are very obviously separated and she got the shaft in that department. And she does appearances where her wig is askew and her hands are flying around and she’s laughing like a maniac when everyone else looks somber or serious.
Yes. She’s an awful human. Maybe out from under her abusive mother and husband she might become better but I doubt it.
Bottom line though. She’s deeply unwell and doesn’t seem to be getting the help she needs.
Haha the hands! The crazy eyes ! Good thing? I like the outfit.
So I’ve noticed that when she bugs her eyes out you can see all the way around her Iris. Like white all the way around. That’s a little unusual no, and maybe a sign of medical problems, no? I certainly can’t make my eyes do that no matter how much I try.
Edit: you can see the 360 white effect better in the MH speech post. But I swear it’s there.
IDK but in the old days I don’t think they would have published such high-res pics of her, to the extent that we can study the whites of her eyes. But I also don’t think her eyes looked like this a few years ago.
Yeah… to be fair, that look from Sézane is on my wish list, but in dark green, because I’m fat. 😀 I really liked it in the lookbook and don’t mind it on Kate. Although, I will replace the buttons with more interesting, modern ones.
Omg, thanks for the color info. Just got it in dark green!
OMG in dark green would be gorgeous! Looking now
those buttons are so sad lol
Just bought it too. Love that outfit!
Poor sausage must be exhausted working 2 days in a row. Surely she is owed a 4-week break now.
She looks nice in that, the buttons match her hair. Except the shoes, I hate it when people’s toes show through shoes (unless they are wearing sandals)
Man, Archewell has her fake working her fl@t @ss off this month!
the shoes are awful. the outfit would look more modern and flattering if the skirt were shorter and she wore nice shoes for once. and my god, the hair. that hair is so gross and even worse, just so unflattering. it’s dragging her down. it’s become her persona for some weird reason and it’s truly bad.
You see her toes so much because someone is not wearing stockings or whatever she wears. Goodness, off to get the smelling salts.
Her eye job does not look bad even though the wig is distracting from it.
Basic betty
I actually think the actual outfit is a nice look for her – streamlined, chic, good length for the skirt – but the Meghan cosplay is just so obvious again. I dont know if Meghan has worn this exact outfit, but it just screams “meghan” after all her monochromatic looks at Invictus.* The earrings dont work with it though and that handbag looks stupid. Also, her eye makeup looks uneven, like the eyeliner is heavier under one eye than the other. Sigh. such a mess. Even a simple outfit like this – she ends up getting it wrong.
*and before a Keen defender comes for me, yes, I know other women besides Meghan have worn monochromatic looks. But again, in the context of Kate, nothing is just a coincidence.
You are right! The whole monochromatic look is pure Meghan…and even more the whole monochromatic ivory look is pure Meghan.. she just wore a similar monochromatic ensemble just yesterday…
@Becks: Kate can wear whatever she likes. The fact is she was very content dressing like the Queen and pre-divorce Diana before Meghan came on the scene. Meghan was bashed for outfits and colours that Kate is wearing now.
Exactly. The change is undeniable.
And the bare legs. It’s apparently OK to bare your legs now. 🙄
She’s even copykeening Meghan’s manicure. It’s just too much.
(And yes, plenty of people wear neutral nail polish; Kate is not usually one of them.)
I was going to say, maybe like Meg at Invictus, she’s doing her own makeup but it just dawned on me that I have no idea if she’s been doing it all along or she has someone doing it for her. But that eyeliner has got to go, it makes her look haggard. Is there no one who cares about her and will tell her this before she leaves the house??
Quick, H&M visited a school, I must visit one as well!
Wow that was fast a cream outfit the day after Meg. I see that claw hands have now been fully integrated into her repertoire. Look at me I’m so much more than just jazz hands and a maniacal smiler!
Honestly she looks great. Best wig so far, too, or maybe just worn correctly this time!
She maybe trying to walk like Meghan, in her head, but the results are giving Groucho Marx in a skirt.
The top is especially cute. I wish I could wear cream; it just makes me look washed out though.
She’s a human condom!
Omg, I will never be able to unsee that now 🥴🤣
OMG you win the internet 🤣 😂
So I like this cream sweater set on her. The fit actually works. Although, I didn’t notice the buttons at first! They’re rather unnecessary but whatever. I do see the walking thing, it’s almost a crossing of the ankles step, and while I absolutely wouldn’t put it past Kate to be trying for that, it probably has as much to do with the long slim skirt restricting her steps. That said, the skirt could be helping her try out a new walk that is eerily similar to her sil’s distinctive and elegant gait.
Oh she definitely does and she is obviously obsessive with it. This is giving very “blue salt” (sp?) in cream color which is a favorite autumn winter color for Meghan. She knows exactly what she is doing, I just can’t understand why and for what purpose?
* sorry got posted under the wrong conversation.
Meant to be posted under #17 @amybee comment, sorry.
I actually love this entire look. So much better than trying to force someone’s entire look. If she wants to take elements of it (neutral tones, monochrome), fine. At least here, she’s wearing something that looks good on her.
Why couldn’t she do a full tuck or a half-tuck with this? I don’t like how it looks, it feels really grandma Ruth! The earrings don’t work with the outfit, I’d keep a simple pair of golden hoops and be done with it! And Princess Karen, stop copying Meg, it’s disturbing!
Is there any doubt that Kate has a Meghan lookbook? Kate never dressed like this before Meghan came on the scene.
THIS right here. it looks so wildly different (and “modern”) on Kate because this isn’t her style. Kate’s never looked modern. Kate’s never dressed in knits, much less monochrome cream-coloured knits. Her style has always been coat dresses and flouncy/frilly dresses. It all feels like a Meghan costume on Kate.
Good God she needs to stop with the claw hands. The entire look is unfortunate from head to toe.
If I had a hairbrush and a pair of scissors, I could make that wiglet look a lot better.
Not a fan of the buttons. I do like the outfit tho. But she’s really stuffed her feet into those shoes – the left one is bulging out of the top. Looks very uncomfortable.
OK, buttons aside, I can get on board with this look! I think it’s cute and the colour tone works for her. She also seems a bit subdued – no manic grins or open mouth gawping, although the claw hands are still in evidence.
Ok I love this outfit tbh (but hate the shoes) but holy moses whoever said the curtain bangs were covering a recent ponytail lift come and collect your prize!! Her eyes look totally different to me.
Her whole face is different and it’s obvious to pictures that aren’t photoshopped
She’s been getting a lot of fillers/injectables (cheeks, top lip) and surgery since 2017. I wonder what changed for her? /s
The ensemble works, the fit of the shoes though 😬.
i like it- its very Duchess of Sussex.
Cream top, cream bottom, taupe shoes. Just like Meghan yesterday.
Has she got dark eyeshadow on the inner corners of her eyes? That’s a choice.
The outfit is very Meghan-esque, I actually like it. Imagine how chic this could look with a neat bob though.
The outfit is lovely, and suits her a lot. I agree, she would look a decade younger and so much fresher with a bob above her shoulders. Especially since she wouldn’t need any hair pieces because layers will create more than enough volume. I have a feeling that William likes long hair (see: Rose H) which is why she is sticking with it.
She wants to be Meghan so desperately, it’s embarassing.
The one big crazy eye and claw hands are distracting. She looks insincere in every photo. She is posing and poorly acting for the cameras.
She looks fine, I’d wear that outfit . The hair is bad, it looks like a doll’s head.
This is such a bad attempted at Meghan cosplay Kate just looks bad every time she try’s to copy Meghan it fails. The color of the outfit completely wash her out she doesn’t have the skin tone to pull off this type of color in her attempt to competition with Meghan she end up looking foolish .
Pretty outfit. She looks nice. I like the minimalist look on her. That said, she also does not project one iota of real interest or involvement despite what her words say.
It’s an attractive outfit and looks fine on her, but something isn’t fine with her face. Her eyes and forehead are frozen, it looks like she’s clenching her jaw, and then, there’s the dated and blotchy makeup. She just doesn’t look like a healthy and happy woman. Maybe I’m imagining, but I’m getting a Princess Charlene vibe here.
It’s just a personal thing, but I hate little fussy handbags that have no purpose. In the top photo, the bag is open and it’s obvious there’s nothing in it.
That surgery/makeup combo is so off, she ends up looking way older than she actually is. If these photos have been photoshoped then the person doing it is not doing a very good job.
@Eurydice: I think everything fell out of the bag, since the clasp doesn’t work.
In the bottom photo the clasp is closed. I’m thinking the photographer said “ooops, your bag is open, let’s take this shot again.”
All I can see is that jacked up left eyebrow/eye.
I actually really like Sezanne but going for the cream in cream look the day after Meghan wore it is a bit too obvious. Such a style stalker. Out and about posing for pics once again.
The outfit is a really good look for her, but I’m with Kaiser on the earrings. Too big, too gaudy. The earrings, the heavy eye makeup and hair look so dated in these pictures, like she’s on some bad daytime soap.
Kate has the same hand gestures no matter the topic, context, or place. It’s like she has a repertoire of hand gestures that she bring out, perhaps to distract from the vacuousness of her conversations. If you’re busy distracted by her jazz hands, you may not notice that she is incoherent.
Just once, I’d like to see everyone in the front row make claw hands when Kate does.
this is a win for me. she looks great. monochrome works bc the shades are the same rather than her grey outfit. even hair is better…curtain bangs aren’t covering half of her face. casual, polished and fits the buttons protocol she likes. i don’t mind that she likes buttons honestly…it’s the poor styling choices with some of the buttons that get me.
On the whole, it’s a win look for me too. She looks good here no matter how many buttons she has… what I don’t like: the suede shoes…think about this outfit with the shoes Meghan wore yesterday…
Why always with the jazz claws?
My god the back of that wiglet is TRAGIC. Also I think the heavier eyeliner is too distract from how tired she looks. But is having the opposite effect.
She’s so thin, it hurts my feelings. I’m convinced she’s wearing these dowdy outfits to cover up just how emaciated she is. It’s sad. The outfit is okay, but there’s just too much cream going on! Like someone funnily pointed out up-thread, she looks like a condom. Now I just can’t unsee it. Oh, what a mess you’ve made again, Keen.
OK, claw /jazz hands ✏️, manic eyes ✏️replikate of Megan’s colours ✏️. BIG blue ✏️buttons ✏️so another day another keen show.
Have you noticed that keen has magic hair (yes I know it’s wiglets) but by God she makes it so obvious, the color is slightly different from the day before, but the FRINGE is a completely different length!! Please, please, please little Palace people, it’s mental health week, so HELP the mad bint now!!
idk, i think she’s always had a thin build, even in pics of her as a teenager playing field hockey. and bc of her body shape (no hips) makes her look elongated. tbh Meghan has a lean build as well. i don’t love the comments about Kate being too thin just as much as I don’t love comments about Meghan’s body too. it makes me uncomfortable we are policing their bodies as if we know what’s healthy for them.
This is the best she’s looked in a while. The make up needs to be updated but other than that, no notes. Even the wig looks good. She should stick to this sort of style instead of the tragic trouser suits she wears.
Definitely one of her better attempts at cosplaying Meghan and yes Kaiser she is trying to walk like Meghan. She has been copying her mannerisms, facial expressions and gestures for quite some time.
I think Kate is out and about in preparation for her new role after the divorce. I’ll be she is going back to college, probably the same school Pippa went to. She’s also going to keep working on Shaping Us and coparenting the kids, but she will be legally forbidden from making any public appearances on her own or with the royal family, except for a handful of appearances with the kids per year.
For once she looks nice and appropriate. And she kept her buttons! This is a good style stalk because she put her own buttons spin on it.
Yes, I think this is a great look for her – modern and professional without being stuffy.
